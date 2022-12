Southwell passes 7:30am morning inspection

Two meetings to look forward to on Tuesday

Monday's 'Race Of The Day' pick Harb wins at 9/2

Alan Dudman has all the stats and moves for an All-Weather Tuesday from Wolverhampton and Southwell

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Great news that Southwell passed their morning inspection and there are six races on the Tapeta there with the meeting under way at 12:43.

Wolverhampton starts a little later at 15:45 with seven races and five are double-figure fields with two interesting Novice Stakes races on the fixture; those races could throw up something half-decent.

Money Talk

Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

12:43 Southwell: Island Of Skye 19.018/1 into 12.011/1.

13:13 Southwell: Betterment 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

13:43 Southwell: Last Stand 21.020/1 into 13.012/1 and Edwina Sheeran 12.011/1 into 8.07/1.

14:13 Southwell: Sir Rodneyredblood 23.022/1 into 17.016/1.

15:13 Southwell: Sociologist 15.014/1 into 11.010/1.

16:15 Wolverhampton: Roaring Legend 17.016/1 into 11.010/1.

16:45 Wolverhampton: The Resdev Way 15.014/1 into 11.010/1.

17:15 Wolverhampton: Alfred Cove 23.022/1 into 17.016/1.

17:45 Wolverhampton: Young Fire 11.010/1 into 7.513/2.

18:45 Wolverhampton: Mudlahhim 17.016/1 into 12.011/1, and Fieldsman 21.020/1 into 15.014/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:43 Southwell: Attrazione 2.56/4 out to 2.757/4.

14:43 Southwell: Franco Grasso 3.259/4 out to 3.7511/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

With Southwell on, there are five Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook today with three from Southwell and two at Wolverhampton.

The trio for the Nottinghamshire venue are the 12:43 1m Handicap with 14 runners, the 13:43 1m Nursery with 12 runners, and the 15:13 1m6f Handicap with 11 in the field. That race looks the best punting one on the card, and Kitten's Dream for local man Scott Dixon was a market positive this morning on the Sportsbook from 8/1 into 11/2.

The two Extra Place Specials for Wolverhampton top and tail the card with the 15:45 1m2f Handicap and the closing 18:45 7f Handicap with 11 runners. Madrinho for the latter, was a winner of the race 12 months ago and was backed from 20s into 16/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.

Stat Of The Day

Amateur Simon Walker is often described as the 'go-to' man, which for experience would be correct but it's lazy to say he has a good record in these races for the part-timers. His last winner was back in August at a BSP of 4.57, and is 1-20 since July. Two of his last three mounts have been fancied in the market too.

He rides course specialist Busby 5.59/2 at Wolverhampton today in the 15:45 1m2f Handicap - who was a winner over CD last time under Kevin Stott.

No. 7 (9) Busby (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Mr Simon Walker

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 66

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:45 Wolverhampton: My Brother Mike 8.07/1 has won here twice (20%), Harbour Vision 2.8815/8 has won here three times (17%), Busby 5.59/2 has won here three times (43%), Hooflepuff 9.08/1 has won here eight times (35%), Voltaic 11.010/1 has won here twice (25%), and Kingson 13.012/1 has won here twice (33%).

16:45 Wolverhampton: The Resdev Way 11.010/1 has won here twice (29%).

17:15 Wolverhampton: The Daley Express 26.025/1 has won here twice (14%), and Savalas 26.025/1 has won here twice (40%).

18:45 Wolverhampton: Madrinho 17.016/1 has won here twice (29%), Chookie Dunedin 7.513/2 has won here seven times (35%), and The Nail Gunner 15.014/1 has won here three times (50%).

14:13 Southwell: Red Stripes 81.080/1 has won here five times (14%), and Ornate 13.012/1 has won here three times (25%).

15:13 Southwell: Sociologist 11.010/1 has won here twice (9%), and Prince Abu 2.1011/10 three times (21%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:15 Wolverhampton: Spanish Angel 4.75 has won off 70 and today runs from 57.

