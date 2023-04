Daryl heads to Wincanton for his best bet in the lucky last

Stats and angles for the opening flat meeting at Nottingham

Final Word: The strange cross-over with flat and jumps

At 14:05 at Nottingham, jockey Collen Storey is looking for his first three-year-old winner on the turf onboard William Stone's Zara's Return 5/1. Zara's Return chased home the very useful Polly Patt (106) on her penultimate start and could be well handicapped.

At 15:00 at Wolverhampton, Andrew Balding's Totnes 10/11 looks to have been let in very lightly for his handicap debut, having recorded an RPR of 82 on his latest start. He has only had two runs and today switches to handicaps off of 71 despite readily beating three horses rated higher than him on his latest start.

At 15:15 at Nottingham, trainer Hugo Palmer saddles Solutre 10/1 and has a 33% place strike rate at this venue. His runner had already beaten today's favourite when they met on the AW last term, and he has excellent place claims.

At 15:35 at Wolverhampton, trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy saddles Fariba 7/1 and has a 25% strike rate with handicap debutants.

At 15:50 at Nottingham, jumps trainer Anthony Honeyball has a rare runner on the flat and has made the 192-mile journey to this venue with Coquelicot 10/3. The booking of Andrea Atzeni catches the eye.

At 16:25 at Nottingham, trainer David Menuisier saddles the returning Entrancement 11/4 and backing his runners in April off a 100-day lay-off, or more has resulted in a 23% strike rate.

At 16:35 at Wincanton, trainer Harry Derham has a 30% strike rate when turning horses out the first time, having picked them up from other yards. Puffin Bay 7/2.

At 17:05 at Wincanton, Triple Trade 5/2 tackles open company and is rated seven pounds lower than over hurdles despite being in the process of matching that form at Kempton before unseating his rider last time. He bumped into two subsequent winners in consecutive races in February and looked like a winner in waiting.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:25 Wolverhampton - Revolutionary Man - Has won here twice (40%)

16:35 Wincanton - No No Tonic - Has won here three times (42%)

17:05 Wincanton - Native Robin - Has won here five times (42%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:05 Wincanton - Flagrant Delitiep - Has won off 127 runs off 114

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish who has made the 392-mile journey to Kempton with his runner Page Three 33/1 at 17:30.

Dalgleish is a regular long traveller and is 1-17 with first-time-out three-year-olds (0-1 at Kempton).

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 16:35 at Wincanton, where a field of seven head to post after this morning's non-runner in Gentle Connections (the second of the Skelton runners to come out at Wincanton today).

No. 1 Lady Adare (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 127

Lady Adare has visually looked the part in a handful of starts, but she has yet to impress the Racing Post Handicappers, having achieved an RPR high of just 123.

That suggests her rating of 127 could be stiff enough, and she has questions to answer, having flopped at Taunton in January. She looks like a favourite to take on in the circumstances.

No. 6 Puffin Bay SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 107

Puffin Bay didn't progress for her former yard, but Harry Derham has made a bright start to his training career and improved the horses no end he has picked up from other sources. She gets the first-time tongue-tie but still has questions to answer on this first start for 257 days. She will likely prove popular.

No. 2 No No Tonic SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Mark Gillard

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 120

No No Tonic seemingly loves it here at Wincanton and has excellently won her last three starts at this venue, scoring in very good time figures for the grade.

Her latest was only a fraction slower than the bumper on the card and quicker than the 127-rated Endless Escape (subsequently won twice and was seventh in the Mares Novice). She could yet have scope in this handicap rating of 120 - particularly at this venue.

Big race verdict

This can go to No No Tonic, who loves this place and has been again underestimated by the market, which has not taken into account her performances on the clock. Lady Adare is a big player if bouncing back and could be a significant improver in the field.

Final Word

I always find this time of year very strange. The flat season is underway, but we are gearing up for Aintree and the closing festivals of the jumps season.

Should there not be a clear break between the two? It doesn't bother me that much, but it feels a bit messy.

Today the Nottingham card interests me, as does the Wincanton card - I'm not at the latter today as it's quiet enough - but flicking between codes is not ideal as a punter when I would rather my attention fully focused on one or the other.

This time of year always makes me wonder how some paid subscription services can make it work on various sports when I can only just about manage the mix of flat and jumps racing during a short window.

I've seen more and more paid services on Twitter recently, with a profile picture of just a horse or a logo luring people in with fake betting slips and advising bets on golf, football, horses and table tennis for a monthly fee.

Unless a team of people is dedicated to each sport, surely this is impossible to manage for one person? So why do people fall into the trap, especially with so much good, free accessible information and advice out there?

Have you seen the "Lucky D Experience" on Tik Tok? People in Las Vegas pay X amount of thousands of dollars to play a slot machine with "Lucky D", who stands next to them and tells them to push a button. It's mindblowing that people do this.

Stick to free information. After all, the best tipsters are free and right here at Betfair.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7