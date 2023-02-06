</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: After Dublin comes the Monday action and Shoe to get on the mark
Alan Dudman
06 February 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-after-dublin-comes-the-monday-action-and-shoe-to-get-on-mark-060223-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-06T10:15:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-06T10:19:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kieran Shoemark 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman returns with Monday's Daily Racing News, and has the latest angle ahead of Fontwell and Wolverhampton... Form and stats for Monday's action Jockey to follow at Fontwell Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair for Monday's comprehensive guide Good morning everyone and the start of a brand new week after a helter skelter weekend in Ireland with the Dublin Racing Festival. Willie Mullins was in desperate need of a winner wasn't he? He cleaned up but not with the horses expected with several of the "shorties" turned over to shake up some of those Cheltenham ante-post markets. Be sure to check out these pages for Daryl Carter's latest Festival Focus instalment - there will be a lot to discuss. Monday's action at Carlisle is subject to a second inspection at 10am, so keep an eye on the news in the north east as the track was frozen at -3 at the time of writing. Fontwell have seven races to kick off the week and the ground could be good there if it quickens up. The Novices' Handicap Chase over 3m2f at 16:00 has only four runners, but there are races with 13, 12 and 10 runners. Wolverhampton's seven-race card starts at 17:30 with three races holding double-figure fields. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:55 Fontwell: Arcade Attraction [17.0] into [12.0], and Dindin [9.0] into [7.0]. 15:00 Fontwell: Ripper Roo [12.0] into [7.5]. 16:30 Fontwell: Christopher Clive [17.0] into [12.0]. 17:30 Wolverhampton: May Remain [26.0] into [12.0], and Big Impact [11.0] into [7.5]. 19:00 Wolverhampton: Super Den [11.0] into [8.0], Rumnotred [17.0] into [11.0], and Shoot To Kill [13.0] into [9.0]. 20:30 Wolverhampton: Order Of St John [6.5] into [5.0], Bug Boy [13.0] into [10.0], and Alchemists Dream [41.0] into [26.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:55 Fontwell: Unit Sixtyfour [1.57] out to [1.8]. 14:30 Fontwell: Kilbeg King [2.3] out to [2.5]. 16:00 Fontwell: Mad About Sally [3.25] out to [3.75]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! There are five Extra Place Specials today on the Sportsbook, although it could become three after Carlisle's 10.00am second inspection. The two at Fontwell are the 13:20 2m6f Handicap Hurdle and the 16:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle. Monjules for Harry Fry was quite the drift this morning for the latter race, and had gone from 5/1 to 17/2 early on. Force De Frap was uneasy in the betting too from 9/4 out to 4/1 despite winning his last two. Wolverhampton's Extra Place Special is the 19:00 1m Handicap with 12 runners. Rumnotred was a market positive from the morning for his handicap debut, and Shoot To Kill for Robyn Brisland was another early mover this morning from 12/1 into 8/1. Abnaa is bidding for the hat-trick after a pair of Southwell wins, and he is the market leader. The two Extra Place Specials for Carlisle are the 15:45 and 16:15. Weather permitting of course. Stat Of The Day Lorcan Williams over five years at Fontwell is 7-20 at an impressive 35% and has just one ride at the track on Monday with outsider Petticoat Lucy [10.0] in the 16:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle with 12 runners. This is also an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/fontwell-park/19/7/#petticoat-lucy-ire] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:20 Fontwell: Hier Encore [81.0] has won here twice (9%).16:00 Fontwell: Tazka [5.5] has won here twice (33%). 15:45 Carlisle: Applaus [9.0] has won here twice (25%), Wor Verge [9.5] has won here twice (33%), and Malpas [4.3] has won here three times (50%). 17:30 Wolverhampton: Beau Geste [15.0] has won here three times (23%). 19:00 Wolverhampton: Baby Steps [11.0] three times (19%), and Visibility has won here four times (21%). 