</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/newcastle-v-southampton-efl-cup-tips-saints-can-cause-magpies-concern-290123-719.html">Newcastle v Southampton: Saints can cause Magpies concern</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/january-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-221222-204.html">January Transfer Blog LIVE: Barcelona enter market at 5/2 to sign Moroccan </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-united-v-nottingham-forest-tips-shoot-for-profit-300123-840.html">Manchester United v Nottingham Forest: Shoot for profit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-be-wary-of-double-entries-this-weekend-310123-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Be wary of double entries this weekend</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-have-we-found-a-jefferson-airplane-for-newcastle-310123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Have we found a Jefferson airplane for Newcastle?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html">Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-new-zealand-third-t20-tips-kiwis-not-out-of-the-race-300123-194.html">India v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Kiwis not out of the race</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sharjah-warriors-v-desert-vipers-ilt20-tips-naveen-to-be-a-menace-310123-194.html">Sharjah Warriors v Desert Vipers ILT20 Tips: Naveen to be a menace</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/abu-dhabi-knight-riders-v-dubai-capitals-ilt20-tips-shanaka-and-russell-stand-out-290123-194.html">Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Dubai Capitals ILT20 Tips: Shanaka and Russell stand out</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump resumes favouritism for 2024 GOP nomination</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-labour-odds-on-as-zahawi-tax-row-hits-sunak-250123-204.html">Next General Election: Labour odds-on as Zahawi tax row hits Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-final-tips-rybakina-underdog-value-to-take-second-slam-270123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Final Tips: Rybakina underdog value to take second Slam</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-tips-and-preview-course-form-key-on-the-californian-coast-290123-167.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course form key on the Californian coast </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-each-way-tips-taylor-to-make-it-two-300123-719.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Each-Way Tips: Taylor to make it two</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-2023-odds-mcilroy-favourite-after-dubai-desert-classic-win-300123-204.html">US Masters 2023: McIlroy favourite after Dubai Desert Classic win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-odds-on-to-beat-kansas-city-chiefs-300123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles odds-on to beat Kansas City Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-championship-games-betting-preview-spreads-super-bowl-picks-270123-1063.html">NFL Championship Games tips: Back Magic Mahomes & Niners defence to do the job</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-31">31 January 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet", "name": "Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet", "description": "Alan Dudman has all the latest moves, stats and form for the four jumps' meetings on Tuesday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-31T09:09:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-31T10:20:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman has all the latest moves, stats and form for the four jumps' meetings on Tuesday... Four Extra Places today on the Sportsbook Goshen the star turn at Lingfield Alan Dudman finishes his two days in the DRN chair with the latest news for a busy afternoon Good morning everyone and another busy Tuesday ahead with last week's icy and frost antics a thing of the past. We have four jumps' cards again for the afternoon with seven at Ffos Las, six at Lingfield and seven in the north east for a soft-ground jumping fixture at Newcastle. Princess Zoe was a highlight yesterday at Punchestown and we're at Limerick today for seven races and two Maiden Hurdles. Southwell provides the evening racing with eight races that include a Fast Track Qualifier. Money Talk Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 14:35 Newcastle: Fortified Bay [19.0] into [13.0].13:05 Ffos Las: Beannaigh Do [41.0] into [29.0]. 15:25 Ffos Las: Lightonthewing [2.5] out to [3.0]. 16:10 Lingfield: Has Troke [15.0] into [9.0].17:00 Southwell: Crazy Spin [15.0] into [10.0], and Straitouttacompton [34.0] into [21.0]. 18:30 Southwell: Sun Power [26.0] into [13.0].19:00 Southwell: Miss Furny Factor [34.0] into [19.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:10 Newcastle: Passing Well [1.7] out to [1.9]. 14:15 Ffos Las: Bolintlea [3.5] out to [5.0]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! There are four Extra Place Special races today for each-way punters on the Sportsbook starting with the Ffos Las 13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle - a contest with 13 runners that saw a move for Justshortofabubble this morning from 20s into 11/1. Beannaigh Do has also been backed from 50s. The Ffos Las 14:50 2m4f Handicap Hurdle also has 13 runners and another Extra Place Special. Midnight Ginger looks the most solid for four places material at 15/2 for James Martin, while Oscar Thyne and Top Target were joint favourites at 7/2 in what looks quite a good race. A 16-runner race for a Tuesday is a boon for each-way fans at Newcastle with the 13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle, so hopefully all 16 stand their ground for the five places seekers. It will be interesting to see if Red Missle [10.0] for Lucinda Russell can dominate a bigger field like he did against a handful of rivals at Musselburgh last time. There's a 5f sprint at Southwell at 20:00 with 12 runners, and another Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. Bluebird is a 5/1 shot for James Fanshawe, but I am leaving him alone for a while after Annie Gale completely blew out the other day on handicap debut. Enchanted Night was backed from 33s into 20/1 for Christine Dunnett, who has a big price winner every eclipse. Stat Of The Day Paddy Brennan has made the ardous journey to Wales count this season with a 50% strike-rate at Ffos Las (three wins from six) and his two chances today on the card are: 14:50 Ffos Las: Oscar Thyne [4.5]. 