Daily Racing News: A Monday of Mighty Thunder, rain and mud with Venetia 

Alan Dudman
05 December 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-monday-of-mighty-thunder-rain-and-mud-with-venetia-051222-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-05T09:35:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-05T10:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Mighty Thunder 1280 .320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman starts the week in the Daily Racing News chair and has all the latest for a day's action at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Wolverhampton... Venetia Williams to continue her form with the Stat Of The Day? Plenty of moves at Wolverhampton and a trio of drifters at Musselburgh Alan Dudman previews all of Monday's action with Extra Place Special news, stats and Mighty Thunder's chances in the race of the day Read and follow our daily Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Biting winter conditions are very much coming into play this week, and I can fully testify after a light run last night in the freezing weather - a clear indication those frost covers will be coming into action shortly. And it's why when I played football, gloves were a must - even in October. Not sure I would have lasted at Hexham in December! Musselburgh stage a seven race card, but sadly not one has more than seven runners. Good was in the description early on Monday morning, but that could change with showers on their way to Edinburgh. But there is a Class 2 Juvenile Hurdle race, and a 0-130 as part of the Challenger Series for Stayers. Lingfield is usually always heavy at this time of the year, but the good to soft and soft in places was a pleasant surprise when looking at the descriptions this morning. Once again showers are due at Leafy and two races have 12 and 17 runners, plus a splendid Veterans Handicap Chase. It's standard stuff on the AW this afternoon into the evening, with a bumper nine-race card at Dunstall Park. Their feature is 19:20 7f 0-85 Handicap. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 14:40 Musselburgh: Coolbane Boy [6.0] into [4.0]. 15:10 Musselburgh: Chanceanotherfive [9.0] into [6.5]. 12:55 Lingfield: Jane Du Berlais [17.0] into [13.0]. 13:25 Lingfield: Achille [3.0] into [2.6]. 16:20 Wolverhampton: Pepper Streak [19.0] into [13.0]. 16:50 Wolverhampton: Little Girl Blue [34.0] into [23.0]. 19:20 Wolverhampton: Business [11.0] into [8.0]. 19:50 Wolverhampton: Half Nelson [29.0] into [21.0]. 20:20 Wolverhampton: Busby [10.0] into [6.5]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 12:10 Musselburgh: Collingham [2.0] out to [2.1].13:10 Musselburgh: Gauis [1.9] out to [2.0]. 15:20 Musselburgh: Get With It [2.6] out to [3.4]. Click here to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! For the jumpers, there's just the one Extra Place Special at Lingfield today due to the depleted field sizes, and it's in the finale 15:25 3m Handicap Chase with 12 runners. Three horses were weak in the betting this morning for that, Percy Veering [11.0], Bardd [19.0] and The Real Jet [23.0] have no fans in a wide-open race, but I'd give a chance to 9/2 shot Echo Watt for Richard Hobson. I backed him last time over CD and he unseated his rider five out when still in contention. The Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for Wolverhampton comes in the 16:50 5f Handicap and 10 runners. There's a few real course specialists in that, including six-time CD winner You're Cool at 15/2. Big Impact was a mover this morning from 12s into 15/2. Stat Of The Day Jockey Shane Quinlan is one of the riders in form at the moment with a healthy strike-rate of 36% and five wins from 14 rides in the last four weeks, and he has just one ride at Lingfield this afternoon with the Venetia Williams-trained Achille - a well-backed favourite from 2/1 into 13/8 for the 14:25 2m4f Veterans' Handicap Chase. Quinlan scored on both of his rides at Chepstow at the weekend and is 5-10 in the last two weeks at 50%. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/5/#achille-fr] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:40 Musselburgh: Diamond State [3.25] has won here twice (15%). 14:40 Musselburgh: Mighty Thunder [7.5] has won here twice (40%). 15:10 Musselburgh: Chanceanotherfive [6.0] has won here twice (25%). 15:25 Lingfield: Waikiki Waves [5.5] has won here twice (40%). 16:20 Wolverhampton: Griggy [26.0] has won here twice (11%), and Red Walls [7.5] has won here three times (15%). 16:50 Wolverhampton: You're Cool [8.0] has won here six times (21%), Glamourous Force [21.0] has won here twice (18%), and Yaahobby [3.75] has won here twice (33%). 19:20 Wolverhampton: Gavi Di Gavi [9.5] has won here three times (30%). 19:50 Wolverhampton: Ghostly [41.0] has won here twice (13%). 20:20 Wolverhampton: Richard R H B [4.5] has won here four times (21%), and Busby [6.5] has won here twice (33%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:50 Wolverhampton: Spanish Angel [3.25] has won off 70 and today runs from 55. Furthest traveller Archie Watson has appeared in the 'Longest Traveller' section before, and he sends one to Musselburgh this afternoon to take note of, as Al Zaraqaan runs in the 14:10 2m Handicap Hurdle and is looking to justify odds-on favouritism at 4/5. The 5yo is progressive over hurdles having landed three wins on the spin, and one came at Bro Park in Sweden. He's up to 118 - which is a personal best mark. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/5/#al-zaraqaan] Form Watch One Quinlan with Shane was our stat jockey earlier, and Jack Quinlan has three good chances on the Lingfield card this afternoon with The Knot Is Tied for Neil King in the 13:25 2m Novices' Handicap Chase, Lifetime Legend [9.0] in the 13:55 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle, and Give Me A Cuddle [3.5] in the 14:55 2m3f Handicap Hurdle. Venetia Williams is polishing her "Queen Of Mud" crown, and the trainer is 10-35 at 29% in the last two weeks and is 10-52 at Lingfield in the last five seasons at a strike-rate of 19% - although the latter shows a loss of -14.85 to a level stakes return. Achille is her only runner on the Lingfield card today in the Veterans' Handicap. Gary Moore is the leading trainer however at the track this term with an excellent 6-17 at 35% and he is well-stocked with five horses running at the track this afternoon. Albert Van Ornum [5.0] in the 13:25 2m Novices' Handicap Chase Mark Of Gold [2.5] 14:55 2m3f Handicap Hurdle , and Waikiki Waves [5.5] in the 15:25 should see him get a winner today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/6/#mark-of-gold] David Pipe is 3-6 at Lingfield this term at 50%, and jockey Freddie Gordon is 1-2 at the same hit-rate. Freddie has one ride this afternoon for his Dad Chris, and it's last-time-out winner Ramore Will in the finale. Patrick Wadge often features has a 'form jock', and his 4-7 record in the last month at 57% is on the line for Musselburgh today. Wadge has just one ride this afternoon, and it's for his boss Lucinda Russell in the opening 12:10 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Red Missile faces just three rivals and was backed from 17/2 into 13/2 this morning. Russell has plenty of runners today as you'd expect on home territory, and her best chance is Diamond State according to the betting in the same race. The Kinross handler does show a loss of -18.00 in the last five seasons. Stuart Crawford dominated last week's action with a fine treble at Ayr. Crawford is raiding Scotland again and he's 4-13 at Musselburgh in the last five seasons at an impressive 31%. He has two runners today with Curious Times and No Mor Isolation. Laura Morgan's sorties to Scotland are even more lucrative, and the trainer holds a striking 9-21 record at Musselburgh since 2017 with a 43% strike-rate. Morgan has two runners today with Socialist Agenda [5.0] in the 14:10 2m Handicap Hurdle and Seemingly So [7.5] in the 15:10 3m Handicap Chase. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/7/#seemingly-so-ire] Sandy Thomson, fresh from Borders National success yesterday at Kelso has a decent record too, and ticks over at 21% in the last five seasons with a profit of +12.05. Wolverhampton's nine-race marathon and Andrew Mullen has an eye-popping profit of +79.00 in the last month backing his mounts blind and a strike-rate of 24% with his 5-21 record. I'm not sure he'll add to that with outsider Hello Havana however. Lewis Edmunds is another rider with a good profit return at +24.50 in the same period and is 4-12. He has just one ride at Wolverhampton with He's So Brazen [5.5] in the 18:20 1m Handicap. He has a good draw and ran well at the track two starts back. Wolverhampton fixture Antony Brittain is running into a bit of form, and the trainer is 5-15 recently at 33% and a profit of +36.70. In the last two weeks he is 3-6 at 50% too. His four runners are interesting today, especially favourite Yaahobby [3.5] in the 16:50 5f Handicap. Race of the day Former Scottish Grand National winner Mighty Thunder has been on the comeback trail for an eternity, and he lines up in the best race of the afternoon at Musselburgh in the 14:40 3m Handicap Hurdle. He was rated 151 off the back of that, but his form has nosedived completely since, and off 128 over hurdles would be thrown in. But he can barely finish a race these days let alone get near to troubling the judge. He's an 8/1 chance on the Sportsbook today and it's impossible to gauge where he is at the moment. We know he stays, but he has more P's than a Birds' Eye factory (an old one). [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/6/#mighty-thunder] Court Dreaming is the 'now horse', or was - and he was pulled out as a non-runner this morning. And as a good ground horse, it's simple to assess the predicted ground with the showers today. Donald McCain is double-handed with Latino Fling and Zafar. The former is a tough mare who takes her racing well, and wins too. She has scored five times from 15 attempts and is the choice of Brian Hughes who is the leading rider so far at Musselburgh this season at 4-10 - two ahead of Ryan Mania. Latino Fling is dropping in class, substantially too from a 0-150 at Bangor last time. She is consistent and has plenty of form on good ground, but occasionally she is keen and might not be certain to stay the 3m. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/6/#latino-fling-ire] Schalke at 7/1 is an interesting flier, although with six runners the each-way angle down to two isn't the most appealing. He may be tricky and quirky, but he stays well and if the showers hit hard, or the ground goes soft, he has his conditions. He ran over fences last time at Market Rasen, and might have needed that after 183 days. With a lot of questions marks in the race, he could outrun those odds. Favourite Coolbane Boy was strong in the betting this morning at 2/1 and shaped well on his return last time at Hexham. He won a CD 0-120 last term and looked a horse with a bit of potential, and if he replicates that, he should win this. Big race verdict As much as I am fan of Mighty Thunder, his current nosedive is massively off-putting, and while it's unoriginal, it's hard to see beyond Coolbane Boy for Sandy Thomson, and he still looks well treated from 122. Schalke can travel well, and I would like to play him as not only an in-running trade, but also a potential forecast. Thomson is 6-20 at 30% in the last two weeks and conditions should be in his favour if it rains. The latest Cheltenham Festival Focus makes for