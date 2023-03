A 13-year-old Irish raider makes a long journey to Musselburgh

Daryl heads to Wincanton for his best bet

Stat of the day has a big chance

Trainer Donald McCain is profitable to back £39 to a £1 level stake at Musselburgh and today teams up with Brian Hughes, and in the last five years at this venue, they have had a 26% strike rate. They combine with two chances: VE Day 5/2 at 13:50 and Hidalgo De L'Isle 11/10 at 15:55.

At 15:25 at Musselburgh, trainer Alister Ralph sends just his second horse to this venue, having made the 283-mile journey worth it the only other time he had a runner and will look to continue his 100% record with Sweet Magic 9/4.

At Lingfield at 15:35, trainer Charles Hills and jockey Kieran Shoemark have a 28% strike rate when partnering at this venue in the last five years and today combined with Ghost Lights 15/4.

Trainer Paul Nicholls looks set for a good start at Wincanton with favourites Outlaw Peter 4/7 at 14:10 and Toothless 2/7 at 14:40 - they look impossible to oppose. Punters may consider throwing in his Hunter Chaser at 17:20 in Magic Saint 4/5 for a treble that pays 2/1.

At 19:00 at Kempton, jockey Jim Crowley gets back on board Ring Of Gold 5/2, who steps up in class but has a course record of 4112 and the last time this pair partnered resulted in victory at this venue in over old rival Follow Your Heart 11/4 in November.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:45 Wincanton - Harlem Soul - Has won here three times (50%)

15:00 Lingfield - Nordic Glory - Has won here three times (30%)

19:00 Kempton - Papa Stour - Has won here three times (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:55 Kempton - Daphne May - Has won off 67 runs off 54

18:00 Kempton - Roscioli - Has won off 82 runs off 68

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Irish trainer Paul John Gilligan who has made the 357-mile journey to Musselburgh with his only runner on the card Stormey 4/1 at 16:25.

Stormey is a 13-year-old. This is a long journey for a horse with advancing years, and it could prove significant that his trainer has travelled to Musselburgh for the very first time with this horse.

Stormey hasn't won since 2017, but today could be his day.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 15:45 at Wincanton. Seven runners head to post in a competitive Class 3 affair, but the Paul Nicholls favourite may be worth taking on.

No. 1 Cap Du Mathan (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 135

Cap Du Mathan has enjoyed a productive season, but it was a very soft race he picked up at Exeter last time when the favourite failed to perform.

He is best when given a soft lead and has thrown his toys out the pram when unable to dictate, and he will not have that luxury today with The Widdow Maker in the field.

He could prove vulnrable off of top weight and has little room to manover off of this rating of 135.

No. 2 The Widdow Maker SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 132

The Widdow Maker has slipped to a dangerous mark, and there were more positive signs at Sandown last time when jumping much more assured and straighter than he did at Ludlow. That came after a wind operation which seems to have done the trick, and he could have a big say in matters today.

The concern is that he may start jumping out to the left as he has done previously when tackling right-handed tracks, and this course which is always turning, may prove his undoing. He is respected and will force the pace.

No. 4 Any News (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 127

Any News put in a terrific round at Kempton last time to bounce back to form, but he lacked the pace in the closing stages, and this track which offers a little more of a stamina test, should suit.

The cheek-pieces go on for the first time, and he remains dangerously well-treated on his old form. It would be highly disappointing if he did not put in a positive showing today, with this race likely to set up for him.

Big race verdict

This can go to Any News, who has optimal conditions to capitalise on a pace collapse should the front two go off hard. Today's long home straight will give him every chance of picking up the leaders, and he looks good value to bounce back to form.

Final Word

Does anyone else feel like they are just bumbling along trying to get these next two weeks out of the way? The quality of the day-to-day racing has died, although it's never much cop during the National Hunt season anyway, but it's really on its knees at this time of the year.

Every day is a Cheltenham study day from here on in. I'm now at the stage where I go back through each race and start to doubt the last three months of work. That's normal, though, and I do it every year.

There is one horse that I have considerably warmed to, and that's Imparie Et Passe, who could be a wonderful machine.

He will likely go to the Ballymore, and Hermes Allen is not unbeatable. If you haven't, go back and watch this horses run on the flat in France where he shot away like a bullet from a gun. It's rather impressive.

He could be anything, and I like his chances. I wasn't as impressed with him as everyone else was initially, but re-watching and pouring over the sectionals and visuals has given me an exciting feeling about him.

He is one that has been recently added to my "hit the hammer" list. I will reveal more of these in this section every day I am writing this column between now and the Festival.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7