16:00 Ffos Las: Poetic Music [2.75]. A Sportsbook double on the two Brennan horses pays [12.38]. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/ffos-las/50/4/#oscar-thyne-ire] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:35 Newcastle: Fortified Bay [19.0] has won here twice (100%). 15:25 Ffos Las: Le Coeur Net [17.0] has won here twice (67%). 17:00 Southwell: Straitouttacompton [21.0] has won here four times (27%), Crazy Spin has won here four times (20%). 18:00 Southwell: Glorious Angel [3.0] has won here twice (67%). 18:30 Southwell: Justcallmepete [3.0] has won here three times (67%). 19:30 Southwell: Comedian Leader [3.25] has won here twice (100%). 20:00 Southwell: Brandy Station [6.0] has won here four times (18%). 20:30 Southwell: Hammy End [12.0] has won here twice (33%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:45 Newcastle: Fourth Of July [8.0] has won off 98 and today runs from 85. 17:00 Southwell: Straitouttacompton [21.0] has won off 73 and today runs from 55.20:00 Southwell: Storm Melody [5.0] has won off 66 and today runs from 55, and Dapper Man [13.0] has won off 69 and today runs from 52. 20:30 Southwell: Central City [15.0] has won off 74 and today runs from 61. Furthest traveller Harry Whittington is sending out more horses these days after a virus had hit his yard earlier in the campaign, and the trainer sends Old Painless [4.5] 278 miles to Newcastle today to win the furthest traveller competition for Tuesday. Old Painless runs in the 14:35 2m7f Handicap Chase. raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#old-painless-ire] Form Watch Dr Richard Newland goes into the Ffos Las meeting fresh off a winner and a second yesterday at Huntingdon and that takes him to 4-18 in the last month at a profit of +35.38 in that time. His four entries today are: 14:15 Ffos Las: Bolintlea [5.0]. 14:50 Ffos Las: Mr Muldoon [8.0].16:35 Ffos Las: Endlesspossibility [21.0]. 16:10 Lingfield: Golden Cosmos [9.5]. A warning that Philip Hobbs is still on the cold list and the Devon handler still hasn't had a winner with his last 43 horses sent out. Indeed, it's only 18 winners this season from 211 horses at a poor strike-rate of 9%. Georgi Girl is his best chance of breaking the losing streak, and she is the 15/8 favourite in the Ffos Las 2m 13:40 Junior NH Hurdle . His other two runners in west Wales are Advantura in the 14:15 and Wildfire Warrior in the 15:25. Phillip Armson is 3-10 at Ffos this term at 30% with a massive +124.00 return to level stakes from his 10 rides. His only mount of the day is Bashful Kate - a handicap debutante in the opening 13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle. She was a drifter this morning from 13/2 to 17/2 on the Sportsbook for trainer David Pipe. Top jockey at Lingfield this season is Jamie Moore 7-19 at 37%, although he does return a negative in terms of his level stakes numbers. He has five rides today and two are odds-on including the lovable Goshen. His five mounts are: 13:15 Lingfield: Goshen [1.83].13:50 Lingfield: Teddy Blue [1.3].15:00 Lingfield: Sopran Thor [7.5]. 15:35 Lingfield: Issar Dairy [13.0]. 16:10 Lingfield: Gerico Ville [6.0]. Sam Drinkwater could be a trainer to enjoy success at Leafy Lingfield on Tuesday as the yard's strike-rate is impressive with 7-17 at 41% over the past five seasons. The Worcestershire trainer has only one runner on the card today and it's Spike Jones - a last-time-out winner at Fontwell, and he's the 7/2 favourite for the Lingfield 16:10 2m7f Handicap Hurdle. Ryan Mania, Daryl Jacob and Patrick Wadge are three of the hot jockeys going into the Newcastle meeting this afternoon with Mania at 50% with 8-16, Jacob (who usually has a good Munir horse or two to ride but not today) 6-25 and Wadge 5-20 at 25%. Wadge's Red Missile at 9/1 looks a good each-way bet for the 13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle with the Sportsbook Extra Place on offer, and that looks the rider's best chance today. Jacob heads to the north east for just one ride with Old Painless for Harry Whittington. The 7yo is 1-2 over fences in his embryonic chasing career and is a 10/3 shot for the 14:35 3m Handicap Chase. Ryan Mania has two rides, and his best chance at Newcastle is Fourth Of July [7.5] in the 15:45 2m Handicap Chase. For Limerick, trainer Pat Foley is 2-4 at 50% from the last month and he has a sole representative at the track today with 10/1 chance Youralwaysdreamin in the opening 12:25 2m5f Hurdle. Gavin Cromwell is 11-52 at the moment in terms of winning streaks and he shows a profit of +11.29 in the last month to level stakes. He has three Limerick runners and One Cool Lady [5.5] runs in the 13:32 against an odds-on favourite. On the rider front, talented conditional Mikey O'Sullivan has shown a level stakes return of +20.00 from his 12 rides at Limerick this season. Race of the day It's a day that sees Goshen run over fences at Lingfield and he's the best horse on show today with a rating of 153 for the opening Lingfield 13:15 2m Beginners' Chase. He faces only two rivals and at 4/6 will be many a punter's idea of the banker of the day. However, it's not a punting race for me, and he's always been overrated in my eyes. The Newcastle 14:35 3m Handicap Chase may have only seven runners, but it's a competitive market with the top three in the betting Castle Rushen at 7/5, French Paradoxe (a drifter to 11/4) and Old Painless at 10/3 providing thought for plenty of improvement. Morning Spirit is the top weight from 132 and he ran in the Last Fling Chase at Haydock last time over 3m4f, but was a blatant non-stayer. He's had a few goes over 3m2f plus, but he could be happiest back to 3m today and he was impressive over that distance at Carlisle on his previous start - winning by 6L. He enjoyed the soft ground on that occasion, and for once, jumped well. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#morning-spirit-ire] The Nicky Richards-trained Castel Rushen is 0-2 over fences, but today is the first time we will see him over 3m over fences and that is most certainly the way to go with him. He looked all stamina in his novice hurdles' days at Ayr and loves testing ground. His effort over 2m4f at Newcastle last time highlighted how much he is ready for the step up in trip. He was a good hurdler and ran in Grade 2 company, but fences are his metier. Or will be. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#castle-rushen-ire] French Paradoxe was a little weak in the betting this morning out to 11/4 for trainer Oliver Signy, and is another that loves testing ground. He would have won at Ffos Las last time over 3m when well ahead, but blew his chance when departing at the final fence. Whether he has the class of Castle Rushen is the question, but he is quite likeable, stays and likes soft ground. He looks a far stronger stayer than Harry Whittington's Old Painless - but I find the yard's runners always too short in the betting and he could be susceptible at the trip as he goes up in distance. Big Race Verdict I don't mind the drift on French Paradoxe at all, but Castle Rushen looks like he's been crying out for 3m over fences, and he gets his wish today from the old master Richards. Brian Hughes is on, although amazingly he is just 1-20 at Newcastle this term - and he should put that right. He's a typical Trevor Hemmings horse, ie given plenty of time. He cost 90k as a store and is a half-brother to Marown - who was a winner over 3m. Frost on Tuesday chances and Frodon Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on Frodon's effort from the weekend and assesses her Lingfield chances on Tuesday with three rides for three different trainers. Click here to ride Frost's exclusive latest column. Daryl Carter's week 16 Cheltenham update in the latest Festival Focus column Our Cheltenham man Daryl Carter gives his personal ratings for the novices, a view on Sir Gerhard's chasing debut and the latest on a wide open stayers' division. . Click here to read the latest Cheltenham column. Timeform preview the jumping action at Ffos Las Adam Houghton previews Tuesday's Ffos Las card in west Wales and has earmarked a Venetia Williams' runner whom he says: "This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but it's still very early days, both over fences and with her new yard." Adam has three bets for the card including a NB and each-way selection. Click here to read the Timeform tips from Ffos Las, and click here for Southwell selections. Final Word - Trolls! My Daily Racing News colleague Daryl Carter addressed the troll problem in a recent column, and while I am about 14,000 followers of shy of DC, it's a part of being a tipster that isn't particularly nice. A lot of hard work goes into the selections and the team put together some great stuff on these pages. Indeed, I've had this conversation with one of my best pals and fellow writer on the football pages Kevin Hatchard - another who is about 15,000 ahead of me on Twitter followers (there's a common theme here) about tipping and punting form, but when you're in a bad trot - and show me anyone who hasn't been in one - it does hurt. I'm the same, a winner free-run makes even the simplest of tasks in finding a winner on a racecard look like trying to read Latin. We all want a steady flow of winners and a sparse of collection of losers, but that punting nirvana over a period of four years is not achievable. Even the best judges have poor runs, it happens. I feel like the jumping season hasn't been a particularly good one for me, as it's been stop start. I just cannot seem to find a rhythm and the confidence is certainly affected where you would shy away from a pick you'd normally go for. I did however receive a tweet after tipping 6/1 and 20/1 winners out of three bets and was asked what happened to all the other horses? Well, there was only one other one, and it finished second and I was a fan of the horse so I couldn't not back albeit it a short price. But goodness, Mr Rubble, what a tough audience. Now that's a hard man to please. I must be the only person in history to be sledged after a 20/1 winner. I faced worst on the cricket field. I'm more of a watcher and Twitter voyeur as I've always been an information sponge, and Twitter is fabulous for vignettes of information that I somehow keep and it's a great way of monitoring the racing even when you're out. And remember, it's all about opinions - which are often more helpful before any race. Daryl is back on duty tomorrow to take you through the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goshen 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Goshen "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Goshen is the headline act today over fences at Lingfield </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Goshen%20fans%20at%20the%20ready%20but%20Rushen%20is%20the%20bet&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Goshen%20fans%20at%20the%20ready%20but%20Rushen%20is%20the%20bet" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman has all the latest moves, stats and form for the four jumps' meetings on Tuesday...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Four Extra Places today on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the Sportsbook</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Goshen the star turn at Lingfield</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman finishes his two days in the DRN chair with the latest news for a busy afternoon</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Good morning everyone and another busy Tuesday ahead with last week's icy and frost antics a thing of the past.</p><p>We have four jumps' cards again for the afternoon with seven at<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&dayToSearch=20230131" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Ffos Las</a>, six at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&dayToSearch=20230131" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lingfield </a>and seven in the north east for a soft-ground jumping fixture at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&dayToSearch=20230131" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Newcastle</a>.