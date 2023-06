A busy Monday with six meetings

50% Stat Of The Day

Seven Extra Places on the Sportsbook

Monday goings:

Ayr: Good to firm, good in places (watered).

Thirsk: Good to firm, good in places (watered).

Windsor: Good to firm (watered in places).

Wolverhampton: Standard (Tapeta).

Gowran Park: Good (watering).

Listowel: Good (watering) (inner track).

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

16:45 Ayr: Retirement Beckons 28/129.00 into 18/119.00.

15:30 Thirsk: Rocket Rod 20/121.00 into 14/115.00.

16:00 Thirsk: Cottam Lane 14/115.00 into 17/29.40.

17:00 Thirsk: The Resdev Way 33/134.00 into 16/117.00.

17:35 Thirsk: Loveliest 18/119.00 into 12/113.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:45 Ayr: Imperative 2.3811/8 out to 2.56/4.

17:45 Windsor: Big R 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4.

20:15 Windsor: Blazer Two 2.68/5 out to 3.02/1.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

A huge seven Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Monday and each-way punters have three at Thirsk for the extra place.

The Thirsk races are the 15:30 1m Handicap with 12 runners and Diamond Haze 5/15.80 for Michael Dods likes the track, and won the race 12 months ago from stall one.

The 16:00 Thirsk 6f Handicap with 13 runners is another race with the extra place.

J R Cavagin for Paul Midgley was backed this morning on the Sportsbook from 12/113.00 into 9/19.80 and Tim Easterby's Barney's Bay 8/18.80 goes for a trainer with a win in this race previously.

Thirsk's 17:00 1m4f Handicap with 14 runners is the third Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for the track, and David Thompson's Visitant was a market positive this morning from 14/115.00 into 10/111.00.

One at Windsor is the 20:15 1m3f Handicap with 13 runners and Blazer Two, the market leader, was weak in the betting from 13/82.62 out to 2/12.94 early on today.

The market positives early were Gilbert 40/141.00 into 20/121.00 and Pure Bubbles and 10/34.33 into 11/43.70.

Two Extra Place Specials from Wolverhampton tonight are the 20:00 6f Handicap with 13 runners, and the 20:30 2m Handicap with 13 in the field.

One Extra Place Special comes from Listowel and the 15:50 2m Handicap Hurdle. Glan for Gordon Elliott was a market positive from 10/111.00 into 15/28.40.

Stat Of The Day

Neil Callan has an excellent record at Wolverhampton this year with a 5-10 tally at 50% and profit to level stakes of +23.00.

Callan has five booked rides at Wolverhampton and his two best chances are newcomer Cloud Cover 11/43.70 in the 18:30 7f Maiden and Sarkha 11/43.70 in the closing 21:00 1m4f Handicap.

No. 2 (3) Sarkha (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Back Sarkha 7/2

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:45 Ayr: Cosa Sara 6/16.80 has won here three times (30%).

15:15 Ayr: Royal Countess 14/115.00 has won here three times (18%), Flying Moon 10/111.00 has won here five times (25%), and

St Andrew's Castle 9/43.25 has won here twice (33%).

15:45 Ayr: Grand Canal 15/28.40 has won here twice (100%).

16:15 Ayr: One Last Hug 9/25.30 has won here three times (17%), and Sixcor 6/16.80 has won here three times (21%).

17:15 Ayr: Global Humor 9/52.78 has won here three times (20%).

15:30 Thirsk: Diamond Haze 5/15.80 has won here twice (22%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:45 Ayr: Gometra Ginty 7/17.80 has won off a mar of 80 and today runs from 70.

15:45 Ayr: Annandale 15/82.84 has won off a mark of 85 and today runs from 66.

16:45 Ayr: Tangled 12/113.00 has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 64.

17:15 Ayr: Primo's Comet 7/42.70 has won off a mark of 74 and today runs from 61.

Furthest traveller

Lil' Frank 5/42.24 for Roger Varian is today's furthest traveller and a rare runner at Ayr for the trainer. His Lil' Frank travels 360 miles from Newmarket for the 14:15 Ayr 1m Maiden.

Varian has a huge 35% win rate at Ayr with his runners and an impressive 65% placed from his 31 horses at the track.

No. 3 (6) Lil' Frank SBK 13/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Jockey Joe Fanning has been red-hot this term at Ayr with an impressive 39% strike-rate in 2023 with 7-18 and a profit of +7.83 for the season.

