Four Extra Places today on the Sportsbook

Goshen the star turn at Lingfield

Alan Dudman finishes his two days in the DRN chair with the latest news for a busy afternoon

Good morning everyone and another busy Tuesday ahead with last week's icy and frost antics a thing of the past.

We have four jumps' cards again for the afternoon with seven at Ffos Las, six at Lingfield and seven in the north east for a soft-ground jumping fixture at Newcastle.

Princess Zoe was a highlight yesterday at Punchestown and we're at Limerick today for seven races and two Maiden Hurdles.

Southwell provides the evening racing with eight races that include a Fast Track Qualifier.

Money Talk

Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:35 Newcastle: Fortified Bay 19.018/1 into 13.012/1.

13:05 Ffos Las: Beannaigh Do 41.040/1 into 29.028/1.

15:25 Ffos Las: Lightonthewing 2.56/4 out to 3.02/1.

16:10 Lingfield: Has Troke 15.014/1 into 9.08/1.

17:00 Southwell: Crazy Spin 15.014/1 into 10.09/1, and Straitouttacompton 34.033/1 into 21.020/1.

18:30 Southwell: Sun Power 26.025/1 into 13.012/1.

19:00 Southwell: Miss Furny Factor 34.033/1 into 19.018/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:10 Newcastle: Passing Well 1.75/7 out to 1.910/11.

14:15 Ffos Las: Bolintlea 3.55/2 out to 5.04/1.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

There are four Extra Place Special races today for each-way punters on the Sportsbook starting with the Ffos Las 13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle - a contest with 13 runners that saw a move for Justshortofabubble this morning from 20s into 11/1. Beannaigh Do has also been backed from 50s.

The Ffos Las 14:50 2m4f Handicap Hurdle also has 13 runners and another Extra Place Special.

Midnight Ginger looks the most solid for four places material at 15/2 for James Martin, while Oscar Thyne and Top Target were joint favourites at 7/2 in what looks quite a good race.

A 16-runner race for a Tuesday is a boon for each-way fans at Newcastle with the 13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle, so hopefully all 16 stand their ground for the five places seekers.

It will be interesting to see if Red Missle 10.09/1 for Lucinda Russell can dominate a bigger field like he did against a handful of rivals at Musselburgh last time.

There's a 5f sprint at Southwell at 20:00 with 12 runners, and another Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

Bluebird is a 5/1 shot for James Fanshawe, but I am leaving him alone for a while after Annie Gale completely blew out the other day on handicap debut. Enchanted Night was backed from 33s into 20/1 for Christine Dunnett, who has a big price winner every eclipse.

Stat Of The Day

Paddy Brennan has made the ardous journey to Wales count this season with a 50% strike-rate at Ffos Las (three wins from six) and his two chances today on the card are:

14:50 Ffos Las: Oscar Thyne 4.57/2.

16:00 Ffos Las: Poetic Music 2.757/4.

A Sportsbook double on the two Brennan horses pays 12.38.

No. 5 Oscar Thyne (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 123

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:35 Newcastle: Fortified Bay 19.018/1 has won here twice (100%).

15:25 Ffos Las: Le Coeur Net 17.016/1 has won here twice (67%).

17:00 Southwell: Straitouttacompton 21.020/1 has won here four times (27%), Crazy Spin has won here four times (20%).

18:00 Southwell: Glorious Angel 3.02/1 has won here twice (67%).

18:30 Southwell: Justcallmepete 3.02/1 has won here three times (67%).

19:30 Southwell: Comedian Leader 3.259/4 has won here twice (100%).

20:00 Southwell: Brandy Station 6.05/1 has won here four times (18%).

20:30 Southwell: Hammy End 12.011/1 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:45 Newcastle: Fourth Of July 8.07/1 has won off 98 and today runs from 85.

17:00 Southwell: Straitouttacompton 21.020/1 has won off 73 and today runs from 55.

20:00 Southwell: Storm Melody 5.04/1 has won off 66 and today runs from 55, and Dapper Man 13.012/1 has won off 69 and today runs from 52.