20:30 Wolverhampton: International Law [9.0] has won here five times (13%), Jenny Ren [7.5] has won here twice (14%) Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 13:55 Fontwell: Arcade Attraction [12.0] has won off 103 and today runs from 85.16:15 Carlisle: Kalaharry [13.0] has won off 114 and today runs from 91. 19:00 Wolverhampton: Further Measure [18.0] has won off 84 and today runs from 74. Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is at Carlisle, so might not be if the meeting fails its morning inspection. Lilith [3.75] is the horse at Carlisle on the road at 337 miles for trainer Anthony Honeyball in the 15:15 2m5f Mares' Handicap Chase. Failing that, Haldon Hill [5.0] in the Fontwell 13:55 2m3f Handicap Chase and will be travelling 189 miles from Victor Dartnall's base. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/fontwell-park/19/2/#haldon-hill-ire] Form Watch For Fontwell and the form stats, Harrison Beswick is 2-5 in the last month at 40% and a profit of +5.50. He has just one ride on Monday at the Sussex circuit with the in-form and hat-trick seeking Force De Frap [3.25] for trainer Emma-Jayne Bishop. He scored by an impressive 13L at Wincanton last time and has been re-assessed to jump from 89 to 101, but Beswick has ridden him to success in those two previous wins. Fergus Gregory shows a good profit in the last month from his two winning rides, and has returned +15.88 to level stakes from that period. He's another with just one ride at Fontwell today and is on Ripper Roo - a horse backed from 10/1 into 15/2 this morning for the 15:00 3m2f Novices' Handicap Chase. Force De Frap's two wins from three in the last month means trainer Emma-Jayne Bishop is 2-3 at 67% and a profit of +6.50 and Frap's chance is obvious in the 15:00 at Fontwell. Two handlers also going well are Chris Gordon and Harry Derham. The genial Gordon is 3-9 in the last month at 33% and a profit of +24.50, while Derham is 3-11 in the same period and a profit of +23.50. Derham's only runner is Hard Frost at a big price. Gordon's chances today are: 13:20 Fontwell: My Ticketyboo [4.3]. 14:30 Fontwell: Red Windsor [2.6]. A double on the Sportsbook on those two pays out 10/1. Jockey Harry Kimber has been superb at Fontwell this term and is the leading rider at the track with 6-12 at 50% and a level stakes return to £1 of +25.07, Kimber's two rides today are: 15:00 Fontwell: Potters Venture [6.0]. 16:30 Fontwell: Gorcombe Moonshine [7.0]. The Sportsbook double on the conditional's two mounts pays 41/1. At Wolverhampton, Oliver Searle is 3-7 in the last month at 43% and a profit of 11.50 to level stakes and has won on two of his last four mounts. He has just one ride booked for the Dunstall Park card today with Rod Millman's Rumnotred in the 19:00 1m Handicap. He's off a low weight and makes his first start in handicap company later today, and was a market mover from 16s into 10s this morning for another Extra Place Special. Terry Kent is on the hot trainers' list (or TJ as he is often referred to) with a 2-4 record at 50% in the last four weeks. His sole entry today is last-time-out winner Super Dan in the same 19:00 race and was another backed from 10s into 7s. Charlie Hills is flying at the moment with 7-17 at 41% and a profit of +18.08 and he struck recently with a big price winner in May Sonic. The Lambourn man has two entered today with So Chic in the 18:00 7f Handicap and Paddys Day in the following 18:30 5f Handicap. Kieran Shoemark rides both, and the pair at Wolverhampton have a 14% placed strike-rate over 5f to 7f. Trainer Scott Dixon has a few today running at one of his local tracks but he's on the cold list at the moment and is without a winner in 59. He isn't as cold as George Downing though, the jockey hasn't ridden a winner from his last 78 rides. Race of the day With Carlisle in the balance this morning with a second inspection at the time of writing, I'll play a 'home fixture' as they used to say on Question In Sport and the Wolverhampton 18:30 5f Handicap has its day in the sun - or moon for tonight. I made the punting mistake last week of going with a Karl Burke runner at a short price and she was duly unplaced. No beef with Burke, but those sexy profile horses that are unexposed are often my weakness, and that means I have to give his Cariad Angel the swerve even though she was backed