interesting reading as Daryl analyses the weekend performances of Edwardstone, Jonbon and Facile Vega, plus the defeat of Honeysuckle yesterday. Click here to read the latest column. Daryl is also on the Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast alongside Megan Nicholls and Jerry McGrath. Bryony Frost exclusive on injury Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost gives the latest update on her comeback date and reflects on a tough time on the sidelines since suffering a broken collarbone. Click here to read the exclusive column from Frost. Timeform preview Wolverhampton's nine-race card on Monday Tony McFadden is on tipping duties from the Halifax team and has looked at three races with selections for Monday that include a horse who he says: "That performance reinforced the view he's capable of winning off this mark and he can gain a deserved success here," for his NAP selection. There's also an each-way pick at 11/2. Click here to read. Final Word A dazzling weekend in so many ways, but also a flat one in other ways for the Honeysuckle and Shishkin fanbase. Those loyal to the Cheltenham Queen were sticking up for her after her 3L defeat in the Hatton's Grace yesterday, thus losing her magnificent unbeaten record. Still 16 from 17 isn't the end of the world is it? Shishkin was written off too after his lacklustre run in the Betfair Tingle Creek, while Facile Vega was even dubbed as the best hurdler ever on Twitter after his 14L Fairyhouse win in a Maiden Hurdle. While Edwardstone was labelled boring and unexciting. Huh?! These are the times we live in, everything has to be the best ever, or indeed in Shishkin's case - the worst ever. Recency bias is a thing in form and betting, and so it ever will be thus in the era of the sensational headline. Honeysuckle has enough credit in the bank for sure, and while the 2m Championship division hasn't perhaps been the strongest of all time in recent years, we have no idea how primed she was or if indeed a bit undercooked from her work, and she wasn't sensational in 2021 either when beating Ronald Pump again. It's similar in football parlance, take Jordan Henderson. A player who can divide opinion, but he's been excellent in England's last two games, in the face of criticism that he shouldn't be anywhere near the team. Likewise, England had lost all hope of progressing after the 0-0 against USA, but are once again world beaters. We're only a matter of three months away from Cheltenham, and as Honeysuckle is a year older at eight, it's all about getting her primed for the big day. And look at Henry De Bromhead's A Plus Tard, he ran a shocker in the Betfair Chase, but would you want to be laying him for the Gold Cup? Facile Vega is a sensational talent, and is 2/1 on the Sportsbook to go unbeaten in the National Hunt season with a minimum of three runs, while Honeysuckle is 6/1 ante-post to retain her crown in the Champion Hurdle in March off the back of her Hatton's Grace loss. If you think she's lost it, then lay her at 6/1 if that's your thing. It wouldn't be mine. Maybe we will get the same price on Henderson completing a forward pass? I'm joking.... I am back on Tuesday on Daily Racing News duty, so good luck with the punting today. Mighty Thunder 

Former Scottish Grand National winner Mighty Thunder is on the comeback trail at Musselburgh today Special news, stats and Mighty Thunder's chances in the race of the day</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span><span> </span></span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span><span> </span></span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p>Biting winter conditions are very much coming into play this week, and I can fully testify after a light run last night in the freezing weather - a clear indication those frost covers will be coming into action shortly. And it's why when I played football, gloves were a must - even in October. Not sure I would have lasted at Hexham in December!</p><p><strong>Musselburgh</strong> stage a seven race card, but sadly not one has more than seven runners. Good was in the description early on Monday morning, but that could change with showers on their way to Edinburgh. But there is a Class 2 Juvenile Hurdle race, and a 0-130 as part of the Challenger Series for Stayers.</p><p>Lingfield is usually always heavy at this time of the year, but the good to soft and soft in places was a pleasant surprise when looking at the descriptions this morning. Once again showers are due at Leafy and two races have 12 and 17 runners, plus a splendid <strong>Veterans Handicap Chase</strong>.</p><p>It's standard stuff on the AW this afternoon into the evening, with a bumper nine-race card at Dunstall Park. Their feature is 19:20 7f 0-85 Handicap.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>14:40 Musselburgh</strong>: Coolbane Boy <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:10 Musselburgh</strong>: Chanceanotherfive <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>. <br><strong>12:55 Lingfield</strong>: Jane Du Berlais <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>13:25 Lingfield</strong>: Achille <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>. <br><strong>16:20 Wolverhampton</strong>: Pepper Streak <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>16:50 Wolverhampton</strong>: Little Girl Blue <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b>. <br><strong>19:20 Wolverhampton</strong>: Business <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. <br><strong>19:50 Wolverhampton</strong>: Half Nelson <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>. <br><strong>20:20 Wolverhampton</strong>: Busby <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>12:10 Musselburgh</strong>: Collingham <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>.