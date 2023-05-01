</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-everton-tips-foxes-to-leave-toffees-on-brink-300423-840.html">Leicester v Everton: Foxes to leave Toffees on brink</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackburn-v-luton-efl-championship-tips-rovers-eager-to-keep-top-six-dreams-alive-260423-766.html">Blackburn v Luton: Rovers eager to keep top-six dreams alive</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-tips-how-to-back-a-6-1-bet-builder-in-london-derby-at-the-emirates-280423-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 6/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Chelsea</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-magician-to-set-us-up-for-a-monday-big-price-multiple-010523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Magician to set us up for a Monday big price multiple </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/windsor-racing-tips-antiphon-ready-to-strike-010523-790.html">Windsor Racing Tips: Antiphon ready to strike</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-can-rory-rack-up-the-quadruple-300423-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Can Rory rack up the quadruple? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/italian-open-2023-tips-and-preview-outsiders-can-contend-again-at-ryder-cup-venue-300423-167.html">Italian Open: Outsiders can contend again at Ryder Cup venue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mexico-open-at-vidanta-result-and-review-fabulous-finau-cruises-to-vidanta-victory-300423-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Fabulous Finau cruises to Vidanta victory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-lucknow-bowlers-can-squeeze-rcb-300423-171.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Lucknow bowlers can squeeze RCB</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/chennai-super-kings-v-punkab-kings-ipl-tips-super-kings-strong-at-home-290423-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Super Kings strong at home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-rajasthan-royals-table-toppers-a-great-price-to-win-again-280423-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals: Table-toppers a great price to win again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-6-tips-struff-can-get-past-in-form-lajovic-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 6 Tips: Struff can get past in-form Lajovic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-5-tips-munar-looking-like-value-after-market-overreaction-290423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 5 Tips: Munar looking like value after market over-reaction</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-4-tips-evans-and-norrie-in-action-on-saturday-280423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 4 Tips: Evans and Norrie in action on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-declares-as-outsider-gambles-gather-steam-260423-171.html">US Election 2024: Biden declares as outsider gambles gather steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-favourite-to-win-after-confirming-re-election-bid-250423-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Biden favourite after confirming re-election bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden gradually firming up ahead of imminent declaration for 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-01">01 May 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday", "name": "Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday", "description": "Alan Dudman has a previewed the race of the day and scoured the markets and stats for Monday's Daily Racing News column...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-01T09:03:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-01T09:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman has a previewed the race of the day and scoured the markets and stats for Monday's Daily Racing News column... Seven meetings and eight Extra Place Specials An impressive Cox Bath stat for juveniles Big fields and market moves Good morning to everyone and the start of a brand new week with seven meetings with three jumps and five Flat across the UK and Ireland, and a terrific card to look forward to at the Curragh. Today's goings are: Curragh: Soft, yielding to soft. Warwick: Good (watered). Down Royal: Good to yielding, yielding in places. Kempton: Good. Windsor: Heavy. Beverley: Soft, good to soft in places. Bath: Good to soft, soft in places. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:20 Curragh: Do It With Style 9/4 into 15/8, Port Louis 25/1 into 18/1. 15:54 Windsor: Amazonian Dream 11/1 into 17/2, and Indian Creak 9/1 into 9/2. 17:39 Windsor: Enochdhu 15/2 into 9/2. 14:53 Beverley: Silverlode 25/1 into 12/1. 15:28 Beverley: Wurkin Ninetofive 11/1 into 7/1. 15:05 Kempton: Much Too Dear 20/1 into 12/1. 17:25 Kempton: One For The Wall 12/1 into 8/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:18 Beverley: Scoops Ahoy [2.88] out to [3.0]. 17:25 Kempton: Kings Threshold [3.0] out to [3.25]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook this afternoon, and two from Down Royal for each-way punters with plenty of runners. The 14:10 Down Royal 2m1f Handicap Hurdle has a field of 19 and Herculaneum will be looking to back up a win last time in a big field at Naas for trainer Noel Kelly. Down Royal's 15:55 3m2f Handicap Chase and Galon De Vauzelle deserves to get his head in front at 13/2, as he's finished second on four occasions from 11 starts over fences. The 16:15 Kempton 2m5f Handicap Hurdle is a 0-120 with 15 runners and Queens Rock looks short enough at 7/5 for Nicky Henderson. Breaking Waves was a big drifter this morning from 12s out to 25/1. There's one from the Westwood at Beverley and the 16:38 Beverley 7f Handicap with 14 runners for the Extra Place Special, and trainer Grant Tuer is double-handed with One Hart 13/2 and Swinging Eddie 13/2. Some good quality at the Curragh today and two races for each-way players with the 16:45 7f Handicap and the 17:20 6f Handicap with the latter a massive 26 runner race. Windsor's 17:04 is an Extra Place Special and Warwick's 17:32 completes the set. Stat Of The Day Ed Bethell is a hot trainer and had a nice winner at Musselburgh yesterday. He's currently 5-19 from the last month at 26% and has just one runner this afternoon with Stellar Queen 11/4 in the 16:03 Beverley 7f Handicap. Bethell also has a 38% placed record at Beverley from 22 runners. