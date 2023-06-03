</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-man-utd-fa-cup-final-betting-tips-54-1-shot-as-five-bet-builder-selections-310523-1063.html">Man City v Man Utd: Bumper 54/1 shot headlines five FA Cup final Bet Builders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-man-utd-fa-cup-final-tips-de-bruyne-can-help-land-17-1-bet-builder-010623-719.html">Man City v Man Utd FA Cup Final Tips: De Bruyne can help land 17/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-final-tips-the-key-battles-and-best-bets-from-15-8-to-9-2-010623-718.html">FA Cup Final Tips: The key battles and best bets from 15/8 to 9/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/derby-day-racing-tips-tony-calvins-taking-33-1-artistic-to-star-in-epsom-derby-020623-166.html">Derby Day Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's taking 33/1 Artistic to Star in Epsom Derby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-auguste-rodin-in-good-shape-for-wide-open-epsom-derby-010623-368.html">Ryan Moore: Auguste Rodin in good shape for wide open Epsom Derby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-sprewell-to-spring-epsom-derby-surprise-at-11-1-020623-288.html">Derby Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Sprewell to spring Epsom Derby surprise at 11/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-memorial-tournament-tips-riley-sets-the-pace-again-at-muirfield-020623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Course form comes to the fore once more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-memorial-tournament-and-porsche-european-open-300523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Memorial Tournament and Porsche European Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-tips-irish-could-give-hosts-a-fright-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Tips: Irish could give hosts a fright</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-ireland-test-player-tips-pope-stands-out-at-92-300523-194.html">England v Ireland Test Player Tips: Pope stands out at 9/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/gujarat-titans-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-final-tips-hosts-can-steal-home-in-close-affair-270523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL Final Tips: Hosts can steal home in close affair</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-seven-tips-seyboth-wilds-price-influenced-by-recency-bias-030623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Seven Tips: Seyboth Wild's price influenced by recency bias</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-day-seven-tips-andreeva-to-win-next-gen-clash-with-gauff-030623-778.html">Women's French Open Day Seven Tips: Andreeva to win next-Gen clash with Gauff</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-day-six-tips-fognini-to-progress-at-ofners-expense-020623-778.html">Men's French Open Day Six Tips: Fognini to progress at Ofner's expense</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Promising news for Biden backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-03">03 June 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest", "name": "Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest", "description": "It's Derby Day at Epsom, and here with a Saturday special to guide you through all of the racing on the Epsom Downs is Daryl Carter...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-03T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-03T08:51:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It's Derby Day at Epsom, and here with a Saturday special to guide you through all of the racing on the Epsom Downs is Daryl Carter... Daryl comments on every runner in the Derby Runs through the Epsom card with insight into each race Get Ryan's thoughts on the enigma that is Auguste Rodin Money Talk Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! 12:50 Diomed Stakes - Imperial Fighter [10/1] There have only been two three-year-olds to run in this in the last ten years, but they get a hefty 12 lbs weight for age allowance, and Kolsai [3/1] is the representative this year. Four-year-olds have won five of the last ten, and the only one this time is Imperial Fighter [10/1], who could see this course suit far better than Newmarket last time, which was a step back in the right direction, and he has been significantly underestimated. Highland Avenue [7/4] holds the strongest recent form in the race with his defeat to stablemate Adayar and subsequent Group 1 winner Anmaat. He must avoid the dreaded bounce factor, as that run came after more than 400 days off the track, and this is a quick enough turnaround on fast ground. 14:10 Princess Elizabeth Stakes - Shaara [10/1] Prosperous Voyage [7/4] has contested Group 1 or 2 company since September 2021, and today she drops in grade. The 2022 1,000 Guineas runner-up has failed to reproduce such an effort since but has a fair opportunity today, but she doesn't seem the most trustworthy. Potapova [3/1] ran an excellent second in this race last year but needs to be forgiven a lesser effort on seasonal return at Goodwood when found to have an irregular heartbeat. If all is well, the return to a faster surface will prove right up her street, having been found wanting both times on soft ground when tried. When partnering in Group company at Epsom, Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore have form figures of 21365 stretching back to 2014. Shaara [9/1] is Jim Crowley's only ride at Epsom today. In the last five years, 12 of his 27 rides have finished in the first three. 14:45 3yo Dash Handicap - Can To Can [15/2] - 4 places Roger Varian has had just five winners from his last 50 runners that have been off for 200 days or more and has the second favourite, Russet Gold [7/1]. Over 5f at Epsom, it's widely thought that the best draw is a high number against the stand rail. However, statistics would show that it is far more profitable for punters to back low-drawn runners with £33 to a £1 level stake and an ROI of 62% (11 races from 2014 to 2022, 175 runners). Estate [15/2] is the only horse to have run here and ran well over six furlongs at this meeting last year in the Woodcote but failed to say. The drop back to five furlongs is a positive. 