</p><p>Princess Zoe was a highlight yesterday at Punchestown and we're at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32067213&dayToSearch=20230131" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Limerick </a>today for seven races and two Maiden Hurdles.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&dayToSearch=20230131" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Southwell </a>provides the evening racing with eight races that include a Fast Track Qualifier.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">14:35 Newcastle</a></strong>: Fortified Bay <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675170300000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492258">13:05 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Beannaigh Do <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675178700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492272">15:25 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Lightonthewing <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675181400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493222">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Has Troke <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675184400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494027">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Crazy Spin <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>, and Straitouttacompton <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675189800000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494075">18:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Sun Power <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675191600000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494078">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Miss Furny Factor <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675177800000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493829">15:10 Newcastle</a></strong>: Passing Well <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675174500000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492264">14:15 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Bolintlea <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>There are four Extra Place Special races today for each-way punters on the Sportsbook starting with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675170300000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492258">Ffos Las 13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle </a></strong>- a contest with 13 runners that saw a move for Justshortofabubble this morning from 20s into 11/1. Beannaigh Do has also been backed from 50s.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675176600000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492268">Ffos Las 14:50 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> also has 13 runners and another Extra Place Special.</p><p>Midnight Ginger looks the most solid for four places material at 15/2 for James Martin, while Oscar Thyne and Top Target were joint favourites at 7/2 in what looks quite a good race.</p><p>A 16-runner race for a Tuesday is a boon for each-way fans at Newcastle with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675171500000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493801">13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>, so hopefully all 16 stand their ground for the five places seekers.</p><blockquote> <p>It will be interesting to see if Red Missle <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> for Lucinda Russell can dominate a bigger field like he did against a handful of rivals at Musselburgh last time.</p> </blockquote><p>There's a 5f sprint at Southwell at 20:00 with 12 runners, and another Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Bluebird is a 5/1 shot for James Fanshawe, but I am leaving him alone for a while after Annie Gale completely blew out the other day on handicap debut. Enchanted Night was backed from 33s into 20/1 for Christine Dunnett, who has a big price winner every eclipse.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p><strong>Paddy Brennan</strong> has made the ardous journey to Wales count this season with a 50% strike-rate at Ffos Las (three wins from six) and his two chances today on the card are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675176600000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492268">14:50 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Oscar Thyne <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675180800000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492281">16:00 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Poetic Music <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>.</p><p>A Sportsbook double on the two Brennan horses pays 12.38.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="oscar-thyne-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/ffos-las/50/4/#oscar-thyne-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/oscar-thyne-ire/000000521891/">Oscar Thyne (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00055853.png" alt="Mr Patrick Sheanon silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32066568&bssId=27874992&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.344492268&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675176600000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209335362">5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/fergal-obrien/000000011197/">Fergal O'Brien</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/paddy-brennan/000000006043/">Paddy Brennan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 123</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">14:35 Newcastle</a></strong>: Fortified Bay <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675178700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492272">15:25 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Le Coeur Net <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675184400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494027">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Straitouttacompton <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won here four times (27%), Crazy Spin has