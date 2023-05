Listed action at Nottingham on Tuesday

A big Amo market mover

Trainer 42% stat and market key form for six meetings

A busy Tuesday in store with six meetings and three Extra Place Specials. Nottingham's fixture features the Nottinghamshire Oaks at 16:10 and a seven race card on soft ground.

It will be a lot quicker at Brighton with their seven races on good to firm, good in places ground for seven.

Yarmouth also stage a seven-race card with the ground set to start on good, good to soft in places.

Two All-Weather meetings for Tuesday are at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, and there's also racing at Ballinrobe today with all eight races holding double-figure fields and ground described as good to yielding.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

15:10 Nottingham: Double O 10/1 into 5/1, Enola Grey 25/1 into 18/1.

15:40 Nottingham: Sly Madam 14/1 into 8/1.

16:10 Nottingham: Hotter Than Hades 50/1 into 16/1.

14:50 Brighton: It's How We Roll 14/1 into 10/1.

15:50 Brighton: Dunmore East 22/1 into 13/2.

16:55 Brighton: Bluebell Way 35/1 into 16/1.

20:45 Wolverhampton: Lilandra 25/1 into 16/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:50 Brighton: Seattle King 3.02/1 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday staring with the 15:10 Nottingham 1m Handicap and a field of 11 runners.

Mexicali Rose was backed from 9/2 into 7/2 this morning and was strong in the betting. She's trained by Ralph Beckett and acted in heavy ground at Leicester last time out. She starts in a handicap today for the first time with an opening mark of 75. Beckett is also 4-18 at 22% in the last two weeks.

Zarga for Sir Michael Stoute was another market positive this morning from 9s into 6/1, and another handicap debutante and she has a mark of 74.

Brighton is very much a horses for courses track and the 16:55 6f Handicap with 11 runners is another paying the extra place.

Trainer John O'Shea won the race last year and he has an outsider Minhaaj 14/1 running. Autumn Flight for Josephine Gordon was backed today too from 9/1 into 13/2.

The 18:10 Wolverhampton 6f Handicap with 12 runners is the final Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and an open affair on the cards with a 4/1 favourite in Antony Brittain's Another Angel.

Catesby 17/2 into 11/2 for Scott Dixon, and Q Twenty Boy for Marc Usher were both backed this morning.

Stat Of The Day

Sir Michael Stoute is currently 5-12 at 42% and out of his four runners on Tuesday, Crystal Caprice is the shortest price at 15/4 for the Nottingham 16:10 1m2f Listed race.

The Newmarket trainer also is represented by the well bred Zarga, who runs in a handicap for the first time in the Nottingham 15:10.

No. 7 (13) Zarga (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:50 Brighton: Junoesque 9/2 has won here six times (33%).

15:20 Brighton: Wisper 8/1 has won here four times (80%).

14:30 Yarmouth: Habanero Star 7/1 has won here three times (30%).

17:30 Yarmouth: Spanish Mane 13/2 has won here twice (10%).

17:48 Ballinrobe: Oskar High 33/1 has won here three times (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:50 Brighton: Sir Titan 7/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 61, and Trais Fluors 11/2 has won off a mark of 92 and today runs from 74.

16:55 Brighton: Liberty Bay 22/1 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 46, and Autumn Flight 13/2 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 54.

17:30 Yarmouth: Old News 4/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 65.

18:30 Newcastle: Lord Torranaga 13/2 has won off a mark of 69 and today runs from 59.

Furthest traveller

Profitar Rules 5/2 for Tom Dascombe runs in the Newcastle 19:30 1m Handicap is today's furthest traveller with the 285 mile journey from Dascombe's Lambourn base to the north east.

The 3yo improved for the headgear last time to win at Newcastle over 7f (coming from last to first) and steps up in distance today.

No. 8 (1) Profitar Rules (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 48

Form Watch

Starting with Brighton on the stats front, and a negative, as trainer Andrew Balding has a less than stellar record in the last month despite his 13 winners.

His level stakes return over the 76 runners has yielded 17%, but it's the level stakes return that clocks tamely with a figure of -32.09 in that period, although he does hold a 25% strike-rate at Brighton in the last five seasons.

Paul and Oliver Cole are less than impressive too of late, and they are on the cold list without a winner from their last 42 runners.

Josephine Gordon has a 1-1 record this season at Brighton with a profit of +4.50 and she has three booked rides for today with her best chance last-time-out winner Seattle King 2/1 in the 14:50 Brighton 1m4f Handicap.

"Jo Go" also rides Jacquelina in the 15:50 and Autumn Flight in the 16:55.

