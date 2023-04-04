</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: A fab find with Flintara at Fontwell</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-04-04">04 April 2023</time></li>
<li>5:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-fab-find-with-flintara-at-fontwell-040423-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-04T10:43:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-04T09:43:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News once again and has details of the Extra Place Specials and market moves for Tuesday... Two big moves at Thirsk to note A 78% stat horse for Southwell tonight Race of the day selection in fine form Flat racing is back at Thirsk today and field sizes have held up reasonably well for their eight-race card with five holding double-figures and one blessed with 17. The ground will likely ride testing with officially soft conditions, although the forecast is for a sunny day. Fontwell for National Hunt fans will also be looking at fairly taxing conditions for the seven races, and the chase course could be deep with soft, heavy in places this morning. The hurdles' track is soft and rail movements will also be in operation. The evening card at Southwell starts at 17:30 with seven races on standard Tapeta going, and all seven races have eight or more runners for those playing each-way and three places. It's time for a gallop through today's action. Shall we? Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 16:00 Fontwell: San Pedro De Senam 14/1 into 10/1. 14:15 Thirsk: Lucidity 20/1 into 12/1. 17:15 Thirsk: Turbulent Power 40/1 into 16/1. 17:45 Thirsk: Gran Roque 20/1 into 12/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:00 Fontwell: Somespring Special [1.91] out to [2.25]. 18:00 Southwell: Zoology [1.7] out to [1.9]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Three Extra Place Specials come from Thirsk today and chance to welcome back some old northern favourites on the circuit, and we kick-off with the 15:15 Thirsk 1m4f Handicap comprising of 13 runners. This looks far from an easy race with the 3yos looking to improve from very modest marks in a wide-open field. Edwina Sheeran certainly has the best name, and she might just have the best chance with the first-time cheekpieces. Thirsk's 17:15 1m4f Handicap with 13 runners is another low-grade special at 0-60 grade, but the Extra Place Special option makes it ideal for a go at something a little more optimistic. Turbulent Power was the big mover in the betting with the 40/1 snapped up into 16/1. Sprinters ready on standby for the 17:45 Thirsk 5f Handicap and a field of 17, so it looks the best each-way race of the day to go with five places. Gran Roque for trainer Roger Fell was well backed this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, but moves also for Rockley Point (11/1 from 14/1) and Birdie Bowers (9/1 from 12/1) should be noted. One Extra Place Special for Southwell this evening with the 20:00 Southwell 5f Handicap and 10 runners. In-form Urban Dandy takes out a fair old chunk of the market at 5/4, and it's easy to see why. Crikey Juicey must have a good backstory with that name, but the horse went out to 16/1 this morning from 9s despite winning on second start. Stat Of The Day Yesterday's "Stat Of The Day" horse won by a big margin, and Tuesday's runner centres around a yard in form. James Ferguson's recent record gets him into stat ground today as the son of the great John is 4-11 at 36% in the last two weeks and has two runners at Southwell this evening with Zoology 5/6 in the 18:00 7f Novice Stakes and Chealamy 13/2 in the 19:00 1m Handicap. Daniel Muscutt rides Chealamy, and when Muscutt teams up with Ferguson at Southwell they have a 78% record placed from nine runners. Chealamy is 5/4 for three places, a better price than the 5/6 on Zoology to win. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/southwell/47/4/#chealamy] Back Chealamy each-way in the 19:00 at Southwell 13/2 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:30 Fontwell: Monjules has won here twice (100%). 16:00 Fontwell: Legal Rights has won here twice (50%). 17:45 Thirsk: Gullane One 25/1 has won here twice (40%). 17:30 Southwell: Defence Treaty 5/1 has won here twice (22%), and Bay Of Naples 16/1 has won here three times (33%). 19:00 Southwell: Sid's Annie 14/1 has won here twice (33%). 19:30 Southwell: Tom Tulliver 7/2 has won here three times (20%). 20:30 Southwell: Perfect Swiss 4/1 has won here twice (40%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:30 Fontwell: Wind Tor 10/3 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 81. 16:15 Thirsk: Makalu 14/1 has won off a mark 73 and today runs from 55. 17:45 Thirsk: Latin Five 13/2 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 55. 20:30 Southwell: Eagle Creek 40/1 has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 68. Furthest traveller Martyn and Freddie Meade make a rare appearance at not only Southwell today, but also perhaps a first in the "Furthest Traveller" section and their Dayzee 15/2 runs in the 19:00 1m Handicap. She has won her last two starts (including one in Ireland for a previous trainer) and travels 163 miles from Wiltshire. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/southwell/47/4/#dayzee-ire] Back Dayzee in the 19:00 at Southwell 15/2 Form Watch Jockey Harry Kimber can boast some good numbers at Fontwell this season with a strike-rate at 37% from his 7-19 campaign and a healthy level stakes return in profit to the tune of +22.07. Kimber rides just one today with Chloe's Court 7/1 in the Fontwell 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle and while inconsistent, she has a chance from her current mark if she can replicate her second at Lingfield in November. She stays and acts in soft too. Trainer Chris Gordon is often fairly jovial, and more so than normal considering his Fontwell record this term and he's the leading trainer at the Sussex track with 11 winners thus far and a strike-rate nudging 30%. Gordon has one runner today with his son Freddie on board, although Red Windsor 6/1 will have to be on his mettle against the hat-trick seeking Monjules in the 15:30 Fontwell 2m2f Handicap Hurdle. Sam Drinkwater is 2-4 at Fontwell this term at 50% and is another with just one runner today - with 20/1 outsider No Tackle in the 15:30. Lucy Wadham is another at 50% this season at Fontwell with a 1-2 record and a small profit of +4.50. She has two runners today, both with Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost on with: 14:00 Fontwell: Scene One 5/1. 