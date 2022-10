Money Talk



Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

15:25 Huntingdon: Yccs Portocervo 8.515/2 into 5.04/1 and Fairway Freddy 12.011/1 into 9.517/2

16:00 Huntingdon: Millies Mite 17.016/1 into 10.09/1

16:35 Huntingdon: Rukwa 13.012/1 into 9.08/1

17:10 Huntingdon: Dotties Star 34.033/1 into 17.016/1

14:43 Brighton: Dagmar Run 11.010/1 into 6.511/2

15:53 Brighton: Qeyaady 13.012/1 into 8.515/2

17:40 Brighton: Joli's Legacy 34.033/1 into 13.012/1

14:00 Leicester: Elterwater 13.012/1 into 8.07/1

14:35 Leicester: Daysofourlives 12.011/1 into 8.07/1

16:20 Leicester: Special Mayson 29.028/1 into 17.016/1

17:00 Southwell: Voltaic 12.011/1 into 7.06/1

17:30 Southwell: Sienna Breeze 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

18:30 Southwell: Calypso 13.012/1 into 8.07/1

19:30 Southwell: Lancashire Life 51.050/1 into 26.025/1

16:10 Galway: Deadheat 26.025/1 into 15.014/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

16:00 Huntingdon: Sparkling Dawn 2.68/5 out to 2.757/4

16:28 Brighton: Silver Bubble 2.01/1 out to 2.111/10

14:00 Leicester: Menalippe 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

16:55 Leicester: Cubanista 3.02/1 out to 3.259/4

17:25 Leicester: Sir Winston 1.738/11 out to 2.01/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Six Extra Place Specials adorn the Tuesday meetings and a surprising amount of runners for Leicester's eight-race Flat card. The ground has good to firm in the description and no rain is forecast, with the 13:25 7f Nursery holding 17 runners and a wide open race. Aira Force drawn in 12 was quite weak this morning from 4/1 to 6/1, so too The Twilight Lady (11/2 to 13/2).

Eighteen runners are in the second Extra Place Special at Leicester for the 16:20 6f Handicap.

Brighton are due rain and the ground was already soft at 06:50 am at the time of writing. The 17:40 1m Handicap with 14 runners presents the best each-way race on the card although favourite Local Bay is probably short enough for the grade at 2/1. Joli's Legacy is the big mover from 33/1 into 12/1 - a filly who is 1-18 in her career and down to 45 for the first time in her life.

Three from Southwell tonight including the 19:30 5f Handicap, the 20:00 1m4f Handicap with a healthy 12 runners, and the finale 20:30 1m4f Handicap. Aldabra runs in the latter for the Arc-winning tridente of Luke Morris, Sir Mark Prescott and Kirsten Rausing. While she is from a marvellous family, her form has far removed from her illustrious relatives.

Stat Of The Day

Stefano Cherchi had a nightmare passage for the stat horse yesterday and done a "Tony Christie" at Wolverhampton by going all around the avenues and alleyways. Adam Kirby teams up with Charlie Appleby today at Leicester in the 14:35 1m Novice with Cannon Rock 5.04/1 and a 1-3 record at 33%. Cannon Rock's sire Fastnet Rock has a 19% record at the course.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:50 Huntingdon: Innisfree Lad 6.511/2 has won here twice (67%).

13:33 Brighton: Lethal Angel 3.7511/4 has won here four times (67%).

15:53 Brighton: Junoesque 4.03/1 has won here eight times (38%).

16:28 Brighton: Silver Bubble 2.111/10 has won here three times (60%).

19:30 Southwell: Khulu 6.511/2 has won here twice (67%).

20:00 Southwell: Carausius 3.7511/4 has won here four times (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:45 Leicester: Showalong 13.012/1 has won off 85 and runs today off 71.

19:30 Southwell: Cool Spirit 21.020/1 has won off 60 an runs today from 50.

Furthest traveller

The furthest traveller for Brighton today is Artisand 5.04/1 who runs in the 15:18 1m Maiden and the 293-mile journey from Middleham might reward backers of this newcomer making debut.

No. 1 (2) Artisand (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

A second appearance in recent days for a Keith Dalgleish runner and a massive 322-mile journey awaits Notimeforanother 3.02/1 for the final 17:10 2m NHF. He makes his debut under champion jockey Brian Hughes.

The furthest for Southwell today is Tricky Business 29.028/1 17:10 1m Handicap for trainer Stuart Kittow and travels 216 miles.

Form Watch

Trainer Richard Hannon appeared as a 'cold list' inclusion yesterday on 38, and the run is now 42 as he was without a winner with four horses sent out and he is just one winner from his last 49 at a meagre 2%. His runners on Monday finished 6443 and he has two runners on the Brighton card this afternoon with the 70-rated Tessa 9.08/1 in the 14:43 7f Maiden and Life's A Beach 9.08/1 in the 17:05 1m2f Handicap. The latter is the mount of 7lb claimer Alec Voikhansky - who is also on the cold list without a win in 28 rides. Both could be potential place lays.

Thomas Greatrex has a fine record at the seaside venue this term and is 4-6 at 67% and a level stakes profit return of +37.25. He has two booked rides at Brighton on Tuesday and his best chance by far and away is Lethal Angel 3.7511/4 in the 13:33 5f Handicap.

No. 2 (6) Lethal Angel SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Brett Johnson

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Brett Johnson (trainer of Lethal Angel) also stacks up well with his numbers and is 3-7 (43%) at Brighton in 2022, while Michael Madgwick is 2-4 at 50% showing a profit of +9.83 although the latter's runner is a 50/1 rag.

