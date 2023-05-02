</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-tips-how-to-back-a-6-1-bet-builder-in-london-derby-at-the-emirates-280423-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 6/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Chelsea</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-betting-tips-gunners-to-get-back-on-track-300423-1063.html">Arsenal v Chelsea: Back Gunners to get back on track</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Leeds poised to appoint Allardyce</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-exceed-expectations-with-a-great-20-1-monday-multiple-020523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Exceed expectations with a great 20/1 Monday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/1000-guineas-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-is-embracing-a-100-1-shot-in-sundays-classic-010523-166.html">1,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin is embracing a 100/1 shot in Sunday's classic</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-can-rory-rack-up-the-quadruple-300423-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Take Tony to go back-to-back again at 18/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-can-light-a-roman-candle-010523-721.html">Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Arnaus can light a Roman candle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-mumbai-indians-v-rajasthan-royals-look-to-the-sky-010523-206.html">Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals: Look to the Sky </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-delhi-capitals-titans-ipl-tips-tiatns-to-put-squeeze-on-010523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Titans to put squeeze on</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-7-tips-rublev-to-repeat-monte-carlo-win-over-khachanov-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 7 Tips: Rublev to repeat Monte-Carlo win over Khachanov</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-6-tips-struff-can-get-past-in-form-lajovic-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 6 Tips: Struff can get past in-form Lajovic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-5-tips-munar-looking-like-value-after-market-overreaction-290423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 5 Tips: Munar looking like value after market over-reaction</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-declares-as-outsider-gambles-gather-steam-260423-171.html">US Election 2024: Biden declares as outsider gambles gather steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-favourite-to-win-after-confirming-re-election-bid-250423-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Biden favourite after confirming re-election bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden gradually firming up ahead of imminent declaration for 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-02">02 May 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday", "name": "Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday", "description": "Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair once again with a rundown of Tuesday's action with some big market moves and stats for the day's action...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-02T09:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-02T10:26:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair once again with a rundown of Tuesday's action with some big market moves and stats for the day's action... Listed action at Nottingham on Tuesday A big Amo market mover Trainer 42% stat and market key form for six meetings A busy Tuesday in store with six meetings and three Extra Place Specials. Nottingham's fixture features the Nottinghamshire Oaks at 16:10 and a seven race card on soft ground. It will be a lot quicker at Brighton with their seven races on good to firm, good in places ground for seven. Yarmouth also stage a seven-race card with the ground set to start on good, good to soft in places. Two All-Weather meetings for Tuesday are at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, and there's also racing at Ballinrobe today with all eight races holding double-figure fields and ground described as good to yielding. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 15:10 Nottingham: Double O 10/1 into 5/1, Enola Grey 25/1 into 18/1. 15:40 Nottingham: Sly Madam 14/1 into 8/1. 16:10 Nottingham: Hotter Than Hades 50/1 into 16/1. 14:50 Brighton: It's How We Roll 14/1 into 10/1. 15:50 Brighton: Dunmore East 22/1 into 13/2. 16:55 Brighton: Bluebell Way 35/1 into 16/1. 20:45 Wolverhampton: Lilandra 25/1 into 16/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:50 Brighton: Seattle King [3.0] out to [3.25]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday staring with the 15:10 Nottingham 1m Handicap and a field of 11 runners. Mexicali Rose was backed from 9/2 into 7/2 this morning and was strong in the betting. She's trained by Ralph Beckett and acted in heavy ground at Leicester last time out. She starts in a handicap today for the first time with an opening mark of 75. Beckett is also 4-18 at 22% in the last two weeks. Zarga for Sir Michael Stoute was another market positive this morning from 9s into 6/1, and another handicap debutante and she has a mark of 74. Brighton is very much a horses for courses track and the 16:55 6f Handicap with 11 runners is another paying the extra place. Trainer John O'Shea won the race last year and he has an outsider Minhaaj 14/1 running. Autumn Flight for Josephine Gordon was backed today too from 9/1 into 13/2. The 18:10 Wolverhampton 6f Handicap with 12 runners is the final Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and an open affair on the cards with a 4/1 favourite in Antony Brittain's Another Angel. Catesby 17/2 into 11/2 for Scott Dixon, and Q Twenty Boy for Marc Usher were both backed this morning. Stat Of The Day Sir Michael Stoute is currently 5-12 at 42% and out of his four runners on Tuesday, Crystal Caprice is the shortest price at 15/4 for the Nottingham 16:10 1m2f Listed race. The Newmarket trainer also is represented by the well bred Zarga, who runs in a handicap for the first time in the Nottingham 15:10. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/3/#zarga-fr] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:50 Brighton: Junoesque 9/2 has won here six times (33%). 15:20 Brighton: Wisper 8/1 has won here four times (80%). 14:30 Yarmouth: Habanero Star 7/1 has won here three times (30%). 17:30 Yarmouth: Spanish Mane 13/2 has won here twice (10%). 17:48 Ballinrobe: Oskar High 33/1 has won here three times (33%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 13:50 Brighton: Sir Titan 7/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 61, and Trais Fluors 11/2 has won off a mark of 92 and today runs from 74.16:55 Brighton: Liberty Bay 22/1 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 46, and Autumn Flight 13/2 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 54. 17:30 Yarmouth: Old News 4/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 65. 18:30 Newcastle: Lord Torranaga 13/2 has won off a mark of 69 and today runs from 59. Furthest traveller Profitar Rules 5/2 for Tom Dascombe runs in the Newcastle 19:30 1m Handicap is today's furthest traveller with the 285 mile journey from Dascombe's Lambourn base to the north east. The 3yo improved for the headgear last time to win at Newcastle over 7f (coming from last to first) and steps up in distance today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/newcastle/35/4/#profitar-rules-ire] Back Profitar Rules in the 19:30 at Newcastle 3/1 Form Watch Starting with Brighton on the stats front, and a negative, as trainer Andrew Balding has a less than stellar record in the last month despite his 13 winners. His level stakes return over the 76 runners has yielded 17%, but it's the level stakes return that clocks tamely with a figure of -32.09 in that period, although he does hold a 25% strike-rate at Brighton in the last five seasons. Paul and Oliver Cole are less than impressive too of late, and they are on the cold list without a winner from their last 42 runners. Josephine Gordon has a 1-1 record this season at Brighton with a profit of +4.50 and she has three booked rides for today with her best chance last-time-out winner Seattle King 2/1 in the 14:50 Brighton 1m4f Handicap. "Jo Go" also rides Jacquelina in the 15:50 and Autumn Flight in the 16:55. The best UK meeting of the afternoon is Nottingham and Tom Marquand shows an astonishing +91.22 profit in five seasons at the track from his rides with 16-110. He's on board 13/8 favourite Golden Lyra in the feature 16:10 Nottinghamshire Oaks 1m2f. Marquand and William Haggas have a 14% win and 43% placed record at Nottingham. Andrea Atzeni has a decent strike-rate at the track too, and this season he is 2-4 already at 50% and his three good chances today are: 15:10 Nottingham: Eurythmical 9/1. 16:40 Nottingham: Fox Master 10/3. 17:10 Nottingham: Silks Graphite 2/1. The Sportsbook treble on those pays 132/1. Charlie Hills is 8-30 in the last month at 27% and a level stakes return of +20.62 and has two good chances at Yarmouth this afternoon with: 16:30 Yarmouth: Tajdif 9/2. 17:00 Yarmouth: Pending Appeal 7/1. Tajdif looks his most interesting on the day as the 3yo shaped well on his first ever start at Newcastle, but has been gelded since and wears a hood today. Faye MacManoman has already ridden a winner at Yarmouth this season with her 1-1 record and it was a 25/1 winner. She has one ride this afternoon at the seaside track with Eljaytee 7/2 in the opening 14:20 1m2f Handicap. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/yarmouth/61/1/#eljaytee-ire] Tony Calvin with a 100/1 ante-post selection Newmarket Guineas weekend is fast approaching and our resident big price tipster Tony Calvin takes a brief look at the 2,000 before talking us through his 100/1 tip in the 1,000 on Sunday. Click here for the latest ante-post update. Race of the day All of the Newmarket big guns are out for the Nottinghamshire Oaks today at 16:10 - a Listed race over 1m2f, with William Haggas, Sir Michael Stoute, Charlie Appleby and Simon Crisford laying down the challenge. There's also the added intrigue of two runners from Ireland with Gavin Cromwell and Johnny Murtagh sending a pair over. It's easy to start with Golden Lyra for Haggas and Marquand, a lightly-raced 4yo representing the Sea The Stars family line, and she signed off last season with an impressive 4L win at Saint Cloud in France in heavy ground. She's previously tried 1m4f and was different class at Kempton winning her Novice. She's related to an Ascot Stakes winner, so there's plenty of stamina in her family, and her stride length in the past has been described as "lovely". There's not a lot to crab her with, and she does hold entries at Group 2 and Group 1 level later this season. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#golden-lyra-ire] Stoute's Crystal Caprice is a 4/1 shot, and the Newmarket master is hitting his straps in terms of form, with the jovial Hall Of Famer 5-12 at 42%, although Crystal Caprice does have 5lb to find on form in terms of official ratings. She was highly progressive last term, but her best form is at 1m, and as Golden Lyra looks a strong stayer over 1m2f and acts in soft ground, she might not posses the staying ability of the market leader. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#crystal-caprice-ire] One should never write off a Charlie Appleby filly, although his 1.5million Sea The Stars daughter Rainbow Sky finished unplaced at 4/9 at Wetherby on Sunday. His Life Of Dreams isn't the most consistent, but she's been in Group 3 races. I worry slightly about the deep ground for her. She seems to act on good to soft, but it will be more taxing today for her. Mukaddamah is another HQ representative for Roger Varian, but she was weak in the market this morning from 9s to 14/1 but did finish fourth in last season's Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting. She again is complete unknown on the ground, as she's never raced on anything softer than good. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#mukaddamah] The Crisfords have Misty Dancer, who was a progressive handicapper last term, with trip and ground in her favour. She did win a useful Newbury handicap in 2022, but her form is a few rungs below the market leaders. Big Race Verdict The soft conditions will be a big factor today, and while Golden Lyra was mentioned as a horse in her formative stages as a filly that would go on quicker, she might have taken her trainer and connections by surprise with how she has handled soft. Haggas did send her to France last autumn, and I doubt he was going there seeking a surface like a road. As she stays so well, I can see her having too much stamina and class for this field. And while we won't be getting anything fancy in terms of price, I wouldn't want to be laying her. She did trade [15.0] in the run when she scored on debut at Newmarket, so there's a chance to place an order of 5/2 in the run, as she is likely to be held up. But I think she should win this. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#golden-lyra-ire] Back Golden Lyra in the 16:10 at Nottingham 13/8 Timeform's Nottingham preview Andrew Asquith from Timeform previews Tuesday's Nottingham card and has a selection in the feature Nottinghamshire Oaks today, a pick he says: "She was beaten fair and square in listed company at Newmarket in September, but is best not judged on her latest effort at Kempton where she shaped as if something was amiss." Andrew has three bets for the afternoon with a NAP an an each-way selection. Click here for the selections. Final Word A chance to enjoy some good racing on the Flat today, and with the Classics as ever fast approaching, it's a week to savour. It's not been the best of weeks for Aidan O'Brien, as Tenebrism was beaten at 2/5 at Naas last week and Luxembourg was turned over in yesterday's Mooresbridge - although with him skipping the Ganay, he looks short of peak fitness. Auguste Rodin heads the betting for the 2,000 at 13/8, and I doubt O'Brien will be fazed at all. Daryl Carter returns for tomorrow and best of luck with your bets. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alan Dudman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan_dudman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket Haggas and Appleby 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="William Haggas and Charlie Appleby "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Charlie Appleby and William Haggas have runners today for Nottingham's big race </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Top%20names%20will%20do%20battle%20at%20Nottingham%20on%20Tuesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Top%20names%20will%20do%20battle%20at%20Nottingham%20on%20Tuesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair once again with a rundown of Tuesday's action with some big market moves and stats for the day's action...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Listed action at Nottingham on Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A big Amo market mover</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Trainer 42% stat and market key form for six meetings</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>A busy Tuesday in store with six meetings and three Extra Place Specials. Nottingham's fixture features the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">Nottinghamshire Oaks at 16:10</a></strong> and a seven race card on soft ground.</p><p>It will be a lot quicker at Brighton with their seven races on good to firm, good in places ground for seven.</p><p>Yarmouth also stage a seven-race card with the ground set to start on good, good to soft in places.</p><p>Two All-Weather meetings for Tuesday are at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, and there's also racing at Ballinrobe today with all eight races holding double-figure fields and ground described as good to yielding.