20:30 Southwell: Central City 15.014/1 has won off 74 and today runs from 61.

Furthest traveller

Harry Whittington is sending out more horses these days after a virus had hit his yard earlier in the campaign, and the trainer sends Old Painless 4.57/2 278 miles to Newcastle today to win the furthest traveller competition for Tuesday. Old Painless runs in the 14:35 2m7f Handicap Chase.

raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#old-painless-ire]

Form Watch

Dr Richard Newland goes into the Ffos Las meeting fresh off a winner and a second yesterday at Huntingdon and that takes him to 4-18 in the last month at a profit of +35.38 in that time. His four entries today are:

14:15 Ffos Las: Bolintlea 5.04/1.

14:50 Ffos Las: Mr Muldoon 8.07/1.

16:35 Ffos Las: Endlesspossibility 21.020/1.

16:10 Lingfield: Golden Cosmos 9.517/2.

A warning that Philip Hobbs is still on the cold list and the Devon handler still hasn't had a winner with his last 43 horses sent out.

Indeed, it's only 18 winners this season from 211 horses at a poor strike-rate of 9%. Georgi Girl is his best chance of breaking the losing streak, and she is the 15/8 favourite in the Ffos Las 2m 13:40 Junior NH Hurdle .

His other two runners in west Wales are Advantura in the 14:15 and Wildfire Warrior in the 15:25.

Phillip Armson is 3-10 at Ffos this term at 30% with a massive +124.00 return to level stakes from his 10 rides.

His only mount of the day is Bashful Kate - a handicap debutante in the opening 13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle. She was a drifter this morning from 13/2 to 17/2 on the Sportsbook for trainer David Pipe.

Top jockey at Lingfield this season is Jamie Moore 7-19 at 37%, although he does return a negative in terms of his level stakes numbers. He has five rides today and two are odds-on including the lovable Goshen. His five mounts are:

13:15 Lingfield: Goshen 1.834/5.

13:50 Lingfield: Teddy Blue 1.330/100.

15:00 Lingfield: Sopran Thor 7.513/2.

15:35 Lingfield: Issar Dairy 13.012/1.

16:10 Lingfield: Gerico Ville 6.05/1.

Sam Drinkwater could be a trainer to enjoy success at Leafy Lingfield on Tuesday as the yard's strike-rate is impressive with 7-17 at 41% over the past five seasons.

The Worcestershire trainer has only one runner on the card today and it's Spike Jones - a last-time-out winner at Fontwell, and he's the 7/2 favourite for the Lingfield 16:10 2m7f Handicap Hurdle.

Ryan Mania, Daryl Jacob and Patrick Wadge are three of the hot jockeys going into the Newcastle meeting this afternoon with Mania at 50% with 8-16, Jacob (who usually has a good Munir horse or two to ride but not today) 6-25 and Wadge 5-20 at 25%.

Wadge's Red Missile at 9/1 looks a good each-way bet for the 13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle with the Sportsbook Extra Place on offer, and that looks the rider's best chance today.

Jacob heads to the north east for just one ride with Old Painless for Harry Whittington. The 7yo is 1-2 over fences in his embryonic chasing career and is a 10/3 shot for the 14:35 3m Handicap Chase.

Ryan Mania has two rides, and his best chance at Newcastle is Fourth Of July 7.513/2 in the 15:45 2m Handicap Chase.

For Limerick, trainer Pat Foley is 2-4 at 50% from the last month and he has a sole representative at the track today with 10/1 chance Youralwaysdreamin in the opening 12:25 2m5f Hurdle.

Gavin Cromwell is 11-52 at the moment in terms of winning streaks and he shows a profit of +11.29 in the last month to level stakes. He has three Limerick runners and One Cool Lady 5.59/2 runs in the 13:32 against an odds-on favourite.

On the rider front, talented conditional Mikey O'Sullivan has shown a level stakes return of +20.00 from his 12 rides at Limerick this season.