15:20 Epsom Dash Handicap - No Bet - 5 places Lots of pace in this contest, which is highly likely to clock a speedy time. Horses 10/1+ have won the last seven of these. Claiming jockeys are 0-10. 15:55 Handicap - Fox Journey [5/1] A smashing renewal of unexposed three-year-olds, but no horse carrying more than 9st4lb has won this in the past ten runnings. No SP favourite has won this race in the last ten years. Jockey Harry Davies is 1-2 50% on Sir Michael Stoute's three-year-old runners, and he is on Fox Journey [5/1], who left a deep impression when winning going away at Newmarket on his latest outing. The quick ground is a big positive for him, and he can prove hard to beat. 16:30 Handicap - Caius Chorister [5/2] Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has a 35% strike rate when teaming up with trainer David Menuisier. They partner with Caius Chorister, who is 2-3 at this venue, and the defeat was last time out on the unfavoured soft ground over a distance too short on seasonal return. She has lots in her favour. Kevin Philippart De Foy reported earlier in the week that Max Mayhem [7/2] was a horse he looked forward to running at Epsom after his cosy win at Kempton. De Foy is 4-7 57% at Epsom with his runners in the last five years. 17:05 JRA Tokyo Trophy - Mr Wagyu [10/3] Mr Wagyu [10/3] won this race last year for trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart and has won all of his 15 races in June or July and looked to be coming back to the boil at York last time. Trainer Ian Williams won this in 2018 and 2021 and fits a first-time visor to Night On Earth [16/1], and he has a 21% strike rate with this headgear. Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller at Epsom racecourse is trainer Keith Dalgleish with his runner The Thin Blue Line [25/1] at 15:20. He has made the 402-mile journey (regular traveller), followed by trainer John Joesph Murphy who saddles White Birch [14/1] in the Derby - he has made the 280-mile trip. Race of the day Today's feature race is the 13:30 Epsom Derby, and a race that stops the nation will see 14 runners go to post in a wide-open renewal. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#auguste-rodin-ire] Connections highly think of him, and they have not been shy about it, but favoured by his track position in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy before flopping in the 2,000 Guineas. He has plenty of questions to answer for one so short in the betting. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#arrest-ire] The last ride for Frankie Dettori in the Derby before retirement at the end of the season and easily landed the Chester Vase on seasonal return. There are ground concerns for many, but he looks every inch a stout stayer. (Advised in the Road To Derby Column at 10/1.) [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#military-order-ire] Won the Lingfield Derby trial in good style and has improved with each outing, and it's really hard to find fault in what he has done. Needs to step forward on a form level, but that's entirely possible. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#passenger-usa] Devilishly unlucky not to be seen to best effect in the Dante but supplemented for £85,000 on the back of that. That race raised the question about stamina for these extra two furlongs. Unexposed and represents powerful connections. Good chance. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#sprewell-ire] Irish raider who has gone unbeaten in two starts and has form that ties in with White Birch. The son of Churchill could improve significantly for the move to fast ground for the first time. Interesting. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#white-birch] Excellent staying on second in the Dante, doing best of those from off the pace, and the move up in distance will surely bring about further improvement. Backers will need to keep a close eye on him at the stalls. (Advised 33/1 Road To Derby). [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#the-foxes-ire] Royal Lodge winner at two years, Dante winner latest and holds the strongest form in the race. Surely underestimated by the market if seeing out this extra distance (he is bred for it). (Advised 10/1 Road To Derby). [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#dubai-mile-ire] Second to The Foxes in the Royal Lodge at two and held Arrest in France to land the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud but only plugged on for third in the 2,000 Guineas on reappearance. He has outside claims if improving for this trip. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#waipiro-ire] Readily held by Military Order in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and even that form might not be good enough. He surely wants ten furlongs rather than 12. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#artistic-star-ire] Two for two in his short career and could yet be anything. The form is miles off what is required here, but he hasn't had the opportunity to enhance his claims, and it's interesting connections come here rather than wait for Royal Ascot. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#san-antonio-ire] Given an enterprising ride from the front at Chester to win the Dee Stakes but was strong at the finish and not entirely written off even though not the choice of Ryan Moore. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#adelaide-river-ire] Behind Dubai Mile and Arrest in France and well held by the latter in the Chester Vase but possibilities of improving for fast ground. Still, he looks slow. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#king-of-steel-usa] Wrong side of the track in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy, but interesting connections threw him in there on just his second start. He needs plenty more on the balance. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#dear-my-friend] Has been well held outside of Novice company and needs a big jolt of improvement. Big race verdict Arrest and The Foxes are my two against the field. Arrest could easily hold the most potential in this field on the balance of his two-year-old form, and he has grown substantially over the winter. Now a bigger, stronger and faster model, he has plenty more to offer and can give Frankie a big spin here, but his morning odds are now short enough following a perfect day for the rider yesterday. The Foxes is the value option at the morning odds and has been significantly underestimated in the market. Dante winners have a good record in this event, and he will surely be hitting the frame and will love this ground, while the surprise package could be the unbeaten Artistic Star. Back The Foxes each-way in the Derby 12/1 Get Ryan's thoughts on his big Derby Ride Rodin It's Derby day at Epsom, so Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore shares his thoughts on his four rides, including favourite Auguste Rodin in the big race... Read Ryan's column here. Final Word A smashing opening day of the Epsom Festival yesterday, and I can't wait to see this Derby today. It's wide open, so there may be no superstar this year, but it makes for an excellent betting heat. I love Arrest and think he is exceptionally talented and perhaps the best of these, but he is now a ridiculously short price. Still, The Foxes is undoubtedly the value in the race, having won the Dante more comfortably than people are giving him credit for. I don't think he wants to hit the front too soon, but time will tell! Part of me thinks Arrest just hacks up, and the other thinks The Foxes won't be far away, while Artistic Star, White Birch, and Passenger all have claims in a wide-open race. Best of luck to you, whatever you are backing today. Have a great weekend, and thanks for reading, as always. Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Daryl Carter", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl_carter" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Frankie Dettori 1280 x720.728x410.png 728w" alt="Frankie Dettori"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can Frankie Dettori make it a third Derby success on his final ride?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20One%20last%20Derby%20dance%20for%20Dettori%20on%20well-backed%20Arrest&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20One%20last%20Derby%20dance%20for%20Dettori%20on%20well-backed%20Arrest" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's Derby Day at Epsom, and here with a Saturday special to guide you through all of the racing on the Epsom Downs is Daryl Carter...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl comments on every runner in the Derby</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Runs through the Epsom card with insight into each race</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Get Ryan's thoughts on the enigma that is Auguste Rodin</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk highlights the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop.</p><p><img alt="Copy of Betfair Market Movers Social Template 1200x628 (3).png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/53e5489ab8a5552acdc985428f117d99e9e4e0f9.600x314.png" width="1200" height="628" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!</p><p><img alt="Desert Crown wins Derby 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Desert%20Crown%20wins%20Derby%202022.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685793000000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085529">12:50 Diomed Stakes - Imperial Fighter <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>There have only been two three-year-olds to run in this in the last ten years, but they get a hefty 12 lbs weight for age allowance, and Kolsai <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> is the representative this year.</p><p>Four-year-olds have won five of the last ten, and the only one this time is Imperial Fighter <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b>, who could see this course suit far better than Newmarket last time, which was a step back in the right direction, and he has been significantly underestimated.</p><p>Highland Avenue <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b> holds the strongest recent form in the race with his defeat to stablemate Adayar and subsequent Group 1 winner Anmaat. He must avoid the dreaded bounce factor, as that run came after more than 400 days off the track, and this is a quick enough turnaround on fast ground.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685797800000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085552">14:10 Princess Elizabeth Stakes - Shaara <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Prosperous Voyage <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b> has contested Group 1 or 2 company since September 2021, and today she drops in grade. The 2022 1,000 Guineas runner-up has failed to reproduce such an effort since but has a fair opportunity today, but she doesn't seem the most trustworthy.</p><p>Potapova <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> ran an excellent second in this race last year but needs to be forgiven a lesser effort on seasonal return at Goodwood when found to have an irregular heartbeat. If all is well, the return to a faster surface will prove right up her street, having been found wanting both times on soft ground when tried. When partnering in Group company at Epsom, Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore have form figures of 21365 stretching back to 2014.</p><p>Shaara <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> is Jim Crowley's only ride at Epsom today. In the last five years, 12 of his 27 rides have finished in the first three.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685799900000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085571">14:45 3yo Dash Handicap - Can To Can <b class="inline_odds" title="8.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.40</span></b> - 4 places</a></h2><p></p><p>Roger Varian has had just five winners from his last 50 runners that have been off for 200 days or more and has the second favourite, Russet Gold <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b>.