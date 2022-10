Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:30 Nottingham: Wholelotafun 34.033/1 into 21.020/1

15:50 Nottingham: Opera Ghost 6.05/1 into 4.3100/30

16:20 Nottingham: Poet's Lady 17.016/1 into 11.010/1

13:40 Sedgefield: Having A Barney 67.066/1 into 41.040/1

14:15 Sedgefield: Heritier De Sivola 26.025/1 into 13.012/1

17:05 Sedgefield: Half Shot 7.06/1 into 4.57/2

13:15 Navan: Senado Square 34.033/1 into 12.011/1

14:25 Navan: Tiny Bit 34.033/1 into 9.08/1 and Brightburn 34.033/1 into 15.014/1

15:00 Navan: Furnace Creek 34.033/1 into 21.020/1

16:10 Navan: New Hill 9.08/1 into 6.05/1

16:45 Navan: Classy Kate 41.040/1 into 13.012/1

17:20 Navan: Shur Lookit 51.050/1 into 13.012/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:15 Sedgefield: Calliope 3.02/1 out to 3.259/4

13:50 Navan: Mile End 3.7511/4 out to 4.03/1

15:35 Navan: Young Ireland 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The quality certainly moves up today and so does the sheer volume of Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for this afternoon and this evening with eight races to boost and enhance each-way options.

The forecast is bleak for Nottingham's football team, and the forecast might fail to lift the spirits for the Colwick Park natives, and there's a chance of the "good to soft" moving to soft. Three Extra Place Specials from Nottingham start with the 13:30 1m2f Apprentice Handicap , and a race in which 3yos have dominated by winning the last three renewals.

A trio of that generation fill two of the top three in the betting with Control 8.07/1 and Jack's Profit 9.517/2 prominent. While the older Nine Elms has a good record at the track and is a dual CD winner.

Twelve runners compete in the 16:20 1m Handicap Extra Place Special with the each-way warm horses Poet's Lady (16s into 10s) and Espresso Freddo (20s into 16s) runners to take note of.

The final EPS from Nottingham is the closing 17:30 1m2f Handicap with 15 runners, and Andrea Atzeni takes a ride for Alan King with Dal Mallart attracting 14/1 into 11/1 support. Horses drawn low or in single figures have dominated the race in the last 10 seasons and Dal Mallart is housed in 5. A E Housman is housed in 8, named after an English poet I can imagine his trainer John Gosden being familiar with.

Two Extra Place Specials for Kempton this evening starting with the 17:15 14 runner 1m3f Handicap. With the boost going to four places, each-way eyes are on Guilin (14/1 into 17/2) and Clifftop Heaven (20/1 into 16/1). The former isn't drawn particularly well, while 4/1 second-favourite Culture is a multiple winner at Kempton.

The 19:00 13 runner 7f Handicap at Kempton also is an Extra Place Special with Bowman moving this morning from 18/1 into 12/1.

Rain is in the air for Navan too I'm afraid for the eight-race card - three of which are Extra Place Specials and the field sizes today in County Meath are enormous. Twenty runners compete in the 14:25 6f Handicap and Paul Flynn's Brightburn had virtually halved in price early today from 33/1 into 14s. Four of the first five home in 2021's race were drawn low, with the winner 12 months ago (Thepeckhampouncer) making all.

The 16:10 1m Handicap is for fillies and mares, and a race which Joseph O'Brien has landed twice in the last three years. His Perfect Thunder has a good chance at 3/1 while Sheila Lavery's New Hill is another positive on the betting cards from 8s into 5s.

The third Navan Extra Place Special is the 16:40 1m2f Handicap and Classy Kate was initially in at 40/1 on the Sportsbook, a price long gone now at 12/1. While you need to keep an eye on Chutzpal the reserve (from 20/1 into 10/1).

Stat Of The Day

Sea Gifted runs in the 16:40 1m3f Maiden at Kempton with the first-time hood for trainer William Haggas. The yard have a 20% win record using this headgear and Sea Gifted is by Sea The Stars - a sire with a strike-rate of 18% on the AW over 1m3f.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:00 Nottingham: Nine Elms 9.08/1 has won here twice (40%).

16:50 Nottingham: Mustarrid 15.014/1 has won here twice (50%).

