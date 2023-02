Form and stats for Monday's action

Jockey to follow at Fontwell

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair for Monday's comprehensive guide

Good morning everyone and the start of a brand new week after a helter skelter weekend in Ireland with the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins was in desperate need of a winner wasn't he? He cleaned up but not with the horses expected with several of the "shorties" turned over to shake up some of those Cheltenham ante-post markets.

Be sure to check out these pages for Daryl Carter's latest Festival Focus instalment - there will be a lot to discuss.

Monday's action at Carlisle is subject to a second inspection at 10am, so keep an eye on the news in the north east as the track was frozen at -3 at the time of writing.

Fontwell have seven races to kick off the week and the ground could be good there if it quickens up. The Novices' Handicap Chase over 3m2f at 16:00 has only four runners, but there are races with 13, 12 and 10 runners.

Wolverhampton's seven-race card starts at 17:30 with three races holding double-figure fields.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:55 Fontwell: Arcade Attraction 17.016/1 into 12.011/1, and Dindin 9.08/1 into 7.06/1.

15:00 Fontwell: Ripper Roo 12.011/1 into 7.513/2.

16:30 Fontwell: Christopher Clive 17.016/1 into 12.011/1.

17:30 Wolverhampton: May Remain 26.025/1 into 12.011/1, and Big Impact 11.010/1 into 7.513/2.

19:00 Wolverhampton: Super Den 11.010/1 into 8.07/1, Rumnotred 17.016/1 into 11.010/1, and Shoot To Kill 13.012/1 into 9.08/1.

20:30 Wolverhampton: Order Of St John 6.511/2 into 5.04/1, Bug Boy 13.012/1 into 10.09/1, and Alchemists Dream 41.040/1 into 26.025/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:55 Fontwell: Unit Sixtyfour 1.574/7 out to 1.84/5.

14:30 Fontwell: Kilbeg King 2.35/4 out to 2.56/4.

16:00 Fontwell: Mad About Sally 3.259/4 out to 3.7511/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

There are five Extra Place Specials today on the Sportsbook, although it could become three after Carlisle's 10.00am second inspection.

Monjules for Harry Fry was quite the drift this morning for the latter race, and had gone from 5/1 to 17/2 early on. Force De Frap was uneasy in the betting too from 9/4 out to 4/1 despite winning his last two.

Wolverhampton's Extra Place Special is the 19:00 1m Handicap with 12 runners. Rumnotred was a market positive from the morning for his handicap debut, and Shoot To Kill for Robyn Brisland was another early mover this morning from 12/1 into 8/1.

Abnaa is bidding for the hat-trick after a pair of Southwell wins, and he is the market leader.

The two Extra Place Specials for Carlisle are the 15:45 and 16:15. Weather permitting of course.

Stat Of The Day

Lorcan Williams over five years at Fontwell is 7-20 at an impressive 35% and has just one ride at the track on Monday with outsider Petticoat Lucy 10.09/1 in the 16:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle with 12 runners. This is also an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook.

No. 1 Petticoat Lucy (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:20 Fontwell: Hier Encore 81.080/1 has won here twice (9%).

16:00 Fontwell: Tazka 5.59/2 has won here twice (33%).

15:45 Carlisle: Applaus 9.08/1 has won here twice (25%), Wor Verge 9.517/2 has won here twice (33%), and Malpas 4.3100/30 has won here three times (50%).

17:30 Wolverhampton: Beau Geste 15.014/1 has won here three times (23%).

19:00 Wolverhampton: Baby Steps 11.010/1 three times (19%), and Visibility has won here four times (21%).

20:30 Wolverhampton: International Law 9.08/1 has won here five times (13%), Jenny Ren 7.513/2 has won here twice (14%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:55 Fontwell: Arcade Attraction 12.011/1 has won off 103 and today runs from 85.

16:15 Carlisle: Kalaharry 13.012/1 has won off 114 and today runs from 91.

19:00 Wolverhampton: Further Measure 18.017/1 has won off 84 and today runs from 74.





Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is at Carlisle, so might not be if the meeting fails its morning inspection.

Lilith 3.7511/4 is the horse at Carlisle on the road at 337 miles for trainer Anthony Honeyball in the 15:15 2m5f Mares' Handicap Chase.

Failing that, Haldon Hill 5.04/1 in the Fontwell 13:55 2m3f Handicap Chase and will be travelling 189 miles from Victor Dartnall's base.

No. 3 Haldon Hill (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Victor Dartnall

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

Form Watch

For Fontwell and the form stats, Harrison Beswick is 2-5 in the last month at 40% and a profit of +5.50.

He has just one ride on Monday at the Sussex circuit with the in-form and hat-trick seeking Force De Frap 3.259/4 for trainer Emma-Jayne Bishop.

He scored by an impressive 13L at Wincanton last time and has been re-assessed to jump from 89 to 101, but Beswick has ridden him to success in those two previous wins.

Fergus Gregory shows a good profit in the last month from his two winning rides, and has returned +15.88 to level stakes from that period.

He's another with just one ride at Fontwell today and is on Ripper Roo - a horse backed from 10/1 into 15/2 this morning for the 15:00 3m2f Novices' Handicap Chase.

Force De Frap's two wins from three in the last month means trainer Emma-Jayne Bishop is 2-3 at 67% and a profit of +6.50 and Frap's chance is obvious in the 15:00 at Fontwell.

Two handlers also going well are Chris Gordon and Harry Derham. The genial Gordon is 3-9 in the last month at 33% and a profit of +24.50, while Derham is 3-11 in the same period and a profit of +23.50. Derham's only runner is Hard Frost at a big price.

Gordon's chances today are:

13:20 Fontwell: My Ticketyboo 4.3100/30.