<br><strong>13:10 Musselburgh</strong>: Gauis <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:20 Musselburgh</strong>: Get With It <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Click here</a> to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am</h3> </blockquote><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>For the jumpers, there's just the one <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> at Lingfield today due to the depleted field sizes, and it's in the finale <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670253900000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852128">15:25 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong> with 12 runners.</p><p>Three horses were weak in the betting this morning for that, Percy Veering <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>, Bardd <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> and The Real Jet <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> have no fans in a wide-open race, but I'd give a chance to 9/2 shot Echo Watt for Richard Hobson. I backed him last time over CD and he unseated his rider five out when still in contention.</p><p>The Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook for Wolverhampton comes in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670259000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852191">16:50 5f Handicap</a> </strong> and 10 runners. There's a few real course specialists in that, including six-time CD winner You're Cool at 15/2. Big Impact was a mover this morning from 12s into 15/2.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Jockey <strong>Shane Quinlan</strong> is one of the riders in form at the moment with a healthy strike-rate of 36% and five wins from 14 rides in the last four weeks, and he has just one ride at Lingfield this afternoon with the Venetia Williams-trained Achille - a well-backed favourite from 2/1 into 13/8 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670250300000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852118">14:25 2m4f Veterans' Handicap Chase</a></strong>. Quinlan scored on both of his rides at Chepstow at the weekend and is 5-10 in the last two weeks at 50%.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="achille-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/5/#achille-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/achille-fr/000000391375/">Achille (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00026036.png" alt="Mrs Vida Bingham silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948773&bssId=8720214&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852118&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670250300000">6/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200440">2.62</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/shane-quinlan/000000015857/">Shane Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 12</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 125</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670247600000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852150">13:40 Musselburgh</a></strong>: Diamond State <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> has won here twice (15%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670251200000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852172">14:40 Musselburgh</a></strong>: Mighty Thunder <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670253000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852176">15:10 Musselburgh</a></strong>: Chanceanotherfive <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won here twice (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670253900000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852128">15:25 Lingfield</a></strong>: Waikiki Waves <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670257200000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852189">16:20 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Griggy <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> has won here twice (11%), and Red Walls <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here three times (15%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670259000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852191">16:50 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: You're Cool <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here six times (21%), Glamourous Force <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won here twice (18%), and Yaahobby <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670268000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852216">19:20 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Gavi Di Gavi <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> has won here three times (30%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670269800000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852230">19:50 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Ghostly <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> has won here twice (13%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670271600000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852235">20:20 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Richard R H B <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> has won here four times (21%), and Busby <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here twice (33%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670259000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852191">16:50 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Spanish Angel <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> has won off 70 and today runs from 55.