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/beverley/5/4/#stellar-queen] Back Stellar Queen in the 16:03 at Beverley 5/2 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 16:10 Curragh: Layfayette has won here three times (38%), Insinuendo has won here twice (29%) and Luxembourg has won here twice (100%). 16:45 Curragh: Verhoyen has won here four times (21%). 17:20 Curragh: Downforce has won here twice (10%), Pretty Boy Floyd has won here three times (18%), Nordic Passage has won here twice (18%), Mogwli has won here twice (14%), and Midnight Fire has won here three times (30%). 15:54 Windsor: Lequinto has won here twice (67%), and Indian Creak has won here three times (33%). 17:13 Beverley: Ugo Gregory has won here three times (50%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:38 Beverley: Distinction has won off a mark of 62 and today runs from 50, and Makalu has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 56. 17:13 Beverley: Ugo Gregory has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 64.15:40 Kempton: Good Boy Bobby has won off 146 and today runs from 135, Kap Auteuil has won off a mark of 136 and today runs from 125.16:22 Warwick: Across The Line has won off a mark of 120 and today runs from 106. 16:45 Curragh: Punk Poet has won off 82 and today runs from 71. 17:20 Curragh: Art Of Unity has won off 76 and today runs from 65, Geological has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 66, and Pretty Boy Floyd has won off a mark of 79 and today runs from 63. Furthest traveller The 268-mile journey for Astronomic View in the 15:05 Kempton 2m5f Maiden Hurdle wins the race for the furthest traveller on a busy bank holiday for Sue Gardner and makes the journey from Devon. He did win a bumper in testing ground last year at Exeter, so it remains to be seen how he handles the better ground with the 6yo trying the distance for the first time in his career. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/kempton-park/27/3/#astronomic-view] Form Watch Sir Michael Stoute is hitting stride like one of his favourite cricket players, and the Newmarket master is currently 6-17 at 35% and a profit of +7.04, and has just one runner today with Pumalin Park 11/8 in the 14:44 1m Novice Stakes at Windsor with the 3yo boasting winning form following his Lingfield win. Hopefully he'll run as quickly as the sprightly Stoute does away from interviews. Rossa Ryan already has two winners at Windsor this season at a strike-rate of 25%, and out of his four rides today holds a good chance of firing in a double with two fancied runners. Sparks Fly 8/11 runs in the 15:19 1m Handicap, and Tolstoy goes in the following 15:54 6f Handicap. The Sportsbook double on those two pays out around 4/1. Paul Hanagan has had just one ride at Beverley this term and it was a decent priced winner, and he has just one mount on the Westwood today with Azucena for trainer Ann Duffield in the 14:53 5f Handicap. Clive Cox has a good record down the years at Bath, and he's 28-111 in five seasons at 25% and a massive +31.63 profit to level stakes. He has two good chances today with Succession 5/2 in the 14:58 5f Maiden, and Spirit Of The Bay 3/1 in the 16:43 1m Handicap. Succession will be Cox's second juvenile runner of the season but he does possess a hugely impressive record at Bath with his 2yos. He is 32% win and 62% placed from 52 runners. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/bath/4/2/#succession-ire] Race of the day No doubt about the race of the day with the Group 2 1m2f Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes giving us Luxembourg - a horse unlucky in the Arc and an Irish Champion Stakes winner the headline act. The price of 4/6 from 8/11 is probably not a bad one if you like playing at those sort of prices, and his best form, he wins this as he's 10lb better than anything else in the race. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#luxembourg-ire] Aidan O'Brien has won this seven times in the last 10 years with Found, Minding, Magical and Broome all successful, it's the question however he revved up he will be for his first run knowing bigger targets await. Above The Curve for the middle of the O'Brien clan (Joseph) is a 5/1 shot and she was a Group 2 winner at the track last term with a win in the Blandford. She's very smart and gets 6lb from the favourite and the 15/8 on the W/O fav market on the Sportsbook looks the bet to me as she has won after breaks off 100+ days on two occasions and won't mind a bit of dig in the ground. Piz Badile for Donnacha finished second in the Irish Derby last term but was put in his place by Westover and beaten 7L. He looks more of a stayer and wants good ground. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#piz-badile-ire] Big Race Verdict Above The Curve going fresh and with ground in her favour is worth playing at 5/1 on the win market, and certainly the W/O bet at 15/8 as with just seven runners there's no each-way angle. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#above-the-curve-usa] Back Above The Curve in the 16:10 at the Curragh 5/1 Final Word We got to see some terrific horses last week at Punchestown, but nearly all were trained by Willie Mullins, and there's a fair bit of symmetry with an article I read about Manchester City - suggesting that watching Pepe Guardiola's team is boring as they are so good. I tweeted out during the meeting that at one time, Gordon Elliott was a realistic challenger for his title, but he was lagging behind at the Punchestown Festival in terms of Grade 1s and even winners, and with his backing in terms of owners, what hope do the rest have? Elliott had one winner from nearly 50 horses. Daryl made an excellent point in one of the Daily Racing News columns last week in that the edge is no longer there in any Graded race at all. It's why I switched to the Banks and the Bumpers, as no one wants to see a tipster put up a 1/5 shot. Although one twitter tipster put up a 4/1 selection recently but with a stack of non runners and just two left in the field, the horse ended up a 4/9 shot - and yet they still claimed the 4/1. That's for tomorrow. I am back on Tuesday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alan Dudman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan_dudman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Joseph O'Brien stares - 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Trainer Joseph O'Brien "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Joseph O'Brien will be looking to beat his father's Luxembourg today </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Luxembourg%20the%20headline%20act%20for%20a%20busy%20Monday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Luxembourg%20the%20headline%20act%20for%20a%20busy%20Monday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman has a previewed the race of the day and scoured the markets and stats for Monday's Daily Racing News column...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Seven meetings and eight Extra Place Specials </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>An impressive Cox Bath stat for juveniles</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Big fields and market moves </strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Good morning to everyone and the start of a brand new week with seven meetings with three jumps and five Flat across the UK and Ireland, and a terrific card to look forward to at the Curragh. Today's goings are:</p><p><strong>Curragh</strong>: Soft, yielding to soft. <br><strong>Warwick</strong>: Good (watered). <br><strong>Down Royal</strong>: Good to yielding, yielding in places. <br><strong>Kempton</strong>: Good. <br><strong>Windsor</strong>: Heavy. <br><strong>Beverley</strong>: Soft, good to soft in places. <br><strong>Bath</strong>: Good to soft, soft in places.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682943600000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116881">13:20 Curragh</a></strong>: Do It With Style 9/4 into 15/8, Port Louis 25/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682952840000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117902">15:54 Windsor</a></strong>: Amazonian Dream 11/1 into 17/2, and Indian Creak 9/1 into 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682959140000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117964">17:39 Windsor</a></strong>: Enochdhu 15/2 into 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682949180000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115838">14:53 Beverley</a></strong>: Silverlode 25/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682951280000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115841">15:28 Beverley</a></strong>: Wurkin Ninetofive 11/1 into 7/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682949900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116262">15:05 Kempton</a></strong>: Much Too Dear 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682958300000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116313">17:25 Kempton</a></strong>: <br>One For The Wall 12/1 into 8/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&dayToSearch=20230501">14:18 Beverley</a></strong>: Scoops Ahoy <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682958300000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116313">17:25 Kempton</a></strong>: <br>Kings Threshold <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook this afternoon, and two from Down Royal for each-way punters with plenty of runners. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311698&raceTime=1682946600000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359122618">14:10 Down Royal 2m1f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has a field of 19 and Herculaneum will be looking to back up a win last time in a big field at Naas for trainer Noel Kelly.</p><p>Down Royal's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311698&raceTime=1682952900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359122663">15:55 3m2f Handicap Chase</a></strong> and Galon De Vauzelle deserves to get his head in front at 13/2, as he's finished second on four occasions from 11 starts over fences.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682954100000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116295">16:15 Kempton 2m5f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> is a 0-120 with 15 runners and Queens Rock looks short enough at 7/5 for Nicky Henderson. Breaking Waves was a big drifter this morning from 12s out to 25/1.</p><p>There's one from the Westwood at Beverley and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682955480000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115868">16:38 Beverley 7f Handicap</a></strong> with 14 runners for the Extra Place Special, and trainer Grant Tuer is double-handed with One Hart 13/2 and Swinging Eddie 13/2.</p><p>Some good quality at the Curragh today and two races for each-way players with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682955900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117047">16:45 7f Handicap</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682958000000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117076">17:20 6f Handicap</a></strong> with the latter a massive 26 runner race.