17:45 Wolverhampton: Crownthorpe 9.08/1 has won off 90 and today runs from 73.

18:45 Wolverhampton: Chookie Dunedin 7.513/2 has won off 80 and today runs from 69, and Mudlahhim 12.011/1 has won off 82 and today runs from 68.

14:13 Southwell: Sir Rodneyredblood 17.016/1, Thegreatestshowman 8.07/1 has won off 79 and today runs from 65, and Ornate 13.012/1 has won off 97 and today runs from 64.

Furthest traveller

Golden Dove is the furthest traveller today by dint of elimination, as Novak and Bass Strait were initially pencilled in for this with more miles, but both are non-runners. Simon Earle trains Golden Dove, who goes 165 miles to Southwell from Wiltshire. Although Earle hasn't had a Flat winner for five seasons.

No. 2 (1) Golden Dove SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Simon Earle

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Form Watch

Godolphin jockey James Doyle is 5-15 in the last month at 33% and he is lined up for Southwell today with just one solitary ride for Charlie Appleby with newcomer Queen Of Fairies in the 13:13 1m Novice Stakes. She's a 10/3 drifting price from 11/4 this morning and her dam is a half-sister to the great Teofilo.

Christian Howarth shows a massive profit of +67.00 in the last month with his two winners from eight rides at 25%. The 5lb apprentice is on a big price runner for his only mount of the day with Michael Chapman's Smart Connection - a 40/1 outsider in the 14:43 1m3f Handicap.

On the cold list, literally, is Cam Hardie, who hasn't ridden a winner in his last 38 rides. His four mounts are mostly outsiders, but he's on Prince Abu in the 15:13 1m6f Handicap as the 5/4 favourite and it's by far and away his best chance of snapping that cold spell.

No. 1 (4) Prince Abu (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66

Local trainer Roy Bowring can often pop up with a Southwell winner, and his last two runners here have won and finished third. His winner scored at 25/1 four days ago and Hiya Maite is out again to improve on his recent third at the track in the 14:13 5f Handicap.

On to Wolverhampton and rider Freddie Tett is 2-4 at 50% showing a profit +23.50 from the last month. He's on board Harbour Vision for Scott Dixon in the 15:45 1m2f Handicap and is looking for a hat-trick under a penalty as the 15/8 favourite.

William Buick will be gearing up for a winter in Dubai, and he is 7-35 in the last month at 20% but shows a level stakes loss of -1.00. He has been beaten on two odds-on favourites from his last two rides at 4/9 and 30/100, and the Champion Jockey has three mounts this afternoon that include two Godolphin newcomers.

First Sight is a 2yo and expensive son of Dubawi, and Mr Inspiration (another Dubawi) who is running for John Gosden in the 18:15 1m Novice Stakes from stall eight. A double on those two pays 6.47 on the Sportsbook. And remember those impressive Dubawi stats at the track!

A trainer ticking along well is Charlie McBride, who is 2-5 in the last month at 40% with a small profit +2.50. He has newcomer Sto Bene in the 18:15 as a 40/1 outsider. Sto Bene means "I am fine" in Latin, but cost next to nothing at 1,000 gns.

Seven pound apprentice Billy Loughnane is doing well for his dad Mark, and he has won with his last two mounts at 7/2 and 9/2, and is 3-16 at Wolverhampton this term showing a profit of +23.00.

He has two rides for Tuesday with Delphi Dreamer 5.04/1 in the 18:15 1m Novice Stakes and the consistent Follow Your Heart in the following 18:45 7f Handicap. The latter was backed on the Sportsbook from 5/1 into 15/4. Mark Loughnane is 12-132 at Wolves this term too.

No. 1 (11) Follow Your Heart (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

George Boughey and Mick Appleby are the leading trainers at Wolverhampton in terms of winners with 20 each, although Boughey has the superior strike-rate at 19% and has just runner today at Wolverhampton with Aryaah 21.020/1 in the opening 15:45 1m1f Amateur Jockeys' Handicap.