on the Sportsbook this morning into 11/4 from 7/2. She won over CD recently and won in 0-75 company from a mark of 72 despite racing keenly. She was upped to 6f on her latest start at Wolves (in the same grade 0-75) but was beaten 1L and the race recorded a poor time figure. I can oppose her today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#cariad-angel-ire] Huberts Dream was the 6/4 favourite this morning for Stuart Williams but his winning run came to end over 6f last time - admittedly in a fair race behind Harry Brown, and he was far too keen out in front and didn't last home. He had previously won three handicaps at Lingfield over 6f, 6f and 7f and he has to make all tonight surely in this small field, and as ever at Wolves for a sprint, there is a lot of pace despite the numbers. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#huberts-dream-ire] Charlie Hills is in good nick at the moment and Paddy's Day is well treated from his early form, and he's another that has raced over 6f dropping down to the 5f. He was Hills' first juvenile winner of the 2022 season at Windsor last term in May and enjoyed the quick ground and looked a forward type. He was given an ambitious race on his second start in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Ascot, but was not beaten far by 8L. He has struggled a bit with his mark and was last seen in October at Windsor. He has dipped down again to 78 - the lowest he has been. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#paddys-day-ire] Cuban Grey doesn't look good enough while Dickieburd hasn't been on the track since running in a Group 3. Big Race Verdict With the form of Hills highlighted in the section above, he is also three wins from his last seven and he is 6-16 at 38% this term with his 3yo runners on the AW. Paddy's Day is a decent enough price at 4/1 considering he looked quite promising early as a juvenile and he ran okay to a point at Windsor on his last start to keep him onside considering his mark is dropping. It's a chance to get back on track, and with his 6f form, will have plenty of speed to aim at here. Timeform look ahead to Monday's action Andrew Asquith is on duty for Monday and has previewed the Carlisle card (weather permitting) and has highlighted three bets for the day including one for the champion jockey Brian Hughes. Click here to read the Timeform trio of selections. Andrew is also on tipping duty for the Wolverhampton card today, and you can read his picks here. Final Word I'll recap on the Dublin Racing Festival tomorrow and a chance to discuss Willie Mullins - not the winners but the amount of odds-on favourites from Closutton turned over. One subject that is a common theme for a punter is luck. Bad luck seems to come in droves, and while it does even itself out, last week in my Daily Racing Multiple column it seemed the punting gods were lucking down on me. On Thursday With Respect won for the first leg at 7/1 (and drifted), but Sami Bear unseated the jockey at the last when in front and about to win the race (hitting 1.55 in-running). That was a 48/1 double spurned. The very next day I was with a pair of Evan Williams' young horses and Doyen Star looked a lovely prospect winning at Chepstow at 15/2 - for another first leg winner to tee up the double. Duc Du Rene was Williams' bumper horse in the finale and ran well when in second and was about 200 yards from the line and fell down in a bumper. He traded at twos-on as well, and the 47/1 each-way double failed to land. Of course we have the Cash Out now on the double, which is handy for a decent price first leg winner, but I always prefer to let them run personally. Luck does even itself out, although I am the man that backed Captain Quint at Hexham and he was the one that disappeared into the hedge and didn't come out the other side. It's a big week ahead with the first North Wales National at Bangor, Jonbon and Love Envoi for Warwick on Saturday and Saldier's chase debut at Thurles on Thursday. In the famous words of Derek Thompson "stay with us". I am back on duty again tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today. Daily Racing News: After Dublin comes the Monday action and Shoe to get on the mark
Alan Dudman
06 February 2023

Alan Dudman returns with Monday's Daily Racing News, and has the latest angle ahead of Fontwell and Wolverhampton...