won here four times (20%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675188000000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494032">18:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Glorious Angel <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675189800000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494075">18:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Justcallmepete <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> has won here three times (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675193400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494082">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Comedian Leader <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675195200000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494094">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Brandy Station <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won here four times (18%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675197000000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494099">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Hammy End <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675179900000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493832">15:45 Newcastle</a></strong>: Fourth Of July <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won off 98 and today runs from 85. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675184400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494027">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Straitouttacompton <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won off 73 and today runs from 55.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675195200000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494094">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Storm Melody <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won off 66 and today runs from 55, and Dapper Man <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 69 and today runs from 52. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066628&raceTime=1675197000000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344494099">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Central City <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off 74 and today runs from 61.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Harry Whittington is sending out more horses these days after a virus had hit his yard earlier in the campaign, and the trainer sends Old Painless <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> 278 miles to Newcastle today to win the furthest traveller competition for Tuesday. Old Painless runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">14:35 2m7f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#old-painless-ire]</p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Dr Richard Newland goes into the Ffos Las meeting fresh off a winner and a second yesterday at Huntingdon and that takes him to 4-18 in the last month at a profit of +35.38 in that time. His four entries today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675174500000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492264">14:15 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Bolintlea <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675176600000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492268">14:50 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Mr Muldoon <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675182900000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492284">16:35 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Endlesspossibility <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675181400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493222">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Golden Cosmos <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <p>A warning that <strong>Philip Hobbs</strong> is still on the cold list and the Devon handler still hasn't had a winner with his last 43 horses sent out.</p> </blockquote><p>Indeed, it's only 18 winners this season from 211 horses at a poor strike-rate of 9%. Georgi Girl is his best chance of breaking the losing streak, and she is the 15/8 favourite in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675172400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492261">Ffos Las 2m 13:40 Junior NH Hurdle</a> </strong>.</p><p>His other two runners in west Wales are Advantura in the <strong>14:15</strong> and Wildfire Warrior in the <strong>15:25</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Philip Hobbs hat 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip%20Hobbs%20hat%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Phillip Armson</strong> is 3-10 at Ffos this term at 30% with a massive +124.00 return to level stakes from his 10 rides.</p><p>His only mount of the day is Bashful Kate - a handicap debutante in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066568&raceTime=1675170300000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344492258">13:05 2m6f Novices' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. She was a drifter this morning from 13/2 to 17/2 on the Sportsbook for trainer David Pipe.</p><p>Top jockey at Lingfield this season is <strong>Jamie Moore</strong> 7-19 at 37%, although he does return a negative in terms of his level stakes numbers. He has five rides today and two are odds-on including the lovable Goshen. His five mounts are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&dayToSearch=20230131">13:15 Lingfield</a></strong>: Goshen <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675173000000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493183">13:50 Lingfield</a></strong>: Teddy Blue <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675177200000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493190">15:00 Lingfield</a></strong>: Sopran Thor <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675179300000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493195">15:35 Lingfield</a></strong>: Issar Dairy <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675181400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493222">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Gerico Ville <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Sam Drinkwater</strong> could be a trainer to enjoy success at Leafy Lingfield on Tuesday as the yard's strike-rate is impressive with 7-17 at 41% over the past five seasons.