Gay Kelleway is 6-16 at the track too and Brighton lover Silver Bubble should add to that score as the 11/10 favourite in the 16:28 1m2f Handicap. The filly is 1113 at the course this term and has winning form on good to soft.

Some decent action at Leicester this afternoon to look forward to and plenty of 2yo runners to boot for fans of the juvenile division.

Trainer James Ferguson is 5-23 on the hot list at the moment at 22% and the Newmarket rookie has just one runner today on the card with previous course winner Menalippe 3.7511/4 in the 14:00 7f Nursery. The 2yo filly won over CD on good ground in September although runs from her highest mark today.

No. 5 (1) Menalippe (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Rob Hornby has a 3-11 record at Leicester this season at 27% and a profit of +9.00 in 2022 - which is an improvement on his 16% in the last five years. The rider has four booked runners today and his best chances appears to be Strike 9.08/1 in the 16:20 6f Handicap. he's the top weight and ran well at Kempton last time for trainer Johnny Portman - and the pair of a 46% strike-rate for placed runners. This race is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

Hollie Doyle is the top jockey with eight winners this season at Leicester with a strike-rate of 23%. Her day entails six rides, all at pretty decent prices and her winner could come from Love Fifteen in the 14:00 7f Nursery for trainer Adrian Keatley.

Charlie Appleby has one of the best strike-rates at Leicester this term at 33%, although the profit is in the red on -0.28 this season from his nine winners. His only runner at the Midlands' track today is Cannon Rock 4.75 in the 14:35 1m Novice Stakes and he is 24% with his juvenile runners here. Adam Kirby teams up to rekindle their Derby days, and the pair at Leicester have a 33% success rate together.

Nico De Boinville continues to roll with purpose and his strike-rate is now 57% from his recent 4-7 record. He has won with three of his last four mounts recently and has two very strong chances on the Huntingdon card today with Lelantos 2.47/5 in the 13:40 2m7f Novices' Handicap Chase and Jens Boy 2.89/5 in the 14:50 3m1f Handicap Hurdle. Both are for Nicky Henderson, and both are for the Middleham Park Racing team.

A Sportsbook double on those two De Boinville runners pays 6.72. Henderson is in form too and is 5-12 at 42% in the last month.

Lilly Pinchin is a perfect 2-2 at Huntingdon this term at 100% and a profit of +2.50. Her only ride is Moon King 2.26/5 in the 14:50 3m1f Handicap Hurdle for Charlie Longsdon. He is up 4lb following a Worcester victory last time out.

No. 1 Moon King (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

Over at Galway the forecast all week is for rain, rain and more rain. Barry Connell is another 100 per center and is 2-2 recently with a profit of +8.00 in the last month. His only runner at Ballybrit today is Hgranca De Thaix 2.47/5 in the 13:50 2m3f Handicap Hurdle. New retained rider Michael O'Sullivan has been tipped for great things and he'll be looking to cement that particular partnership.

Race of the day

The 0-95 1m2f Handicap at Leicester features for the race of the day, easily too with the top weight off 93. Just Fine tops the market for Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute but the 4yo son of the great Sea The Stars is without a win this season. I am not sure I want to go near him at 9/5 even though he is dropping in class off a 2lb lower mark, although Stoute and Moore at Leicester are fairly lethal with a strike-rate of 31% with 18 wins from their 59 horses together.

No. 3 (9) Just Fine (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 91

Sea The Casper is another Sea The Stars - who has a 25% win rate and 50% placed rate at Leicester. The 3yo ran in a quality 0-105 last time behind a trio of Godolphin horses, and has enjoyed a busy season - finding time to not only win, but also a undergoing a gelding operation. He could be a bit tricky, which is most unusual for one of the stallion.

Fans of the dreadful Les Miserables might be interested in Jean Valjean while Mr Professor was backed this morning from 10s into 8/1 for a lively race.

Noble Mark runs for er, noble Mark Prescott and has been slightly disappointing since winning at Nottingham very early in the season. He has to improve a fair bit on ratings for me, even though as one of the 3yos he sneaks in here off a low weight from 77.

No. 9 (6) Noble Mark (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Thore Hammer-Hansen

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 77

Kenzai Warrior is another class-dropper but he was very weak in the market this morning and drifted out to 10/1.

Big race verdict

This comes down to price, and while Just Fine has decent claims, I think the 4.75 for the Crisfords' Sea The Casper looks a better bet. He was beaten 6L last time, but the first, second and third were rated 97, 103 and 100.

The 3yo travelled very well on quick ground earlier in the season at Redcar, and he could be the one that will enjoy the quicker ground more than most (if the firm stays in the description). The training duo are on the hotlist with 10-40 of late at 25%.

Look out for Timeform bets for Leicester on Tuesday

Adam Houghton is on duty for the Halifax team and has three bets for a busy card at Leicester. He has picked out three bets for the afternoon and one includes a potential handicap blot for trainer Roger Varian. Click here to view Adam's three bets.

Final Word

The Platinum Queen's Group 1 success in France at the weekend in the L'Abbaye displayed once again the "punching above the weight" abilities of the light blue and orange silks of Middleham Park Racing.

Year on year they produce the goods, at no doubt affordable prices. With over 1,300 winners in 25 years spread across jumps and Flat, Tom and Tim Palin know how to buy a horse. In an age when silly numbers are bandied around in the Bloodstock world, has there ever been a duo that consistently gets results as those two?

They have runners today at Huntingdon, Southwell and Brighton. Their efforts continue to be appreciated by me. To compete with the big players takes some doing - especially over such a prolonged period.

I'll be back tomorrow with Wednesday's Racing News. Good luck for today.