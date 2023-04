Two big moves at Thirsk to note

Flat racing is back at Thirsk today and field sizes have held up reasonably well for their eight-race card with five holding double-figures and one blessed with 17. The ground will likely ride testing with officially soft conditions, although the forecast is for a sunny day.

Fontwell for National Hunt fans will also be looking at fairly taxing conditions for the seven races, and the chase course could be deep with soft, heavy in places this morning. The hurdles' track is soft and rail movements will also be in operation.

The evening card at Southwell starts at 17:30 with seven races on standard Tapeta going, and all seven races have eight or more runners for those playing each-way and three places.

It's time for a gallop through today's action. Shall we?

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

16:00 Fontwell: San Pedro De Senam 14/1 into 10/1.

14:15 Thirsk: Lucidity 20/1 into 12/1.

17:15 Thirsk: Turbulent Power 40/1 into 16/1.

17:45 Thirsk: Gran Roque 20/1 into 12/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:00 Fontwell: Somespring Special 1.9110/11 out to 2.255/4.

18:00 Southwell: Zoology 1.75/7 out to 1.910/11.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Three Extra Place Specials come from Thirsk today and chance to welcome back some old northern favourites on the circuit, and we kick-off with the 15:15 Thirsk 1m4f Handicap comprising of 13 runners.

This looks far from an easy race with the 3yos looking to improve from very modest marks in a wide-open field. Edwina Sheeran certainly has the best name, and she might just have the best chance with the first-time cheekpieces.

Thirsk's 17:15 1m4f Handicap with 13 runners is another low-grade special at 0-60 grade, but the Extra Place Special option makes it ideal for a go at something a little more optimistic. Turbulent Power was the big mover in the betting with the 40/1 snapped up into 16/1.

Sprinters ready on standby for the 17:45 Thirsk 5f Handicap and a field of 17, so it looks the best each-way race of the day to go with five places.

Gran Roque for trainer Roger Fell was well backed this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, but moves also for Rockley Point (11/1 from 14/1) and Birdie Bowers (9/1 from 12/1) should be noted.

One Extra Place Special for Southwell this evening with the 20:00 Southwell 5f Handicap and 10 runners.

In-form Urban Dandy takes out a fair old chunk of the market at 5/4, and it's easy to see why. Crikey Juicey must have a good backstory with that name, but the horse went out to 16/1 this morning from 9s despite winning on second start.

Stat Of The Day

Yesterday's "Stat Of The Day" horse won by a big margin, and Tuesday's runner centres around a yard in form.

James Ferguson's recent record gets him into stat ground today as the son of the great John is 4-11 at 36% in the last two weeks and has two runners at Southwell this evening with Zoology 5/6 in the 18:00 7f Novice Stakes and Chealamy 13/2 in the 19:00 1m Handicap.

Daniel Muscutt rides Chealamy, and when Muscutt teams up with Ferguson at Southwell they have a 78% record placed from nine runners. Chealamy is 5/4 for three places, a better price than the 5/6 on Zoology to win.



No. 7 (4) Chealamy SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77

Back Chealamy each-way in the 19:00 at Southwell 13/2

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:30 Fontwell: Monjules has won here twice (100%).

16:00 Fontwell: Legal Rights has won here twice (50%).

17:45 Thirsk: Gullane One 25/1 has won here twice (40%).

17:30 Southwell: Defence Treaty 5/1 has won here twice (22%), and Bay Of Naples 16/1 has won here three times (33%).

19:00 Southwell: Sid's Annie 14/1 has won here twice (33%).

19:30 Southwell: Tom Tulliver 7/2 has won here three times (20%).

20:30 Southwell: Perfect Swiss 4/1 has won here twice (40%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:30 Fontwell: Wind Tor 10/3 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 81.

16:15 Thirsk: Makalu 14/1 has won off a mark 73 and today runs from 55.

17:45 Thirsk: Latin Five 13/2 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 55.

20:30 Southwell: Eagle Creek 40/1 has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 68.

Furthest traveller

Martyn and Freddie Meade make a rare appearance at not only Southwell today, but also perhaps a first in the "Furthest Traveller" section and their Dayzee 15/2 runs in the 19:00 1m Handicap.

She has won her last two starts (including one in Ireland for a previous trainer) and travels 163 miles from Wiltshire.

No. 6 (3) Dayzee (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Freddie & Martyn Meade

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

Back Dayzee in the 19:00 at Southwell 15/2

Form Watch

Jockey Harry Kimber can boast some good numbers at Fontwell this season with a strike-rate at 37% from his 7-19 campaign and a healthy level stakes return in profit to the tune of +22.07.

Kimber rides just one today with Chloe's Court 7/1 in the Fontwell 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle and while inconsistent, she has a chance from her current mark if she can replicate her second at Lingfield in November. She stays and acts in soft too.

Trainer Chris Gordon is often fairly jovial, and more so than normal considering his Fontwell record this term and he's the leading trainer at the Sussex track with 11 winners thus far and a strike-rate nudging 30%.

Gordon has one runner today with his son Freddie on board, although Red Windsor 6/1 will have to be on his mettle against the hat-trick seeking Monjules in the 15:30 Fontwell 2m2f Handicap Hurdle.

Sam Drinkwater is 2-4 at Fontwell this term at 50% and is another with just one runner today - with 20/1 outsider No Tackle in the 15:30.

Lucy Wadham is another at 50% this season at Fontwell with a 1-2 record and a small profit of +4.50. She has two runners today, both with Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost on with:

14:00 Fontwell: Scene One 5/1.

15:00 Fontwell: Mistral Nell 3/1.

