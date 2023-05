Seven meetings and eight Extra Place Specials

An impressive Cox Bath stat for juveniles

Big fields and market moves

Good morning to everyone and the start of a brand new week with seven meetings with three jumps and five Flat across the UK and Ireland, and a terrific card to look forward to at the Curragh. Today's goings are:

Curragh: Soft, yielding to soft.

Warwick: Good (watered).

Down Royal: Good to yielding, yielding in places.

Kempton: Good.

Windsor: Heavy.

Beverley: Soft, good to soft in places.

Bath: Good to soft, soft in places.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:20 Curragh: Do It With Style 9/4 into 15/8, Port Louis 25/1 into 18/1.

15:54 Windsor: Amazonian Dream 11/1 into 17/2, and Indian Creak 9/1 into 9/2.

17:39 Windsor: Enochdhu 15/2 into 9/2.

14:53 Beverley: Silverlode 25/1 into 12/1.

15:28 Beverley: Wurkin Ninetofive 11/1 into 7/1.

15:05 Kempton: Much Too Dear 20/1 into 12/1.

17:25 Kempton:

One For The Wall 12/1 into 8/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:18 Beverley: Scoops Ahoy 2.8815/8 out to 3.02/1.

17:25 Kempton:

Kings Threshold 3.02/1 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook this afternoon, and two from Down Royal for each-way punters with plenty of runners. The 14:10 Down Royal 2m1f Handicap Hurdle has a field of 19 and Herculaneum will be looking to back up a win last time in a big field at Naas for trainer Noel Kelly.

Down Royal's 15:55 3m2f Handicap Chase and Galon De Vauzelle deserves to get his head in front at 13/2, as he's finished second on four occasions from 11 starts over fences.

The 16:15 Kempton 2m5f Handicap Hurdle is a 0-120 with 15 runners and Queens Rock looks short enough at 7/5 for Nicky Henderson. Breaking Waves was a big drifter this morning from 12s out to 25/1.

There's one from the Westwood at Beverley and the 16:38 Beverley 7f Handicap with 14 runners for the Extra Place Special, and trainer Grant Tuer is double-handed with One Hart 13/2 and Swinging Eddie 13/2.

Some good quality at the Curragh today and two races for each-way players with the 16:45 7f Handicap and the 17:20 6f Handicap with the latter a massive 26 runner race.

Windsor's 17:04 is an Extra Place Special and Warwick's 17:32 completes the set.

Stat Of The Day

Ed Bethell is a hot trainer and had a nice winner at Musselburgh yesterday. He's currently 5-19 from the last month at 26% and has just one runner this afternoon with Stellar Queen 11/4 in the 16:03 Beverley 7f Handicap.

Bethell also has a 38% placed record at Beverley from 22 runners.

No. 5 (2) Stellar Queen SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Back Stellar Queen in the 16:03 at Beverley 5/2

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

16:10 Curragh: Layfayette has won here three times (38%), Insinuendo has won here twice (29%) and Luxembourg has won here twice (100%).

16:45 Curragh: Verhoyen has won here four times (21%).

17:20 Curragh: Downforce has won here twice (10%), Pretty Boy Floyd has won here three times (18%), Nordic Passage has won here twice (18%), Mogwli has won here twice (14%), and Midnight Fire has won here three times (30%).

15:54 Windsor: Lequinto has won here twice (67%), and Indian Creak has won here three times (33%).

17:13 Beverley: Ugo Gregory has won here three times (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:38 Beverley: Distinction has won off a mark of 62 and today runs from 50, and Makalu has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 56.

17:13 Beverley: Ugo Gregory has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 64.

15:40 Kempton: Good Boy Bobby has won off 146 and today runs from 135, Kap Auteuil has won off a mark of 136 and today runs from 125.

16:22 Warwick: Across The Line has won off a mark of 120 and today runs from 106.

16:45 Curragh: Punk Poet has won off 82 and today runs from 71.

17:20 Curragh: Art Of Unity has won off 76 and today runs from 65, Geological has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 66, and Pretty Boy Floyd has won off a mark of 79 and today runs from 63.

