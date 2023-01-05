</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Wolverhampton drag race could see Neptune Legend benefit
Daryl Carter
05 January 2023
4:00 min read There are just three meetings for punters to get stuck into on Thursday. Wolverhampton, Chelmsford and Ffos Las are where the action comes from, but it's a t... Daryl heads to Wolverhampton in search of a bet A huge 66/1 chance in stat of the day Daryl's final word on "that" Mulrennan ride Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! At 13:15 at Wolverhampton, trainer Alice Haynes has a huge 35% strike rate with runners first time after a gelding operation. She saddles Ramz [4.5]. At 13:00 at Ffos Las, trainer Kerry Lee has a 25% strike rate with last time out winners and today runs Greenrock Abbey [4.5]. Trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Gavin Sheehan have an excellent 40% strike rate in the last five years when teaming up at Ffos Las. Today they partner with Spitfire Girl [3.75] at 15:00. At 16:00 at Ffos Las, trainer Anthony Honeyball has a 23% strike rate at this venue in bumpers and runs Smart Casual [4.5], who has a first-time tongue-tie for which the trainer has a 20% strike rate. The 17:30 at Chelmsford is a hand-and-heels riding race, and favourite Porfin [2.8] finds plenty for pressure without the use of the stick. That can't be said for most in this field. At 19:00 at Chelmsford, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 27% strike rate when fitting cheek-pieces for the first time and saddles Lebsayer [10.5]. Horses for courses This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks. 14:15 Wolverhampton - The Nail Gunner - Has won here three times (50%)17:30 Chelmsford - Lilkian - Has won here three times (33%)18:30 Chelmsford - Delagate The Lady - Has won here twice (33%) Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:15 Wolverhampton - One Hart - Has won off 79 runs off 6414:00 Ffos Las - Great Khan - Has won off 114 runs off 10415:45 Wolverhampton - Ooh Is It - Has won off 77 runs off 6717:30 Chelmsford - Astro Jakk - Has won off 88 runs off 71 Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is trainer Jim Goldie who has made the 286-mile journey to Wolverhampton with his runner Primos Comet [13.0] at 15:45.Primo's Comet features in our race of the day. Race of the day Today's feature contest is the 15:45 at Wolverhampton, featuring a field of eight runners over five furlongs, and this could turn into a right burn-up with plenty of pace on in the race. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#primos-comet] Today's furthest traveller Primos Comet, is well-handicapped and one who will appreciate the forward-going pace on offer in this contest. He caught the eye again at Newcastle when denied a clear run (not for the first time under Mulrennan), and he will get the race run to suit today. He doesn't have much to find with the shorter-priced Never Dark, but he has shown signs of regression this term compared to last. Still, it's a long way to come for his trainer, with this his only runner on the card. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#frisky] Frisky is less exposed than most and returns to the AW for the first time since her second racecourse start and drops back into a Class 5 contest. She wasn't disgraced in a good Class 3 contest at York when last seen and returns to the track after 123 days off the track. It's hard to know what to expect from her, but a wide draw in stall seven with the amount of competition for the lead could see her caught wide around the first bend. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#neptune-legend-ire] Neptune Legend is a half-brother to Summerghand and Eastern Impact, so this first attempt at the minimum trip looks well worth a go after being found to have suspect stamina over 7f and 6f. He has plenty of ability when putting it all together, and he caught the eye finishing under a hand and heels ride when denied a clear run at this venue 15 days ago. He will certainly get a strong pace to aim at if connections are wise a reign back off the pace early doors. On the pick of his form, he is very well-treated and looks worth chancing at this new trip at double-figure odds. Big race verdict With the likes of Kim Wexler (6), Ooh Is It (3), Never Dark (4), Ornate (8) and Motawazzy (5) all liking to get on with things, this could turn into an early drag race, and as a likely strong stayer at this distance Neptune Legend gets the vote over Frisky. Both horses are likely to get a race run to suit, and they can fight out the finish. Timeform looking to Spitfire at Ffos Las Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Thursday. Read Timeform tips here. Final Word Paul Mulrennan to the stewards room..2/1fav Kraken Power (blck/wht stripe cap) finishes 5th at Newcastle for @JimGoldieRacing pic.twitter.com/oPvvcy24yl -- Mr. Racing Tips (@MrRacingTips) January 4, 2023 Paul Mulrennan's ride on Kraken Power at Newcastle yesterday has come in for plenty of criticism on Twitter over the past 24hrs. Mulrennan hasn't had the best of "luck" at this track. A couple of examples quickly come to mind. His ride on the above-mentioned Primo's Comet on November 15th 2022, here and Musselburgh on October 10th, and Latin Five on January 4th at Newcastle. Mulrennan has had a habit of finding traffic on hold-up horses for some time now. Still, it's also the nature of Newcastle's AW track, with the far side usually a disadvantage forcing the fields to congregate down the centre. Kraken Power was a serious consideration of mine yesterday for this and another column. However, having watched the horse previously and knowing how Mulrennan was likely to ride at Newcastle, I thought it had disaster written all over it. Ironically, this horse is now a talking point in this column for the same reason. Still, it may not have been the best of rides, but it does fall on the punter. If those complaining had researched the horse, they would have seen an almost identical situation with Kraken Power on October 14th at Newcastle. If you back a hold-up horse, you are disadvantaged because you need those in front to go too hard. Simultaneously you are hoping for a clear passage. Granted, I didn't back the horse, and I probably would feel different if I did. Still, the punter must take some responsibility when things like this happen. It's not nice to hear, but it's the truth. Until tomorrow, be lucky. Wolverhampton is the home to our feature race and Daryl is expecting a burn up. Wolverhampton, Chelmsford and Ffos Las are where the action comes from, but it's a tricky day to find those punting angles...