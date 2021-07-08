Today's Racing News: Baaeed backed like defeat is out of the question as July Festival begins

Newmarket's outstanding July Festival is finally here!

But if you're in search of value elsewhere, there are five other meetings to land some dosh. Carlisle, Doncaster, Leopardstown, Epsom and Newbury are not bad alternatives on an excellent day of racing.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section will now highlight market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Newmarket.

13:20 Newmarket - Frankella 20/1 into 12/1

16:10 Newamrket - Baaeed 9/5 into 5/4

16:45 Newmarket - Path Of Thunder 7/1 into 5/1

Elsewhere.

18:50 Newbury - Full Of Beans 7/1 into 9/2

17:10 Leopardstown - Khafaaq 25/1 into 12/1

The market says no!

Which horses at the head of the market are on the drift on the Betfair Sportsbook this morning?

14:25 Newmarket - Project Dante 3/1 OUT 10/3 - And drifting

16:10 Newmarket - Maximal 7/4 OUT 2/1

Mark your card - Newmarket

The Betfair Sportsbook are paying extra places on six races, including three at Newmarket, and you can find them here.

Karl Burke is looking for a three-timer at Newmarket in the opening 13:20 contest with Lullaby Bay. However, Godolphin horses have an excellent record in the race, with form figures of 2, 4, 1, 1, 1, 2 and 4, and they have Red Joan 4.57/2.

In the 13:50 Bahrain Trophy Stakes - today's race of the day. John Gosden has had a runner in the race every year for the past ten winning four, and today has a well-fancied runner in Stowell.

Royal Ascot form not always the key

14.25 July Stakes - Three winners have come from the Windsor Castle and two winners from the Coventry.

In the 15.00 Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap, the average handicap rating of winners in the last ten years is 91.8.

However, none of the last ten winners ran at Royal Ascot, but five of the last ten did run at York - Blackrod 11.010/1, Jadwal 11.010/1, Blind Beggar 21.020/1 and Seven Brothers 67.066/1.

Quality over quantity

Al Aasy will bid to rid the curse of the favourite in the 15:35 Princess Of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes. Only one has obliged in the last ten years, and Haggas did have the 115 rated Harris Tweed beaten in this in 2012.

A small but top-quality field of five goes to post in an above-average renewal of the 16:10 Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. Derab is a non-runner.

The 16:45 is where today's Tip Alert come from, so check below.

Elswhere on a jam-packed Thursday

Poet Of Life is trainer John and Thady Gosden's entry in the 19:50 Energy Check Novice Stakes at Newbury, a race he used last year for the stoutly bred Darain and has had fancy runners in for the past four years.

In the closer at Doncaster, Miss Sophie Smith is bidding for a third consecutive win in the 16:00 Amateur Jockeys' Handicap onboard Grandscape. Miss Zoe Lewis will take her first ride on Armado in the same contest.

Legendary the theme of the day

After England's rollercoaster win at Wembley Legendary Day would be a fitting winner in the 16:45 John Deere Handicap.

That's not the reason to back him of course, but he looks like a horse heading in the right direction, and the three-year-old remains one to keep on side.

Three-year-old's have won four of the last six runnings and would have made it five but for the head of Ripp Orf in 2018.

No. 16 (4) Legendary Day SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 83

Trainer Hughie Morrison won this with Private Mission in 2017, and his Legendary Day bids for a three-timer.

A rise of just six pounds looks lenient given the manner of his victory at Leicester last time.

This stiff track, quick surface and big field scenario should all suit, so for all this is a tougher assignment, there looks to be no reason why he can't continue his progression in receipt of weight from all bar one.

Timeform off to Ireland

Timeform head to Leopardstown to offer up their three best bets.

Read Timeform tips here.

Race of the day

Focus is firmly on Newmarket today, and the 13:50 Bahrain Trophy Stakes looks like a competitive and tricky renewal.

No. 5 (5) Stowell SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Stowell caught the eye on just his third start when doing best of those from a hold-up position in the Queen's Vase to finish third, and that race has a habit of working out well every year.

He wasn't given a hard time in the closing stages by Frankie Dettori, and the second has since come out to run an excellent race in the Irish Derby to finish third.

He is open to significant improvement and likely to get a strong pace despite this small field. He looks an improver to keep on the right side of, and at 2/1 or bigger, he is very tempting to splash the cash on.

No. 6 (3) Yibir SBK 85/40 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Yibir has given mixed signals this season, and it remains to be seen what his best trip is.

Connections look to be rolling the dice with this trip, but he has valid claims on his Sandown effort on seasonal return.

He is hard to predict, but the suspicion is that he has an ability that we have not yet seen. Needs to improve.

No. 1 (4) Dancing King (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Dancing King doesn't have too much to find with the favourite on their running in the Queen's Vase, and his earlier form this season is working out well.

It remains to be seen if he is over the top after five runs already this term, and this looks to be an afterthought by connections.

He may lack the improvement the favourite has, and the yard has a stronger contender in Gear Up.

Stat of the day

24% Trainer John Gosden with his two-year-old's at Newmarket from his last 50 runners - 13:20 Red Joan.

Read Ryan Moore's thoughts on his fab five at Newmarket

Ryan Moore gives you the all important info on his rides today.

Read Ryan's column here.

Final Word

Sweet baby Jesus, England are in the final of Euro 2020!

What a time to be alive! Excellent racing for the next few days and then the big one against Italy on Sunday.

If you're not foaming at the mouth as punters and sports fans right now, I am afraid to tell you it doesn't get better than this.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7