</p><p><strong>Windsor's 17:04</strong> is an Extra Place Special and <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310952&raceTime=1682958720000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116643">Warwick's 17:32</a></strong> completes the set.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Ed Bethell is a hot trainer and had a nice winner at Musselburgh yesterday. He's currently 5-19 from the last month at 26% and has just one runner this afternoon with Stellar Queen 11/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682953380000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115865">16:03 Beverley 7f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>Bethell also has a 38% placed record at Beverley from 22 runners.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="stellar-queen"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/beverley/5/4/#stellar-queen" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/stellar-queen/000000552347/">Stellar Queen</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00876656.png" alt="D & R Vickers Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32310947&bssId=40262712&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359115865&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682953380000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213563451">3.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/edward-bethell/000000056515/">Edward Bethell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/callum-rodriguez/000000015984/">Callum Rodriguez</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 65</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stellar Queen in the 16:03 at Beverley</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682953380000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115865" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/2</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">16:10 Curragh</a></strong>: Layfayette has won here three times (38%), Insinuendo has won here twice (29%) and Luxembourg has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682955900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117047">16:45 Curragh</a></strong>: Verhoyen has won here four times (21%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682958000000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117076">17:20 Curragh</a></strong>: Downforce has won here twice (10%), Pretty Boy Floyd has won here three times (18%), Nordic Passage has won here twice (18%), Mogwli has won here twice (14%), and Midnight Fire has won here three times (30%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682952840000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117902">15:54 Windsor</a></strong>: Lequinto has won here twice (67%), and Indian Creak has won here three times (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682957580000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115874">17:13 Beverley</a></strong>: Ugo Gregory has won here three times (50%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682955480000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115868">16:38 Beverley</a></strong>: Distinction has won off a mark of 62 and today runs from 50, and Makalu has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 56. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682957580000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115874">17:13 Beverley</a></strong>: Ugo Gregory has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 64.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682952000000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116288">15:40 Kempton</a></strong>: Good Boy Bobby has won off 146 and today runs from 135, Kap Auteuil has won off a mark of 136 and today runs from 125.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310952&raceTime=1682954520000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116598">16:22 Warwick</a></strong>: Across The Line has won off a mark of 120 and today runs from 106. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682955900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117047">16:45 Curragh</a></strong>: Punk Poet has won off 82 and today runs from 71. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682958000000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117076">17:20 Curragh</a></strong>: Art Of Unity has won off 76 and today runs from 65, Geological has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 66, and Pretty Boy Floyd has won off a mark of 79 and today runs from 63.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>The 268-mile journey for Astronomic View in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310951&raceTime=1682949900000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116262">15:05 Kempton 2m5f Maiden Hurdle</a></strong> wins the race for the furthest traveller on a busy bank holiday for Sue Gardner and makes the journey from Devon.</p><p>He did win a bumper in testing ground last year at Exeter, so it remains to be seen how he handles the better ground with the 6yo trying the distance for the first time in his career.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="astronomic-view"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/kempton-park/27/3/#astronomic-view" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/astronomic-view/000000551016/">Astronomic View</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00029243.png" alt="Mr D. V. Gardner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32310951&bssId=1507984&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359116262&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682949900000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213563542">5.