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Archie Watson has appeared in the 'Longest Traveller' section before, and he sends one to Musselburgh this afternoon to take note of, as Al Zaraqaan runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670249400000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852166">14:10 2m Handicap Hurdle</a> </strong> and is looking to justify odds-on favouritism at 4/5. The 5yo is progressive over hurdles having landed three wins on the spin, and one came at Bro Park in Sweden. He's up to 118 - which is a personal best mark.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="al-zaraqaan"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/5/#al-zaraqaan" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/al-zaraqaan/000000515026/">Al Zaraqaan</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871333.png" alt="Hambleton Racing Ltd XVIII & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948774&bssId=26588873&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852166&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670249400000">6/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200480">2.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/archie-watson/000000053873/">Archie Watson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/gavin-sheehan/000000014332/">Gavin Sheehan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 118</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p></p><p><br>One Quinlan with Shane was our stat jockey earlier, and Jack Quinlan has three good chances on the Lingfield card this afternoon with The Knot Is Tied for Neil King in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670246700000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852111">13:25 2m Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>, Lifetime Legend <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670248500000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852117">13:55 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>, and Give Me A Cuddle <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670252100000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852122">14:55 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Venetia Williams is polishing her "Queen Of Mud" crown, and the trainer is 10-35 at 29% in the last two weeks and is 10-52 at Lingfield in the last five seasons at a strike-rate of 19% - although the latter shows a loss of -14.85 to a level stakes return. Achille is her only runner on the Lingfield card today in the Veterans' Handicap.</p><p><img alt="Venetia Williams 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Venetia%20Williams%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Gary Moore is the leading trainer however at the track this term with an excellent 6-17 at 35% and he is well-stocked with five horses running at the track this afternoon. Albert Van Ornum <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670246700000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852111">13:25 2m Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> Mark Of Gold <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670252100000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852122">14:55 2m3f Handicap Hurdle </a></strong>, and Waikiki Waves <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948773&raceTime=1670253900000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852128">15:25</a></strong> should see him get a winner today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="mark-of-gold"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/lingfield-park/30/6/#mark-of-gold" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/mark-of-gold/000000496979/">Mark Of Gold</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871087.png" alt="Stevie Fisher & Friends silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948773&bssId=28712390&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852122&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670252100000">6/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200446">2.66</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gary-moore/000000004710/">Gary Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/niall-houlihan/000000017510/">Niall Houlihan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 122</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>David Pipe is 3-6 at Lingfield this term at 50%, and jockey Freddie Gordon is 1-2 at the same hit-rate. Freddie has one ride this afternoon for his Dad Chris, and it's last-time-out winner Ramore Will in the finale.</p><p>Patrick Wadge often features has a 'form jock', and his 4-7 record in the last month at 57% is on the line for Musselburgh today.</p><p>Wadge has just one ride this afternoon, and it's for his boss Lucinda Russell in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670242200000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852137">12:10 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. Red Missile faces just three rivals and was backed from 17/2 into 13/2 this morning. Russell has plenty of runners today as you'd expect on home territory, and her best chance is Diamond State according to the betting in the same race. The Kinross handler does show a loss of -18.00 in the last five seasons.</p><p><strong>Stuart Crawford</strong> dominated last week's action with a fine treble at Ayr. Crawford is raiding Scotland again and he's 4-13 at Musselburgh in the last five seasons at an impressive 31%. He has two runners today with Curious Times and No Mor Isolation.