Race of the day

Ten runners for the feature 17:45 1m Handicap and a 0-80, and hopefully we can follow up with Harb who scored as the bet for yesterday's race of the day.

Quite a few of these are in form and this presented a reasonably lively market too early on with a couple of movers in the shape of Young Fire and Wait For The Lord, and with the 10 in the field, we have the three places.

William Buick's mount Aussie Banker 3.7511/4 was a winner last time out, although well done anyone who saw the race as the fog was bad. He landed that off 75 and is up 5lb for the Kempton win and previously he'd been a little unlucky. This is also a drop in class from his latest 0-85 win. His draw in 10 is far from ideal.

A big challenge could come from the consistent George Morland, who is a different animal on the All-Weather with 4-10 compared to his 0-11 on the turf. He was picked up by trainer Amy Murphy from France and has won twice at Lingfield and showed a good attitude at Southwell last time.

He's only up 1lb and Taylor Fisher maintains the ride. I expect the horse to go forward in terms of tactics and his draw is far better in four.

No. 2 (4) George Morland SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

Scott Dixon's Visibility is another boasting winning form, but he hasn't got an awful lot in hand form his current mark of 74 despite the fact he does go well at Wolves. However, he has had nearly 50 career starts and the assessor has the horse's measure.

The unexposed one in the field here is Roudemental, and at 10/3, Hugo Palmer might just turn a few of his placed horses into a winner. He has three seconds from his last 18 runners with a victory, and this 3yo has got more to give.

He has 1L to find with George Morland from the Southwell race last time, but he was going the best down the centre of the track, but in the end proved to be a sitting target as Morland outstayed him - just. However, Roudemental ran a fairly efficient race on the clock with a finishing speed of bang on 100%, but he does have a bit of early pace and I can see him winning the race for the lead. Southwell would be a more taxing finish, but he's started to settle better these days.

No. 5 (6) Roudemental (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 80

Big race verdict

Roudemental's draw in six shouldn't be too problematic with a fast start, and I fancy him to reverse the form with George Morland, and he hit around 6/4 in-running in defeat but showed a decent attitude in fighting back. He ran quite well for previous Manor House man Tom Dascombe, and a faster start could see him home.

He's unexposed at the trip and he's less of a hot-head these days too. Palmer has a 20% record at the track in the last five seasons and I'm with him today at 10/3.

Paul Nicholls and his latest Ditcheat Diary

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls takes time out from the cold snap and highlights how impressed how was with a recent winner and updates readers on his latest plans.

Click here for the exclusive thoughts of the Betfair Ambassador.

Tony Calvin previews King George day and has a 6/1 ante-post bet

An early look at Boxing Day with Tony Calvin, who says on one horse for the King George: "This is one horse who really caught my imagination at Haydock last time. I am happy to buy into the belief and my instinct here."

Click here to read TC's latest ante-post piece.

Timeform preview Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Adam Houghton from Timeform takes a spin through the Wolverhampton card today and has identified three bets with a NAP, NB and each-way. His best bet for the afternoon runs in the 16:15 Novice Stakes. Click here to read.

Final Word

With a dearth of action and Dundalk falling to the fog yesterday I had time to go through some of my bets for the year which is never a bad thing. It was that or watch a re-run of Only Fools And Horses for the 101st time.

The near misses with doubles were probably reminders I didn't need, with a couple in the early part of the year getting done at 1.011/100 in-running for both second legs of multiples. I did notice however that a few drifted to some massive prices to win for the Daily Racing Multiple column, although I have become a little more defensive perhaps of late with shorter prices, but that's a normal reaction, but not the correct one, when slightly out of form.

In short, it's good to go through records and see where you went wrong and what you did right. In other news, the best named horse by far today is Edwina Sheeran. Excellent.

Daryl Carter is back tomorrow for the rest of the week so hopefully we'll have better news on the weather front (although it doesn't look the greatest), so good luck with the punting today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.