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/susan-gardner/000000005245/">Susan Gardner</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/lucy-gardner/000000007555/">Lucy Gardner</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Sir Michael Stoute</strong> is hitting stride like one of his favourite cricket players, and the Newmarket master is currently 6-17 at 35% and a profit of +7.04, and has just one runner today with Pumalin Park 11/8 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682948640000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117855">14:44 1m Novice Stakes at Windsor</a></strong> with the 3yo boasting winning form following his Lingfield win.</p><p>Hopefully he'll run as quickly as the sprightly Stoute does away from interviews.</p><p>Rossa Ryan already has two winners at Windsor this season at a strike-rate of 25%, and out of his four rides today holds a good chance of firing in a double with two fancied runners. Sparks Fly 8/11 runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682950740000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117862">15:19 1m Handicap</a></strong>, and Tolstoy goes in the following <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311025&raceTime=1682952840000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359117902">15:54 6f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>The Sportsbook double on those two pays out around 4/1.</p><p>Paul Hanagan has had just one ride at Beverley this term and it was a decent priced winner, and he has just one mount on the Westwood today with Azucena for trainer Ann Duffield in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310947&raceTime=1682949180000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359115838">14:53 5f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Clive Cox</strong> has a good record down the years at Bath, and he's 28-111 in five seasons at 25% and a massive +31.63 profit to level stakes.</p><p><img alt="Clive Cox 1280 surprised .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Clive%20Cox%201280%20surprised%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He has two good chances today with Succession 5/2 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310949&raceTime=1682949480000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116075">14:58 5f Maiden</a></strong>, and Spirit Of The Bay 3/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32310949&raceTime=1682955780000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116100">16:43 1m Handicap.</a></strong></p><p>Succession will be Cox's second juvenile runner of the season but he does possess a hugely impressive record at Bath with his 2yos. He is 32% win and 62% placed from 52 runners.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="succession-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/bath/4/2/#succession-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/succession-ire/000000587052/">Succession (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00857685.png" alt="Mr J Goddard silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32310949&bssId=883800&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359116075&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682949480000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213563485">3.05</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/clive-cox/000000000582/">Clive Cox</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kieran-shoemark/000000015521/">Kieran Shoemark</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="The Curragh flat action 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/The%20Curragh%20flat%20action%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4437" height="2496" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>No doubt about the race of the day with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">Group 2 1m2f Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes</a></strong> giving us Luxembourg - a horse unlucky in the Arc and an Irish Champion Stakes winner the headline act.</p><p>The price of 4/6 from 8/11 is probably not a bad one if you like playing at those sort of prices, and his best form, he wins this as he's 10lb better than anything else in the race.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="luxembourg-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#luxembourg-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/luxembourg-ire/000000550792/">Luxembourg (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868825.png" alt="Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32311684&bssId=257483&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359116986&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682953800000">8/11</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213576955">1.92</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/aidan-obrien-ireland/000000047734/">Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/w-m-lordan/000000009171/">W. M. Lordan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Aidan O'Brien has won this seven times in the last 10 years with Found, Minding, Magical and Broome all successful, it's the question however he revved up he will be for his first run knowing bigger targets await.</p><p>Above The Curve for the middle of the O'Brien clan (Joseph) is a 5/1 shot and she was a Group 2 winner at the track last term with a win in the Blandford.</p><p>She's very smart and gets 6lb from the favourite and the 15/8 on the W/O fav market on the Sportsbook looks the bet to me as she has won after breaks off 100+ days on two occasions and won't mind a bit of dig in the ground.</p><p>Piz Badile for Donnacha finished second in the Irish Derby last term but was put in his place by Westover and beaten 7L. He looks more of a stayer and wants good ground.