The best UK meeting of the afternoon is Nottingham and Tom Marquand shows an astonishing +91.22 profit in five seasons at the track from his rides with 16-110.

He's on board 13/8 favourite Golden Lyra in the feature 16:10 Nottinghamshire Oaks 1m2f. Marquand and William Haggas have a 14% win and 43% placed record at Nottingham.

Andrea Atzeni has a decent strike-rate at the track too, and this season he is 2-4 already at 50% and his three good chances today are:

15:10 Nottingham: Eurythmical 9/1.

16:40 Nottingham: Fox Master 10/3.

17:10 Nottingham: Silks Graphite 2/1.

The Sportsbook treble on those pays 132/1.

Charlie Hills is 8-30 in the last month at 27% and a level stakes return of +20.62 and has two good chances at Yarmouth this afternoon with:

16:30 Yarmouth: Tajdif 9/2.

17:00 Yarmouth: Pending Appeal 7/1.

Tajdif looks his most interesting on the day as the 3yo shaped well on his first ever start at Newcastle, but has been gelded since and wears a hood today.

Faye MacManoman has already ridden a winner at Yarmouth this season with her 1-1 record and it was a 25/1 winner. She has one ride this afternoon at the seaside track with Eljaytee 7/2 in the opening 14:20 1m2f Handicap.

No. 8 (7) Eljaytee (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John Berry

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 49

Race of the day

All of the Newmarket big guns are out for the Nottinghamshire Oaks today at 16:10 - a Listed race over 1m2f, with William Haggas, Sir Michael Stoute, Charlie Appleby and Simon Crisford laying down the challenge.

There's also the added intrigue of two runners from Ireland with Gavin Cromwell and Johnny Murtagh sending a pair over.

It's easy to start with Golden Lyra for Haggas and Marquand, a lightly-raced 4yo representing the Sea The Stars family line, and she signed off last season with an impressive 4L win at Saint Cloud in France in heavy ground.

She's previously tried 1m4f and was different class at Kempton winning her Novice. She's related to an Ascot Stakes winner, so there's plenty of stamina in her family, and her stride length in the past has been described as "lovely". There's not a lot to crab her with, and she does hold entries at Group 2 and Group 1 level later this season.

No. 1 (3) Golden Lyra (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Stoute's Crystal Caprice is a 4/1 shot, and the Newmarket master is hitting his straps in terms of form, with the jovial Hall Of Famer 5-12 at 42%, although Crystal Caprice does have 5lb to find on form in terms of official ratings.

She was highly progressive last term, but her best form is at 1m, and as Golden Lyra looks a strong stayer over 1m2f and acts in soft ground, she might not posses the staying ability of the market leader.

No. 3 (7) Crystal Caprice (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

One should never write off a Charlie Appleby filly, although his 1.5million Sea The Stars daughter Rainbow Sky finished unplaced at 4/9 at Wetherby on Sunday.

His Life Of Dreams isn't the most consistent, but she's been in Group 3 races. I worry slightly about the deep ground for her. She seems to act on good to soft, but it will be more taxing today for her.

Mukaddamah is another HQ representative for Roger Varian, but she was weak in the market this morning from 9s to 14/1 but did finish fourth in last season's Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting. She again is complete unknown on the ground, as she's never raced on anything softer than good.

No. 7 (8) Mukaddamah SBK 16/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The Crisfords have Misty Dancer, who was a progressive handicapper last term, with trip and ground in her favour. She did win a useful Newbury handicap in 2022, but her form is a few rungs below the market leaders.

Big Race Verdict

The soft conditions will be a big factor today, and while Golden Lyra was mentioned as a horse in her formative stages as a filly that would go on quicker, she might have taken her trainer and connections by surprise with how she has handled soft.

Haggas did send her to France last autumn, and I doubt he was going there seeking a surface like a road. As she stays so well, I can see her having too much stamina and class for this field. And while we won't be getting anything fancy in terms of price, I wouldn't want to be laying her.

She did trade 15.014/1 in the run when she scored on debut at Newmarket, so there's a chance to place an order of 5/2 in the run, as she is likely to be held up. But I think she should win this.

No. 1 (3) Golden Lyra (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Final Word

A chance to enjoy some good racing on the Flat today, and with the Classics as ever fast approaching, it's a week to savour.

It's not been the best of weeks for Aidan O'Brien, as Tenebrism was beaten at 2/5 at Naas last week and Luxembourg was turned over in yesterday's Mooresbridge - although with him skipping the Ganay, he looks short of peak fitness.

Auguste Rodin heads the betting for the 2,000 at 13/8, and I doubt O'Brien will be fazed at all.

Daryl Carter returns for tomorrow and best of luck with your bets. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.