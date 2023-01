Daryl heads to Wolverhampton in search of a bet

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At 13:15 at Wolverhampton, trainer Alice Haynes has a huge 35% strike rate with runners first time after a gelding operation. She saddles Ramz 4.57/2.

At 13:00 at Ffos Las, trainer Kerry Lee has a 25% strike rate with last time out winners and today runs Greenrock Abbey 4.57/2.

Trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Gavin Sheehan have an excellent 40% strike rate in the last five years when teaming up at Ffos Las. Today they partner with Spitfire Girl 3.7511/4 at 15:00.

At 16:00 at Ffos Las, trainer Anthony Honeyball has a 23% strike rate at this venue in bumpers and runs Smart Casual 4.57/2, who has a first-time tongue-tie for which the trainer has a 20% strike rate.

The 17:30 at Chelmsford is a hand-and-heels riding race, and favourite Porfin 2.89/5 finds plenty for pressure without the use of the stick. That can't be said for most in this field.

At 19:00 at Chelmsford, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 27% strike rate when fitting cheek-pieces for the first time and saddles Lebsayer 10.519/2.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:15 Wolverhampton - The Nail Gunner - Has won here three times (50%)

17:30 Chelmsford - Lilkian - Has won here three times (33%)

18:30 Chelmsford - Delagate The Lady - Has won here twice (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:15 Wolverhampton - One Hart - Has won off 79 runs off 64

14:00 Ffos Las - Great Khan - Has won off 114 runs off 104

15:45 Wolverhampton - Ooh Is It - Has won off 77 runs off 67

17:30 Chelmsford - Astro Jakk - Has won off 88 runs off 71

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Jim Goldie who has made the 286-mile journey to Wolverhampton with his runner Primos Comet 13.012/1 at 15:45.

Primo's Comet features in our race of the day.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 15:45 at Wolverhampton, featuring a field of eight runners over five furlongs, and this could turn into a right burn-up with plenty of pace on in the race.

No. 4 (2) Primo's Comet SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 69

Today's furthest traveller Primos Comet, is well-handicapped and one who will appreciate the forward-going pace on offer in this contest. He caught the eye again at Newcastle when denied a clear run (not for the first time under Mulrennan), and he will get the race run to suit today.

He doesn't have much to find with the shorter-priced Never Dark, but he has shown signs of regression this term compared to last. Still, it's a long way to come for his trainer, with this his only runner on the card.

No. 3 (7) Frisky SBK 5/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Simon Pearce

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 71

Frisky is less exposed than most and returns to the AW for the first time since her second racecourse start and drops back into a Class 5 contest.

She wasn't disgraced in a good Class 3 contest at York when last seen and returns to the track after 123 days off the track. It's hard to know what to expect from her, but a wide draw in stall seven with the amount of competition for the lead could see her caught wide around the first bend.

No. 7 (1) Neptune Legend (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Neptune Legend is a half-brother to Summerghand and Eastern Impact, so this first attempt at the minimum trip looks well worth a go after being found to have suspect stamina over 7f and 6f.

He has plenty of ability when putting it all together, and he caught the eye finishing under a hand and heels ride when denied a clear run at this venue 15 days ago. He will certainly get a strong pace to aim at if connections are wise a reign back off the pace early doors.

On the pick of his form, he is very well-treated and looks worth chancing at this new trip at double-figure odds.

Big race verdict

With the likes of Kim Wexler (6), Ooh Is It (3), Never Dark (4), Ornate (8) and Motawazzy (5) all liking to get on with things, this could turn into an early drag race, and as a likely strong stayer at this distance Neptune Legend gets the vote over Frisky. Both horses are likely to get a race run to suit, and they can fight out the finish.

Timeform looking to Spitfire at Ffos Las

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Thursday.

Final Word

Paul Mulrennan to the stewards room..



2/1fav Kraken Power (blck/wht stripe cap) finishes 5th at Newcastle for @JimGoldieRacing pic.twitter.com/oPvvcy24yl -- Mr. Racing Tips (@MrRacingTips) January 4, 2023

Paul Mulrennan's ride on Kraken Power at Newcastle yesterday has come in for plenty of criticism on Twitter over the past 24hrs. Mulrennan hasn't had the best of "luck" at this track. A couple of examples quickly come to mind.

His ride on the above-mentioned Primo's Comet on November 15th 2022, here and Musselburgh on October 10th, and Latin Five on January 4th at Newcastle.

Mulrennan has had a habit of finding traffic on hold-up horses for some time now. Still, it's also the nature of Newcastle's AW track, with the far side usually a disadvantage forcing the fields to congregate down the centre.

Kraken Power was a serious consideration of mine yesterday for this and another column. However, having watched the horse previously and knowing how Mulrennan was likely to ride at Newcastle, I thought it had disaster written all over it. Ironically, this horse is now a talking point in this column for the same reason.

Still, it may not have been the best of rides, but it does fall on the punter. If those complaining had researched the horse, they would have seen an almost identical situation with Kraken Power on October 14th at Newcastle.

If you back a hold-up horse, you are disadvantaged because you need those in front to go too hard. Simultaneously you are hoping for a clear passage.

Granted, I didn't back the horse, and I probably would feel different if I did. Still, the punter must take some responsibility when things like this happen. It's not nice to hear, but it's the truth.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

