Exeter, Plumpton and Leicester for the start of the week

100% stat of the day horse for the afternoon

Al Dudman previews Monday's action with the key news, betting moves and form guide plus Extra Place Specials at Wolverhampton

Racing on Monday comes from Plumpton, Leicester, Exeter and Wolverhampton, although the ground at Leicester could be rattling fast today with almost Bath-like conditions. Exeter stage a decent (if small field) for their Novices' Handicap Chase over 3m while the seven-race card at Plumpton takes its slot for the usual Monday in Sussex.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:10 Plumpton: Tea And Chats 17.016/1 into 12.011/1.

15:40 Plumpton: Allardyce 19.018/1 into 13.012/1.

13:00 Exeter: Pilot Show 13.012/1 into 9.08/1.

14:00 Exeter: Robinsville 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

14:30 Exeter: Findusatgorcombe 26.025/1 into 15.014/1.

16:05 Plumpton: Danton 29.028/1 into 15.014/1 and Came From Nothing 11.010/1 into 8.07/1.

13:50 Leicester: Lions Vigil 26.025/1 into 15.014/1.

14:20 Leicester: Eaton Lady 27.026/1 into 17.016/1.

17:00 Wolverhampton: Club Manager 34.033/1 into 21.020/1.

18:30 Wolverhampton: Pollinate 13.012/1 into 10.09/1, and Harrogate 15.014/1 into 11.010/1.

19:00 Wolverhampton: Iesha 29.028/1 into 17.016/1.

20:30 Wolverhampton: Strega De Vega 11.010/1 into 7.513/2.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

19:00 Wolverhampton: Basholo 3.7511/4 out to 4.03/1.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Just the two Extra Place Specials today considering the small jumping fields, and Wolverhampton provides the each-way opportunities with the 11 runners in the 18:30 5f Handicap and the 13-runner 20:30 1m6f Handicap for the finale.

Harrogate and Pollinate have both been backed from double figures on the Sportsbook this morning for the 5f contest, although Harrogate has much the best draw in two compared to Pollinate's 11. And while it's low grade stuff, three 3yos have won in the last six editions of this race and Chanson D'Amour 7.06/1 fits that bracket and he's well treated.

For the 1m6f race, King Charles was another market positive this morning from 25/1 into 14/1 on the Sportsbook, although has to bounce back following a lacklustre effort in heavy going at Leicester - but he does hold winning form around here. Karl Burke's Socially Shady has been backed too from 14s into 11s, but the horse is not the most straightforward and has first-time headgear today. Ralph Beckett has an unexposed runner in Strega De Vega, who has never raced at 1m6f. With only four career starts, she could improve for the switch to Tapeta, but she has been beaten a combined total of 55L in her four runs.

Stat Of The Day

Kai Lenihan is 2-2 at 100% showing a profit of +10.33 from his last two rides and the 10lb conditional heads to Leicester for just one ride this afternoon with the well-fancied Samatian 2.111/10 in the 13:50 2m4f Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. The 5yo is quirky but did win on good ground at Stratford in October, and off such a low weight with Lenihan's claim, this won't take much winning.

No. 5 Samatian (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: Kai Lenihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 82

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:40 Plumpton: Mr Jack 12.011/1 has won here twice (29%).

15:10 Plumpton: Blade Runner 2.47/5 has won here twice (50%).

15:40 Plumpton: The Tin Miner 3.55/2 has won here twice (17%).

13:00 Exeter: Raddon Top 6.511/2 has won here three times (75%).

14:30 Exeter: Findusatgorcombe 15.014/1 has won here twice (40%).

18:00 Wolverhampton: Documenting 6.511/2 has won here twice (25%), and Street Kid 3.211/5 has won here twice (67%).

19:00 Wolverhampton: Nacho has won here three times (18%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:30 Exeter: Tea Time On Mars 15.014/1 has won off 110 and today runs from 99, and Findusatgorcombe 15.014/1 has won off 99 and today runs from 84.

14:10 Plumpton: Darebin 3.185/40 has won off 110 and today runs from 99, and Le Coeur Net 3.185/40 has won off 119 and today runs from 102.

14:40 Plumpton: Mr Jack 12.011/1 has won off 111 and today runs from 102.

19:00 Wolverhampton: Liberty Bay 15.014/1 has won off 69 and today runs from 52, and Duke Of Firenze 13.012/1 has won off 75 and today runs from 50.