</p> </blockquote><p>The Worcestershire trainer has only one runner on the card today and it's Spike Jones - a last-time-out winner at Fontwell, and he's the 7/2 favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066618&raceTime=1675181400000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493222">Lingfield 16:10 2m7f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Ryan Mania, Daryl Jacob and Patrick Wadge are three of the hot jockeys going into the Newcastle meeting this afternoon with Mania at 50% with 8-16, Jacob (who usually has a good Munir horse or two to ride but not today) 6-25 and Wadge 5-20 at 25%.</p><p>Wadge's Red Missile at 9/1 looks a good each-way bet for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675171500000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493801">13:25 2m6f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with the Sportsbook Extra Place on offer, and that looks the rider's best chance today.</p><p>Jacob heads to the north east for just one ride with Old Painless for Harry Whittington. The 7yo is 1-2 over fences in his embryonic chasing career and is a 10/3 shot for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">14:35 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p><img alt="Daryl Jacob 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Jacob%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Ryan Mania has two rides, and his best chance at Newcastle is Fourth Of July <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675179900000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493832">15:45 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>For Limerick, trainer Pat Foley is 2-4 at 50% from the last month and he has a sole representative at the track today with 10/1 chance Youralwaysdreamin in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32067213&dayToSearch=20230131">12:25 2m5f Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Gavin Cromwell</strong> is 11-52 at the moment in terms of winning streaks and he shows a profit of +11.29 in the last month to level stakes. He has three Limerick runners and One Cool Lady <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> runs in the 13:32 against an odds-on favourite.</p><p>On the rider front, talented conditional Mikey O'Sullivan has shown a level stakes return of +20.00 from his 12 rides at Limerick this season.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Newcastle jumps snow 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/a675247bc5ebfa4a6dce322638e8a4a8f886ebee.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a day that sees <strong>Goshen </strong>run over fences at Lingfield and he's the best horse on show today with a rating of 153 for the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32067213&raceTime=1675171920000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344491672">Lingfield 13:15 2m Beginners' Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>He faces only two rivals and at 4/6 will be many a punter's idea of the<strong> banker of the day</strong>. However, it's not a punting race for me, and he's always been overrated in my eyes.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Newcastle 14:35 3m Handicap Chase</a> may have only seven runners, but it's a competitive market with the top three in the betting<strong> Castle Rushen</strong> at 7/5, French Paradoxe (a drifter to 11/4) and Old Painless at 10/3 providing thought for plenty of improvement.</p><p>Morning Spirit is the top weight from 132 and he ran in the Last Fling Chase at Haydock last time over 3m4f, but was a blatant non-stayer.</p><p>He's had a few goes over 3m2f plus, but he could be happiest back to 3m today and he was impressive over that distance at Carlisle on his previous start - winning by 6L. He enjoyed the soft ground on that occasion, and for once, jumped well.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="morning-spirit-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#morning-spirit-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/morning-spirit-ire/000000515201/">Morning Spirit (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00064639.png" alt="Mr P. Hickey silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32066625&bssId=26615539&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.344493806&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675175700000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209336455">13</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jonjo-oneill/000000000065/">Jonjo O'Neill</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jonjo-oneill-jr/000000013269/">Jonjo O'Neill Jr.</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 132</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The Nicky Richards-trained Castel Rushen is 0-2 over fences, but today is the first time we will see him over 3m over fences and that is most certainly the way to go with him.</p><p>He looked <strong>all stamina</strong> in his novice hurdles' days at Ayr and loves testing ground. His effort over 2m4f at Newcastle last time highlighted how much he is ready for the step up in trip.</p><p>He was a good hurdler and ran in Grade 2 company, but fences are his metier. Or will be.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="castle-rushen-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/31-january-2023/newcastle/35/4/#castle-rushen-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/castle-rushen-ire/000000520087/">Castle Rushen (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870176.png" alt="Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32066625&bssId=27442022&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.344493806&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675175700000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209336455">3.65</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nicky-richards/000000009982/">Nicky Richards</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/brian-hughes/000000012295/">Brian Hughes</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 130</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>French Paradox</strong>e was a little weak in the betting this morning out to 11/4 for trainer Oliver Signy, and is another that loves testing ground. He would have won at Ffos Las last time over 3m when well ahead, but blew his chance when departing at the final fence.