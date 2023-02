Daryl's NAP is the stat of the day

All eyes on a potential National Hunt Chase qualifier at Fairyhouse

Furthest traveller has his first-ever runner at the track

Mark your card

At Fairyhouse in the last 365 days, trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Danny Mullins have a higher strike rate of 37% than the trainer and first-string jockey Paul Townend (34%). Danny Mullins takes the ride on Pont Aval 11.010/1 at 12:45.

At 13:45 at Fairyhouse, Minella Crooner 1.910/11 has two entries this week (the other the Ten Up at Navan), and he could be looking to qualify for the National Hunt Chase.

At 16:40 at Southwell, trainer Olly Murphy has had a 26% strike rate, with last-time-out winners backing up for a second time. Today he runs Dev Of Tara 2.26/5

At Kempton at 20:00, trainer William Haggas has had a 29% strike rate with runners off the track for 60 days or more and today saddles Earl Of Tyrone 3.55/2. He is also profitable to back £17 to a £1 level stake.

At Kempton at 20:30, trainer Gary Moore has Big Jimbo 2.89/5, who looks to back up his recent victory, and the trainer is successful 26% of the time when looking for repeat winners.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

18:30 Kempton - Satin Snake - Has won here twice (40%)

19:30 Kempton - Rooful - Has won here three times (42%)

20:00 Kempton - Rainbow Dreamer - Has won here five times (70%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:10 Southwell - Vinnie's Getaway - Has won off 91 runs off 80

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Chris Honour who has made the 253-mile journey to Southwell with Gaelic Thunder 21.020/1 at 14:05.

Honour has his first runner at this venue today.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Kempton's 19:00, where a couple of interesting handicap debutants head to post and may be worth keeping a close eye on.

No. 2 (5) Olympic Quest SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

The first of those is Clive Cox's Olympic Quest, who has caught the eye in recent starts leaving the impression there is more to offer. She has been given a fair opening rating of 65, allowing her to squeeze into this Class 6 contest.

She has been running well in a couple of strong contests, notably at this venue, and it would be a surprise should she not have more to offer. What her best trip is at the moment is up for debate and with mixed breeding.

No. 4 (7) Paco's Pride SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Paco's Pride represents a trainer with an excellent strike rate with handicap debutants at this venue (see the stat of the day). This horse has been tenderly handled with a view to a handicapping campaign, and the form ties in closely with Coxs' Olympic Quest.

This filly gets the services of a useful five pounds claimer, and she must surely be ahead of the handicapper effectively off of a rating of 59 (inclusive of claim).

No. 1 (4) Outrace (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Tyrese Cameron

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 70

Outrace is straightforward and will likely try and make all the running again from stall four - a tactic that works well at this venue. He is steadily improving, but he needs a step forward under a penalty which puts him 2 lbs above his new rating.

Big race verdict

A tricky race, but Paco's Pride gets the vote to rack up yet another handicap debutant winner for Roger Varian. A horse who is yet to be seen to full effect and is bred to be very useful by Roaring Lion.

Back Paco's Pride in the 19:00 at Kempton 5.5

Final Word

The Dublin Racing Festival was a great time, and I was pleasantly surprised by the outlay of the Leopardstown course. It's probably the best race track I have ever been to. Everything is for the punter. The parade ring is easily accessible, the track is close to the action, and there's plenty of room in the stands and on the balcony.

The two criticisms were the lack of toilets and the staff. It's probably harsh, but my god both were slow. Getting a pint was hard work in the Champions bar, and even getting a bottle of water at the Cafe on the opposite side of the course was more difficult than it should have been.

The first of two criticisms was the queues about the toilets. Christ, it was a wait and when your drinking, once you pop that cap you need to get there every half hour. They could do with putting more in next year.

The other is the bar staff. Just my personal experience, but we had to wait 50 minutes at the Champions Bar for a drink.

All in all though, it was a wonderful weekend of racing.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