Furthest traveller

Today's runner that clocks up the most miles is Claude Almighty for trainer Jo Davies at Plumpton. The 5yo runs in the 13:10 at Plumpton but is a 100/1 shot and has shown nothing in three starts and makes the 267-mile journey. Not far behind is Wolverhampton's furthest traveller at 243 miles with Justathimble in the 17:30 7f Novice Stakes. Katie Scott's 3yo runs for the popular Ursa Major racing team, but is another outsider for this section at 50/1 despite the road time.

No. 7 (10) Justathimble (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Harry Cobden was highlighted for obvious reasons last week, and he has maintained his prolific strike-rate of late and fresh from success at Cheltenham goes into Monday with further success beckoning. The rider is currently 28 from 63 in the last month at a strike-rate of 44%, a record unrivalled for the west country fixture today. He is also the track's leading rider this term at 4-5 and 80%, although his returns from those five mounts to a level stake is just +1.31.

McFabulous is the 4/6 favourite for 13:30 2m3f Novices' Chase and the 150-rated hurdler makes his fencing debut this afternoon. Timeforatune 1.84/5 runs in the following 14:00 2m1f Novices' Hurdle, while Mr Glass is another chasing first-timer as he lines up in the 15:00 3m Novices' Handicap Chase and is the biggest priced of that trio for Cobden - while the treble on the Sportsbook pays out 7.64.

No. 13 Timeforatune SBK 8/11 EXC 1.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

While Cobden is leading the way in the formative stages of Exeter's season, Paddy Brennan has been a one-trick pony at the track this term with one winner from his sole mount. He is out to maintain his 100% Exeter record this season with just one ride that comes in the 15:30 2m2f Novices' Hurdle with Lutinebella 2.26/5.

Philip Hobbs has been the leading trainer on his home patch at Exeter in the last five seasons with 32 winners at 15%, and while the stable have yet to hit top stride he is 2-5 this term at the track as he goes at the card today with seven chances - his two best appear to be Masters Legacy 2.56/4 in the 15:00 3m Novices' Handicap Chase and Camprond 2.89/5 in the 13:30 2m3f Novices' Chase

Thomas Doggrell shows the best level stakes profit from the last month out of the Leicester jockeys this afternoon, with 3-15 at 20% and a return of +21.83. His two mounts today are both unfancied with Lion's Vigil 15.014/1 in the 13:50 and By Pass for Bill Turner - who is even bigger at 34.033/1 in the 14:50.

The chances of Samatian, who is the Stat Of The Day horse, look strong at Leicester considering jockey Kai Lenihan is 2-2 in the last month and his trainer Kim Bailey is also on the hotlist with 10 wins at a strike-rate of 31%.

Conditional Jack Hogan continues to really impress me and he's 4-15 at 27% in the last month. He heads to Plumpton on Monday for just one mount in the 13:40 2m Selling Hurdle - a race with an odds-one favourite in Wajaaha for Charles Byrnes. The market is likely to be very much with the Irish raider, and a Byrnes runner certainly adds some intrigue to the afternoon. But Hogan is on Fergal O'Brien's 110-rated City Derby - and he has the highest rated against a real motley bunch. Byrnes is 4-12 too recently.

Brendan Powell is 2-3 at Plumpton this season at 67% and has a a busy afternoon. His two strongest chances of a winner are with Whydah Gally in the opening 12:40 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase and Dame du Soir in the 14:10 2m1f Handicap Chase. A Sportsbook double on those two pays out 6.53.

Chris Gordon remains the top Plumpton trainer this term with five winners at 32% and should have a good afternoon once again in Sussex with his four chances. Tea And Chats is a debutant in the Gilbert red and white silks - so often seen in Sussex. He has been backed from 16s into 11s, but his stronger claims lie with Baddesley in the 14:40 with his son Freddie riding and claiming 7lb. He's based with Paul Nicholls and has ridden three winners so far in his career. Blade Runner is favourite for the following 15:10 3m4f Handicap Chase.

He's a must surely for Phillip K. Dick fans - or 'Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?' for the purist. Indeed, that race is the longest of the day, which is in keeping for a Ridley Scott film. They go on for hours and hours.