</p><p>Over 5f at Epsom, it's widely thought that the best draw is a high number against the stand rail. However, statistics would show that it is far more profitable for punters to back low-drawn runners with £33 to a £1 level stake and an ROI of 62% (11 races from 2014 to 2022, 175 runners).</p><p>Estate <b class="inline_odds" title="8.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.40</span></b> is the only horse to have run here and ran well over six furlongs at this meeting last year in the Woodcote but failed to say. The drop back to five furlongs is a positive.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685802000000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085576">15:20 Epsom Dash Handicap - No Bet - 5 places</a></h2><p></p><p>Lots of pace in this contest, which is highly likely to clock a speedy time.</p><p>Horses 10/1+ have won the last seven of these.</p><p>Claiming jockeys are 0-10.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685804100000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085607">15:55 Handicap - Fox Journey <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>A smashing renewal of unexposed three-year-olds, but no horse carrying more than 9st4lb has won this in the past ten runnings.</p><p>No SP favourite has won this race in the last ten years.</p><p>Jockey Harry Davies is 1-2 50% on Sir Michael Stoute's three-year-old runners, and he is on Fox Journey <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b>, who left a deep impression when winning going away at Newmarket on his latest outing. The quick ground is a big positive for him, and he can prove hard to beat.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685806200000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085626">16:30 Handicap - Caius Chorister <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has a 35% strike rate when teaming up with trainer David Menuisier. They partner with Caius Chorister, who is 2-3 at this venue, and the defeat was last time out on the unfavoured soft ground over a distance too short on seasonal return. She has lots in her favour.</p><p>Kevin Philippart De Foy reported earlier in the week that Max Mayhem <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> was a horse he looked forward to running at Epsom after his cosy win at Kempton. De Foy is 4-7 57% at Epsom with his runners in the last five years.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685808300000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085630">17:05 JRA Tokyo Trophy - Mr Wagyu <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Mr Wagyu <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> won this race last year for trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart and has won all of his 15 races in June or July and looked to be coming back to the boil at York last time.</p><p>Trainer Ian Williams won this in 2018 and 2021 and fits a first-time visor to Night On Earth <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b>, and he has a 21% strike rate with this headgear.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Today's furthest traveller at Epsom racecourse is trainer Keith Dalgleish with his runner <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685802000000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085576">The Thin Blue Line <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> at 15:20</a>. He has made the 402-mile journey (regular traveller), followed by trainer John Joesph Murphy who saddles White Birch <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534">Derby </a>- he has made the 280-mile trip.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2></h2><p>Today's feature race is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534">13:30 Epsom Derby</a>, and a race that stops the nation will see 14 runners go to post in a wide-open renewal.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="auguste-rodin-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#auguste-rodin-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (10)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/auguste-rodin-ire/000000569781/">Auguste Rodin (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868086.png" alt="M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=45501362&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">5.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/aidan-obrien-ireland/000000047734/">Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ryan-moore/000000007095/">Ryan Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Connections highly think of him, and they have not been shy about it, but favoured by his track position in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy before flopping in the 2,000 Guineas. He has plenty of questions to answer for one so short in the betting.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="arrest-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#arrest-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (13)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/arrest-ire/000000572941/">Arrest (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866766.png" alt="Juddmonte silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=38793631&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">6.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-thady-gosden/000000056678/">John & Thady Gosden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/frankie-dettori/000000000058/">Frankie Dettori</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The last ride for Frankie Dettori in the Derby before retirement at the end of the season and easily landed the Chester Vase on seasonal return. There are ground concerns for many, but he looks every inch a stout stayer. (Advised in the Road To Derby Column at 10/1.)</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="military-order-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#military-order-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/military-order-ire/000000576415/">Military Order (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00012133.png" alt="Godolphin silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=48918331&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">5.