</p><p>Laura Morgan's sorties to Scotland are even more lucrative, and the trainer holds a striking 9-21 record at Musselburgh since 2017 with a 43% strike-rate. Morgan has two runners today with Socialist Agenda <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670249400000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852166">14:10 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and Seemingly So <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948774&raceTime=1670253000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852176">15:10 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="seemingly-so-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/7/#seemingly-so-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/seemingly-so-ire/000000494837/">Seemingly So (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875155.png" alt="P. Read and A.Lyons silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948774&bssId=21747360&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852176&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670253000000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200492">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/l-j-morgan/000000053880/">L J Morgan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/gavin-sheehan/000000014332/">Gavin Sheehan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 103</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Sandy Thomson</strong>, fresh from Borders National success yesterday at Kelso has a decent record too, and ticks over at 21% in the last five seasons with a profit of +12.05.</p><p>Wolverhampton's nine-race marathon and Andrew Mullen has an eye-popping profit of +79.00 in the last month backing his mounts blind and a strike-rate of 24% with his 5-21 record. I'm not sure he'll add to that with outsider Hello Havana however.</p><p><strong>Lewis Edmunds</strong> is another rider with a good profit return at +24.50 in the same period and is 4-12. He has just one ride at Wolverhampton with He's So Brazen <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670264400000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852204">18:20 1m Handicap</a></strong>. He has a good draw and ran well at the track two starts back.</p><p>Wolverhampton fixture Antony Brittain is running into a bit of form, and the trainer is 5-15 recently at 33% and a profit of +36.70. In the last two weeks he is 3-6 at 50% too. His four runners are interesting today, especially favourite Yaahobby <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670259000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852191">16:50 5f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Musselburgh racecourse 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Musselburgh%20racecourse%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Former Scottish Grand National winner Mighty Thunder has been on the comeback trail for an eternity, and he lines up in the best race of the afternoon at Musselburgh in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31948776&raceTime=1670259000000&dayToSearch=20221205&marketId=924.337852191">14:40 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>He was rated 151 off the back of that, but his form has nosedived completely since, and off 128 over hurdles would be thrown in. But he can barely finish a race these days let alone get near to troubling the judge. He's an 8/1 chance on the Sportsbook today and it's impossible to gauge where he is at the moment. We know he stays, but he has more P's than a Birds' Eye factory (an old one).</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="mighty-thunder"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/6/#mighty-thunder" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/mighty-thunder/000000458659/">Mighty Thunder</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875492.png" alt="Thunder Holdings Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948774&bssId=13030837&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852172&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670251200000">7/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200486">8.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/lucinda-russell/000000000792/">Lucinda Russell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/conner-mccann/000000019619/">Conner McCann</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 124</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Court Dreaming</strong> is the 'now horse', or was - and he was pulled out as a non-runner this morning. And as a good ground horse, it's simple to assess the predicted ground with the showers today.</p><p><strong>Donald McCain</strong> is double-handed with Latino Fling and Zafar. The former is a tough mare who takes her racing well, and wins too. She has scored five times from 15 attempts and is the choice of Brian Hughes who is the leading rider so far at Musselburgh this season at 4-10 - two ahead of Ryan Mania.</p><p>Latino Fling is dropping in class, substantially too from a 0-150 at Bangor last time. She is consistent and has plenty of form on good ground, but occasionally she is keen and might not be certain to stay the 3m.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="latino-fling-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/05-december-2022/musselburgh/15/6/#latino-fling-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/latino-fling-ire/000000539470/">Latino Fling (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873414.png" alt="Colin and Kay Taylor silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31948774&bssId=37471781&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.337852172&modules=betslip&raceTime=1670251200000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207200486">4.