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl heads to Wolverhampton in search of a bet</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A huge 66/1 chance in stat of the day</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl's final word on "that" Mulrennan ride</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p><img alt="Copy of Betfair Market Movers Social Template 1200x628 - 2023-01-05T082507.698.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Copy%20of%20Betfair%20Market%20Movers%20Social%20Template%201200x628%20-%202023-01-05T082507.698.600x314.png" width="1200" height="628" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!</p><p><img alt="Betfair Ffos Las.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/7d4353ee26e27978c9e046d80acbdbd36c7a7e0a.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672924500000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560941">13:15 at Wolverhampton</a>, trainer Alice Haynes has a huge 35% strike rate with runners first time after a gelding operation. She saddles <strong>Ramz </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>.</p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000561&dayToSearch=20230105">13:00 at Ffos Las,</a> trainer Kerry Lee has a 25% strike rate with last time out winners and today runs <strong>Greenrock Abbey</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>.</p><p>Trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Gavin Sheehan have an excellent 40% strike rate in the last five years when teaming up at <strong>Ffos Las</strong>. Today they partner with<strong> Spitfire Girl </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000561&raceTime=1672930800000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340561008">15:00</a>.</p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000561&raceTime=1672934400000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340561018">16:00 at Ffos Las</a>, trainer Anthony Honeyball has a 23% strike rate at this venue in bumpers and runs <strong>Smart Casual</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, who has a first-time tongue-tie for which the trainer has a 20% strike rate.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000563&dayToSearch=20230105">17:30 at Chelmsford</a> is a hand-and-heels riding race, and favourite <strong>Porfin </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> finds plenty for pressure without the use of the stick. That can't be said for most in this field.</p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000563&raceTime=1672945200000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340565326">19:00 at Chelmsford</a>, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 27% strike rate when fitting cheek-pieces for the first time and saddles Lebsayer <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b>.</p><p><img alt="Copy of 600x330_Racing_STAT OF THE DAY - 2023-01-05T064019.902.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Copy%20of%20%20600x330_Racing_STAT%20OF%20THE%20DAY%20-%202023-01-05T064019.902.600x330.png" width="600" height="330" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672928100000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560953">14:15 Wolverhampton</a> - The Nail Gunner - Has won here three times (50%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000563&raceTime=1672939800000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340565311">17:30 Chelmsford</a> - Lilkian - Has won here three times (33%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000563&raceTime=1672943400000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340565315">18:30 Chelmsford</a> - Delagate The Lady - Has won here twice (33%)</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672928100000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560953">14:15 Wolverhampton </a>- One Hart - Has won off 79 runs off 64<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000561&raceTime=1672927200000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560983">14:00 Ffos Las</a> - Great Khan - Has won off 114 runs off 104<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672933500000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560968">15:45 Wolverhampton</a> - Ooh Is It - Has won off 77 runs off 67<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000563&dayToSearch=20230105">17:30 Chelmsford</a> - Astro Jakk - Has won off 88 runs off 71</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Today's furthest traveller is trainer <strong>Jim Goldie</strong> who has made the 286-mile journey to <strong>Wolverhampton </strong>with his runner <strong>Primos Comet</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672933500000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560968">15:45</a>.<br>Primo's Comet features in our race of the day.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p></p><p>Today's feature contest is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32000555&raceTime=1672933500000&dayToSearch=20230105&marketId=924.340560968">15:45 at Wolverhampton</a>, featuring a field of eight runners over five furlongs, and this could turn into a right burn-up with plenty of pace on in the race.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="primos-comet"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#primos-comet" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/primos-comet/000000455766/">Primo's Comet</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00069161.png" alt="Johnnie Delta Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32000555&bssId=12787737&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.340560968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672933500000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208240750">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jim-goldie/000000004651/">Jim Goldie</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/paul-mulrennan/000000007202/">Paul Mulrennan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 69</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Today's furthest traveller <strong>Primos Comet,</strong> is well-handicapped and one who will appreciate the forward-going pace on offer in this contest. He caught the eye again at Newcastle when denied a clear run (not for the first time under Mulrennan), and he will get the race run to suit today.