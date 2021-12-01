Today's Racing News: Be bold in battle as heavy ground set to hit Haydock

Yes, this is the final column from me until the 13th of December so I can take a short break and rejuvenate for the busy Christmas period, which looks set to be hugely exciting.

Today's racing sees us tackle four meetings. Haydock will be the main focus for many punters with an excellent six-race card, but beware, rain is due this morning which could turn the ground heavy. All-weather action comes from Lingfield, Kempton and Dundalk to support the main meeting of the day.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

11:50 Lingfield - Covert Mission 10/3 into 5/2

12:20 Lingfield - Trans Montana 22/1 into 14/1

13:25 Lingfield - Prince Of Harts 4/1 into 11/4

18:30 Kempton - Got The Moves 12/1 into 8/1

The morning market drifters !

Which horse(s) are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook?

13:15 Haydock - Another Brown Bear 7/4 OUT 9/4

13:25 Lingfield - Author's Dream 5/4 OUT 9/5

14:50 Haydock - Aso 11/4 OUT 10/3

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer George Boughey has a 21% strike rate with his two-year-olds at Kempton and has booked James Doyle for the ride on Judy's Park 4.57/2 in the 16:00. George and James have a 100% record together at Kempton.

Kempton's feature race of the day is the 17:30 Unibet Wild Flower Stakes, in which Siskany 1.84/5 will look to bounce back from his Newbury defeat. Alignak 19.018/1 will make his first start for Jamie Osbourne after leaving Sir Michael Stoute and returns to the all-weather for which he had a 100% record.

At Lingfield in the 12:50 Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free / EBF Fillies' Handicap, Unique Cut 4.57/2 makes his handicap debut for Alice Haynes, and the trainer has a 67% strike rate with handicap debutants.

Simon Crisford has a 38% strike rate at Lingfield with his two-year-olds. Today he saddles Sassi Neri 19.0 18/1 in the 15:00.

Coconut Splash 2.26/5 will run again today in the 13:50 Jewson Widnes Novices' Chase at Haydock. A horse you will know I am very fond of. The conditions of this race mean that only the winners official rating can be raised, so tread carefully in case connections are looking to land a big pot with him down the line - yes, he is exceptionally well-handicapped.

In the 15:20 Chillblast Handicap Hurdle at Haydock, Bold Plan 8.07/1 has won second time out in 2019 and 2020 and today makes his second start of the season.

In the same race, trainer Alastair Ralph has had three winners from eight runners at Haydock for a 38% strike rate and enters Osprey Call 10.09/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:25 Lingfield - Author's Dream - Has won here twice (60%)

18:00 Kempton - Imperium - Has won here three times (100%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:30 Kempton - Makambe - Has won off 71 runs off 58

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer James Fanshawe has had two winners from his last five runners on the all-weather for a 40% strike rate. Today he sends Blue Artemis 2.35/4 to Kempton at 19:30 and Seastar 9.08/1 to Lingfield at 15:30.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Karl Burke is today's furthest traveller. He has made the 272-mile journey from his base to Lingfield for two runners. He enters Adabbah 10.09/1 in the 12:50, and She's No Angel 9.08/1 in the 15:30

Race of the day

We head over to Haydock today for their excellent 14:50 Jewson Altrincham Veterans' Handicap Chase, where some old favourites are sure to be popular with punters as heavy ground finally hits Haydock.

No. 2 Aso (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 147

Aso has now dropped to a handicap mark of 147, which enables the eleven-year-old to ply his trade in veteran company.

He has been a wonderful servant to racing over the years and was rated as high as 158 this time last year. He has mixed it in some of the hottest handicaps around, including in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on seasonal return. The handicapper has dropped him six pounds on the back of that run, a welcome sign for connections, and there is no doubt he is weighted to go well today.

This is a step back up to 3m, and his last two attempts at this trip came in Grade 1 company, so they can be easily forgiven. However, it's hard to find excuses for the other five in which he has looked like a non-stayer, but he is the class act in this field today and should go well.

No. 3 Ami Desbois (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 142

Ami Desbois makes his first start for Fergal O'Brien and has a fantastic record fresh recording form figures of 220UR11.

He hasn't won since 2017 but is more than capable off of today's handicap mark of 142 and does have a course win here over hurdles to his name.

He is very interesting on just his second start in veteran company.

No. 8 Psychedelic Rock SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 130

Psychedelic Rock is a youngster in this company at the age of ten, and other than a blip at Uttoxeter last term, he was in fine form, scoring in good style in back to back races at Kempton.

He is two pounds lower than his last victory and has been a regular in these types of events over the past year, including a victory at Doncaster.

He could need this outing and only has one effort on soft ground (connections suggest he is a good ground horse) in his entire career - but it was a win. He looks very interesting, and his unexposed 3m profile could be a good fit for this race.

Big race verdict

This is highly competitive, but if AMI DESBOIS is going to get his head in front, it's highly likely it's going to come off the back of a break, and he could have been freshened up by the move to Fergal O'Brien's yard, so a chance is taken. Psychedelic Rock is the clear second choice, and his younger legs may prove the biggest asset in this contest, so I couldn't put you off an each-way bet on him either.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Lingfield

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout from Lingfield.

Bold Plan to get his career back on track at Haydock

Bold Plan looks a good bit of each-way value at Haydock in the 15:20 Chillblast Handicap Hurdle. Goobinator takes up a good chunk of the market on the back of his flat exploits this summer, and the five-year-old is entitled to improve over hurdles, so he must be feared.

No. 1 Bold Plan (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 131

Bold Plan, in turn, won well here on his penultimate completed start over hurdles back in 2019 in a race that sees the runner-up rated ten pounds higher over fences and the fourth 18 pounds higher over hurdles.

He races today off just one pound higher and drops into a 0-130 for the first time in his career.

He started 3/1 favourite for a Grade 3 contest at Ascot off a handicap mark of 140 on his next start over hurdles and is nine pounds lower today in a much weaker event. He fell early on that occasion and then pulled up when trying three miles for the first time at Sandown.

Both of those are easily forgiven, and he didn't look like a natural when trying fences on his next three starts despite scoring at Exeter taking the scalp of The Big Breakaway.

The return to hurdles last month was low key, but that doesn't bother me given it was the same story in 2019 and 2020, and he scored the second time out in both of those years.

He is still relatively unexposed after just nine starts over hurdles - three less than the five-year-old favourite to put it into context.

He ticks the boxes for the track, trip and ground conditions and is on a workable handicap mark so he should be playing a hand at the finish, and with the Betfair Sportsbook paying five places, he looks a good each-way value.

Tony Calvin on the weekend action

Tony Calvin takes an early look at the betting for the Betfair-sponsored action at Sandown on Saturday and backs an 11-year-old to see off his younger opponents...

Final Word

It's a good opportunity to take a short break with the busy Christmas period coming up, but you will still find the Cheltenham Festival Focus ante-post column on a Sunday.

I will be back in action on the 13th of December, ready and rearing to go! Al Dudman will be taking over until then, so the column will still be available Monday to Friday. As always, I appreciate the support of the column and until then, be lucky!

