Quality action at Sandown to look forward to on Friday and some big movers at Newcastle

Today's Stat Of The Day jockey has an 83% strike-rate in the last month

Alan Dudman pens the latest Daily Racing News column for a terrific Friday at Sandown, Sedgefield, Exeter, Newcastle and Dundalk and has all the stats and betting news

A high quality day and a proper afternoon and evening of racing to look forward to on Friday. Sandown's two-day Betfair Tingle Creek meeting get underway, there's a good jumping card at Exeter too, while Sedgefield keep the north east going. Two All-Weather fixtures come from Newcastle that includes a Fast Track Qualifier, and Dundalk in their usual Friday night slot complete the set.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:10 Sandown: Penna Rossa 21.020/1 into 15.014/1, and Havaila 19.018/1 into 12.011/1.

15:30 Sandown: Galahad Threepwood 7.06/1 into 4.57/2.

12:30 Sedgefield: The Player Queen 19.018/1 into 15.014/1.

13:00 Sedgefield: Astroman 23.022/1 into 17.016/1.

15:10 Exeter: Silver In Disguise 11.010/1 into 7.513/2.

15:45 Exeter: Bala Brook 41.040/1 into 23.022/1.

15:38 Newcastle: Katar 51.050/1 into 15.014/1.

16:10 Newcastle: Sunfyre 23.022/1 into 13.012/1.

18:15 Newcastle: Count Dorsay 17.016/1 into 11.010/1.

19:15 Newcastle: Basholo 26.025/1 into 13.012/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:30 Sandown: Raymond Tusk 2.35/4 out to 2.56/4.

Click here to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Today's Extra Place Special action on the Sportsbook is all at Newcastle with five each-way races for punters to go at. The opening 15:03 1m Handicap with 14 runners is the first, and Perfect Swiss is looking for a fourth CD win and was strong in the market this morning from 9/2 into 11/4. Revoquable for Tim Easterby should go well from a positive draw on the rail and is 10/1 from 11/1.

The 17:15 7f Handicap has 14 runners too, with Hugo Palmer's Victoria Falls the most interesting at 8/1 from an each-way angle on handicap debut off a mark of 63.

The 18:15, 18:45 and 19:15 all are over 6f and offer the Extra Places on the Sportsbook too, and Basholo was the big mover from 25s into 12s this morning for the finale.

Stat Of The Day

Jack Andrews has an astonishing 83% strike-rate in the last month with five winners from his six mounts showing a profit of +4.85. His only ride is Sambezi 11.010/1 for trainer Oliver Signy in the 13:00 2m1f Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield. The 6yo is very well handicapped too from a mark of 105.

No. 1 Sambezi (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Oliver Signy

Jockey: Mr Jack Andrews

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:45 Sedgefield: Ashjan 9.08/1 has won here twice (40%), and Road Warrior 5.04/1 has won here three times (27%).

14:00 Exeter: Lallygag 3.505/2 has won here twice (100%).

12:40 Sandown: Rolling Dylan 9.08/1 has won here twice (33%).

14:55 Sandown: Darebin 5.59/2 has won here twice (15%).

15:03 Newcastle: Whatwouldyouknow 5.59/2 has won here twice (20%), Perfect Swiss 4.57/2 has won here three times (27%), and Pallas Lord 9.08/1 has won here twice (25%).

16:45 Newcastle: Zip 7.513/2 has won here twice (29%).

17:15 Newcastle: Bobby Joe Leg 6.511/2 has won here five times (15%) , and Deolali 21.020/1 has won here five times (25%).

18:15 Newcastle: Ballyare 21.020/1 has won here twice (13%), and Pockley 8.07/1 has won here three times (43%).

18:45 Newcastle: Wee Fat Mac 7.06/1 has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:10 Exeter: Beatthebullet 26.025/1 has won off 127 and today runs from 112.

14:55 Sandown: Darebin 5.59/2 has won off 110 and today runs from 99.

15:03 Newcastle: Perfect Swiss 4.57/2 has won off 75 and today runs from 65.

19:15 Newcastle: Poet 23.022/1 has won from 75 and today runs from 63.

Furthest traveller

Plenty of contenders today for the furthest traveller nomination with a couple of 300 miles plus horses, but winning this section by some considerable way is Lucinda Russell's Corrigeen Rock 2.757/4, who travels 458 miles from the Russell Kinross base down south and is looking to justify favouritism in the 14:55 2m Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase.

The 5yo bounced back after a fall to win at Kelso last time - his first win over fences, and has gone up only 2lb for that success.

No. 4 Corrigeen Rock (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 119

Form Watch

Amateur rider Will Biddick heads into Sandown's Friday card with a recent 4-7 record at 57% and a profit of +6.80 and the gentlemen rider has a fine chance to add to that with the Nicky Henderson-trained Valsheda - the 4/5 market leader for the opening 3m Handicap Chase. Hopefully the ground is okay for her.

Sam Twiston-Davies was highlighted as a cold jockey on Tuesday, and he is now without a winner from his last 41 rides. He has three mounts on Friday all with reasonable claims to hit the frame.

Corrigeen Rock is the furthest traveller for the afternoon for Lucinda Russell, and his rider Derek Fox is 1-4 at Sandown in the last five seasons, and will be looking to make a rare visit to Esher a profitable one in the 14:55 2m Handicap Chase.

No. 4 Corrigeen Rock (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 119

Trainer Jamie Snowden is 1-2 at Sandown this term and has just one runner on the card today with Park This One 19.018/1 in the 14:20 2m4f Novices' Hurdle.