Form and stats for Monday's action
Jockey to follow at Fontwell
Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair for Monday's comprehensive guide

Good morning everyone and the start of a brand new week after a helter skelter weekend in Ireland with the Dublin Racing Festival. He cleaned up but not with the horses expected with several of the "shorties" turned over to shake up some of those Cheltenham ante-post markets.</p><p>Be sure to check out these pages for <strong>Daryl Carter's latest Festival Focus instalment</strong> - there will be a lot to discuss.</p><p>Monday's action at Carlisle is subject to a second inspection at 10am, so keep an eye on the news in the north east as the track was frozen at -3 at the time of writing.</p><p>Fontwell have seven races to kick off the week and the ground could be good there if it quickens up. The Novices' Handicap Chase over 3m2f at 16:00 has only four runners, but there are races with 13, 12 and 10 runners.</p><p>Wolverhampton's seven-race card starts at 17:30 with three races holding double-figure fields.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675691700000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313036">13:55 Fontwell</a></strong>: Arcade Attraction <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>, and Dindin <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675695600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313059">15:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Ripper Roo <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675701000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313088">16:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Christopher Clive <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675704600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313209">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: May Remain <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>, and Big Impact <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675710000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313236">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Super Den <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, Rumnotred <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>, and Shoot To Kill <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675715400000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313481">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Order Of St John <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>, Bug Boy <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>, and Alchemists Dream <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675691700000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313036">13:55 Fontwell</a></strong>: Unit Sixtyfour <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.57</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675693800000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313045">14:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Kilbeg King <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675699200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313084">16:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Mad About Sally <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>There are five Extra Place Specials today on the Sportsbook, although it could become three after Carlisle's 10.00am second inspection.</p><blockquote> <p>The two at Fontwell are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675689600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313033">13:20 2m6f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675701000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313088">16:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Monjules for Harry Fry was quite the drift this morning for the latter race, and had gone from 5/1 to 17/2 early on. Force De Frap was uneasy in the betting too from 9/4 out to 4/1 despite winning his last two.</p><p>Wolverhampton's Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675710000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313236">19:00 1m Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners. Rumnotred was a market positive from the morning for his handicap debut, and Shoot To Kill for Robyn Brisland was another early mover this morning from 12/1 into 8/1.</p><p>Abnaa is bidding for the hat-trick after a pair of Southwell wins, and he is the market leader.</p><p>The two Extra Place Specials for Carlisle are the 15:45 and 16:15. Weather permitting of course.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Lorcan Williams over five years at Fontwell is 7-20 at an impressive 35% and has just one ride at the track on Monday with outsider Petticoat Lucy <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675701000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313088">16:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 12 runners. This is also an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="petticoat-lucy-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/fontwell-park/19/7/#petticoat-lucy-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/petticoat-lucy-ire/000000545768/">Petticoat Lucy (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00854492.png" alt="Mr I F Gosden and Mr DJ Coles silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32081816&bssId=39144627&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.345313088&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675701000000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209581186">12</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jeremy-scott/000000019236/">Jeremy Scott</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/lorcan-williams/000000016272/">Lorcan Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 107</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675689600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313033">13:20 Fontwell</a></strong>: Hier Encore <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b> has won here twice (9%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675699200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313084">16:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Tazka <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081815&raceTime=1675698300000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313002">15:45 Carlisle</a></strong>: Applaus <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here twice (25%), Wor Verge <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> has won here twice (33%), and Malpas <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> has won here three times (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675704600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313209">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Beau Geste <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here three times (23%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675710000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313236">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Baby Steps <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> three times (19%), and Visibility has won here four times (21%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675715400000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313481">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: International Law <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here five times (13%), Jenny Ren <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here twice (14%)</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675691700000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313036">13:55 Fontwell</a></strong>: Arcade Attraction <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won off 103 and today runs from 85.