14:30 Fontwell: Red Windsor 2.68/5.

A double on the Sportsbook on those two pays out 10/1.

Jockey Harry Kimber has been superb at Fontwell this term and is the leading rider at the track with 6-12 at 50% and a level stakes return to £1 of +25.07, Kimber's two rides today are:

15:00 Fontwell: Potters Venture 6.05/1.

16:30 Fontwell: Gorcombe Moonshine 7.06/1.

The Sportsbook double on the conditional's two mounts pays 41/1.

At Wolverhampton, Oliver Searle is 3-7 in the last month at 43% and a profit of 11.50 to level stakes and has won on two of his last four mounts.

He has just one ride booked for the Dunstall Park card today with Rod Millman's Rumnotred in the 19:00 1m Handicap.

He's off a low weight and makes his first start in handicap company later today, and was a market mover from 16s into 10s this morning for another Extra Place Special.

Terry Kent is on the hot trainers' list (or TJ as he is often referred to) with a 2-4 record at 50% in the last four weeks. His sole entry today is last-time-out winner Super Dan in the same 19:00 race and was another backed from 10s into 7s.

Charlie Hills is flying at the moment with 7-17 at 41% and a profit of +18.08 and he struck recently with a big price winner in May Sonic.

The Lambourn man has two entered today with So Chic in the 18:00 7f Handicap and Paddys Day in the following 18:30 5f Handicap.

Kieran Shoemark rides both, and the pair at Wolverhampton have a 14% placed strike-rate over 5f to 7f.

Trainer Scott Dixon has a few today running at one of his local tracks but he's on the cold list at the moment and is without a winner in 59. He isn't as cold as George Downing though, the jockey hasn't ridden a winner from his last 78 rides.

Race of the day

With Carlisle in the balance this morning with a second inspection at the time of writing, I'll play a 'home fixture' as they used to say on Question In Sport and the Wolverhampton 18:30 5f Handicap has its day in the sun - or moon for tonight.

I made the punting mistake last week of going with a Karl Burke runner at a short price and she was duly unplaced.

No beef with Burke, but those sexy profile horses that are unexposed are often my weakness, and that means I have to give his Cariad Angel the swerve even though she was backed on the Sportsbook this morning into 11/4 from 7/2.

She won over CD recently and won in 0-75 company from a mark of 72 despite racing keenly. She was upped to 6f on her latest start at Wolves (in the same grade 0-75) but was beaten 1L and the race recorded a poor time figure. I can oppose her today.

No. 4 (4) Cariad Angel (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

Huberts Dream was the 6/4 favourite this morning for Stuart Williams but his winning run came to end over 6f last time - admittedly in a fair race behind Harry Brown, and he was far too keen out in front and didn't last home.

He had previously won three handicaps at Lingfield over 6f, 6f and 7f and he has to make all tonight surely in this small field, and as ever at Wolves for a sprint, there is a lot of pace despite the numbers.

No. 1 (1) Huberts Dream (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

Charlie Hills is in good nick at the moment and Paddy's Day is well treated from his early form, and he's another that has raced over 6f dropping down to the 5f. He was Hills' first juvenile winner of the 2022 season at Windsor last term in May and enjoyed the quick ground and looked a forward type.

He was given an ambitious race on his second start in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Ascot, but was not beaten far by 8L. He has struggled a bit with his mark and was last seen in October at Windsor. He has dipped down again to 78 - the lowest he has been.

No. 3 (3) Paddy's Day (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

Cuban Grey doesn't look good enough while Dickieburd hasn't been on the track since running in a Group 3.

Big Race Verdict

With the form of Hills highlighted in the section above, he is also three wins from his last seven and he is 6-16 at 38% this term with his 3yo runners on the AW.

Paddy's Day is a decent enough price at 4/1 considering he looked quite promising early as a juvenile and he ran okay to a point at Windsor on his last start to keep him onside considering his mark is dropping.

It's a chance to get back on track, and with his 6f form, will have plenty of speed to aim at here.

Timeform look ahead to Monday's action

Andrew Asquith is on duty for Monday and has previewed the Carlisle card (weather permitting) and has highlighted three bets for the day including one for the champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Click here to read the Timeform trio of selections. Andrew is also on tipping duty for the Wolverhampton card today, and you can read his picks here.

Final Word

I'll recap on the Dublin Racing Festival tomorrow and a chance to discuss Willie Mullins - not the winners but the amount of odds-on favourites from Closutton turned over.

One subject that is a common theme for a punter is luck. Bad luck seems to come in droves, and while it does even itself out, last week in my Daily Racing Multiple column it seemed the punting gods were lucking down on me.

On Thursday With Respect won for the first leg at 7/1 (and drifted), but Sami Bear unseated the jockey at the last when in front and about to win the race (hitting 1.55 in-running). That was a 48/1 double spurned.

The very next day I was with a pair of Evan Williams' young horses and Doyen Star looked a lovely prospect winning at Chepstow at 15/2 - for another first leg winner to tee up the double.

Duc Du Rene was Williams' bumper horse in the finale and ran well when in second and was about 200 yards from the line and fell down in a bumper. He traded at twos-on as well, and the 47/1 each-way double failed to land.

Of course we have the Cash Out now on the double, which is handy for a decent price first leg winner, but I always prefer to let them run personally.

Luck does even itself out, although I am the man that backed Captain Quint at Hexham and he was the one that disappeared into the hedge and didn't come out the other side.

It's a big week ahead with the first North Wales National at Bangor, Jonbon and Love Envoi for Warwick on Saturday and Saldier's chase debut at Thurles on Thursday. In the famous words of Derek Thompson "stay with us".

I am back on duty again tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.