14:15 Sedgefield: Hajey 5.59/2 has won here twice (50%).

15:25 Sedgefield: Lucky Robin 4.75 has won here twice (14%).

16:30 Sedgefield: Millie The Minx 13.012/1 has won here three times (19%).

17:15 Kempton: Culture 5.04/1 has won here four times (33%).

19:00 Kempton: Diocles Of Rome 7.513/2 has won here three times (38%), and The Turpinator 7.06/1 has won here twice (40%).

20:00 Kempton: Vitalline 12.011/1 has won here twice (29%), and Solanna 11.010/1 has won here twice (100%).

20:30 Kempton: Magicinthemaking 12.011/1 has won here three times (16%), and Fact Or Fable 11.010/1 has won here twice (20%).

14:25 Navan: Stanhope 21.020/1 has won here twice (18%).

15:00 Navan:Only Spoofing 13.012/1 has won here three times (43%), and Sunset Nova 41.040/1 has won here twice (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:20 Nottingham: Rival 4.57/2 has won off 78 and runs today off 66.

16:55 Nottingham: Mustarrid has won off 82 and runs today off 65.

14:15 Sedgefield: Calliope 3.259/4 has won off 100 and runs today off 90.

17:15 Kempton: Culture 5.04/1 has won off 84 and runs today from 68.

15:00 Navan: Downforce 26.025/1 has won off 101 and runs today from 81.

16:45 Navan: Noble Crusade 17.016/1 has won off 78 and runs today from 64.

Furthest traveller

The trek from Devon to the north east awaits Philip Hobbs and his Sedgefield runner For Langy 4.03/1 in the 17:05 2m3f Novices' Handicap Chase. His journey will amount to a massive 332 miles to make him the furthest travelled on the Sedge card today.

David Maxwell is on, and could do with some soft ground and rain, as he is certainly well treated on his hurdles' form for just his third run over fences.

No. 2 For Langy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 116

The furthest one for Nottingham today is a relative sprint in comparison (think pacesetter in London Marathon) who was there for a good time rather than a long time. Mitchell Hunt's Opticality 9.08/1 travels 180 miles for the 13:30 1m2f Apprentice Handicap with Aidan Keeley on. Remember with 16 runners, this is also the Extra Place Special.

Nigel Tinkler has the furthest one for Kempton this evening in the 19:30 6f race with Acklam Express 7.06/1 making the 222 mile journey.

Form Watch

Trainer Owen Burrows has become something of a Group race specialist this term despite his relatively small Lambourn string, but the handler is flying at the moment with 4-7 at 57% showing a level stakes profit of +6.33.

He has just one runner on the card at Nottingham today in the 14:05 6f Novice Stakes in the shape of newcomer Morboka. The 2yo filly has an exotic pedigree with winners from worldwide, but the dam Lady Of Persia (out of the Shamardal line) has produced three horses and two have been multiple winners.

Burrows is 2-8 at 25% with his 2yos at Nottingham on the win front, and a 50% strike-rate placed. As a 7/1 drifter this morning from 11/2, she could be an each-way bet from a good draw in 1.

No. 15 (1) Morboka SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Andrea Atzeni is one of the leading Nottingham riders in 2022 with a strike-rate of 31% from his 5-16 record in 2022 showing a profit of +23.33. The Italian has four booked rides at Colwick Park and his best chance is Roger Varian's debutant Sealine in the 15:15 1m Novice.

Sheikh Obaid has appeared to have given up on Atzeni, but Varian hasn't and the two combined at Nottingham have a 25% strike-rate for the win and a massive 54% placed-rate from 63 runners at the track.

One of my favourite punting tracks is on the radar today with Sedgefield, not so good today for Huntingdon lovers. And Toby Wynne (not Tony on earlier typo!) is 5-10 going into today at 50%, although he does show a loss of -3.00 in that run.

The 7lb conditional rides for in-form yard Olly Greenall and Josh Guerrero with Oceans Red in the 14:50 3m3f Handicap Chase. he ran a much better race at Musselburgh last time and tries the marathon distance for the first occasion. The yard are 5-17 too in the last month at a breezy 29%.