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081815&raceTime=1675700100000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313023">16:15 Carlisle</a></strong>: Kalaharry <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 114 and today runs from 91. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675710000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313236">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Further Measure <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> has won off 84 and today runs from 74. <br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Today's furthest traveller is at Carlisle, so might not be if the meeting fails its morning inspection.</p><p>Lilith <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> is the horse at Carlisle on the road at 337 miles for trainer Anthony Honeyball in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081815&raceTime=1675696500000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345312994">15:15 2m5f Mares' Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Failing that, Haldon Hill <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675691700000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313036">Fontwell 13:55 2m3f Handicap Chase</a></strong> and will be travelling 189 miles from Victor Dartnall's base.</p> </blockquote><p> <article class="race_entry" id="haldon-hill-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/fontwell-park/19/2/#haldon-hill-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/haldon-hill-ire/000000476970/">Haldon Hill (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00032184.png" alt="Mr John P. McManus silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32081816&bssId=18172588&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.345313036&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675691700000">15/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209581155">5.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/victor-dartnall/000000011791/">Victor Dartnall</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jonjo-oneill-jr/000000013269/">Jonjo O'Neill Jr.</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 96</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>For Fontwell and the form stats, <strong>Harrison Beswick</strong> is 2-5 in the last month at 40% and a profit of +5.50.</p><p>He has just one ride on Monday at the Sussex circuit with the in-form and hat-trick seeking Force De Frap <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> for trainer Emma-Jayne Bishop.</p><p>He scored by an impressive 13L at Wincanton last time and has been re-assessed to jump from 89 to 101, but Beswick has ridden him to success in those two previous wins.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Fergus Gregory</strong> shows a good profit in the last month from his two winning rides, and has returned +15.88 to level stakes from that period.</p> </blockquote><p>He's another with just one ride at Fontwell today and is on Ripper Roo - a horse backed from 10/1 into 15/2 this morning for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675695600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313059">15:00 3m2f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Force De Frap's two wins from three in the last month means trainer <strong>Emma-Jayne Bishop</strong> is 2-3 at 67% and a profit of +6.50 and Frap's chance is obvious in the 15:00 at Fontwell.</p><p>Two handlers also going well are Chris Gordon and Harry Derham. The genial Gordon is 3-9 in the last month at 33% and a profit of +24.50, while Derham is 3-11 in the same period and a profit of +23.50. Derham's only runner is Hard Frost at a big price.</p><p>Gordon's chances today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675689600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313033">13:20 Fontwell</a></strong>: My Ticketyboo <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675693800000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313045">14:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Red Windsor <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>.</p><p>A double on the Sportsbook on those two pays out 10/1.</p><p><img alt="chris gordon 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/chris%20gordon%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey <strong>Harry Kimber</strong> has been superb at Fontwell this term and is the leading rider at the track with 6-12 at 50% and a level stakes return to £1 of +25.07, Kimber's two rides today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675695600000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313059">15:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Potters Venture <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081816&raceTime=1675701000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313088">16:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Gorcombe Moonshine <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote>The Sportsbook double on the conditional's two mounts pays 41/1.</blockquote><p>At Wolverhampton, <strong>Oliver Searle</strong> is 3-7 in the last month at 43% and a profit of 11.50 to level stakes and has won on two of his last four mounts.</p><p>He has just one ride booked for the Dunstall Park card today with Rod Millman's Rumnotred in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675710000000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313236">19:00 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>He's off a low weight and makes his first start in handicap company later today, and was a market mover from 16s into 10s this morning for another Extra Place Special.</p><p><strong>Terry Kent</strong> is on the hot trainers' list (or TJ as he is often referred to) with a 2-4 record at 50% in the last four weeks. His sole entry today is last-time-out winner Super Dan in the same <strong>19:00</strong> race and was another backed from 10s into 7s.</p><blockquote> <p>Charlie Hills is flying at the moment with 7-17 at 41% and a profit of +18.08 and he struck recently with a big price winner in May Sonic.