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="piz-badile-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#piz-badile-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/piz-badile-ire/000000551247/">Piz Badile (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00081029.png" alt="Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32311684&bssId=40144451&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359116986&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682953800000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213576955">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/donnacha-aidan-obrien-ireland/000000056086/">Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/g-m-ryan/000000017434/">G. M. Ryan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Above The Curve going fresh and with ground in her favour is worth playing at 5/1 on the win market, and certainly the W/O bet at 15/8 as with just seven runners there's no each-way angle.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="above-the-curve-usa"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/01-may-2023/curragh/204/6/#above-the-curve-usa" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/above-the-curve-usa/000000556970/">Above The Curve (Usa)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00869440.png" alt="Mrs J Magnier M Tabor D Smith Westerberg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32311684&bssId=10006885&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.359116986&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682953800000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213576955">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/joseph-patrick-obrien-ireland/000000053788/">Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-b-mcmonagle/000000018912/">D. B. McMonagle</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Above The Curve in the 16:10 at the Curragh</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>We got to see some terrific horses last week at Punchestown, but nearly all were trained by <strong>Willie Mullins</strong>, and there's a fair bit of symmetry with an article I read about Manchester City - suggesting that watching Pepe Guardiola's team is boring as they are so good.</p><p>I tweeted out during the meeting that at one time, Gordon Elliott was a realistic challenger for his title, but he was lagging behind at the <strong>Punchestown Festival</strong> in terms of Grade 1s and even winners, and with his backing in terms of owners, what hope do the rest have? Elliott had one winner from nearly 50 horses.</p><p>Daryl made an excellent point in one of the Daily Racing News columns last week in that the edge is no longer there in any Graded race at all. It's why I switched to the <strong>Banks and the Bumpers</strong>, as no one wants to see a tipster put up a 1/5 shot.</p><p>Although one twitter tipster put up a 4/1 selection recently but with a stack of non runners and just two left in the field, the horse ended up a 4/9 shot - and yet they still claimed the 4/1.</p><p>That's for tomorrow.</p><p>I am back on Tuesday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">Back Above The Curve @ 5/1 in the 16:10 at the Curragh</a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">Back Above The Curve @ 15/8 in the 16:10 at the Curragh W/O Favourite market</a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32311684&raceTime=1682953800000&dayToSearch=20230501&marketId=924.359116986">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Luxembourg%20the%20headline%20act%20for%20a%20busy%20Monday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Luxembourg%20the%20headline%20act%20for%20a%20busy%20Monday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-sandowns-a-no-but-punchestown-stars-ready-to-go-280423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Sandown's a no but Punchestown stars ready to go</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/3126648c7d000befdf47e35909e48cb369e3bee0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/3126648c7d000befdf47e35909e48cb369e3bee0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-punchestown-return-can-see-a-sublime-performance-from-12-1-chance-270423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Punchestown return can see a Sublime performance from 12/1 chance</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/ae95313f123aa6b7e12a20d2e45b6b6bbe962f9c.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ae95313f123aa6b7e12a20d2e45b6b6bbe962f9c.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/punchestown-day-1-daily-racing-news-tips-time-for-the-giants-to-do-battle-250423-134.html">Punchestown Day 1 Daily Racing News: Time for the giants to do battle </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Delta Work Punchestown 1280 x 860.450x306.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Delta%20Work%20Punchestown%201280%20x%20860.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/blackburn-v-luton-efl-championship-tips-rovers-eager-to-keep-top-six-dreams-alive-260423-766.html">Blackburn v Luton: Rovers eager to keep top-six dreams alive</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-betting-tips-gunners-to-get-back-on-track-300423-1063.html">Arsenal v Chelsea: Back Gunners to get back on track</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-tips-how-to-back-a-6-1-bet-builder-in-london-derby-at-the-emirates-280423-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 6/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Chelsea</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-6-tips-struff-can-get-past-in-form-lajovic-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 6 Tips: Struff can get past in-form Lajovic</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-argentinos-jrs-to-leave-liverpool-bottom-of-group-e-260423-1057.html">Copa Libertadores Tips: Argentinos Jrs to leave Liverpool bottom of Group E</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Luxembourg the headline act for a busy Monday" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-luxembourg-mondays-headline-act-300423-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7c06bfe7e96e0615","version":"2023.3.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>