15:00 Fontwell: Mistral Nell 3/1. For the Flat action today on the turf, 3lb apprentice Sean Kirrane appears to riding with confidence, and he is currently 2-5 at 40% in the last fortnight and 4-14 in the last month with a massive profit of +37.75 to level stakes. Kirrane is on two outsiders today: 15:45 Thirsk: Rain Cap 25/1. 17:45 Thirsk: Astapor 10/1. Ruth Carr struck with a decent priced winner in the finale at Newcastle last night, and her form is worth noting and keeping onside as she has plenty of well-handicapped runners. Carr is 7-25 in the last month at 28% with a profit of +37.75 and her four runners today at Thirsk are: 16:15 Thirsk: Makalu 12/1. 17:15 Thirsk: Seven For A Pound 66/1. 17:45 Thirsk: Next Second 40/1, and Freedom Flyer 11/2. Freedom Flyer looks the best of the Carr team, and while he has yet to score on turf in nine attempts, he ran well at Southwell recently and is well treated from 55. Karl Burke is on the cold list, and he's without a winner from 39. His only representative at Thirsk today is Forgetmenotblue 9/2 who lines up in the 17:15 1m4f Handicap. For Southwell, the 18:00 Novice Stakes over 7f looks the most interesting from a pedigree point of view, with the James Ferguson-trained Zoology running under a penalty with a rating of 93. He's by shuttle stallion Zoustar and he's impressed me in a short space of time. And while Zoology is a short price at 5/6, Zoustar has a good record at Southwell with 18% win and 45% placed from his 11 runners at the track. Covey is a son of Frankel and runs for John and Slim Thady Gosden in the same race, but Frankel's stats are not nearly as impressive at the track with a win rate of just 8%. Would the real Frankel please stand up at Southwell? Race of the day Fontwell's 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle is shining the brightest in terms of an each-way bet considering we have ten runners, although in-form Flintara is far from an each-way price at 85/40 as she goes for a hat-trick following wins at Uttoxeter and Fontwell. She was so impressive by 11L last time from 99, she can go higher even though she is up to 0-120 class. Her rider Harry Bannister is also 4-12 at Fontwell this season at 33% and it's difficult to get away from her chances, which are obvious. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#flintara] Legal Rights is the second fav for local man Gary Moore, and while Moore's team Arsenal are flying, Legal Rights is more QPR at the moment in terms of form - or Spurs if I was to be cruel. But I wouldn't say that. The 6yo is struggling badly for form at the moment, and even at 5s I don't like his price, as his mark doesn't appeal either. The jockey Caoilin Quinn is an excellent 5lb conditional and Legal Rights does also have course and distance winning form. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#legal-rights-ger] The 6/1 price of Just Loose Change has the potential to drift and he is lightly-raced, but he probably wants good ground, and he won't get that today. Royal Lake for Oliver Sherwood was a mover from 14/1 into 11/1 this morning on the Sportsbook, and the cheekpieces are back on. He ran in blinkers last term and was pulled up, and his chasing career was less than impressive. He's bred to be a good one, though. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#royal-lake-ire] Big Race Verdict While the grade of 0-120 is a rise in class, Flintara won so easily last time over 3m2f at the track, she ought to win again versus a fairly ropey bunch. Royal Lake is a possible each-way, but the win only on Flintara doesn't have many holes, as she stays, she likes the track and enjoys soft conditions. Back Flintara in the 16:00 at Fontwell 85/40 Frost on Tuesday Fontwell chances and Aintree Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost has two rides at Fontwell on Tuesday, as she gears up for the Aintree Festival next week. Click here to read her latest blog and she says of one of her Fontwell chances today: "When I schooled him he was very slick and clean, and we saw in his first two runs that he's definitely got an engine. We are looking forward to a nice positive run, and I believe he has the ability to win." Click here for the latest too from champion trainer Paul Nicholls in his latest Ditcheat Diary. Latest Tony Calvin antepost for Musselburgh With Good Friday racing on the horizon and nine ITV races to look forward to on Sunday, our big price tipster Tony Calvin tries to unpick some of the ante-post markets ahead of this weekend in his latest column and has a 16/1 selection for the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh. Click here to read. Daryl Carter's Grand National runner-by-runner guide and 66/1 selection Daryl Carter is your expert guide for Aintree and the Grand National and has a comprehensive in-depth guide to the entire field. He also recommends a 66/1 ante-post play who he feels is overpriced in the market. Click here to read Daryl's National preview. Timeform preview Thirsk's opener Andrew Asquith from Timeform welcomes the start of Flat racing at Thirsk for the season and says of his NAP selection "has a better profile than most in this field on his return to action and should take all the beating." Click here for the Timeform view and two bets for Tuesday at Thirsk. Final Word I often espouse the most important weapon for a punter with price. Cheltenham had de-railed my own tipping form for the Daily Racing Multiple column and I had certainly got a little too defensive with some shorter prices picked out. It's a natural reaction, but not the correct one. Over the past eight days or so, my doubles column has seen a pair of 11.5 winners, one at 10.0 and another at 9.85. Yesterday, Fifty Sent looked a viable each-way option as I thought not only was he well treated, but he had previously travelled like a horse with a bit more ability than what he was facing. The drift from the 11/1 was quite alarming, and ended up at a BSP of 30.38 yet placed in third and ran a fair race. When a horse takes a wild move the "other way" confidence can dwindle slightly, but I am not so sure I would have put up the horse if out of form. No one can stay in form for 12 months - unless you are a supreme aftertimer. Markets these days have been quite volatile in terms of drifting, and he isn't the first horse that has taken a walk lately yet still performed well. So never be put off. Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow as usual for Wednesday to Friday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. The ground will likely ride testing with officially soft conditions, although the forecast is for a sunny day.</p><p>Fontwell for National Hunt fans will also be looking at fairly taxing conditions for the seven races, and the chase course could be deep with soft, heavy in places this morning. The hurdles' track is soft and rail movements will also be in operation.</p><p>The evening card at Southwell starts at 17:30 with seven races on standard Tapeta going, and all seven races have eight or more runners for those playing each-way and three places.</p><p>It's time for a gallop through today's action. Shall we?</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680620400000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659743">16:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: San Pedro De Senam 14/1 into 10/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680614100000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659929">14:15 Thirsk</a></strong>: Lucidity 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680624900000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660052">17:15 Thirsk</a></strong>: Turbulent Power 40/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Gran Roque 20/1 into 12/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680616800000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659694">15:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Somespring Special <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680627600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659856">18:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Zoology <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Three Extra Place Specials come from Thirsk today and chance to welcome back some old northern favourites on the circuit, and we kick-off with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680617700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659978">15:15 Thirsk 1m4f Handicap</a></strong> comprising of 13 runners.</p><p>This looks far from an easy race with the 3yos looking to improve from very modest marks in a wide-open field. Edwina Sheeran certainly has the best name, and she might just have the best chance with the first-time cheekpieces.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680624900000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660052">Thirsk's 17:15 1m4f Handicap</a></strong> with 13 runners is another low-grade special at 0-60 grade, but the Extra Place Special option makes it ideal for a go at something a little more optimistic. <strong>Turbulent Power</strong> was the big mover in the betting with the 40/1 snapped up into 16/1.</p><p>Sprinters ready on standby for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk 5f Handicap</a></strong> and a field of 17, so it looks the best each-way race of the day to go with five places.</p><p><strong>Gran Roque</strong> for trainer Roger Fell was well backed this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, but moves also for <strong>Rockley Point</strong> (11/1 from 14/1) and <strong>Birdie Bowers</strong> (9/1 from 12/1) should be noted.</p><p><strong>One Extra Place Special</strong> for Southwell this evening with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680634800000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659892">20:00 Southwell 5f Handicap</a></strong> and 10 runners.</p><p>In-form Urban Dandy takes out a fair old chunk of the market at 5/4, and it's easy to see why. Crikey Juicey must have a good backstory with that name, but the horse went out to 16/1 this morning from 9s despite winning on second start.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Yesterday's "Stat Of The Day" horse won by a big margin, and Tuesday's runner centres around a yard in form.</p><p>James Ferguson's recent record gets him into stat ground today as the son of the great John is 4-11 at 36% in the last two weeks and has two runners at Southwell this evening with Zoology 5/6 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680627600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659856">18:00 7f Novice Stakes</a></strong> and Chealamy 13/2 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680631200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659871">19:00 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>Daniel Muscutt rides Chealamy, and when Muscutt teams up with Ferguson at Southwell they have a 78% record placed from nine runners. Chealamy is 5/4 for three places, a better price than the 5/6 on Zoology to win. <br><br> <article class="race_entry" id="chealamy"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/southwell/47/4/#chealamy" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/chealamy/000000572636/">Chealamy</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00877749.png" alt="Turf Club 2022 & St Albans Bloodstock silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32237236&bssId=47194646&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.354659871&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680631200000">13/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212271147">8.