Ben Bromley is bred to be good, and the rider is most certainly that of late with a 4-13 record at 31% in the last month and heads to the north east with with four rides planned. Bromley's 7lb has been effective of late with two wins from his last six mounts in the last week at 33% and the best Sedgefield chances today lie with Harry Fry's Will Victory in the 13:00 2m4f Mares' Handicap Hurdle and 6/4 favourite Baron De Midleton in the 14:45 2m5f Handicap Chase.

One rider I am huge fan of is Emma Smith-Chaston, who always gives something a good spin in the north east. I like her at Hexham, and she's not bad at "The Sedger" either with a 5-11 record this season at the track at 46%. Her two mounts might yield another profit today and Micky Hammond's 9yo Kildrum runs in the long distance 13:35 3m3f Handicap Chase.

Fellow rider Henry Brooke has been in good form at Sedgefield too this season and tops the table thus far with six wins from 18, and one ahead of Smith-Chaston. His profit is good in that sequence with a +14.38 return backing his runners blind.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has a top record at Exeter this term at 54% with seven winners. However, those numbers return a loss of -1.00, and while Gelino Bello is in a match race in the opening 12:15, he has the star quality on the card. Shame he has nothing to race against!

His second runner on the card is Inthewaterside in the closing 15:45 Bumper. The French-bred cost 90k and runs on debut part-owned by Max McNeil.

Derby-winning jockey Seamie Heffernan is a rare visitor to Newcastle tonight, and heads across the sea for just one ride in the 17:45 5f Fast Track Qualifier for Michael Browne on Logo Hunter.

No. 6 (6) Logo Hunter (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael J. Browne, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Race of the day

A Grade 2 to look forward to on a Friday is a real boon, and there's quality everywhere this afternoon and evening (a decent card at Newcastle too). But when there's Graded action, there's only one winner.

The Ballymore Winter Novices' Hurdle over 2m5f brings it's very own Elizabeth Gaskell theme with north against south, and Don McCain's Maximilian puts his unbeaten record on the line up in class.

His hurdling debut at Carlisle over 2m4f wasn't quite the stamina test he craves, but he still won. He was even better at Bangor next time giving a chunk away to his rivals and was emphatic in winning by nearly 10L. His stamina with soft ground look strong. It's good to see a northern novice coming down south.

No. 5 Maximilian (Ger) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Paul Nicholls has won this race in recent times with Enrilo, and his Henri The Second at 2/1 is slightly bigger than the unbeaten Maximillian, and it was good to see him back after suffering an injury in the Grade 2 Bumper at Aintree last spring - a race in which one of my old favourites Megastar was successful in.

Henri The Second is a pure out-and-out galloper and could make the running, and with plenty of size and soft ground, I expect him to come on plenty for his Chepstow reappearance, where the ground might have been a little quicker than ideal. Nicholls is also 2-3 at Sandown this season and it goes without saying how his form and Harry Cobden's has been this term.

No. 1 Henri The Second (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

David Pipe's Man At Work looked the part at Aintree, winning his novice well in the style of a stayer and is immediately up in grade. The 4yo is an expensive horse and has stamina there too, and his 1-1 record goes on the line with Chris Gordon's I'd Like To Know - and he handled soft conditions well winning at Worcester over 2m4f. Henry's Friend was behind Man At Work at Aintree, and he was a previous 20L bumper winner.

Big race verdict

We could be seeing a Cheltenham horse here, but the prices at 11/8 and 2/1 are a little tight for the top two. My preference is for Pipe's Man At Work, as the race he won on debut was taken by Hillcrest last year. He wasn't given a hard race at all and was merely pushed out, and with potential to go at a good gallop despite the small field, I prefer his claims as I think he'll stay well.

Tony Calvin with two double-figure priced selections for Sandown on Friday

Tony Calvin has two bets for the action at Sandown on Friday, including one at 33/1 whom he says: "He could go better than his likely huge price suggests for a very small stable that has had two horses placed at 66/1 and 16/1 on the all-weather at Kempton recently."

Click here to read TC's Friday selections.

Timeform preview Newcastle on Friday evening

Andrew Asquith is on duty for the Timeform team and previews an excellent card on the All-Weather on Friday evening. Andrew's three bets are decent prices - including one at double figures for his each-way pick. Click here to read the Timeform tips.

Mark Milligan has also previewed the Friday night fare from Dundalk with two bets and both have been well-backed. Click here to read.

Final Word

Reading Daryl Carter's news column yesterday, he was spot on about some potential big gambles leading up to Christmas. Lisloran landed a hefty punt on Tuesday at Ayr, and most recently Braganza Boy was smashed in the market to win in the last two weeks. There was one that nearly copped at Market Rasen too this week.

It was clearly a fine moment for Russell Ross in landing his first winner as a permit holder with Lisloran, but like Henry Daly the trainer of Braganza Boy, both when quizzed about the monster gambles said they both knew absolutely nothing and had zero idea of anything happening. I don't mind hearing connections say they've all got on and had a winner, absolutely nothing wrong with that, but the line of questioning - which almost is routine becomes almost jokey and good fun. It still all seems so old school and dated - especially when a horse has shown virtually nothing. I prefer it when an owner, like Holloway Boy's at Royal Ascot said they were all on big prices. He won at a big price too!

We've had a bit of fighting talk from Paul Nicholls too in the last few days, and I absolutely loved it.

I am back for a bonus Saturday Daily Racing News column for Betfair Tingle Creek day, so good luck with the punting today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.