Furthest traveller

The 268-mile journey for Astronomic View in the 15:05 Kempton 2m5f Maiden Hurdle wins the race for the furthest traveller on a busy bank holiday for Sue Gardner and makes the journey from Devon.

He did win a bumper in testing ground last year at Exeter, so it remains to be seen how he handles the better ground with the 6yo trying the distance for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Astronomic View SBK 3/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Susan Gardner

Jockey: Lucy Gardner

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Sir Michael Stoute is hitting stride like one of his favourite cricket players, and the Newmarket master is currently 6-17 at 35% and a profit of +7.04, and has just one runner today with Pumalin Park 11/8 in the 14:44 1m Novice Stakes at Windsor with the 3yo boasting winning form following his Lingfield win.

Hopefully he'll run as quickly as the sprightly Stoute does away from interviews.

Rossa Ryan already has two winners at Windsor this season at a strike-rate of 25%, and out of his four rides today holds a good chance of firing in a double with two fancied runners. Sparks Fly 8/11 runs in the 15:19 1m Handicap, and Tolstoy goes in the following 15:54 6f Handicap.

The Sportsbook double on those two pays out around 4/1.

Paul Hanagan has had just one ride at Beverley this term and it was a decent priced winner, and he has just one mount on the Westwood today with Azucena for trainer Ann Duffield in the 14:53 5f Handicap.

Clive Cox has a good record down the years at Bath, and he's 28-111 in five seasons at 25% and a massive +31.63 profit to level stakes.

He has two good chances today with Succession 5/2 in the 14:58 5f Maiden, and Spirit Of The Bay 3/1 in the 16:43 1m Handicap.

Succession will be Cox's second juvenile runner of the season but he does possess a hugely impressive record at Bath with his 2yos. He is 32% win and 62% placed from 52 runners.

No. 7 (2) Succession (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Race of the day

No doubt about the race of the day with the Group 2 1m2f Coolmore Stud Sottsass Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes giving us Luxembourg - a horse unlucky in the Arc and an Irish Champion Stakes winner the headline act.

The price of 4/6 from 8/11 is probably not a bad one if you like playing at those sort of prices, and his best form, he wins this as he's 10lb better than anything else in the race.

No. 1 (6) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Aidan O'Brien has won this seven times in the last 10 years with Found, Minding, Magical and Broome all successful, it's the question however he revved up he will be for his first run knowing bigger targets await.

Above The Curve for the middle of the O'Brien clan (Joseph) is a 5/1 shot and she was a Group 2 winner at the track last term with a win in the Blandford.

She's very smart and gets 6lb from the favourite and the 15/8 on the W/O fav market on the Sportsbook looks the bet to me as she has won after breaks off 100+ days on two occasions and won't mind a bit of dig in the ground.

Piz Badile for Donnacha finished second in the Irish Derby last term but was put in his place by Westover and beaten 7L. He looks more of a stayer and wants good ground.

No. 3 (2) Piz Badile (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Big Race Verdict

Above The Curve going fresh and with ground in her favour is worth playing at 5/1 on the win market, and certainly the W/O bet at 15/8 as with just seven runners there's no each-way angle.

No. 5 (7) Above The Curve (Usa) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Back Above The Curve in the 16:10 at the Curragh 5/1

Final Word

We got to see some terrific horses last week at Punchestown, but nearly all were trained by Willie Mullins, and there's a fair bit of symmetry with an article I read about Manchester City - suggesting that watching Pepe Guardiola's team is boring as they are so good.

I tweeted out during the meeting that at one time, Gordon Elliott was a realistic challenger for his title, but he was lagging behind at the Punchestown Festival in terms of Grade 1s and even winners, and with his backing in terms of owners, what hope do the rest have? Elliott had one winner from nearly 50 horses.

Daryl made an excellent point in one of the Daily Racing News columns last week in that the edge is no longer there in any Graded race at all. It's why I switched to the Banks and the Bumpers, as no one wants to see a tipster put up a 1/5 shot.

Although one twitter tipster put up a 4/1 selection recently but with a stack of non runners and just two left in the field, the horse ended up a 4/9 shot - and yet they still claimed the 4/1.

That's for tomorrow.

I am back on Tuesday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.