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683036600000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264388">15:10 Nottingham</a></strong>: Double O 10/1 into 5/1, Enola Grey 25/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683038400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264391">15:40 Nottingham</a></strong>: Sly Madam 14/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">16:10 Nottingham</a></strong>: Hotter Than Hades 50/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683035400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264738">14:50 Brighton</a></strong>: It's How We Roll 14/1 into 10/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683039000000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264749">15:50 Brighton</a></strong>: Dunmore East 22/1 into 13/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683042900000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264769">16:55 Brighton</a></strong>: Bluebell Way 35/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313697&raceTime=1683056700000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265127">20:45 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Lilandra 25/1 into 16/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683035400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264738">14:50 Brighton</a></strong>: Seattle King <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday staring with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683036600000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264388">15:10 Nottingham 1m Handicap</a></strong> and a field of 11 runners.</p><p>Mexicali Rose was backed from 9/2 into 7/2 this morning and was strong in the betting. She's trained by <strong>Ralph Beckett</strong> and acted in heavy ground at Leicester last time out. She starts in a handicap today for the first time with an opening mark of 75. Beckett is also 4-18 at 22% in the last two weeks.</p><p>Zarga for <strong>Sir Michael Stoute</strong> was another market positive this morning from 9s into 6/1, and another handicap debutante and she has a mark of 74.</p><p>Brighton is very much a horses for courses track and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683042900000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264769">16:55 6f Handicap</a></strong> with 11 runners is another paying the extra place.</p><p>Trainer John O'Shea won the race last year and he has an outsider Minhaaj 14/1 running. Autumn Flight for Josephine Gordon was backed today too from 9/1 into 13/2.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313697&raceTime=1683047400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265080">18:10 Wolverhampton 6f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners is the final Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and an open affair on the cards with a 4/1 favourite in Antony Brittain's Another Angel.</p><p>Catesby 17/2 into 11/2 for Scott Dixon, and Q Twenty Boy for Marc Usher were both backed this morning.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p><strong>Sir Michael Stoute</strong> is currently 5-12 at 42% and out of his four runners on Tuesday, Crystal Caprice is the shortest price at 15/4 for the Nottingham 16:10 1m2f Listed race.</p><p>The Newmarket trainer also is represented by the well bred Zarga, who runs in a handicap for the first time in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683036600000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264388">Nottingham 15:10</a></strong>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="zarga-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/3/#zarga-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (13)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/zarga-fr/000000571529/">Zarga (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00830186.png" alt="Al Shaqab Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313687&bssId=46249996&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264388&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683036600000">15/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616721">10</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sir-michael-stoute/000000000063/">Sir Michael Stoute</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/richard-kingscote/000000010078/">Richard Kingscote</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 74</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683035400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264738">14:50 Brighton</a></strong>: Junoesque 9/2 has won here six times (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683037200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264741">15:20 Brighton</a></strong>: Wisper 8/1 has won here four times (80%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683034200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265144">14:30 Yarmouth</a></strong>: Habanero Star 7/1 has won here three times (30%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683045000000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265304">17:30 Yarmouth</a></strong>: Spanish Mane 13/2 has won here twice (10%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32316199&raceTime=1683046080000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359266189">17:48 Ballinrobe</a></strong>: Oskar High 33/1 has won here three times (33%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683031800000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264729">13:50 Brighton</a></strong>: Sir Titan 7/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 61, and Trais Fluors 11/2 has won off a mark of 92 and today runs from 74.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683042900000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264769">16:55 Brighton</a></strong>: Liberty Bay 22/1 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 46, and Autumn Flight 13/2 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 54. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683045000000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265304">17:30 Yarmouth</a></strong>: Old News 4/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 65. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313684&raceTime=1683048600000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264211">18:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Lord Torranaga 13/2 has won off a mark of 69 and today runs from 59.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Profitar Rules 5/2 for Tom Dascombe runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313684&raceTime=1683052200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264273">Newcastle 19:30 1m Handicap</a></strong> is today's furthest traveller with the 285 mile journey from Dascombe's Lambourn base to the north east.</p><p>The 3yo improved for the headgear last time to win at Newcastle over 7f (coming from last to first) and steps up in distance today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="profitar-rules-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/newcastle/35/4/#profitar-rules-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/profitar-rules-ire/000000569669/">Profitar Rules (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873582.png" alt="Mr David Foy silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313684&bssId=45475715&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264273&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683052200000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616564">5.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/tom-dascombe/000000029502/">Tom Dascombe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ben-curtis/000000011068/">Ben Curtis</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 48</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Profitar Rules in the 19:30 at Newcastle</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313684&raceTime=1683052200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264273" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3/1</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Starting with Brighton on the stats front, and a negative, as trainer Andrew Balding has a less than stellar record in the last month despite his 13 winners.</p><p>His level stakes return over the 76 runners has yielded 17%, but it's the level stakes return that clocks tamely with a figure of -32.09 in that period, although he does hold a 25% strike-rate at Brighton in the last five seasons.</p><p><strong>Paul and Oliver Cole</strong> are less than impressive too of late, and they are on the cold list without a winner from their last 42 runners.</p><p><strong>Josephine Gordon</strong> has a 1-1 record this season at Brighton with a profit of +4.50 and she has three booked rides for today with her best chance last-time-out winner Seattle King 2/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313694&raceTime=1683035400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264738">14:50 Brighton 1m4f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>"Jo Go" also rides Jacquelina in the <strong>15:50</strong> and Autumn Flight in the <strong>16:55</strong>.</p><p>The best UK meeting of the afternoon is Nottingham and Tom Marquand shows an astonishing +91.22 profit in five seasons at the track from his rides with 16-110.</p><p>He's on board 13/8 favourite Golden Lyra in the feature <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">16:10 Nottinghamshire Oaks 1m2f</a></strong>. Marquand and William Haggas have a 14% win and 43% placed record at Nottingham.</p><p>Andrea Atzeni has a decent strike-rate at the track too, and this season he is 2-4 already at 50% and his three good chances today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683036600000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264388">15:10 Nottingham</a></strong>: Eurythmical 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683042000000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264410">16:40 Nottingham</a></strong>: Fox Master 10/3. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683043800000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264455">17:10 Nottingham</a></strong>: Silks Graphite 2/1.</p><blockquote> <p>The Sportsbook treble on those pays 132/1.</p> </blockquote><p><img alt="Andrea Atzeni Obaid silks 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Andrea%20Atzeni%20Obaid%20silks%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Charlie Hills is 8-30 in the last month at 27% and a level stakes return of +20.62 and has two good chances at Yarmouth this afternoon with:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683041400000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265290">16:30 Yarmouth</a></strong>: Tajdif 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683043200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265293">17:00 Yarmouth</a></strong>: Pending Appeal 7/1.</p><p>Tajdif looks his most interesting on the day as the 3yo shaped well on his first ever start at Newcastle, but has been gelded since and wears a hood today.