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/james-ferguson/000000055937/">James Ferguson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/daniel-muscutt/000000014646/">Daniel Muscutt</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 77</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chealamy each-way in the 19:00 at Southwell</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680631200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659871" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/2</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680618600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659698">15:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Monjules has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680620400000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659743">16:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Legal Rights has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Gullane One 25/1 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680625800000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659838">17:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Defence Treaty 5/1 has won here twice (22%), and Bay Of Naples 16/1 has won here three times (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680631200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659871">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Sid's Annie 14/1 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680633000000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659877">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Tom Tulliver 7/2 has won here three times (20%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680636600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659895">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Perfect Swiss 4/1 has won here twice (40%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680622200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659759">16:30 Fontwell</a></strong>: Wind Tor 10/3 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 81. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680621300000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660021">16:15 Thirsk</a></strong>: Makalu 14/1 has won off a mark 73 and today runs from 55. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Latin Five 13/2 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 55. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680636600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659895">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Eagle Creek 40/1 has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 68.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Martyn and Freddie Meade make a rare appearance at not only Southwell today, but also perhaps a first in the "Furthest Traveller" section and their Dayzee 15/2 runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680631200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659871">19:00 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>She has won her last two starts (including one in Ireland for a previous trainer) and travels 163 miles from Wiltshire.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dayzee-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/southwell/47/4/#dayzee-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dayzee-ire/000000578486/">Dayzee (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00877164.png" alt="Mrs A Gillies & Manton Park silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32237236&bssId=49696620&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.354659871&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680631200000">8/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212271147">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/freddie-martyn-meade/000000057330/">Freddie & Martyn Meade</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/andrea-atzeni/000000012399/">Andrea Atzeni</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 78</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dayzee in the 19:00 at Southwell</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680631200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659871" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15/2</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey Harry Kimber can boast some good numbers at Fontwell this season with a strike-rate at 37% from his 7-19 campaign and a healthy level stakes return in profit to the tune of +22.07.</p><p>Kimber rides just one today with <strong>Chloe's Court</strong> 7/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680620400000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659743">Fontwell 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and while inconsistent, she has a chance from her current mark if she can replicate her second at Lingfield in November. She stays and acts in soft too.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Chris Gordon</strong> is often fairly jovial, and more so than normal considering his Fontwell record this term and he's the leading trainer at the Sussex track with 11 winners thus far and a strike-rate nudging 30%.</p><p>Gordon has one runner today with his son Freddie on board, although Red Windsor 6/1 will have to be on his mettle against the hat-trick seeking Monjules in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680618600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659698">15:30 Fontwell 2m2f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Sam Drinkwater is 2-4 at Fontwell this term at 50% and is another with just one runner today - with 20/1 outsider No Tackle in the 15:30.</p><p>Lucy Wadham is another at 50% this season at Fontwell with a 1-2 record and a small profit of +4.50. She has two runners today, both with Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost on with:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680613200000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659671">14:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Scene One 5/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680616800000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659694">15:00 Fontwell</a></strong>: Mistral Nell 3/1.