For the Flat action today on the turf, 3lb apprentice Sean Kirrane appears to riding with confidence, and he is currently 2-5 at 40% in the last fortnight and 4-14 in the last month with a massive profit of +37.75 to level stakes.

Kirrane is on two outsiders today:

15:45 Thirsk: Rain Cap 25/1.

17:45 Thirsk: Astapor 10/1.

Ruth Carr struck with a decent priced winner in the finale at Newcastle last night, and her form is worth noting and keeping onside as she has plenty of well-handicapped runners.

Carr is 7-25 in the last month at 28% with a profit of +37.75 and her four runners today at Thirsk are:

16:15 Thirsk: Makalu 12/1.

17:15 Thirsk: Seven For A Pound 66/1.

17:45 Thirsk: Next Second 40/1, and Freedom Flyer 11/2.

Freedom Flyer looks the best of the Carr team, and while he has yet to score on turf in nine attempts, he ran well at Southwell recently and is well treated from 55.

Karl Burke is on the cold list, and he's without a winner from 39. His only representative at Thirsk today is Forgetmenotblue 9/2 who lines up in the 17:15 1m4f Handicap.

For Southwell, the 18:00 Novice Stakes over 7f looks the most interesting from a pedigree point of view, with the James Ferguson-trained Zoology running under a penalty with a rating of 93.

He's by shuttle stallion Zoustar and he's impressed me in a short space of time. And while Zoology is a short price at 5/6, Zoustar has a good record at Southwell with 18% win and 45% placed from his 11 runners at the track.

Covey is a son of Frankel and runs for John and Slim Thady Gosden in the same race, but Frankel's stats are not nearly as impressive at the track with a win rate of just 8%.

Would the real Frankel please stand up at Southwell?

Race of the day

Fontwell's 16:00 2m6f Handicap Hurdle is shining the brightest in terms of an each-way bet considering we have ten runners, although in-form Flintara is far from an each-way price at 85/40 as she goes for a hat-trick following wins at Uttoxeter and Fontwell.

She was so impressive by 11L last time from 99, she can go higher even though she is up to 0-120 class.

Her rider Harry Bannister is also 4-12 at Fontwell this season at 33% and it's difficult to get away from her chances, which are obvious.

No. 1 Flintara SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Richard Bandey

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 106

Legal Rights is the second fav for local man Gary Moore, and while Moore's team Arsenal are flying, Legal Rights is more QPR at the moment in terms of form - or Spurs if I was to be cruel. But I wouldn't say that.

The 6yo is struggling badly for form at the moment, and even at 5s I don't like his price, as his mark doesn't appeal either. The jockey Caoilin Quinn is an excellent 5lb conditional and Legal Rights does also have course and distance winning form.

No. 6 Legal Rights (Ger) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 101

The 6/1 price of Just Loose Change has the potential to drift and he is lightly-raced, but he probably wants good ground, and he won't get that today.

Royal Lake for Oliver Sherwood was a mover from 14/1 into 11/1 this morning on the Sportsbook, and the cheekpieces are back on. He ran in blinkers last term and was pulled up, and his chasing career was less than impressive. He's bred to be a good one, though.

No. 9 Royal Lake (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Oliver Sherwood

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 88

Big Race Verdict

While the grade of 0-120 is a rise in class, Flintara won so easily last time over 3m2f at the track, she ought to win again versus a fairly ropey bunch.

Royal Lake is a possible each-way, but the win only on Flintara doesn't have many holes, as she stays, she likes the track and enjoys soft conditions.

Back Flintara in the 16:00 at Fontwell 85/40

Frost on Tuesday Fontwell chances and Aintree

Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost has two rides at Fontwell on Tuesday, as she gears up for the Aintree Festival next week.

Click here to read her latest blog and she says of one of her Fontwell chances today: "When I schooled him he was very slick and clean, and we saw in his first two runs that he's definitely got an engine. We are looking forward to a nice positive run, and I believe he has the ability to win."

Click here for the latest too from champion trainer Paul Nicholls in his latest Ditcheat Diary.

Latest Tony Calvin antepost for Musselburgh

With Good Friday racing on the horizon and nine ITV races to look forward to on Sunday, our big price tipster Tony Calvin tries to unpick some of the ante-post markets ahead of this weekend in his latest column and has a 16/1 selection for the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh.

Daryl Carter's Grand National runner-by-runner guide and 66/1 selection

Timeform preview Thirsk's opener

Andrew Asquith from Timeform welcomes the start of Flat racing at Thirsk for the season and says of his NAP selection "has a better profile than most in this field on his return to action and should take all the beating."

Final Word

I often espouse the most important weapon for a punter with price.

Cheltenham had de-railed my own tipping form for the Daily Racing Multiple column and I had certainly got a little too defensive with some shorter prices picked out. It's a natural reaction, but not the correct one.

Over the past eight days or so, my doubles column has seen a pair of 11.5 winners, one at 10.0 and another at 9.85.

Yesterday, Fifty Sent looked a viable each-way option as I thought not only was he well treated, but he had previously travelled like a horse with a bit more ability than what he was facing.

The drift from the 11/1 was quite alarming, and ended up at a BSP of 30.38 yet placed in third and ran a fair race. When a horse takes a wild move the "other way" confidence can dwindle slightly, but I am not so sure I would have put up the horse if out of form. No one can stay in form for 12 months - unless you are a supreme aftertimer.

Markets these days have been quite volatile in terms of drifting, and he isn't the first horse that has taken a walk lately yet still performed well. So never be put off.

Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow as usual for Wednesday to Friday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.