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-appleby/000000050960/">Charlie Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/william-buick/000000011399/">William Buick</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Won the Lingfield Derby trial in good style and has improved with each outing, and it's really hard to find fault in what he has done. Needs to step forward on a form level, but that's entirely possible.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="passenger-usa"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#passenger-usa" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/passenger-usa/000000587455/">Passenger (Usa)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00081029.png" alt="Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=6030612&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">7/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">8.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sir-michael-stoute/000000000063/">Sir Michael Stoute</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/richard-kingscote/000000010078/">Richard Kingscote</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Devilishly unlucky not to be seen to best effect in the Dante but supplemented for £85,000 on the back of that. That race raised the question about stamina for these extra two furlongs. Unexposed and represents powerful connections. Good chance.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="sprewell-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#sprewell-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>11 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sprewell-ire/000000578034/">Sprewell (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00878786.png" alt="Mr Mohammed Khalid Abdulrahim silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=8226909&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">13.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/mrs-j-harrington-ireland/000000037193/">Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/shane-foley/000000013854/">Shane Foley</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Irish raider who has gone unbeaten in two starts and has form that ties in with White Birch. The son of Churchill could improve significantly for the move to fast ground for the first time. Interesting.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="white-birch"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#white-birch" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>14 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/white-birch/000000574531/">White Birch</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00034512.png" alt="Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=22622535&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">12/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">14</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-joseph-murphy-ireland/000000003196/">John Joseph Murphy, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/c-t-keane/000000013786/">C. T. Keane</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Excellent staying on second in the Dante, doing best of those from off the pace, and the move up in distance will surely bring about further improvement. Backers will need to keep a close eye on him at the stalls. (Advised 33/1 Road To Derby).</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="the-foxes-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#the-foxes-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/the-foxes-ire/000000568387/">The Foxes (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00847648.png" alt="King Power Racing Co Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=44979302&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">14.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/andrew-balding/000000015283/">Andrew Balding</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/oisin-murphy/000000015183/">Oisin Murphy</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Royal Lodge winner at two years, Dante winner latest and holds the strongest form in the race. Surely underestimated by the market if seeing out this extra distance (he is bred for it). (Advised 10/1 Road To Derby).</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dubai-mile-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#dubai-mile-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (5)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dubai-mile-ire/000000572250/">Dubai Mile (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00855657.png" alt="Ahmad Al Shaikh silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=46712039&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">20/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">26</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-johnston/000000057619/">Charlie Johnston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/daniel-muscutt/000000014646/">Daniel Muscutt</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Second to The Foxes in the Royal Lodge at two and held Arrest in France to land the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud but only plugged on for third in the 2,000 Guineas on reappearance. He has outside claims if improving for this trip.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="waipiro-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#waipiro-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>13 (11)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/waipiro-ire/000000576843/">Waipiro (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00834973.png" alt="Mr P. K. Siu silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=50398348&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">33/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">42</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-walker/000000045297/">Ed Walker</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-marquand/000000015895/">Tom Marquand</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Readily held by Military Order in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and even that form might not be good enough. He surely wants ten furlongs rather than 12.