</p><p>For the Flat action today on the turf, 3lb apprentice Sean Kirrane appears to riding with confidence, and he is currently 2-5 at 40% in the last fortnight and 4-14 in the last month with a massive profit of +37.75 to level stakes.</p><p>Kirrane is on two outsiders today:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680619500000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660007">15:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Rain Cap 25/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Astapor 10/1.</p><p>Ruth Carr struck with a decent priced winner in the finale at Newcastle last night, and her form is worth noting and keeping onside as she has plenty of well-handicapped runners.</p><p>Carr is 7-25 in the last month at 28% with a profit of +37.75 and her four runners today at Thirsk are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680621300000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660021">16:15 Thirsk</a></strong>: Makalu 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680624900000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660052">17:15 Thirsk</a></strong>: Seven For A Pound 66/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680626700000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660070">17:45 Thirsk</a></strong>: Next Second 40/1, and Freedom Flyer 11/2.</p><p><strong>Freedom Flyer</strong> looks the best of the Carr team, and while he has yet to score on turf in nine attempts, he ran well at Southwell recently and is well treated from 55.</p><p>Karl Burke is on the cold list, and he's without a winner from 39. His only representative at Thirsk today is Forgetmenotblue 9/2 who lines up in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237238&raceTime=1680624900000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354660052">17:15 1m4f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>For Southwell, the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237236&raceTime=1680627600000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659856">18:00 Novice Stakes over 7f </a></strong> looks the most interesting from a pedigree point of view, with the James Ferguson-trained Zoology running under a penalty with a rating of 93.</p><p>He's by shuttle stallion Zoustar and he's impressed me in a short space of time. And while Zoology is a short price at 5/6, Zoustar has a good record at Southwell with 18% win and 45% placed from his 11 runners at the track.</p><p>Covey is a son of Frankel and runs for John and Slim Thady Gosden in the same race, but Frankel's stats are not nearly as impressive at the track with a win rate of just 8%.</p><p>Would the real Frankel please stand up at Southwell?</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Fontwell head on 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Fontwell%20head%20on%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Fontwell's 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle</strong> is shining the brightest in terms of an each-way bet considering we have ten runners, although in-form <strong>Flintara</strong> is far from an each-way price at 85/40 as she goes for a hat-trick following wins at Uttoxeter and Fontwell.</p><p>She was so impressive by 11L last time from 99, she can go higher even though she is up to 0-120 class.</p><p>Her rider Harry Bannister is also 4-12 at Fontwell this season at 33% and it's difficult to get away from her chances, which are obvious.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="flintara"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#flintara" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/flintara/000000516747/">Flintara</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00016583.png" alt="Leith Hill Chasers silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32237233&bssId=26924505&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.354659743&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680620400000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212271018">4.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/richard-bandey/000000044660/">Richard Bandey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-bannister/000000014946/">Harry Bannister</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 106</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Legal Rights</strong> is the second fav for local man Gary Moore, and while Moore's team Arsenal are flying, Legal Rights is more QPR at the moment in terms of form - or Spurs if I was to be cruel. But I wouldn't say that.</p><p>The 6yo is struggling badly for form at the moment, and even at 5s I don't like his price, as his mark doesn't appeal either. The jockey <strong>Caoilin Quinn</strong> is an excellent 5lb conditional and Legal Rights does also have course and distance winning form.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="legal-rights-ger"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#legal-rights-ger" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/legal-rights-ger/000000524318/">Legal Rights (Ger)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866977.png" alt="Heart of the South Racing 126 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32237233&bssId=19556&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.354659743&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680620400000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212271018">7.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gary-moore/000000004710/">Gary Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/caoilin-quinn/000000018959/">Caoilin Quinn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 101</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The 6/1 price of Just Loose Change has the potential to drift and he is lightly-raced, but he probably wants good ground, and he won't get that today.</p><p>Royal Lake for <strong>Oliver Sherwood</strong> was a mover from 14/1 into 11/1 this morning on the Sportsbook, and the cheekpieces are back on. He ran in blinkers last term and was pulled up, and his chasing career was less than impressive. He's bred to be a good one, though.