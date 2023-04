Follow all the market movers for Monday's action

Keep an eye on Ludlow's Boyne Cup day

Stats, form and news for Ludlow, Lingfield and Newcastle

Good morning and a rather fresh Monday, and top work as always from Daryl last week. Ludlow's seven-race card begins at 13:30 this afternoon with ground soft, good to soft in places. A dry day is forecast in Shropshire.

One All-Weather for the afternoon at Lingfield and seven races, while Newcastle begins at the matinee time of 17:30 and seven races from the north east with six of the seven handicaps. Goings for both is standard.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:30 Ludlow: Nancy Till 40/1 into 22/1.

15:00 Ludlow: Captain Tommy 20/1 into 12/1.

16:00 Ludlow: Force De Frap 20/1 into 12/1, and Hidor De Bersy 16/1 into 11/1.

16:15 Lingfield: Gharbeyih 22/1 into 18/1.

17:30 Newcastle: Oriental Lilly 16/1 into 9/1, and Havana Party 16/1 into 11/1.

20:30 Newcastle: Redzone 16/1 into 12/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:00 Ludlow: Annsam 3.259/4 out to 3.7511/4.

15:30 Ludlow: Hardy Fella 3.259/4 out to 3.55/2.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

All three Extra Place Specials are on the All-Weather today, which is hardly surprising with the sole jumps' card at Ludlow.

The 16:45 Lingfield 1m Handicap has only seven runners, but we can play on the three places with the extra place and Simon Dow's previous Lingfield winner Hul Ah Bah Loo was the solid one this morning in the betting from 3/1 into 11/4.

Newcastle's 17:30 1m2f Handicap is adorned with a few more runners with 11, and six-time Newcastle scorer Oriental Lilly was a market positive this morning from 16/1 into 9/1 for those seeking the extra place each-way.

Havana Party was also a mover from 16s into 11/1.

The final Extra Place Special from Newcastle is the 20:30 Newcastle 6f Handicap and Murbih is out yet again for another run. He won on the 28th March, finished second on the 31st and runs again this evening under a penalty.

Tathmeen runs for the same stable and Antony Brittain certainly keeps his horses busy. Build it and they will come.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Michael Scudamore has a perfect 1-1 record at Ludlow this season with a 16/1 winner and the Herefordshire handler has just one runner today at the Shropshire track with Fix At All 85/40 in the closing 16:30 2m4f Hunter Chase.

He was an easy winner over CD last time out in rather dramatic circumstances when Espoir De Teillee somewhat threw his race away at the end, with Fix At All matched at nearly 400/1 in-running.

No. 2 Fix At All (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Mr J. J. Murphy-Knight

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: -

Back Fix At All in the 16:30 at Ludlow 2/1

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Ludlow: Bobhopeornohope 11/4 has won here twice (50%).

16:15 Lingfield: Navy Drums 7/4 has won here twice (67%), and Rainbow Sign 14/1 has won here twice (29%).

17:15 Lingfield: Come On Girl 9/2 has won here four times (27%), Sir Rodneyredblood 5/4 has won here three times (23%), and Bobby On The Beat 15/2 has won here twice (33%).

17:30 Newcastle: Broctune Red 10/1 has won here six times (18%),

18:30 Newcastle: Engles Rock 6/1 has won here twice (17%).

19:30 Newcastle: Anif 6/1 has won here five times (24%), Abnaa 18/1 has won here four times (16%), and Pockley 5/1 has won here five times (38%).

20:30 Newcastle: Athollblair Boy 11/2 has won here six times (17%), Tathmeen 9/1 has won here seven times (16%), Redzone 12/1 has won here three times (30%), and Glorious Rio 6/1 has won here three times (23%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:30 Ludlow: Stonific 14/1 has won off a mark of 122 and today runs from 110.

17:15 Lingfield: Sir Rodneyredblood 5/4 has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 65.

20:30 Newcastle: Tathmeen 9/1 has won off a mark of 71 and today runs from 61.

Furthest traveller

Stopherandgo 4/1 for trainer Claire Harris makes the 183 mile journey from Devon to Ludlow for today's opening 13:30 Ludlow Mares' Novices' Hurdle and she was a winner last time out at Wincanton on good to soft ground.

No. 2 Stopherandgo (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Claire Harris

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Stopherandgo in the 13:30 at Ludlow 5/1

Form Watch

Hot apprentice Connor Planas starred at the weekend with a double at Doncaster in the closing two races - both for Lucinda Russell, and his strike-rate of 50% with 4-8 is the standout at "Leafy" today.

Planas has just one ride today with Hit Mac in the 17:15 6f Handicap.

When Planas rides for trainer George Boughey at Lingfield, the pair have a 40% strike-rate together with two wins from five.

Trainer Jack Jones has made an impact too of late with a 2-5 record at 40% and the Suffolk handler has just one horse running today with in-form Navy Drums at 7/4 for the 16:15 7f Handicap.

No. 2 (2) Navy Drums (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Jack Jones

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 57

Simon Dow is another trainer with some decent numbers recently with a 4-14 win record and a profit of +11.75 in the last month.

Dow has two runners today at Lingfield with Arenas Del Tiempo 11/8 in the 14:15 1m4f Handicap and Hul Ah Bah Loo 5/2 in the 16:45 Lingfield 1m Handicap.

