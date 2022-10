Baaeed the stunning star attraction

Daryl Carter says Emily Upjohn can claim Group 1 glory

Does potential blindside us?

A smashing race renewal as favourite Trueshan 2.68/5 looks to score for the third consecutive year. Interestingly, the Doncaster Cup was the first time Trueshan faced back-to-back defeats in his entire career. He is the one to beat with the track, trip and ground all in his favour, yet he is a backable price with the presents of two progressive three-year-olds in the race.

No three-year-old has won this contest since 2009, although only 16 have tried, and only three priced shorter than 10/1.

Six of the last ten winners were in the top three of the betting.

Aidan O'Brien has only turned out one horse within 20 days over staying distances this year - Cleveland to win the Chester Cup.

History suggests that Trueshan is the horse to bet in the race, and he could look a huge price in the aftermath should he reproduce his best against an age group that has potential on their side but lacks experience.

Last time-out winners are just 1-45 in the last ten years.

That would be a negative for Kinross 5.04/1, Art Power 5.59/2, Rohaan 7.06/1, and Brad The Brief 13.012/1 of those towards the head of the market.

Double-figure stalls are just one for six in recent times (stall 10).

Only two favourites have won this in the last ten years.

This is a cracking contest, and Cheveley Park winner Tenebrism 11.010/1, who is drawn 12, should not be underestimated, having looked like a non-stayer over 1m this season. She ran on the worst of the ground at Longchamp behind Kinross. A return to a straight track and six furlongs are reasons for possible improvement, and she did match Perfect Power's time figure at Newmarket on her only attempt.

Trainer John Gosden has a 42% strike rate with runners in a hood, with three-year-olds in a hood 38.7%, and those wearing the first-time hood on turf are 22-59 since 2014 37.3% £116 profit to a £1 level stake. Emily Upjohn 5.59/2.

This race tends to go to a three-year-old from the Classic generation. Emily Upjohn and Emily Dickenson 26.025/1 are the two that represent this term.

Seven of the last ten winners came from the top three in the betting.

Since 2014 John Gosden and Frankie Dettori have had a 33% strike rate in Group 1 races. Since John and Thady teamed up, they have a 22% strike rate with three-year-olds that Frankie Dettori rides.

Emily Upjohn 5.59/2 must have a big chance on the statistical and form front if one can only forgive her mishap last time.

Inspiral 2.35/4 heads the market for the above-mentioned Gosden/Dettori team. She has done little wrong, but this is just her second attempt against the boys, and she looked to cling on in France last time. A draw on the wing here could make life tricky.

Three-year-olds have a good record, scoring six times in the last ten years.

Fillies have won two of the last ten, including Persuasive in 2017 for Cheveley Park and John Gosden (same connections as Inspiral).

The Revenant 5.59/2 has finished 2nd, 1st, and 4th in this contest in the last three runs, including a two-length defeat to Baaeed last year. He has form figures of 4, 1, 2, 1, 1 when turned out within 14 days, like today. I like him for this.

Jadoomi 8.07/1 was supplemented for this race and is 3-3 this season.

No horse older than five has won this race in the last ten years.

Trainer David O'Meara has won it twice in recent times.

Stormy Antarctic 26.025/1 is making his handicap debut at the age of nine, and this will be the final start of his illustrious career.

William Buick has a 19% strike rate for trainer David Menuisier and partners Migration 9.08/1.

The first choice goes against the stats, and that's Orbaan [ 13.0], who has had a fine season and is arguably unlucky not to be rated considerably higher than this. Migration 9.08/1 and Accidental Agent 29.028/1 are two others to consider. The former is hard to keep right but is a group horse on his day, and the latter caught the eye running on strongly over seven furlongs here last time from a poor draw and will appreciate going back up to 1m.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:25 Ascot - Trueshan - Has won here twice (100%)

13:25 Ascot - Stratum - Has won here twice (67%)

14:00 Ascot - Creative Force - Has won here twice (50%)

14:00 Ascot - Rohaan - Has won here four times (80%)

14:00 Ascot - Perfect Power - Has won here twice (100%)

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller at Ascot is trainer Tim Easterby who has made the 228-mile journey to Ascot with his sole runner on the card Art Power in the 14:00.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 16:00 Qipco Champion Stakes, where the brilliant Baaeed 1.21/5 will look to sign off his outstanding and illustrious career.

No. 2 (1) Baaeed SBK 1/4 EXC 1.27 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He is an outstanding colt who has scaled fantastic heights in a relatively short space of time, having made his debut just 16 months ago;

He finished out last season with a dominant success in the QEII at this meeting and has dominated the 1m division this term in no uncertain terms.

He took his form to a new stratosphere with a sensational Juddmonte International victory at York, recording an RPR of 138, suggesting he is a horse of a generation, to say the least.

The comparisons to Frankel are justified, and he will look to go to the breeding shed on the back of an expected success today.

Big race verdict

Adayar will ensure he doesn't have things all his own way, but the drop in trip is a slight negative to his chances, while the remainder is simply playing for places. Baaeed will take a world of beating here.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Ascot

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ascot on Saturday 15 October.

Final Word

It looks like a fabulous day of racing to cap the flat season, but it's incredibly tricky from a punting perspective. I have had bets all over the shop, but Emily Upjohn, The Revenant and Orbaan would be my main plays of the day.



Until Wednesday



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7