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="artistic-star-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#artistic-star-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (8)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/artistic-star-ire/000000577571/">Artistic Star (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000035.png" alt="Mr J. C. Smith silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=49257731&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">20</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ralph-beckett/000000010899/">Ralph Beckett</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rob-hornby/000000015207/">Rob Hornby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Two for two in his short career and could yet be anything. The form is miles off what is required here, but he hasn't had the opportunity to enhance his claims, and it's interesting connections come here rather than wait for Royal Ascot.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="san-antonio-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#san-antonio-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>10 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/san-antonio-ire/000000574866/">San Antonio (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868086A.png" alt="M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=353656&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">20/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/aidan-obrien-ireland/000000047734/">Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/w-m-lordan/000000009171/">W. M. Lordan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Given an enterprising ride from the front at Chester to win the Dee Stakes but was strong at the finish and not entirely written off even though not the choice of Ryan Moore.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="adelaide-river-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#adelaide-river-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (14)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/adelaide-river-ire/000000572474/">Adelaide River (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868031.png" alt="Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=47545823&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">33/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">70</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/aidan-obrien-ireland/000000047734/">Aidan O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/seamie-heffernan/000000001308/">Seamie Heffernan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Behind Dubai Mile and Arrest in France and well held by the latter in the Chester Vase but possibilities of improving for fast ground. Still, he looks slow.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="king-of-steel-usa"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#king-of-steel-usa" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/king-of-steel-usa/000000575617/">King Of Steel (Usa)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00847661B.png" alt="Amo Racing Limited silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=48540297&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">66/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">100</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-varian/000000047704/">Roger Varian</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kevin-stott/000000014649/">Kevin Stott</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Wrong side of the track in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy, but interesting connections threw him in there on just his second start. He needs plenty more on the balance.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dear-my-friend"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/03-june-2023/epsom-downs/16/2/#dear-my-friend" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dear-my-friend/000000568996/">Dear My Friend</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00874067.png" alt="Middleham Park Racing XXV & M Lai silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32396817&bssId=45325904&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.364085534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1685795400000">100/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214890188">210</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-johnston/000000057619/">Charlie Johnston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/andrea-atzeni/000000012399/">Andrea Atzeni</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Has been well held outside of Novice company and needs a big jolt of improvement.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><p></p><p>Arrest and The Foxes are my two against the field. Arrest could easily hold the most potential in this field on the balance of his two-year-old form, and he has grown substantially over the winter. Now a bigger, stronger and faster model, he has plenty more to offer and can give Frankie a big spin here, but his morning odds are now short enough following a perfect day for the rider yesterday.</p><p>The Foxes is the value option at the morning odds and has been significantly underestimated in the market. Dante winners have a good record in this event, and he will surely be hitting the frame and will love this ground, while the surprise package could be the unbeaten Artistic Star.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back The Foxes each-way in the Derby</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12/1</a></div><h2>Get Ryan's thoughts on his big Derby Ride Rodin</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Ryan Moore Epsom.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ryan%20Moore%20Epsom.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><span>It's Derby day at Epsom, so Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore shares his thoughts on his four rides, including favourite Auguste Rodin in the big race...