The Sportsbook double on the two Dow runners pays out 7/1. Oisin Murphy rides Arenas Del Tiempo and the pair are 20% win and 80% placed at Lingfield.

Ludlow stage a Hunter Chase for today's fans of that sphere, and Jack Andrews rides Gaboriot 9/2 in the 16:30. The amateur rider holds an impressive 42% strike-rate in the last month and a profit of +6.11.

It's no so good for rider Charlie Deutsch, and he could do with a winner. He's 19 without success and has two booked mounts for Monday. His best chance is Heros 7/2 in the 15:30 Ludlow for Venetia Williams.

Williams is 3-28 in the last two weeks.

Trainer Alistair Ralph has done well at Ludlow this term with a strike-rate of 29% and six winners, and has four entered today with:

13:30 Ludlow: Magical Maggie 7/4 and Pollyonesock 14/1.

15:30 Ludlow: Prince De Juilley 16/1.

16:00 Ludlow: Scherbobalob.

Jay Tidball rides two of those for Ralph and has a 33% strike-rate at Ludlow this term.

Off to Newcastle tonight and Duran Fentiman has been starved of success of late. He's without a win in 49 rides and has just one mount with Tim Easterby's The Dunkirk Lads 14/1 in the 20:30 Newcastle 6f Handicap.

Rookie trainer James Ferguson is 3-9 at Newcastle this season, chiming in with a 33% strike-rate. Both of his runners in the north east tonight have chances with:

19:00 Newcastle: Menalippe 10/3.

20:00 Newcastle: Beelzebub 11/8.

The Sportsbook double on the horses named after a DC Comic hero and a devil pays 10/1.

Paul Mulrennan is 12-66 at Newcastle this season with a strike-rate of 18% and a profit of +8.00. Mulrennan is on the well-backed Oriental Lilly 9/1 in the 17:30 1m2f Handicap for Jim Goldie, and it's also one of the Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook.

Trainer Nigel Tinkler shows a fair profit of +15.33 at the track this season and he holds a couple of decent chances with As If By Chance 5/1 in the 19:30 7f Handicap and Duke Of Wybourne 11/2 in the 19:00 1m Handicap.

Race of the day

The Boyne Cup at Ludlow is the standout race by some distance today, and a rarity to have a 0-140 for a Monday.

Kim Bailey has found a welcome return to form recently after a very quiet campaign and he trains the favourite in Bobhopeornohope 16/5.

The 8yo likes to make the running and has an affinity for Ludlow as a time-time winner here and a record of 1213 at the venue.

Good to soft conditions are ideal for him and he didn't fare too badly in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase last time at Kempton. That run came after a break, and with the yard in much better form, he is a serious player. He won the Prince Of Wales Trophy at the track last term under Gina Andrews by 6L.

No. 2 Bobhopeornohope (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 141

Annsam was notably weak in the betting this morning for Evan Williams from 5/2 out to 10/3 and surprisingly the trainer is just 1-22 at the track this term. That's way down on his usual numbers, but he has a lot of runners here and the 14-167 runners shows a loss and a low strike-rate for Williams in five seasons.

Annsam bolted up at Kempton two starts ago by 13L and will like the soft ground. It might be tough, though, from top weight and a mark of 142.

Tom Lacey's Dibble Decker is bidding for a hat-trick following successive wins at Huntingdon, but both were over 2m4f from 118 and 124. He has stamina to prove over the 3m and can make the running, but he'll have company for that honour.

No. 6 Dibble Decker (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 125

Le Cameleon goes for Jane Williams and is a big price considering he scored last time in the Forbra Gold Cup over CD. He's unexposed at the trip and while the price is tempting and could be an each-way play, I tend to avoid Williams' chasers, a golden rule of mine, so I cannot change the habit of a lifetime, even at 9/1.

Big Race Verdict

Dibble Decker is the form horse no doubt and is progressive, and with strands of Ludlow form elsewhere, this should be a good race.

However, Bobhopeornohope likes to go from the front and could build a decent rhythm at a track he clearly likes. Ground conditions will be ideal and he looks a stronger stayer at the 3m than Dibble. Bailey is also 3-11 at Ludlow this term.

Back Bobhopeornohope in the 15:00 at Ludlow 16/5

Tony Calvin's ante-post preview on Aintree

Our big price tipster has previewed the Aintree Bowl and the Aintree Hurdle in his latest ante-post update and assesses all the key races. Click here for TC's latest column.

Timeform preview Ludlow on Monday

Andrew Asquith is on duty for Timeform to preview the excellent Ludlow card and his two bets for the day includes a selection in the feature race. Click here for the NAP and NB.

Final Word

I thoroughly enjoyed the return of the Flat at the weekend despite the somewhat gluey conditions and stray dogs. Welcome to racing in the 21st century!

A performance like Theoryofeverything's certainly whets the appetite for things to come. A son of Frankel that wins by 6L in beating a well-bred Godolphin newcomer was my highlight, as we can dream of things to come. And goodness do these Frankels gallop.

As much as I like jumps' racing, the first love for me was the Flat. I played football and cricket and was often asked which I preferred. My answer always depended on how I was playing and my form. For cricket - I was usually out of nick, something that cannot be levelled at a Frankel galloper.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.