Fanning is on the 4/61.65 favourite Tajawal in the opening 14:15 1m Maiden and holds a rating of 83.

Back Tajawal 8/13

His other rides are:

14:45 7f Handicap: Cosa Sara 13/27.40.

15:15 Ayr 1m2 Handicap: Tafsir 9/25.30.

15:45 Ayr 2m Handicap: Baez 5/15.80 into 4/14.80.

16:15 Ayr 5f Handicap: One Last Hug 5/15.80 into 4/14.80.

16:45 Ayr 1m Handicap: Alpine Sierra 9/25.30 out to 6/16.80.

17:15 Ayr 7f Handicap: Primos Comet 13/82.62 out to 9/43.25.

Riding for Jim Goldie, Fanning has an impressive 25% win and 42% placed record at Ayr.

Trainer Adrian Nicholls has popped up on the hotlist with a recent strike-rate of 29% and a 5-17 record and profit of +4.12. Nicholls is also 3-7 at 43% in the last two weeks. His only runner today is Crime Fiction 10/34.33 in the closing Thirsk 17:30 5f Handicap.

Sheena West also appears on the hotlist, and she's 4-10 at 40% in the last month and her only runner today goes at Windsor in the 20:15 1m3f Handicap with 13 runners. Gearings Point from 5/15.80 into 4/14.80 for West will be looking to add to the yard's recent good spell.

Gary Moore is the leading trainer this term at Windsor with a strike-rate of 57% and a record of 4-7 and profit of +17.33. Pure Bubbles at 11/43.70 looks the best chance for the trainer in the 20:15 1m3f Handicap.

Victor Dartnall and Harriet Bethell are two trainers in form for Wolverhampton tonight. Bethell is 4-6 at 67% and Dartnall is 2-3 at 67% with the latter showing a profit to level stakes of +8.00.

Race of the day

The Windsor Sprint Series continues tonight and the feature of the day is the 19:15 6f Handicap and a good collection of 3yos.

Bresson for John and Thady Gosden was strong in the betting from 4/14.80 into 5/23.50 early this morning but then lost the market position at around 9am, and Gosden is 2-6 at Windsor this season with a profit of +12.75 at the track.

Bresson has the blinkers back on and should improve on his comeback run at Goodwood last time.

No. 2 (7) Bresson SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 92

Clive Cox isn't quite in red-hot form but his Eminency is prominent in the betting at 3/13.95 and the 3yo could still be improving judged on his excellent third in a better race at Newmarket last time. That was 0-105 company and he drops down in class.

Eminency also acts on quick ground.

No. 6 (10) Eminency (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 87

Batal Dubai is the Middleham Park runner for Roger and Harry Charlton at 9/19.80 and looked a very smart juvenile when winning on debut at Haydock last season. He looked well above average on that occasion and is in handicap company for just the second time off a mark of 90.

With the 11 runners, he looks an each-way price.

No. 3 (4) Batal Dubai (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 90

Spartan Arrow is another unexposed runner for the Crisfords, but they had a favourite well beaten yesterday and I worry slightly the yard are quiet at just 13% at the moment.

Big Race Verdict

Bresson looks short enough here, and while Batal Dubai could be an each-way play with the quick ground, the drop in class for Clive Cox's Eminency sways it for me. As does the price.

A return to Windsor is most certainly a plus two as he finished first and second on his first two starts as a juvenile here, and I'd rather take the drifting price of [3/1 for him.

Cox at Windsor over 6f has a strike-rate of 16% win and 38%.

Back Eminency 3/1

Timeform preview Ayr on Monday

Andrew Asquith is on Timeform duty for the Ayr card on Monday and has two selections trained by Iain Jardine and David O'Meara as his NB and NAP bets.

Final Word

Auguste Rodin delivered a fine performance in the Derby at Epsom at Saturday, and a note for the middle-distance breeders with Deep Impact as the sire.

A fine-moving horse, Ryan Moore said afterwards he handled racing downhill and the bends with ease and always felt he was going to win. The victory also would have been celebrated massively in Japan with the sire, a country where they have invested heavily in the middle-distance breed rather than the cheap speed.

Aidan O'Brien's record at Epsom is unmatched, but his interviews with usual calmness was also something to celebrate. Hopefully it will turn out to be a good Derby, although not for Charlie Appleby.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and while we can't promise a 33/1 winner, a 4/1 one will do. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.