</p><p>He doesn't have much to find with the shorter-priced Never Dark, but he has shown signs of regression this term compared to last. Still, it's a long way to come for his trainer, with this his only runner on the card.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="frisky"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#frisky" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/frisky/000000548144/">Frisky</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00859265.png" alt="Deerfield Syndicate silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32000555&bssId=39590048&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.340560968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672933500000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208240750">8.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/simon-pearce/000000056000/">Simon Pearce</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kevin-stott/000000014649/">Kevin Stott</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 71</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Frisky </strong>is less exposed than most and returns to the AW for the first time since her second racecourse start and drops back into a Class 5 contest.</p><p>She wasn't disgraced in a good Class 3 contest at York when last seen and returns to the track after 123 days off the track. It's hard to know what to expect from her, but a wide draw in stall seven with the amount of competition for the lead could see her caught wide around the first bend.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="neptune-legend-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-january-2023/wolverhampton/58/7/#neptune-legend-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/neptune-legend-ire/000000548092/">Neptune Legend (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00872039.png" alt="Mr N Sfrantzis silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32000555&bssId=39493062&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.340560968&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672933500000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208240750">18</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/tony-carroll/000000007274/">Tony Carroll</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-probert/000000011709/">David Probert</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 66</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Neptune Legend</strong> is a half-brother to Summerghand and Eastern Impact, so this first attempt at the minimum trip looks well worth a go after being found to have suspect stamina over 7f and 6f.</p><p>He has plenty of ability when putting it all together, and he caught the eye finishing under a hand and heels ride when denied a clear run at this venue 15 days ago. He will certainly get a strong pace to aim at if connections are wise a reign back off the pace early doors.</p><p>On the pick of his form, he is very well-treated and looks worth chancing at this new trip at double-figure odds.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><p></p><p>With the likes of Kim Wexler (6), Ooh Is It (3), Never Dark (4), Ornate (8) and Motawazzy (5) all liking to get on with things, this could turn into an early drag race, and as a likely strong stayer at this distance <strong>Neptune Legend</strong> gets the vote over Frisky. Both horses are likely to get a race run to suit, and they can fight out the finish.</p><h2>Timeform looking to Spitfire at Ffos Las</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Ffos Las 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ffos%20Las%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ffos Las on Thursday.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ffos-las-racing-tips-dentley-de-mee-has-a-massive-chance-040123-789.html">Read Timeform tips here.</a></strong></blockquote><h2>Final Word</h2><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Paul Mulrennan to the stewards room..<br><br>2/1fav Kraken Power (blck/wht stripe cap) finishes 5th at Newcastle for <a href="https://twitter.com/JimGoldieRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimGoldieRacing</a> <a href="https://t.co/oPvvcy24yl">pic.twitter.com/oPvvcy24yl</a></p> -- Mr. Racing Tips (@MrRacingTips) <a href="https://twitter.com/MrRacingTips/status/1610666735962578946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2023</a></blockquote><p><strong> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </strong></p><p>Paul Mulrennan's ride on <strong>Kraken Power</strong> at Newcastle yesterday has come in for plenty of criticism on Twitter over the past 24hrs. Mulrennan hasn't had the best of "luck" at this track. A couple of examples quickly come to mind.</p><p>His ride on the above-mentioned Primo's Comet on November 15th 2022, here and Musselburgh on October 10th, and Latin Five on January 4th at Newcastle.</p><p>Mulrennan has had a habit of finding traffic on hold-up horses for some time now. Still, it's also the nature of Newcastle's AW track, with the far side usually a disadvantage forcing the fields to congregate down the centre.</p><p>Kraken Power was a serious consideration of mine yesterday for this and another column. However, having watched the horse previously and knowing how Mulrennan was likely to ride at Newcastle, I thought it had disaster written all over it. Ironically, this horse is now a talking point in this column for the same reason.</p><p>Still, it may not have been the best of rides, but it does fall on the punter. If those complaining had researched the horse, they would have seen an almost identical situation with Kraken Power on October 14th at Newcastle.</p><p>If you back a hold-up horse, you are disadvantaged because you need those in front to go too hard. Simultaneously you are hoping for a clear passage.</p><p>Granted, I didn't back the horse, and I probably would feel different if I did. Still, the punter must take some responsibility when things like this happen. href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" 