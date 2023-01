Andrew Balding 54% stat today

Two Extra Place Specials and Race Of Day preview

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair with all the form and betting news for Monday's action

Good morning everyone and two jumps' cards to greet in the week at Taunton and Ayr.

The former stages seven races on testing soft ground and showers are forecast for the day. Four of the seven races hold double-figure fields and the best contest of the afternoon in the west country is the 15:00 2m3f Handicap Hurdle - a 0-130 race.

Ayr's seven-race card will have less runners, and again, soft conditions and showers in store for the afternoon on the west coast of Scotland. Four novice races and a bumper means it's a day for the future there, and the Novices' Handicap Chase is 0-120 level with five runners.

Wolverhampton are treating us to not one but two Classified Stakes races. Ambassador - you are spoiling us. At least there's a 0-80 sprint on the card.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

12:55 Taunton: Faerie Cutlass 29.028/1 into 21.020/1.

13:55 Taunton: The Scorpion King 67.066/1 into 41.040/1.

14:30 Taunton: Knowwhentorun 21.020/1 into 15.014/1.

15:35 Taunton: Fortune Cookie 15.014/1 into 11.010/1.

14:45 Ayr: Roxyfet 26.025/1 into 21.020/1.

17:30 Wolverhampton: Al Suil Eile 15.014/1 into 11.010/1 and Healing Power 12.011/1 into 8.07/1.

18:00 Wolverhampton: Inevitable Outcome 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

20:00 Wolverhampton: The Rebel Breen 15.014/1 into 9.08/1 and Connie R 15.014/1 into 9.08/1, and Cazcade 21.020/1 into 15.014/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

12:55 Taunton: Iliko Dolivate 1.625/8 out to 1.738/11.

13:40 Ayr: Horacio Apples 2.8815/8 out to 3.02/1.

14:10 Ayr: Masked Crusader 2.255/4 out to 2.56/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Fairly thin on the Extra Place Specials due to the size of the fields - mostly at Ayr, but there are two today for each-way punters to get involved with. At Taunton, the 15:35 2m Mares' Handicap Hurdle and Don McCain trains the favourite in a fairly open-looking race.

The Don's runner is Never No Trouble, and quite a few of the trainers are using conditional jockeys for this - suggesting plenty are not particularly well treated.

At Ayr, the 14:45 2m Handicap Chase has 10 runners and last year's winner Ardera Cross was popular this morning on the Sportsbook into 13/2.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Andrew Balding enjoyed a double yesterday at Southwell and is currently 7-13 in the last fortnight at 54%. He also shows a profit of +33.70 in the last month.

The Kingsclere maestro has three runners at Wolverhampton this evening, and his best chance could be the filly Sparkling Spirit who runs in the 18:30 6f Novice. She ran a nice race on debut at Chelmsford and is drawn well tonight to improve again.

No. 9 (3) Sparkling Spirit SBK 11/10 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:45 Ayr: Ardera Cross 8.07/1 has won here six times (27%).

17:30 Wolverhampton: Cailin Saoirse 6.05/1 has won here twice (67%).

18:00 Wolverhampton: Inevitable Outcome 13.012/1 has won here three times (21%).

19:30 Wolverhampton: Yaahobby 8.515/2 has won here twice (29%).

20:30 Wolverhampton: Busby 8.515/2 has won here four times (44%), Athmad 19.018/1 has won here five times (36%), and Mafia Power 4.57/2 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:45 Ayr: Ardera Cross 8.07/1 has won off 11 and today runs from 95.

17:30 Wolverhampton: Poet 29.028/1 has won off 75 and today runs from 60.

19:30 Wolverhampton: Lihou 3.7511/4 has won off 85 and today runs from 72.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Keith Dalgleish often appears in the furthest traveller section and he's back in residence again for Monday's with Debydinks as the 2.01/1 favourite for the 19:00 6f Classified Stakes. The 271 miles is the most on the road for any trainer across the three meetings, and it's a long way to go to compete in what is essentially a banded race.

No. 4 (8) Debydinks (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Jockey Ryan Mania has been in a rich run of late, and his figure of 10-27 in the last four weeks at 37% and a level stakes profit of +9.00 should be added to today at Ayr.

Mania enjoyed an amazing nice-race winning streak recently and is in Scotland for just one ride with 9/5 favourite Kilbrainy in 15:20 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Sandy Thomson trains him and he is still seeking his first win over hurdles, but ran his best race to date at Musselburgh last time and has been nudged up to 105. He has a big chance.

Thomson has been in equally sparkling form too with 8-20 in the past two weeks at 40%.

Alison Hamilton is 2-4 at 50% too for the hot trainers, and she has Choix Des Armes in the 14:45 2m Handicap Chase, which is also an Extra Place Special. Her runner has been cut from 22s into 20s for an each-way shot although last year's winner Ardera Cross looks another each-way contender, but William Young the trainer is on the cold list.

Emma Smith-Chaston has a 3-11 record down the years at Ayr at a healthy 27% and her only mount this afternoon is the likeable but limited Roxyfet in the 14:45 2m Handicap Chase. She's 25s into 20s this morning on the Sportsbook.

Tom Scudamore is another on the cold list at the moment, and he's without a winner from his last 27 rides and is 1-33 at 3% in the last two weeks.

