There have only been two three-year-olds to run in this in the last ten years, but they get a hefty 12 lbs weight for age allowance, and Kolsai 3/13.95 is the representative this year.

Four-year-olds have won five of the last ten, and the only one this time is Imperial Fighter 10/111.00, who could see this course suit far better than Newmarket last time, which was a step back in the right direction, and he has been significantly underestimated.

Highland Avenue 7/42.70 holds the strongest recent form in the race with his defeat to stablemate Adayar and subsequent Group 1 winner Anmaat. He must avoid the dreaded bounce factor, as that run came after more than 400 days off the track, and this is a quick enough turnaround on fast ground.

Prosperous Voyage 7/42.70 has contested Group 1 or 2 company since September 2021, and today she drops in grade. The 2022 1,000 Guineas runner-up has failed to reproduce such an effort since but has a fair opportunity today, but she doesn't seem the most trustworthy.

Potapova 3/13.95 ran an excellent second in this race last year but needs to be forgiven a lesser effort on seasonal return at Goodwood when found to have an irregular heartbeat. If all is well, the return to a faster surface will prove right up her street, having been found wanting both times on soft ground when tried. When partnering in Group company at Epsom, Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore have form figures of 21365 stretching back to 2014.

Shaara 9/19.80 is Jim Crowley's only ride at Epsom today. In the last five years, 12 of his 27 rides have finished in the first three.

Roger Varian has had just five winners from his last 50 runners that have been off for 200 days or more and has the second favourite, Russet Gold 7/17.80.

Over 5f at Epsom, it's widely thought that the best draw is a high number against the stand rail. However, statistics would show that it is far more profitable for punters to back low-drawn runners with £33 to a £1 level stake and an ROI of 62% (11 races from 2014 to 2022, 175 runners).

Estate 15/28.40 is the only horse to have run here and ran well over six furlongs at this meeting last year in the Woodcote but failed to say. The drop back to five furlongs is a positive.

Lots of pace in this contest, which is highly likely to clock a speedy time.

Horses 10/1+ have won the last seven of these.

Claiming jockeys are 0-10.

A smashing renewal of unexposed three-year-olds, but no horse carrying more than 9st4lb has won this in the past ten runnings.

No SP favourite has won this race in the last ten years.

Jockey Harry Davies is 1-2 50% on Sir Michael Stoute's three-year-old runners, and he is on Fox Journey 5/15.80, who left a deep impression when winning going away at Newmarket on his latest outing. The quick ground is a big positive for him, and he can prove hard to beat.

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has a 35% strike rate when teaming up with trainer David Menuisier. They partner with Caius Chorister, who is 2-3 at this venue, and the defeat was last time out on the unfavoured soft ground over a distance too short on seasonal return. She has lots in her favour.

Kevin Philippart De Foy reported earlier in the week that Max Mayhem 7/24.40 was a horse he looked forward to running at Epsom after his cosy win at Kempton. De Foy is 4-7 57% at Epsom with his runners in the last five years.

Mr Wagyu 10/34.33 won this race last year for trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart and has won all of his 15 races in June or July and looked to be coming back to the boil at York last time.

Trainer Ian Williams won this in 2018 and 2021 and fits a first-time visor to Night On Earth 16/117.00, and he has a 21% strike rate with this headgear.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller at Epsom racecourse is trainer Keith Dalgleish with his runner The Thin Blue Line 25/126.00 at 15:20. He has made the 402-mile journey (regular traveller), followed by trainer John Joesph Murphy who saddles White Birch 14/115.00 in the Derby - he has made the 280-mile trip.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 13:30 Epsom Derby, and a race that stops the nation will see 14 runners go to post in a wide-open renewal.

No. 4 (10) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Connections highly think of him, and they have not been shy about it, but favoured by his track position in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy before flopping in the 2,000 Guineas. He has plenty of questions to answer for one so short in the betting.

No. 2 (13) Arrest (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The last ride for Frankie Dettori in the Derby before retirement at the end of the season and easily landed the Chester Vase on seasonal return. There are ground concerns for many, but he looks every inch a stout stayer. (Advised in the Road To Derby Column at 10/1.)

