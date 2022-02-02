Today's Racing News: An ageing apple today could make the Leicester bookie pay

There's some good racing to come on Wednesday from both Exeter and Leicester over the sticks in Britain today. Dusart versus Flash Collonges, even now Pats Fancy is a NR, should be a very intriguing race, while I am hoping for a last hurrah from a loveable 14-year-old at Leicester.

Let's get cracking.

Money Talk

13:15 Leicester - Ar Mest 14/1 into 13/2

14:40 Exeter - Parisian Blue 7/1 into 11/2

19:30 Kempton - Global Acclaim 12/1 into 9/1

15:20 Leicester - Guy 11/4 OUT 7/2

Mark your card

Trainer David Pipe sends two runners to Leicester today and will look to enhance his excellent 30% strike rate over hurdles. He runs Anglers Crag 7.06/1, who will have a stiff task to take on the smart Dubrovnik Harry 1.21/5 in the 13:50, so Ladykiller 3.02/1 could be his best chance in the 14:50.

Trainer Nicky Henderson sends two chasers to Leicester today, and he has a 37% strike rate over fences. Docte Dina 8.07/1 14:20 and Patoclus 7.06/1 15:20 both pulled up on their last outings and need to bounce back.

In the 14:10 at Exeter, Dusart 1.42/5 returns to action for Nicky Henderson. He jumped left at Leicester on chase debut. He could be an in-running lay for punters up against a useful type in Flash Collonges 3.55/2.

Jockey Aidan Coleman makes the trip to Exeter for one ride. He partners with Anthony Honeyball on Credo 2.4 7/5 in the 15:10 Maiden Hurdle.

Jockey Tom Cannon will have his first ride for trainer Colin Tizzard in the 15:40 Handicap Chase on Furkash 17.016/1. He looks the stable second string but would have valid claims on the pick of his form.

Chavez 3.02/1 will look to enhance trainer Paul Nicholls' excellent 29% strike rate over hurdles at Exeter in the 16:10. He looks like a progressive young horse.

At Kempton, Andrew Balding sends Typewritten 9.08/1 in the 18:30 for his handicap debut. The trainer is profitable to the tune of £48 to a £1 level stakes with handicap debutants.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:50 Leicester - Applesandpierres - Has won here twice (67%)

17:30 Kempton - Chloellie - Has won here five times (23%)

19:30 Kempton - Epsom Faithfull - Has won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:40 Exeter - Lord Byran - Has won off 117 runs off 103

17:30 Kempton - Chloellie - Has won off 60 runs off 46

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Owner outfit Cheveley Park Stud has scored with three of their last six runners (50%) and today have Queens Fair 3.55/2 in the 18:00 at Kempton.

Furthest traveller

Trainer's Charlie and Mark Johnston are today's furthest travellers. They have made the 246-mile journey to Kempton with their runner Exclusive Times 7.06/1 in the 20:00.

Race of the day

We head to Leicester today for their 14:50 Handicap Hurdle, and I have a pretty strong each-way fancy in here in the form of 14-year-old Applesandpierres 10.519/2.

No. 9 Applesandpierres (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Sophie Leech

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 14

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 102

Applesandpierres ran with a good bit of zest about him eight day's ago at this venue in a competitive heat, and he likes it here with a two for three-course record and returns to the race he won off a similarly short break in 2020.

There were lots to like about the way he travelled through his latest race, and his strong finishing effort hinted that a return to form may be imminent.,

This race has likely been the plan after a stint in France, and he should get a strong pace to aim at today off a much-reduced handicap mark of 102 (won this in 2020 off 121).

There's little reason to think he can't hit the frame.

No. 3 Lively Citizen (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: D. J. Jeffreys

Jockey: Archie Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 117

Lively Citizen can easily be forgiven his latest run at Cheltenham after the saddle slipped and a bounce back to form looks on the cards. He is a likeable progressive type that could prove hard to catch off the front end, and he looks handicapped to go well.

The soft ground could prove problematic, though, and all of his best form has come at Cheltenham, so he does have a few questions to answer.

No. 8 Presuming Ed (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: Lee Edwards

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 105

Presuming Ed would like to force the pace today, he will have no problem with the soft conditions.

He is fairly unexposed, likes to go right-handed and is steadily progressive, and his latest hurdle win at Market Rasen, albeit a selling hurdle, was a good effort on the clock.

He needs to raise his game again, but it's quite possible.

Big race verdict

Applesandpierres may not be the force of old, but he showed the fire still burns brightly on his latest outing, and he will get a race run to suit at his favoured course, so he must be considered a good each-way play here. Lively Citizen could have more to offer, but his ideal scenario is good ground and at Cheltenham with a soft lead. Perhaps Ladykiller, an unexposed handicap debutant, could be the biggest threat. However, he needs to show much more.

Final Word

The Betfair Roarcast episode three was recorded yesterday looking at the Novice Chase division and the Champion Bumper. Bryony Frost made her debut appearance alongside Dan Barber, Kate Tracey and myself. She gave a fascinating insight into life as a jockey which is well worth a listen - and is out today.

I am rather regretting the fact that I sang on the pod! Nevertheless, a great show to be involved with and a big thanks to Betfair for having me.

Check that out today, and until tomorrow, be lucky.