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="royal-lake-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/04-april-2023/fontwell-park/19/5/#royal-lake-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/royal-lake-ire/000000560214/">Royal Lake (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870176.png" alt="Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32237233&bssId=252759&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.354659743&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680620400000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212271018">8.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/oliver-sherwood/000000000504/">Oliver Sherwood</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/brendan-powell/000000013920/">Brendan Powell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 88</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>While the grade of 0-120 is a rise in class, <strong>Flintara won so easily last time over 3m2f at the track</strong>, she ought to win again versus a fairly ropey bunch.</p><p>Royal Lake is a possible each-way, but the win only on Flintara doesn't have many holes, as she stays, she likes the track and enjoys soft conditions.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Flintara in the 16:00 at Fontwell</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680620400000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659743" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">85/40</a></div><h2>Frost on Tuesday Fontwell chances and Aintree</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair ambassador <strong>Bryony Frost</strong> has two rides at Fontwell on Tuesday, as she gears up for the Aintree Festival next week.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-two-for-tuesday-at-fontwell-as-i-prepare-for-the-aintree-festival-030423-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to read her latest blog and she says of one of her Fontwell chances today: "When I schooled him he was very slick and clean, and we saw in his first two runs that he's definitely got an engine. We are looking forward to a nice positive run, and I believe he has the ability to win."</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-weekend-winners-and-plans-for-aintree-030423-9.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest too from champion trainer Paul Nicholls in his latest Ditcheat Diary.</blockquote><h2>Latest Tony Calvin antepost for Musselburgh </h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Tony Calvin big field on flat.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With Good Friday racing on the horizon and nine ITV races to look forward to on Sunday, our <strong>big price tipster Tony Calvin</strong> tries to unpick some of the ante-post markets ahead of this weekend in his latest column and has a 16/1 selection for the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-tips-16-1-alex-can-be-prince-among-ante-post-thieves-030423-166.html">Click here</a></strong> to read.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's Grand National runner-by-runner guide and 66/1 selection</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="grand national pic gigginstown 1280 .JPG" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/grand%20national%20pic%20gigginstown%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Daryl Carter is your expert guide for Aintree and the Grand National and has a comprehensive in-depth guide to the entire field. He also recommends a 66/1 ante-post play who he feels is overpriced in the market. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Daryl's National preview.</p><h2>Timeform preview Thirsk's opener</h2><p></p><p>Andrew Asquith from Timeform welcomes the start of Flat racing at Thirsk for the season and says of his NAP selection "has a better profile than most in this field on his return to action and should take all the beating."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/thirsk-racing-tips-fen-tiger-the-one-to-beat-030423-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform view and two bets for Tuesday at Thirsk.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I often espouse the most important weapon for a punter with price.</p><p>Cheltenham had de-railed my own tipping form for the <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-find-some-newcastle-rhythm-with-dods-and-carr-for-monday-multiple-030423-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple column</a></strong> and I had certainly got a little too defensive with some shorter prices picked out. It's a natural reaction, but not the correct one.</p><blockquote> <p>Over the past eight days or so, my doubles column has seen a pair of 11.5 winners, one at 10.0 and another at 9.85.</p> </blockquote><p>Yesterday, Fifty Sent looked a viable each-way option as I thought not only was he well treated, but he had previously travelled like a horse with a bit more ability than what he was facing.</p><p>The drift from the 11/1 was quite alarming, and ended up at a BSP of 30.38 yet placed in third and ran a fair race. When a horse takes a wild move the "other way" confidence can dwindle slightly, but I am not so sure I would have put up the horse if out of form. No one can stay in form for 12 months - unless you are a supreme aftertimer.</p><p>Markets these days have been quite volatile in terms of drifting, and he isn't the first horse that has taken a walk lately yet still performed well. So never be put off.</p><p>Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow as usual for Wednesday to Friday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. <div class="betting_copy">
<div class="editor">
<h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description ">
<p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p>
</div>
</section>
<p></p>
</div>
</section>
<div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join">
<h3>Recommended bets</h3>
<div class="editor editor--reversed">
<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32237233&raceTime=1680620400000&dayToSearch=20230404&marketId=924.354659743">Back Flintara @ 85/40 in the 16:00 at Fontwell</a></strong>
</div>
</div>   sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); 