No. 1 Blade Runner (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

Race of the day

A bit of competition for the race of the day on Monday as Wolverhampton stage a 0-105 at 18:00 and a top-rated 100 horse runs in that, but Exeter's 15:00 3m Novices' Limited Handicap Chase has the makings of a good contest despite the small field and a market that sees 6/4 joints dominate the top of the betting.

Masters Legacy 2.56/4 saw out the trip well on his chasing debut over CD last time, but he'll face different ground today as it was officially good on that occasion. I have no problems with his mark of 134, as he was in that ballpark from his hurdling days, but he hasn't been one with a strong record of consistency in his career. However, he has the build and scope of a chaser and he is usually played late by Micheal Nolan. A small field with just three rivals might not be ideal.

Paul Nicholls's stars recently have been top notch with the sheet volume of winners, and his Mr Glass is another chasing debutant on the afternoon, but he looks too short for me at 6/4. He hasn't got cast-iron claims in terms of stamina, and he hasn't always convinced me with his finishing effort at the end of races even though has he four wins to his name.

It's his first one since the wind-op and was flattered on his Tolworth run last term. I would be against him to lay in-running if that's the way you like to play it, as he could be susceptible to something with more stamina.

No. 13 Timeforatune SBK 8/11 EXC 1.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Out of the quartet, Young Butler has another pop at fences following a dreadful chasing debut at Chepstow last month. I fancied Emma Lavelle's runner that day, and so did a lot of other backers as he was ultra-strong in the betting. However, he was beaten after a yard, and just never looked happy. The trip was far too short and he was taken off his feet, and I knew my bet was down the drain immediately as he appeared to hate the going.

I was encouraged to read Lavelle's very positive comments about him in the recent Racing Post stable tour, and stepping up to 3m will suit, as will the return to Exeter - as he finished second over 2m7f at the track hurdling last term.

No. 3 Young Butler (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 120

Big race verdict

This is one of those bets that I am trusting instinct as Young Butler was a bet for me at Chepstow, and this in theory could be an easier race for him over a more suitable trip and softer ground - which he will like.

The cheekpieces are on for the first-time, and that could be a huge plus, as I am hoping it was laziness at Chepstow and he looks overpriced considering Mr Glass is 6/4 and is far from certain to see out the 3m. Young Butler is.

Daryl Carter's fourth Festival Focus column and a new bet following the Cheltenham Open Meeting

Daryl Carter's regular Cheltenham Festival Focus reflects on the latest three-day Open meeting at Prestbury Park and has added a new bet to his ante-post list. And reflects on the 'standout performance' over hurdles. Click here to read the latest column.

Timeform bets for Exeter on Monday

Andrew Asquith steps up for Timeform on Monday and looks at Exeter's card with a series of bets. He has an each-way selection at 7.513/2 and is backing a chasing debutant for in-form trainer Paul Nicholls. Click here to read the latest Timeform tips.

Final Word

Out of the Cheltenham three-day meeting, Banbridge impressed me with his jumping in the Arkle Trial, but I often have a bet in the Champion Bumper, so I am hoping Queen's Gamble will head that way as she looked potentially top-drawer winning on Saturday for Oliver Sherwood.

I also think there's a big pot in Gin Coco who travelled with a lot of style in the Greatwood yesterday and hit 1.211/5 in-play. I am hoping he is more than a bridal horse, but the problem is Harry fry's horses are often overbet, and with the way he travels, he'll never be juicy odds.

And with prices in mind, my Daily Racing Multiple column had two places yesterday in the staying chases, but one of my selections I See You Well was an alarming drifter in the betting. I put him up early at 8s and 9s, but he had gone out to a BSP of 36.0 pre-race and 20/1 on the books.

Of course the BSP price doesn't factor in each-way bets, and with the horse finishing fourth using the Extra Place, the place part was landed for me - although at the advised 8s and not 20! The P&L suffers for that.

But punting mentality is difficult at times. Would I have backed the horse at 36? No is the short answer, and even now despite all these years, you still can doubt your own judgement when other factors are at influencing the pick. Well done though to Micheal Nolan, who rode out fully for a place in fourth and sometimes we forget that.

The moral is, and I keep trying to change my mindset, is never be put off by a drift. No matter how big and we will see today as Young Butler was a drifter at the time of writing.

I'm back on Tuesday, so good luck for the week ahead and today with your bets. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.