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/donald-mccain/000000015526/">Donald McCain</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/brian-hughes/000000012295/">Brian Hughes</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 116</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Schalke at 7/1 is an interesting flier, although with six runners the each-way angle down to two isn't the most appealing. He may be tricky and quirky, but he stays well and if the showers hit hard, or the ground goes soft, he has his conditions.</p><p>He ran over fences last time at Market Rasen, and might have needed that after 183 days. With a lot of questions marks in the race, he could outrun those odds. Favourite Coolbane Boy was strong in the betting this morning at 2/1 and shaped well on his return last time at Hexham. He won a CD 0-120 last term and looked a horse with a bit of potential, and if he replicates that, he should win this.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><h2></h2><p>As much as I am fan of Mighty Thunder, his current nosedive is massively off-putting, and while it's unoriginal, it's hard to see beyond <strong>Coolbane Boy</strong> for Sandy Thomson, and he still looks well treated from 122. Schalke can travel well, and I would like to play him as not only an in-running trade, but also a potential forecast.</p><p>Thomson is 6-20 at 30% in the last two weeks and conditions should be in his favour if it rains.</p><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The latest Cheltenham Festival Focus makes for interesting reading as Daryl analyses the weekend performances of Edwardstone, Jonbon and Facile Vega, plus the defeat of Honeysuckle yesterday. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-jonbon-noble-yeats-facile-vega-and-co-make-it-a-week-to-remember-031222-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the latest column.</p><p>Daryl is also on the <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/cheltenham-only-bettor-returns-a-new-hosts-and-panel-awaits-011222-1057.html">Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast</a></strong> alongside Megan Nicholls and Jerry McGrath.</p><h2>Bryony Frost exclusive on injury</h2><h2></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost gives the latest update on her comeback date and reflects on a tough time on the sidelines since suffering a broken collarbone. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-confident-i-can-be-back-for-king-george-following-fractured-collarbone-031222-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the exclusive column from Frost.</p><h2>Timeform preview Wolverhampton's nine-race card on Monday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Wolverhampton blur 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Wolverhampton%20blur%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Tony McFadden is on tipping duties from the Halifax team and has looked at three races with selections for Monday that include a horse who he says: "That performance reinforced the view he's capable of winning off this mark and he can gain a deserved success here," for his NAP selection.</blockquote><p>There's also an each-way pick at 11/2. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wolverhampton-racing-tips-my-boy-jack-can-gain-deserved-success-041222-548.html">Click here</a></strong> to read.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>A dazzling weekend in so many ways, but also a flat one in other ways for the <strong>Honeysuckle </strong>and <strong>Shishkin </strong>fanbase. Those loyal to the Cheltenham Queen were sticking up for her after her 3L defeat in the Hatton's Grace yesterday, thus losing her magnificent unbeaten record. Still 16 from 17 isn't the end of the world is it?</p><p>Shishkin was written off too after his lacklustre run in the<strong> Betfair Tingle Creek</strong>, while Facile Vega was even dubbed as the best hurdler ever on Twitter after his 14L Fairyhouse win in a Maiden Hurdle. While <strong>Edwardstone </strong>was labelled boring and unexciting. Huh?!</p><p>These are the times we live in, everything has to be the best ever, or indeed in Shishkin's case - the worst ever. <strong>Recency bias</strong> is a thing in form and betting, and so it ever will be thus in the era of the sensational headline. Honeysuckle has enough credit in the bank for sure, and while the 2m Championship division hasn't perhaps been the strongest of all time in recent years, we have no idea how primed she was or if indeed a bit undercooked from her work, and she wasn't sensational in 2021 either when beating Ronald Pump again.</p><p>It's similar in football parlance, take Jordan Henderson. A player who can divide opinion, but he's been excellent in England's last two games, in the face of criticism that he shouldn't be anywhere near the team. Likewise, England had lost all hope of progressing after the 0-0 against USA, but are once again world beaters.</p><p>We're only a matter of three months away from Cheltenham, and as Honeysuckle is a year older at eight, it's all about getting her primed for the big day. And look at Henry De Bromhead's A Plus Tard, he ran a shocker in the Betfair Chase, but would you want to be laying him for the Gold Cup?</p><p>Facile Vega is a sensational talent, and is <strong>2/1 on the Sportsbook</strong> to go unbeaten in the National Hunt season with a minimum of three runs, while Honeysuckle is 6/1 ante-post to retain her crown in the Champion Hurdle in March off the back of her Hatton's Grace loss.</p><p>If you think she's lost it, then lay her at 6/1 if that's your thing. It wouldn't be mine. Maybe we will get the same price on Henderson completing a forward pass? I'm joking....</p><p>I am back on Tuesday on Daily Racing News duty, so good luck with the punting today. Back Coolbane Boy @ 3.0 in the 14:40 at Musselburgh 
Back Echo Watt @ 6.0 in the 15:25 at Lingfield 