</p><p>Whether he has the class of Castle Rushen is the question, but he is quite likeable, stays and likes soft ground. He looks a far stronger stayer than Harry Whittington's Old Painless - but I find the yard's runners always too short in the betting and he could be susceptible at the trip as he goes up in distance.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>I don't mind the drift on French Paradoxe at all, but <strong>Castle Rushen</strong> looks like he's been crying out for 3m over fences, and he gets his wish today from the old master Richards.</p><p><strong>Brian Hughes</strong> is on, although amazingly he is just 1-20 at Newcastle this term - and he should put that right. He's a typical Trevor Hemmings horse, ie given plenty of time. He cost 90k as a store and is a half-brother to Marown - who was a winner over 3m.</p><h2>Frost on Tuesday chances and Frodon</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on Frodon's effort from the weekend and assesses her Lingfield chances on Tuesday with three rides for three different trainers. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-dont-write-frodon-off-just-yet-and-my-lingfield-trio-300123-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to ride Frost's exclusive latest column.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's week 16 Cheltenham update in the latest Festival Focus column</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Our Cheltenham man Daryl Carter gives his personal ratings for the novices, a view on Sir Gerhard's chasing debut and the latest on a wide open stayers' division. . <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-focus-ratings-form-boosts-and-overreactions-270123-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the latest Cheltenham column.</blockquote><h2>Timeform preview the jumping action at Ffos Las</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Venetia Williams 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Venetia%20Williams%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Adam Houghton previews Tuesday's Ffos Las card in west Wales and has earmarked a Venetia Williams' runner whom he says: "This will be tougher from an 8 lb higher mark, but it's still very early days, both over fences and with her new yard."</p><p>Adam has three bets for the card including a NB and each-way selection. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ffos-las-racing-tips-flowing-cadenza-can-take-another-step-forward-300123-789.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the Timeform tips from Ffos Las, and <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-comedian-leader-fancied-to-continue-winning-run-300123-789.html">click here</a></strong> for Southwell selections.</p><h2>Final Word - Trolls!</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>My Daily Racing News colleague Daryl Carter addressed the troll problem in a recent column, and while I am about 14,000 followers of shy of DC, it's a part of being a tipster that isn't particularly nice.</p><blockquote> <p>A lot of<strong> hard work </strong>goes into the selections and the team put together some great stuff on these pages.</p> </blockquote><p>Indeed, I've had this conversation with one of my best pals and fellow writer on the football pages<strong> Kevin Hatchard</strong> - another who is about 15,000 ahead of me on Twitter followers (there's a common theme here) about tipping and punting form, but when you're in a bad trot - and show me anyone who hasn't been in one - it does hurt.</p><p>I'm the same, a winner free-run makes even the simplest of tasks in finding a winner on a racecard look like trying to read Latin.</p><p>We all want a steady flow of <strong>winners </strong>and a sparse of collection of losers, but that punting nirvana over a period of four years is not achievable.</p><p>Even the best judges have poor runs, it happens. I feel like the jumping season hasn't been a particularly good one for me, as it's been stop start.</p><p>I just cannot seem to find a rhythm and the <strong>confidence </strong>is certainly affected where you would shy away from a pick you'd normally go for.</p><p>I did however receive a tweet after tipping 6/1 and 20/1 winners out of three bets and was asked what happened to all the other horses?</p><p>Well, there was only one other one, and it finished second and I was a fan of the horse so I couldn't not back albeit it a short price. But goodness, Mr Rubble, what <strong>a tough audience</strong>.</p><p>Now that's a hard man to please. I must be the only person in history to be sledged after a 20/1 winner. I faced worst on the cricket field.</p><p>I'm more of a watcher and Twitter voyeur as I've always been an <strong>information sponge</strong>, and Twitter is fabulous for vignettes of information that I somehow keep and it's a great way of monitoring the racing even when you're out.</p><p>And remember, it's all about opinions - which are often more helpful before any race.</p><p>Daryl is back on duty tomorrow to take you through the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/DudmanAl" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>@DudmanAl</strong></a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">Back Castle Rushen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> in the 14:35 at Newcastle </a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32066625&raceTime=1675175700000&dayToSearch=20230131&marketId=924.344493806">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Goshen%20fans%20at%20the%20ready%20but%20Rushen%20is%20the%20bet&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Goshen%20fans%20at%20the%20ready%20but%20Rushen%20is%20the%20bet" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-progressive-chambard-to-make-a-winning-veteran-debut-291122-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Progressive Chambard to make a winning Veteran debut</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock jumps start 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Haydock%20jumps%20start%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/tuesdays-most-backed-horse-on-the-betfair-sportsbook-money-comes-for-alice-at-lingfield-291122-205.