</p><p><strong>Faye MacManoman</strong> has already ridden a winner at Yarmouth this season with her 1-1 record and it was a 25/1 winner. She has one ride this afternoon at the seaside track with Eljaytee 7/2 in the opening <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313699&raceTime=1683034200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359265144">14:20 1m2f Handicap</a>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="eljaytee-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/yarmouth/61/1/#eljaytee-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/eljaytee-ire/000000547609/">Eljaytee (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00074876.png" alt="Mr D. Tunmore silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313699&bssId=39410489&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359265144&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683034200000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213617207">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-berry/000000006750/">John Berry</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/faye-mcmanoman/000000017473/">Faye McManoman</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 49</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Tony Calvin with a 100/1 ante-post selection</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Tony Calvin big field on flat.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Newmarket Guineas weekend is fast approaching and our resident big price tipster Tony Calvin takes a brief look at the 2,000 before talking us through his 100/1 tip in the 1,000 on Sunday. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/1000-guineas-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-is-embracing-a-100-1-shot-in-sundays-classic-010523-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest ante-post update.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="William Haggas 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/William%20Haggas%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>All of the Newmarket big guns are out for the Nottinghamshire Oaks today at 16:10 - a Listed race over 1m2f, with William Haggas, Sir Michael Stoute, Charlie Appleby and Simon Crisford laying down the challenge.</p><p>There's also the added intrigue of two runners from Ireland with Gavin Cromwell and Johnny Murtagh sending a pair over.</p><p>It's easy to start with <strong>Golden Lyra</strong> for Haggas and Marquand, a lightly-raced 4yo representing the Sea The Stars family line, and she signed off last season with an impressive 4L win at Saint Cloud in France in heavy ground.</p><p>She's previously tried 1m4f and was different class at Kempton winning her Novice. She's related to an <strong>Ascot Stakes winner</strong>, so there's plenty of stamina in her family, and her stride length in the past has been described as "lovely". There's not a lot to crab her with, and she does hold entries at Group 2 and Group 1 level later this season.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="golden-lyra-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#golden-lyra-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/golden-lyra-ire/000000557806/">Golden Lyra (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00845628.png" alt="Sunderland Holding Inc. silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313687&bssId=41503356&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264393&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683040200000">13/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616734">2.92</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-marquand/000000015895/">Tom Marquand</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Stoute's <strong>Crystal Caprice</strong> is a 4/1 shot, and the Newmarket master is hitting his straps in terms of form, with the jovial Hall Of Famer 5-12 at 42%, although Crystal Caprice does have 5lb to find on form in terms of official ratings.</p><p>She was highly progressive last term, but her best form is at 1m, and as Golden Lyra looks a strong stayer over 1m2f and acts in soft ground, she might not posses the staying ability of the market leader.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="crystal-caprice-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#crystal-caprice-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/crystal-caprice-ire/000000557804/">Crystal Caprice (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00877804.png" alt="Exors of the late Sir E. D. Rothschild silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313687&bssId=41503354&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264393&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683040200000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616734">4.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sir-michael-stoute/000000000063/">Sir Michael Stoute</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/richard-kingscote/000000010078/">Richard Kingscote</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>One should never write off a Charlie Appleby filly, although his 1.5million Sea The Stars daughter Rainbow Sky finished unplaced at 4/9 at Wetherby on Sunday.</p><p>His <strong>Life Of Dreams</strong> isn't the most consistent, but she's been in Group 3 races. I worry slightly about the deep ground for her. She seems to act on good to soft, but it will be more taxing today for her.</p><p><strong>Mukaddamah</strong> is another HQ representative for Roger Varian, but she was weak in the market this morning from 9s to 14/1 but did finish fourth in last season's Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting. She again is complete unknown on the ground, as she's never raced on anything softer than good.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="mukaddamah"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#mukaddamah" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (8)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/mukaddamah/000000561015/">Mukaddamah</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00867160.png" alt="Shadwell Estate Company Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313687&bssId=42486529&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264393&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683040200000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616734">18.