Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

16:45 Ayr - Golden Appolo - 11/2 into 9/2

17:15 Ayr - Diamond Haze - 7/2 into 3/1

20:05 Ballinrobe - Sionnach Eile - 13/2 into 6/1

Mark your card

Cartmel has brought their race meeting forward today for a start at noon to beat the heat. Jockey Brian Hughes partners up with Donald McCain to kick start the meeting on Saywhatyouwant 2.47/5, and the pair boasts a 21% strike rate this season and for the past five years.

Jockey Daryl Jacob heads to Cartmel today for the one ride on Forever Forward 5.04/1 at 13:00.

In the 14:05 at Cartmel, Tonto's Spirit 4.57/2 is a five-time course and distance winner and a six times course winner and will bid to become the most successful horse at the track.

At Ayr in the 15:00, trainer Hugo Palmer has a 33% strike rate and has made the 214-mile journey for his sole runner of the day, Caleta Sunrise 9.08/1. This is competitive, though. Min Till 10.09/1 is an exciting handicap debutant.

Jockey Paddy Mathers makes the journey to Ayr today for just one ride on three-time course winner Black Friday 21.020/1 in the 16:10.

Golden Apollo 5.59/2 and Brazen Bolt 3.7511/4 both fared better than the bare result at York, and the step back up in trip for the former looks a big positive in the 16:45 at Ayr after scoring over this trip at Haydock. Global Humor 7.06/1 also has strong claims with form figures reading 61221 here over seven furlongs, and the cheek-pieces go back on today.

Stat Of The Day - 60%

The strike rate of Global Humor when turned out within seven days. Today he runs in the 16:45 at Ayr.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Ayr - Dick Datchery - Has won here three times (33%)

16:10 Ayr - Black Friday - Has won here three times (25%)

16:45 Ayr- Merricourt - Has won here three times (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Cartmel - Dan Gun - Has won off 92 runs off 77

13:30 Cartmel - Calliope - Has won off 100 runs off 82

14:05 Cartmel - Tonto's Spirit - Has won off 124 runs off 112

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Richard Spencer, who has made the 360-mile journey to Ayr with two runners. Bernard O'Reilly 16:10 and Pjanoo 14:25.

Spencer has only ever sent six runners to this course and has scored with one.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Ayr's 16:10 Gold Cup trial which features five-course winners and a field size of 11.

No. 9 (5) Call Me Ginger SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

Call Me Ginger usually relies on a strong pace and a fast finishing effort and whether he will get the burn up on the front end today remains to be seen. He likes this track and will enjoy the quick ground. Three of his five wins have come with firm in the going description, and his latest running on third deserved an upgrade after doing the best of those from off the pace. He has likeable claims at the top of the market, and it's hard to be negative about his chances.

No. 10 (11) Jordan Electrics SBK 5/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Ewan Whillans

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 77

Jordan Electrics has recorded some useful time figures for one of his rating, and after a busy season in Class 4 or 5 company, he steps back up into a Class 3 contest today.

He is straightforward and will likely go from the front with minimal pace pressure, and if his jockey can set the right fractions, he should be fighting out the finish on the back of a good second in a big-field York handicap.

He is another who looks on the upgrade and has been thriving on his racing this season.

Not one to take lightly.

No. 6 (3) Summer Sands SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 84

Summer Sands was a useful two-year-old, and after two seasons out in the doldrums, he shaped as though a return to form was imminent with a more promising display when fourth (Call Me Ginger third) here last time out.

He rates a risky proposition and needs to back that effort up, but there's certainly more to come from him...

Big race verdict

This is tricky to recommend a bet, given all three of the above have valid claims, and we haven't even touched on three-time course winner Black Friday who is useful at his best and the well-treated Streamline. Still, given how lightly raced he is, it might pay to give Summer Sands another chance.

If he shows even a fraction of the promise he showed at two with his Group 1 Middle Park third, then he would turn this into a procession, and there are reasons for him to build on his latest performance.

Longbourn to land the bunce at Ballinrobe

I rarely take a trip to Ireland for a punt unless it's at Leopardstown or Punchestown over the sticks. Still, Longbourn 3.55/2 at 19:05 should be of significant interest down in distance after a brave front running display at Royal Ascot.

No. 1 (2) Longbourn (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: J. Coen

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 96

Longbourn outrun his 66/1 price tag at Royal Ascot despite finishing 14th/18 in the Duke Of Edinburgh when he set a scorching gallop only to fade once inside the two-furlong marker. He has the entire field scrubbing along before the home bend, but similar to his Leopardstown Premier Handicap run over 1m5f in September, he couldn't maintain it to the finishing line.

Today's drop in distance and the return to Ballinrobe, where he finished a good second on his only other visit, are both positives. This is calmer waters today, and he should be able to dictate this field with the improving favourite not sure to be suited by this track from his usual hold-up position.

Those ridden close to the pace at Royal Ascot include Ajero - my best bet of the meeting - Kelly's Dino, and Brilliant Light, all deserved upgrades. Brilliant Light when close when fifth in the John Smiths Cup at York but the drop in trip was against him there, and the other two are yet to run - so worth making a note.

Final Word - Ignore the obvious

Racing is a fascinating and complex puzzle. There are various ways to make it pay, from a statistical and numerical approach that can take the human emotion out of the betting to a time figure and speed rating approach, which sees an individual create their database. These are just two examples, but all successful punters have one thing in common: looking away from the obvious to find the obscure.

What sets successful punters apart from the rest is looking at a horse that has won by a wide margin and finding a reason to oppose him when a short price next time. Couple this with a high-profile trainer, a highly talked about media horse, and you've hit gold, whether a Lay bet on the Betfair Exchange or finding value in something else in the field that is far too big of a price.

Occasional and social punters outweigh those attempting to make a living tenfold, and knowing how a regular punter will bet is always an advantage.

Every day a full-time bettor lets a 6/4 shot that is a 6/4 shot go and win because they will know that there is a 9/4 chance that should be 6/4 just around the corner.

Playing when the odds are in your favour is the only way to make it pay. It's paramount to see the race differently from how the market does. Upgrading or downgrading performances, track and draw bias' play a huge part in working out how a horse has genuinely performed, and that is not always something the market takes into consideration.

It will pay in the long run to shy away from those that have won by a wide margin without looking into the real reason as to why. Did they dominate a slowly run race? Was the ground in their favour and not in their rivals? Try asking as many questions when analysing a race because you can almost be certain that the horse will be heading affairs the next time.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7