Race of the day

It's a day that sees Goshen run over fences at Lingfield and he's the best horse on show today with a rating of 153 for the opening Lingfield 13:15 2m Beginners' Chase.

He faces only two rivals and at 4/6 will be many a punter's idea of the banker of the day. However, it's not a punting race for me, and he's always been overrated in my eyes.

The Newcastle 14:35 3m Handicap Chase may have only seven runners, but it's a competitive market with the top three in the betting Castle Rushen at 7/5, French Paradoxe (a drifter to 11/4) and Old Painless at 10/3 providing thought for plenty of improvement.

Morning Spirit is the top weight from 132 and he ran in the Last Fling Chase at Haydock last time over 3m4f, but was a blatant non-stayer.

He's had a few goes over 3m2f plus, but he could be happiest back to 3m today and he was impressive over that distance at Carlisle on his previous start - winning by 6L. He enjoyed the soft ground on that occasion, and for once, jumped well.

No. 1 Morning Spirit (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 132

The Nicky Richards-trained Castel Rushen is 0-2 over fences, but today is the first time we will see him over 3m over fences and that is most certainly the way to go with him.

He looked all stamina in his novice hurdles' days at Ayr and loves testing ground. His effort over 2m4f at Newcastle last time highlighted how much he is ready for the step up in trip.

He was a good hurdler and ran in Grade 2 company, but fences are his metier. Or will be.

No. 2 Castle Rushen (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

French Paradoxe was a little weak in the betting this morning out to 11/4 for trainer Oliver Signy, and is another that loves testing ground. He would have won at Ffos Las last time over 3m when well ahead, but blew his chance when departing at the final fence.

Whether he has the class of Castle Rushen is the question, but he is quite likeable, stays and likes soft ground. He looks a far stronger stayer than Harry Whittington's Old Painless - but I find the yard's runners always too short in the betting and he could be susceptible at the trip as he goes up in distance.

Big Race Verdict

I don't mind the drift on French Paradoxe at all, but Castle Rushen looks like he's been crying out for 3m over fences, and he gets his wish today from the old master Richards.

Brian Hughes is on, although amazingly he is just 1-20 at Newcastle this term - and he should put that right. He's a typical Trevor Hemmings horse, ie given plenty of time. He cost 90k as a store and is a half-brother to Marown - who was a winner over 3m.

Frost on Tuesday chances and Frodon

Final Word - Trolls!

My Daily Racing News colleague Daryl Carter addressed the troll problem in a recent column, and while I am about 14,000 followers of shy of DC, it's a part of being a tipster that isn't particularly nice.

A lot of hard work goes into the selections and the team put together some great stuff on these pages.

Indeed, I've had this conversation with one of my best pals and fellow writer on the football pages Kevin Hatchard - another who is about 15,000 ahead of me on Twitter followers (there's a common theme here) about tipping and punting form, but when you're in a bad trot - and show me anyone who hasn't been in one - it does hurt.

I'm the same, a winner free-run makes even the simplest of tasks in finding a winner on a racecard look like trying to read Latin.

We all want a steady flow of winners and a sparse of collection of losers, but that punting nirvana over a period of four years is not achievable.

Even the best judges have poor runs, it happens. I feel like the jumping season hasn't been a particularly good one for me, as it's been stop start.

I just cannot seem to find a rhythm and the confidence is certainly affected where you would shy away from a pick you'd normally go for.

I did however receive a tweet after tipping 6/1 and 20/1 winners out of three bets and was asked what happened to all the other horses?

Well, there was only one other one, and it finished second and I was a fan of the horse so I couldn't not back albeit it a short price. But goodness, Mr Rubble, what a tough audience.

Now that's a hard man to please. I must be the only person in history to be sledged after a 20/1 winner. I faced worst on the cricket field.

I'm more of a watcher and Twitter voyeur as I've always been an information sponge, and Twitter is fabulous for vignettes of information that I somehow keep and it's a great way of monitoring the racing even when you're out.

And remember, it's all about opinions - which are often more helpful before any race.

Daryl is back on duty tomorrow to take you through the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.