</span></p><blockquote><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-auguste-rodin-in-good-shape-for-wide-open-epsom-derby-010623-368.html"><strong>Read Ryan's column here.</strong></a></blockquote><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A smashing opening day of the Epsom Festival yesterday, and I can't wait to see this Derby today. It's wide open, so there may be no superstar this year, but it makes for an excellent betting heat.</p><p>I love Arrest and think he is exceptionally talented and perhaps the best of these, but he is now a ridiculously short price. Still, The Foxes is undoubtedly the value in the race, having won the Dante more comfortably than people are giving him credit for. I don't think he wants to hit the front too soon, but time will tell!</p><p>Part of me thinks Arrest just hacks up, and the other thinks The Foxes won't be far away, while Artistic Star, White Birch, and Passenger all have claims in a wide-open race.</p><p>Best of luck to you, whatever you are backing today. Have a great weekend, and thanks for reading, as always.</p><p><br><a href="https://twitter.com/DarylCarter7" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7</a></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">GET A £10 FREE BET WHEN YOU BET £10 WORTH OF MULTIPLES ON SATURDAY'S HORSE RACING</h2> <p></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Opt-in required. Bet £10 on UK & IRE Horse Racing multiples on Saturday 3 June. Whole bet must have combined min odds of 2.0. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £10 free bet. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G100306">T&C's apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32396817&raceTime=1685795400000&dayToSearch=20230603&marketId=924.364085534">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20One%20last%20Derby%20dance%20for%20Dettori%20on%20well-backed%20Arrest&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20One%20last%20Derby%20dance%20for%20Dettori%20on%20well-backed%20Arrest" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-poets-10-1-beverley-return-can-be-rewarding-for-punters-300523-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Poet's 10/1 Beverley return can be rewarding for punters</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/f6e6fc18b02d0bcfd1eb075c0f2d13bec8b47d1b.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/f6e6fc18b02d0bcfd1eb075c0f2d13bec8b47d1b.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-brighton-specialists-and-seven-extra-places-for-tuesday-300523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Brighton specialists and seven extra place specials for Tuesday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kia Joorabchian 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Kia%20Joorabchian%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-varian-for-success-and-hughie-to-add-to-windsor-stat-290523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Varian for success and Hughie to add to Windsor stat</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Roger Varian 2 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Roger%20Varian%202%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-back-a-50-1-diamond-in-the-oaks-rough-020623-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Back a 50/1 Diamond in the Oaks rough</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Epsom Oaks head on 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Epsom%20Oaks%20head%20on%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-appleby-and-buick-show-a-united-front-41-at-yarmouth-010623-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Appleby and Buick show a United Front 4/1 at Yarmouth</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/202e1a99096d25cc32d952c3dd76415029e7afdb.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/202e1a99096d25cc32d952c3dd76415029e7afdb.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-form-horse-araminta-9-2-underestimated-at-goodwood-260523-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Form horse Araminta 9/2 underestimated at Goodwood</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/6a99fd22f8ccf15ee3c9139115bdfef998516dc9.450x362.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/6a99fd22f8ccf15ee3c9139115bdfef998516dc9.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/derby-day-racing-tips-tony-calvins-taking-33-1-artistic-to-star-in-epsom-derby-020623-166.html">Derby Day Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's taking 33/1 Artistic to Star in Epsom Derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-auguste-rodin-in-good-shape-for-wide-open-epsom-derby-010623-368.html">Ryan Moore: Auguste Rodin in good shape for wide open Epsom Derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-sprewell-to-spring-epsom-derby-surprise-at-11-1-020623-288.html">Derby Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Sprewell to spring Epsom Derby surprise at 11/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html">Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-hexham-duo-have-good-chances-for-saturday-22-1-double-030623-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Hexham duo have good chances for Saturday 22/1 double </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/derby-racing-tips-how-to-trade-on-saturdays-big-race-at-epsom-020623-696.html">Derby Racing Tips: How to trade on Saturday's big race at Epsom</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: One last Derby dance for Dettori on well-backed Arrest" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Live</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-one-last-derby-dance-for-dettori-on-well-backed-arrest-020623-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.betslip_promo').each(function(){ $(this).find('.inline_odds__main').clone().appendTo($(this).children('.betslip_promo__odds')).removeClass('inline_odds__decimal'); }); }); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7d1753b609560612","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>