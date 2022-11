Daryl's NAP is 2/1 chance

Stat of the day is 50% for Fergal O'Brien

Ryan Moore exclusive on Breeders' Cup chances

Money Talk

Mark your card

At 13:47 at Sedgefield, trainer Charlie Longsdon has a 36% strike rate at this venue and looks to have found a good opening for his Byzantium Lad 5.04/1. He partners with jockey Sean Quinlan, and together they have a 27% strike rate and are profitable to back £88 to a £1 level stake!

At 14:55 at Sedgefield, trainer's Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have a staggering 45% strike rate (5-11) and today send debutant Anti Bridge 11.010/1.

The 12:50 at Newbury has been won by Paul Nicholls for the last two years, including with a four-year-old last term. He saddles Grivetana 3.7511/4.

Broomfield Burg, Dusart, Mister Fisher, Steal A March and winner Claimintakinforgan have been Nicky Henderson's representatives in this 13:20 at Newbury in the last five years. He saddles Boom Boom 1.910/11 this time around, and he could turn out to be useful.

The 14:30 at Newbury usually goes to a useful filly, and She's A Saint 1.51/2 looks unopposable in this contest. She created a deep impression at Hexham and could prove a horse to follow this season.

Trainer Nicky Henderson is 4-20 in bumper races in the last five years at Newbury, and he saddles newcomer Iolaos Du Mou 2.68/5 at 16:12.

At 14:25 at Chelmsford, Ready Reckoner 26.025/1 is a first-time runner after a gelding operation. He is by Showcasing, and these sire's runners have a 75% ROI on the first run after this operation. He makes his handicap debut.

Trainer David Menuisier has just a 9% strike rate with runners wearing a hood, so removing this headgear on Ar El Bee 34.033/1 at 18:30 at Chelmsford could be a positive move. His three-year-old is by Le Havre and the sire's runners switching to the AW for the first time sees a 22% strike rate.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:00 Chelmsford - Full Intention - Has won here five times (33%)

17:30 Chelmsford - Real Estate - Has won here twice (25%)

18:00 Chelmsford - Dark Side Prince - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:20 Sedgefield - Newberry New - Has won off 87 runs off 77

17:30 Chelmsford - Liberty Bay - Has won off 69 runs off 52

18:00 Chelmsford - Ornate - Has won off 97 runs off 61

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Adam West. He has made the 280-mile journey to Sedgefield for one runner on the card - Kilganer Queen 6.05/1 16:05. This is just the trainers fourth runner here (1-3), and his horse has halved in price from 10/1 into 5/1 overnight.

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Newbury at 15:05, a Pertemps Qualifier where the first four will qualify for the final in March. A couple to keep on side in this one.

No. 4 Didtheyleaveuoutto (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Nick Gifford

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 131

Didtheyleaveyououtto has strong claims if the recent downpour of significant rain the last few hours (it's currently 5 am as a write) hasn't gotten into the ground. He needs it like a road and ran really well when poorly positioned at Chepstow in the Silver Trophy.

He was a staying on second in this race last term, and staying distances are what he wants. He ticks plenty of boxes with his sights lowered today but the going needs to be monitored.

No. 1 Jatiluwih (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 138

Jatiluwih is interesting reverting back to hurdles. He is a winner of five of his nine hurdle starts and returns on a very handy mark - he was eighth in the final of this competition at Cheltenham off of ten pounds higher.

Owner/rider David Maxwell went close with Dolphin Square in this race in 2020, and no doubt he will return to fences in due course, so he will be a player at the business end.

No. 2 Annual Invictus (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 135

Annual Invictus has stamina to prove, but he has shaped on multiple occasions that this sort of trip could see further improvement. He was last seen in this sphere when a strongly finishing fourth in the Betfair Hurdle, and he could have plenty more to offer yet aged just seven.

He has a good record fresh, and the cheek-pieces that saw him run poorly in his final three outings last term are removed. He must go close.

Big race verdict

A tricky heat that revolves around the going description but even so, Annual Invictus has valid claims returned to hurdles with an air of unfinished business. He could take some stopping if improving for this distance. Jatiluwih is worth a cover bet.

Chase debutant to take a big step forward

At Newbury at 13:55, the day's best bet could be Unanswered Prayers 3.02/1 for Chris Gordon and Tom Cannon, who makes his chase debut but has point-to-point experience with two runner-up efforts. He is clearly a much-improved horse since then, as he showed with a good effort on return behind Knappers Hill when better than the bare result.

No. 3 Unanswered Prayers (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 124

He was a good second behind the useful Stage Star on his last visit here, and he should improve a good deal on his already strong hurdle form. The market has Huelgoat too short here, and it would be no surprise to see strong support for the selection. Anything bigger than 3.02/1 is a fair bet.

Final Word

We potentially saw a brilliant prospect yesterday in Tahmuras of Paul Nicholls, who won going away in excellent style. His overall time was much quicker than the division one and the bumper!

His best work came at the finish, and he could potentially be one for the Challow Hurdle, but he will need to sharpen up before then. He won't get a soft lead too many times from here out, but the small field sizes - as is the time - will help him with his progression.

I liked it a lot, but I must do more work on the race over the weekend!

Friday and Saturday look as though they will be big days for Gordon Elliott, who has usually targetted Down Royal with some of his best horses, and that looks like the case on Friday. He has a number of Cheltenham Festival candidates out to play, and things are getting exciting.

Until tomorrow, be lucky!



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7