</p> </blockquote><p>The Lambourn man has two entered today with So Chic in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675706400000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313221">18:00 7f Handicap</a></strong> and Paddys Day in the following <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675708200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313231">18:30 5f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>Kieran Shoemark rides both, and the pair at Wolverhampton have a 14% placed strike-rate over 5f to 7f.</p><p><img alt="Charlie Hills mask 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie%20Hills%20mask%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Trainer Scott Dixon has a few today running at one of his local tracks but he's on the cold list at the moment and is without a winner in 59. He isn't as cold as George Downing though, the jockey hasn't ridden a winner from his last 78 rides.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="wolverhampton stand 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/wolverhampton%20stand%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With Carlisle in the balance this morning with a second inspection at the time of writing, I'll play a 'home fixture' as they used to say on Question In Sport and the <strong>Wolverhampton 18:30 5f Handicap</strong> has its day in the sun - or moon for tonight.</p><p>I made the punting mistake last week of going with a Karl Burke runner at a short price and she was duly unplaced.</p><p>No beef with Burke, but those sexy profile horses that are unexposed are often my weakness, and that means I have to give his <strong>Cariad Angel the swerve</strong> even though she was backed on the Sportsbook this morning into 11/4 from 7/2.</p><p>She won over CD recently and won in 0-75 company from a mark of 72 despite racing keenly. She was upped to 6f on her latest start at Wolves (in the same grade 0-75) but was beaten 1L and the race recorded a poor time figure. I can oppose her today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="cariad-angel-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#cariad-angel-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/cariad-angel-ire/000000575544/">Cariad Angel (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00874918A.png" alt="Nick Bradley Racing 30 & Partner 1 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32081821&bssId=48412535&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.345313231&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675708200000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209581206">4.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/k-r-burke/000000000277/">K. R. Burke</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/clifford-lee/000000015649/">Clifford Lee</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 76</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Huberts Dream</strong> was the 6/4 favourite this morning for Stuart Williams but his winning run came to end over 6f last time - admittedly in a fair race behind Harry Brown, and he was far too keen out in front and didn't last home.</p><p>He had previously won three handicaps at Lingfield over 6f, 6f and 7f and he has to make all tonight surely in this small field, and as ever at Wolves for a sprint, there is a lot of pace despite the numbers.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="huberts-dream-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#huberts-dream-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/huberts-dream-ire/000000570346/">Huberts Dream (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00862702.png" alt="Opulence Thoroughbreds silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32081821&bssId=45720170&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.345313231&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675708200000">11/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209581206">2.58</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/stuart-williams/000000005471/">Stuart Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jason-hart/000000013903/">Jason Hart</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 86</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Charlie Hills is in good nick at the moment and Paddy's Day is well treated from his early form, and he's another that has raced over 6f dropping down to the 5f. He was Hills' first juvenile winner of the 2022 season at Windsor last term in May and enjoyed the quick ground and looked a forward type.</p><p>He was given <strong>an ambitious race</strong> on his second start in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Ascot, but was not beaten far by 8L. He has struggled a bit with his mark and was last seen in October at Windsor. He has dipped down again to 78 - the lowest he has been.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="paddys-day-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/06-february-2023/wolverhampton/58/3/#paddys-day-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/paddys-day-ire/000000564267/">Paddy's Day (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873496.png" alt="McGoff, Ferguson, Mason, Nicholls, Hills silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32081821&bssId=1260203&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.345313231&modules=betslip&raceTime=1675708200000">15/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209581206">5.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charles-hills/000000048190/">Charles Hills</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kieran-shoemark/000000015521/">Kieran Shoemark</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 78</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Cuban Grey</strong> doesn't look good enough while Dickieburd hasn't been on the track since running in a Group 3.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>With the form of Hills highlighted in the section above, he is also three wins from his last seven and he is 6-16 at 38% this term with his 3yo runners on the AW.</p><p><strong>Paddy's Day </strong>is a decent enough price at 4/1 considering he looked quite promising early as a juvenile and he ran okay to a point at Windsor on his last start to keep him onside considering his mark is dropping.</p><p>It's a chance to get back on track, and with his 6f form, will have plenty of speed to aim at here.</p><h2>Timeform look ahead to Monday's action</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Brian Hughes close up 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Brian%20Hughes%20close%20up%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith is on duty for Monday and has previewed the Carlisle card (weather permitting) and has highlighted three bets for the day including one for the champion jockey Brian Hughes.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/carlisle-racing-tips-dunnet-head-can-show-improved-form-050223-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the Timeform trio of selections. Andrew is also on tipping duty for the Wolverhampton card today, and you can read his picks <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wolverhampton-racing-tips-huberts-dream-remains-of-interest-050223-790.html">here</a></strong>.