'Scu' has three mounts today, two are single figures with Moodofthemoment 9.08/1 and American Sniper 8.515/2 both for David Pipe on the Taunton card today.

No such worries in terms of form for trainer Sam Drinkwater, and the yard are 3-9 at the moment at 33% and a profit of +15.50 from the last fortnight. He has two in the 15:35 2m Mares' Handicap Hurdle with Hello Bob 19.018/1 and Sawpit Sienna 8.515/2, a race for the Extra Place Special followers.

Neil Mulholland and Philip Hobbs are both on the cold list too. Mulholland is without a winner in 40, and Hobbs 28.

Harry Cobden is the leading rider at Taunton this term with a 6-17 record and a magic 35% strike-rate. He has four favourites on the card today and three are odds-on. Iliko Dolivate in the opening 12:55, Cap Du Mathan in the 13:25, newcomer Rare Middleton in the 13:55 and Afadil complete his quartet - all for Paul Nicholls. The four-time on those fancied runners pays out a little over 6/1 on the Sportsbook.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has had just one runner at Taunton this season and it was a winner. He has just one horse on the card with Uncle Arthur 26.0 25/1 in the 13:55.

On with Wolverhampton's numbers and figures. Clifford Lee can boast a recent 9-52 record heading into today's card, and he shows a profit of +43.94 to level stakes in the last month. He has two rides today at Dunstall Park, and his best chance is Pop Dancer 4.57/2 in the 19:30 5f Handicap.

Andrew Balding had a newcomer win recently, and doubled up yesterday with a couple of Berkshire horses - Rocco and Phantom at Southwell on Sunday. Balding is 7-25 with a huge profit of +33.70 recently.

His chances number three today on the All-Weather with Saorla in the 18:00 7f Handicap, Sparkling Spirit 3.02/1 in the 18:30 6f Novice, and Blink in the 19:00. Sparkling Spirit looks his most interesting today in the George Strawbridge colours. The soup man!

Race of the day

Ten runners for the Taunton 15:00 2m3f Handicap Hurdle, and not a bad race either at 0-130 level and a prize that has seen Harry Fry take the honours twice in the last five seasons.

Fry is the staring point here, as his Lady Adare heads the betting as a very solid 9/4 favourite after a string of wins including a bloodless 16L success over CD last time in good to soft ground.

She's up to 130 now, a 5lb rise from that success and potentially could be a Cheltenham Festival horse for one of the mares races (50/1 on the Sportsbook for the Tuesday race).

She's quite a keen-goer and there's every chance on her first run back for the season she'll be fairly fresh to get on with things up front. She did win at Newcastle from a steady pace, and she certainly jumped better at Taunton on her final start last term. It's whether you think the 9/4 represents value?

No. 4 Lady Adare (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Lorcan Murtagh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 130

Four are rated 130 and 131, and those around Lady Adare in the weights aren't progressive. The Pink'n is a good horse, but she had a lay-off of 704 days prior to a Flat run as a prep at Lingfield recently on the All-Weather, so one assumes this was the plan.

Her trainer Seamus Mullins is often underrated, but I do worry about that absence even though she has some form at Listed level.

Sayadam is the second favourite for Kim Bailey and scraped home at Fontwell last time in soft conditions in a good tussle. The gap to third was 9L, and he does like a battle. The conditions will suit him, and Bailey is 2-4 at 50% at the track this term.

Quoi De Neuf for Evan Williams looks overpriced at 20s but he is better known as an infrequent winner over fences. He's a possible each-way play at that price and while he does act in soft, he could be better on decent ground.

No. 9 Quoi De Neuf (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 122

American Sniper could be a handy horse to potentially lead Lady Adare to help her settle, and the 5yo is 2-4 over hurdles and certainly fits the potential bracket. This will be only his second run in handicap company and he was beaten 17L last time.

Big Race Verdict

I can see Lady Adare being backed here from 9/4, and while Sayadam is consistent, Lady Adare could turn out to be a lot better than a 130 mare.

Harry Fry is 1-4 at Taunton this term, and in the last two weeks across all tracks is 5-24 at 21%. The fact he has picked Lorcan Murtagh to claim 3lb makes her a bit of a standout here.

Final Word

Spare a thought for Jack Kennedy who suffered a suspected broken leg following a fall at Naas yesterday. The old saying of "if it wasn't for bad luck, I'd have none at all" is apt here, as the 23-year-old has endured a rotten time in such a short career with injuries.

Kennedy was flying with a 20-win lead over Paul Townend this season (prior to the fall as Townend recorded a double) and was well on course for his first ever Irish Jockeys' Title. the news is to be confirmed and we await the scans, and indeed Gordon Elliot said afterwards "We're hoping it's not as serious as we first thought".

He faces a race to get fit for Cheltenham, and it's staggering to think he's only 23 years of age but has had so many breaks. It's very tough mentally to deal with these injuries, as I know from breaking my right leg three times, and each one gets harder to come back.

There are so many variables of breaks, and in many ways bones are better to crack a bone than ligaments or Achilles', so Cheltenham might not be totally ruled out dependant on confirmation of the injury - hopefully later today.

It does open the door for the likes of Jordan Gainford, Sam Ewing and even the old master Denis O'Regan at Cullentra. But hopefully the news on Monday regarding Kennedy will be better than initially hoped for. He deserves a change of luck.

I'm back tomorrow for Tuesday's action, so best of luck with your bets today for a profit. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.