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Money comes for Alice at Lingfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/21d45e16a3e5968ba86ba9f98da5f3f905f96f40.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/21d45e16a3e5968ba86ba9f98da5f3f905f96f40.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/big-winners-on-betfair-horse-racing-punter-wins-nearly-7k-300123-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Horse racing punter wins nearly £7K with £2</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-lee-and-stan-with-the-stats-and-seek-gold-at-wolves-300123-134.html">Daily Racing News: Lee and Stan with the stats and seek gold at Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kerry Lee 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Kerry%20Lee%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-theres-no-better-alternativa-on-friday-270123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: There's no better Alternativa on Friday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/586213aeb85f5b25a6da2dfba80d06c1018cbcf0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/586213aeb85f5b25a6da2dfba80d06c1018cbcf0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <style>.top_stories_widget > :nth-child(n+6) {display: none;}.top_stories_widget > :nth-child(5) {margin-bottom: 0;padding-bottom: 0;border-bottom: 0;}</style> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/newcastle-v-southampton-efl-cup-tips-saints-can-cause-magpies-concern-290123-719.html">Newcastle v Southampton: Saints can cause Magpies concern</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/january-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-221222-204.html">January Transfer Blog LIVE: Barcelona enter market at 5/2 to sign Moroccan </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-be-wary-of-double-entries-this-weekend-310123-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Be wary of double entries this weekend</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-new-zealand-third-t20-tips-kiwis-not-out-of-the-race-300123-194.html">India v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Kiwis not out of the race</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-have-we-found-a-jefferson-airplane-for-newcastle-310123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Have we found a Jefferson airplane for Newcastle?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/fatih-karagumruk-v-besiktas-tips---pirlo-party-wont-end-well-300123-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Pirlo party won't end well</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2023-players-form-guide-280123-779.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-dont-write-frodon-off-just-yet-and-my-lingfield-trio-300123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Don't write Frodon off just yet and my Lingfield trio</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-stage-star-set-for-turners-after-cheltenham-win-300123-9.html">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Stage Star set for Turners after Cheltenham win</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Betfair Podcast Network</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/weighed-in/footsteps-to-the-festival-pt-4-300123-1171.html">Footsteps To The Festival Pt 4</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/derby-v-west-ham-fa-cup-tips-go-low-on-goals-as-rams-avoid-a-hammering-270123-200.html">Derby v West Ham: Go low on goals as Rams avoid a hammering</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-handicap-debutant-at-punchestown-300123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is dreaming of an 18/1 winner at Punchestown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sunday-football-tips-back-bellingham-and-wirtz-to-shine-in-leverkusen-280123-1063.html">Sunday Football Tips: Back Bellingham and Wirtz to shine in Leverkusen</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-give-marcus-rashford-what-he-wants-because-hes-the-future-270123-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Give Marcus Rashford what he wants because he's the future</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/preston-v-tottenham-fa-cup-tips-pne-unlikely-to-rollover-250123-766.html">Preston v Tottenham: North End unlikely to rollover </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-saturday-racing-tips-soir-and-blenkinsop-to-enjoy-stamina-tests-270123-288.html">Kevin Blake's Saturday Racing Tips: Soir and Blenkinsop to enjoy stamina tests</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-avoid-result-when-real-madrid-host-third-placed-sociedad-270123-629.html">La Liga Tips: Avoid result when Real Madrid host third placed Sociedad</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-10-1-bet-builder-in-man-city-v-arsenal-250123-1015.html">FA Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 10/1 bet builder in Man City v Arsenal</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump resumes favouritism for 2024 GOP nomination</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-looking-for-cheltenham-glory-dixon-cove-heads-to-doncaster-230123-1057.html">Paul Nicholls: Frodon looking for Cheltenham glory, Dixon Cove heads to Doncaster</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Betfair Podcast Network</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/racingonly-bettor-podcast---episode-215---the-compelling-repellent-200123-205.html">The Compelling Repellent</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Goshen fans at the ready but Rushen is the bet" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-goshen-fans-at-the-ready-but-rushen-is-the-bet-310123-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"79221ce1eb0881db","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>