Ruth Jefferson is 2-4 at 50% and a +3.00 in the last four weeks. Two of her last three horses have won, and she saddles up 10/11 favourite Thermusa in the 16:00 2m4f Mares' Novices' Hurdle. She's a 4L winning pointer that cost a princely 110,000 at the Doncaster Sales and could be a fine recruit. It also helps having Brian Hughes booked, the leading rider at Sedgefield this term with a 10-28 win record at 36%. Although Craig Nichol is going some, and more. He is 3-6 at 50% showing a huge profit of +36.00.

No. 5 Thermusa SBK 5/6 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

The wait goes on for Richard Hannon. We've highlighted in two successive days now the yard's cold snap, it was four losers on Monday, and another four yesterday to take the run to 46 without a winner. It was one second and three out of the places yesterday and his chances at Kempton rest on 5/4 favourite Supreme King to get one on the board in the 18:25 7f Novice, and is certainly short enough to lay outright.

Charlie Appleby is the leading Kempton trainer this season with a 12-33 record at 36%. His two entries are Bedouin Queen in the 16:40 1m3f Maiden and newcomer Higher Law in the 17:40 7f Novice.

Higher Law is out of the brilliant Certify - a top-level winner and has a good draw in 2. His sire Exceed And Excel has a 14% rate at the track.

No. 5 (2) Higher Law (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Race of the day

Kempton stage a 0-90 tonight, but also there's a decent 6f Conditions race at 19:30 with some useful sprinters in the field and makes the race of the day.

Some good recent winners have produced the goods in this, notably Royal Crusade last year - who is now rated 105. Willem Twee 4.30100/30 is a good starting point as he looked very useful winning at the track in August in a pleasing, smooth travelling style.

His quickest furlong that day was 11.17 early on, but he also ran an 11.29 second penultimate furlong, which on a slow-riding track is useful. He has a bit to find on ratings, but back on the All-Weather is a plus for James Fanshawe's 3yo - the only 3yo in the field.

Also, it's pronounced Villum Tway for those that are interested - it's a Dutch football team. Fanshawe is 6-27 at Kempton this year too

No. 8 (1) Willem Twee SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Saaed Bin Suroor's Mutafawwig 5.04/1 is a 6yo and rated 107, and is just 1-2 on the All-Weather in his career and ran well in a pair of valuable races at Meydan during the winter. He's a prominent racer and has a good draw for those tactics in 2 under Davy Probert.

The pace-setter is likely to be James Ferguson's First Folio - who made all to win a York 0-95 last time out. He's been in some good handicaps this term and tries the AW for the first time tonight. He is by Dark Angel, and the sire is 11% here. His time from a York victory last term saw him produce a rapid 10.24 early split on the Knavesmire - this horse is quick and fast early on.

Big race verdict

A good race, with plenty of three-figure rated individuals and with speed to guarantee it shouldn't be run at a dawdle. First Folio will push on from the inside, but Willem Twee is a horse who will be suited to latching on with pace and something to aim at with his smooth way of going.

Ascot was not a complete disaster, but I think the soft ground found him out. I give him a chance at 10/3 today to bounce back for the Skeleton Man.

Final Word

On the punting front, nothing is more frustrating than a run of seconds. It seems to have been my Achilles' for a long time anyway, but three of the past four days in my Daily Racing Multiple column I have hit three winners and three seconds, a trio of 1-2s and two trading at short odds-on.

The doubles missed by small margins were 20/1+, 30/1+ and 14/1+ there or thereabouts. Near misses don't count in the P & L of course, but with Laurel running second at 9/1, it does mean you are picking the right horses. That's important to maintain as if you've picked winners in the past with your own punting style, you'll pick winners again. Although seeing a runner-up hit 1/10 in-play and not win remains one of the most galling parts of the game.

Another aspect was displayed yesterday too with Sea The Casper's second at Leicester. He was the main selection as second-favourite behind market leader Just Fine - who drifted and ran out an easy victor. As a reader of Tony Calvin's columns, one thing he does mention and something I've certainly taken on board down the years is never be put off by a drifter.

Of course, we all like to see our horses backed, but different ideas and thinking is always something to learn from, and I have certainly got into that way of thinking these days. It took a while, though!

Sometimes, just sometimes it seems those near misses always go against you. Hopefully that won't be the case today for some decent action.

I'll be back tomorrow with Thursday's Racing News. Good luck for today as always!