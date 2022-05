Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Just the one runner at Redcar today for William Haggas as he sends Remembering 2.56/4 for the 14:45 Fillies' Novice Stakes. Haggas has a 41% strike rate at this venue with his three-year-olds.

Trainer Karl Burke quickly turns out Rebel At Dawn 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Redcar. Burke has a (2-3) 66% strike rate when turning runners out within the last seven days. Overall he has a 14% strike rate.

In the 15:05 at Carlisle, Hello Zabeel 8.07/1 is one for one going right-handed, and that win came here with an emphatic career-best. Since his last visit to Carlisle, he has been gelded and has had a wind operation. He could be a potential improver.

In the 17:50 at Leciester, Rose Barton 3.7511/4 makes her seasonal return for trainer Kevin Phillippart De Foy, and he has booked Benoit De La Sayette to claim seven pounds. Together they have a 50% strike rate (3-6).

Trainer Paul Nicholls has started the season with a bang. He has had ten winners from 25 runners for a 40% strike rate. His only runner of the day is Wild Max 1.68/13 at Ffos Las in the 13:10.

Also, at Ffos Las, Nicky Henderson has three runners today and will look to enhance his 38% strike rate. He has two odds on chances and Lelantos 2.89/5 in the 15:30.

Trainer Harry Eustace will saddle his first runner at Leicester today with Topanticipation 5.59/2, who is the outsider of the field yet the most tipped horse among today's newspapers.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:05 Carlisle - Tangled - Has won here twice (67%)

18:40 Windsor - The Princes Poet - Has won here twice (67%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:30 Carlisle - Blackheath - Has won off 87 runs off 71

17:10 Windsor - Corinthia Knight - Has won off 92 runs off 73

17:25 Carlisle - The Navigator - Has won off 76 runs off 66

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Richard Hannon who has made the 275-mile journey to Redcar with his runner Say Goodnight 8.07/1 in the 14:10. Hannon has a 22% strike rate at this venue and has booked Hayley Turner for the ride. The pair have a 33% strike rate when partnering.

Race of the day

We head to Windsor for the race of the day today and take a closer look at the 18:10 Listed 6f sprint.

No. 5 (2) Run To Freedom SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Run To Freedom gave the firm impression that he has trained on when an excellent fourth in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket on seasonal return, and another step forward today would see him very hard to beat in this slightly easier contest on paper.

He is relatively unexposed over sprint trips, and his previous handicapping form has worked out extremely well. He looks like one of the likelier winners of this tricky contest, but the niggling doubt is that he failed to back up a good seasonal return last year.

He is the rightful favourite.

No. 6 (4) Tabdeed SBK 9/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Tabdeed is the class act in the field but won't want to see any rain this morning. He is remarkably consistent and should improve a good deal from his return outing at Kempton, which was the first for his new yard.

He has improved the last two years when contesting the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on his second outing, and this looks far easier on paper. There are lots to like here, providing the rain stays away.

Big race verdict

There's little to separate the remainder of the runners in the field, and it may just pay to stick with the class angle today and hope the ground is riding quick enough for Tabdeed. A repeat of either of his two runs on the second outing last year would be enough to win this, and it's likely connections left something to work on a Kempton.

Reader's Questions

What has been the most pivotal habit/practice to improve your tipping? -- O.H (@OldalfthePurple) May 9, 2022

Thanks for your question @OldalfthePurple.

There are lots of things combined, but the straightforward answer to this is time. The more time I have acquired means, the more racing I can watch, and there is nothing that can replace race watching.

Final Word

I was at Newbury on Saturday for my brother's stag do, and we were well looked after not only by the box host but by the team that set up the day for us and ensured we had the box over the winning line.

It was an excellent experience from start to finish, especially for the older folk that came along - my dad being one of them. His face lit up when he walked out onto the balcony to take a long gaze across the beautiful racecourse with the sun glistening off of the bright green turf.

His first word was wow. It was great to see him step into the racing world for a moment or two and really get an experience.

The stag's father in law was another first-timer and was amazed at the service we received and the view. After I explained what those "rows of boxes on the concrete" were, he had an excellent time walking around trying to find the best price and coming back with his ticket to watch the race - constantly needing confirmation that he had "done it right."

I also did the guys a tipster talk which went down well. Obviously a crack at the brother's fastly fading hairline thrown in. It wasn't my usual crowd, so the odd swear word placed right brought about a laugh - this is not something I ever do for clients, but as I explained to them, they were getting it for free!

Thankfully a few winners arose, the biggest bet of them all came on Israr in the London Gold Cup, and the whole box had backed it, screaming, jumping up and down on the balcony, which was the moment I knew everyone had had a good day.

I can guarantee you 75% of that crowd will be back racing, and Newbury is one of the best days out you will find.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7