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-varian/000000047704/">Roger Varian</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/dane-oneill/000000002667/">Dane O'Neill</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The Crisfords have Misty Dancer, who was a progressive handicapper last term, with trip and ground in her favour. She did win a useful Newbury handicap in 2022, but her form is a few rungs below the market leaders.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The soft conditions will be a big factor today, and while Golden Lyra was mentioned as a horse in her formative stages as a filly that would go on quicker, she might have taken her trainer and connections by surprise with how she has handled soft.</p><p>Haggas did send her to France last autumn, and I doubt he was going there seeking a surface like a road. As she stays so well, I can see her having too much stamina and class for this field. And while we won't be getting anything fancy in terms of price, I wouldn't want to be laying her.</p><p>She did trade <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> in the run when she scored on debut at Newmarket, so there's a chance to place an order of 5/2 in the run, as she is likely to be held up. But I think she should win this.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="golden-lyra-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/02-may-2023/nottingham/38/5/#golden-lyra-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/golden-lyra-ire/000000557806/">Golden Lyra (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00845628.png" alt="Sunderland Holding Inc. silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32313687&bssId=41503356&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359264393&modules=betslip&raceTime=1683040200000">13/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213616734">2.92</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-marquand/000000015895/">Tom Marquand</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Golden Lyra in the 16:10 at Nottingham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/8</a></div><h2>Timeform's Nottingham preview</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Nottingham 1280 .728x410.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/2102ce95cf549946c019feed74dbe43ab2040dec.600x338.jpg" width="728" height="410" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith from Timeform previews Tuesday's Nottingham card and has a selection in the feature Nottinghamshire Oaks today, a pick he says: "She was beaten fair and square in listed company at Newmarket in September, but is best not judged on her latest effort at Kempton where she shaped as if something was amiss."</p><p>Andrew has three bets for the afternoon with a NAP an an each-way selection. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/nottingham-racing-tips-kingmania-a-good-bet-to-follow-up-010523-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A chance to enjoy some good racing on the Flat today, and with the Classics as ever fast approaching, it's a week to savour.</p><p>It's not been the best of weeks for Aidan O'Brien, as Tenebrism was beaten at 2/5 at Naas last week and Luxembourg was turned over in yesterday's Mooresbridge - although with him skipping the Ganay, he looks short of peak fitness.</p><p>Auguste Rodin heads the betting for the 2,000 at 13/8, and I doubt O'Brien will be fazed at all.</p><p>Daryl Carter returns for tomorrow and best of luck with your bets. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">Back Golden Lyra @ 13/8 in the 16:10 at Nottingham</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32313687&raceTime=1683040200000&dayToSearch=20230502&marketId=924.359264393">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Top%20names%20will%20do%20battle%20at%20Nottingham%20on%20Tuesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Top%20names%20will%20do%20battle%20at%20Nottingham%20on%20Tuesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Joseph%20O%27Brien%20stares%20%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-sandowns-a-no-but-punchestown-stars-ready-to-go-280423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Sandown's a no but Punchestown stars ready to go</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/3126648c7d000befdf47e35909e48cb369e3bee0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/3126648c7d000befdf47e35909e48cb369e3bee0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-punchestown-return-can-see-a-sublime-performance-from-12-1-chance-270423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Punchestown return can see a Sublime performance from 12/1 chance</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/ae95313f123aa6b7e12a20d2e45b6b6bbe962f9c.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ae95313f123aa6b7e12a20d2e45b6b6bbe962f9c.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/real-sociedad-v-real-madrid-betting-tips-bank-on-6-1-bet-builder-010523-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Take a shot at 6/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-7-tips-rublev-to-repeat-monte-carlo-win-over-khachanov-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 7 Tips: Rublev to repeat Monte-Carlo win over Khachanov</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7c0f8edb0add1fdd","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>