No. 8 (9) Military Order (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Won the Lingfield Derby trial in good style and has improved with each outing, and it's really hard to find fault in what he has done. Needs to step forward on a form level, but that's entirely possible.

No. 9 (7) Passenger (Usa) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Devilishly unlucky not to be seen to best effect in the Dante but supplemented for £85,000 on the back of that. That race raised the question about stamina for these extra two furlongs. Unexposed and represents powerful connections. Good chance.

No. 11 (6) Sprewell (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Irish raider who has gone unbeaten in two starts and has form that ties in with White Birch. The son of Churchill could improve significantly for the move to fast ground for the first time. Interesting.

No. 14 (2) White Birch SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: John Joseph Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Excellent staying on second in the Dante, doing best of those from off the pace, and the move up in distance will surely bring about further improvement. Backers will need to keep a close eye on him at the stalls. (Advised 33/1 Road To Derby).

No. 12 (3) The Foxes (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Royal Lodge winner at two years, Dante winner latest and holds the strongest form in the race. Surely underestimated by the market if seeing out this extra distance (he is bred for it). (Advised 10/1 Road To Derby).

No. 6 (5) Dubai Mile (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Second to The Foxes in the Royal Lodge at two and held Arrest in France to land the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud but only plugged on for third in the 2,000 Guineas on reappearance. He has outside claims if improving for this trip.

No. 13 (11) Waipiro (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 42 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Readily held by Military Order in the Lingfield Derby Trial, and even that form might not be good enough. He surely wants ten furlongs rather than 12.

No. 3 (8) Artistic Star (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Two for two in his short career and could yet be anything. The form is miles off what is required here, but he hasn't had the opportunity to enhance his claims, and it's interesting connections come here rather than wait for Royal Ascot.

No. 10 (12) San Antonio (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Given an enterprising ride from the front at Chester to win the Dee Stakes but was strong at the finish and not entirely written off even though not the choice of Ryan Moore.

No. 1 (14) Adelaide River (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 70 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Behind Dubai Mile and Arrest in France and well held by the latter in the Chester Vase but possibilities of improving for fast ground. Still, he looks slow.

No. 7 (4) King Of Steel (Usa) SBK 66/1 EXC 100 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Wrong side of the track in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy, but interesting connections threw him in there on just his second start. He needs plenty more on the balance.

No. 5 (1) Dear My Friend SBK 100/1 EXC 210 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Has been well held outside of Novice company and needs a big jolt of improvement.

Big race verdict

Arrest and The Foxes are my two against the field. Arrest could easily hold the most potential in this field on the balance of his two-year-old form, and he has grown substantially over the winter. Now a bigger, stronger and faster model, he has plenty more to offer and can give Frankie a big spin here, but his morning odds are now short enough following a perfect day for the rider yesterday.

The Foxes is the value option at the morning odds and has been significantly underestimated in the market. Dante winners have a good record in this event, and he will surely be hitting the frame and will love this ground, while the surprise package could be the unbeaten Artistic Star.

Back The Foxes each-way in the Derby 12/1

Get Ryan's thoughts on his big Derby Ride Rodin

It's Derby day at Epsom, so Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore shares his thoughts on his four rides, including favourite Auguste Rodin in the big race...

Final Word

A smashing opening day of the Epsom Festival yesterday, and I can't wait to see this Derby today. It's wide open, so there may be no superstar this year, but it makes for an excellent betting heat.

I love Arrest and think he is exceptionally talented and perhaps the best of these, but he is now a ridiculously short price. Still, The Foxes is undoubtedly the value in the race, having won the Dante more comfortably than people are giving him credit for. I don't think he wants to hit the front too soon, but time will tell!

Part of me thinks Arrest just hacks up, and the other thinks The Foxes won't be far away, while Artistic Star, White Birch, and Passenger all have claims in a wide-open race.

Best of luck to you, whatever you are backing today. Have a great weekend, and thanks for reading, as always.