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>I'll recap on the Dublin Racing Festival tomorrow and a chance to discuss Willie Mullins - not the winners but the amount of <strong>odds-on favourites from Closutton turned over</strong>.</p><p>One subject that is a common theme for a punter is luck. Bad luck seems to come in droves, and while it does even itself out, last week in my Daily Racing Multiple column it seemed the punting gods were lucking down on me.</p><p>On Thursday With Respect won for the first leg at 7/1 (and drifted), but Sami Bear unseated the jockey at the last when in front and about to win the race (hitting 1.55 in-running). That was a 48/1 double spurned.</p><p>The very next day I was with a pair of Evan Williams' young horses and Doyen Star looked a lovely prospect winning at Chepstow at 15/2 - for another first leg winner to tee up the double.</p><p>Duc Du Rene was Williams' bumper horse in the finale and ran well when in second and was about 200 yards from the line and fell down in a bumper. He traded at twos-on as well, and the 47/1 each-way double failed to land.</p><p>Of course we have the <strong>Cash Out now on the double</strong>, which is handy for a decent price first leg winner, but I always prefer to let them run personally.</p><p>Luck does even itself out, although I am the man that backed Captain Quint at Hexham and he was the one that disappeared into the hedge and didn't come out the other side.</p><blockquote> <p>It's a big week ahead with the <strong>first North Wales National at Bangor</strong>, Jonbon and Love Envoi for Warwick on Saturday and Saldier's chase debut at Thurles on Thursday. In the famous words of Derek Thompson "stay with us".</p> </blockquote><p>I am back on duty again tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today. Back Paddy's Day @ 5.0 in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. Wolverhampton</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675708200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313231" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675708200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313231","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: After Dublin comes the Monday action and Shoe to get on the mark"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32081821&raceTime=1675708200000&dayToSearch=20230206&marketId=924.345313231">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20After%20Dublin%20comes%20the%20Monday%20action%20and%20Shoe%20to%20get%20on%20the%20mark&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-after-dublin-comes-the-monday-action-and-shoe-to-get-on-mark-060223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-after-dublin-comes-the-monday-action-and-shoe-to-get-on-mark-060223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-after-dublin-comes-the-monday-action-and-shoe-to-get-on-mark-060223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-after-dublin-comes-the-monday-action-and-shoe-to-get-on-mark-060223-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Discover the latest articles href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/big-winners-on-betfair-horse-racing-punter-wins-nearly-7k-300123-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Horse racing punter wins nearly £7K with £2</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-lee-and-stan-with-the-stats-and-seek-gold-at-wolves-300123-134.html">Daily Racing News: Lee and Stan with the stats and seek gold at Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kerry Lee 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Kerry%20Lee%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a Read past articles More Daily Racing News href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> Most read stories Wolves</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/rayo-vallecano-v-almeria-betting-preview-tips-odds-050223-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back Almeria's Suarez & Leo to test out Rayo</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-mondays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-1-060223-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Monday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-betting-top-4-finish-and-relegation-odds-050223-200.html">Premier League: History maker Kane helps Spurs beat Man City</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics-sunaks-tories-are-on-course-for-a-disaster-worse-than-1997-050223-171.html">UK Politics: Sunak's Tories are on course for a disaster worse than 1997</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-man-city-pep's-men-to-prevail-030223-719.html">Tottenham v Man City: Pep's men to prevail</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/stuttgart-v-werder-bremen-tips---super-serhou-to-strike-050223-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Super Serhou to strike</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-40-1-and-12-1-bets-among-his-trio-of-fancies-030223-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 40/1 and 12/1 bets among his trio of fancies</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/dublin-racing-festival-tips-kevin-blake-has-a-win-each-way-selection-for-sunday-040223-288.html">Dublin Racing Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has a win & each-way selection for Sunday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-manchester-city-tips-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-spurs-v-man-city-020223-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/1 bet builder in Spurs v Man City</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-leeds-tips-trust-in-the-tricky-trees-010223-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Leeds: Trust in the Tricky Trees </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-opta-stats-10-best-bets-to-back-from-15-8-to-a-14-1-bet-builder-010223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 15/8 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-barcelona-to-beat-improving-sevilla-030223-629.html">La Liga Tips: Barcelona to beat improving Sevilla</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-md-21-predictions-top-two-could-drop-points-020223-1183.html">Patrice Evra MD 21 Predictions: Top two could drop points this weekend</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-2001-nap-in-the-bumper-at-wincanton-020223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' instinct is to go for a 200/1 NAP at Wincanton</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2023-players-form-guide-280123-779.html">AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-dont-write-frodon-off-just-yet-and-my-lingfield-trio-300123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Don't write Frodon off just yet and my Lingfield trio</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-looking-for-cheltenham-glory-dixon-cove-heads-to-doncaster-230123-1057.html">Paul Nicholls: Frodon looking for Cheltenham glory, Dixon Cove heads to Doncaster</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Betfair Podcast Network</a></span> 