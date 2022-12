Two bets on Thursday from Daryl Carter

Mark your card

In the opening 12:07 at Market Rasen, conditional jockey Kai Lenihan has a 100% (3-3) record when riding Gerard Mentor 3.55/2.

Market watch for Potter runners

In the 12:07 and 13:40 at Market Rasen, trainer Ryan Potter saddles Ithaka 4.03/1 and Lucky Bounce 5.04/1. The yard has been known to like a gamble, and the first mentioned arrives from Ronan McNally - another punting yard in Ireland. Potter has had a few horses from this yard cross the Irish sea in recent times, some of which have had support in the market, and these pair are fairly unexposed after just one handicap start each, and the latter has seen this trainer win the race for the last two years.

At 13:17 at Leicester, trainer Michael Scudamore has a 36% strike rate at this course in the last five years and runs Faitque De L'Isle 2.915/8. He has booked Charlie Deutsch (1-3), who could have a good day today at this venue. Deutsch has five rides - four are priced at shorter than 2/1.

The 12:55 at Wincanton is an exciting Mares Novices' Chase, but all eyes are on Lime Avenue 1.75/7, who quickened away smartly in a Chepstow Bumper 36 days ago and is up in trip for hurdle debut.

At 13:25 at Wincanton, trainer Lydia Richards has only had two runners at this venue in the last five years scoring with one (50%), and today she sends Certainly Red 5.59/2.

Jockey Partick Mullins makes his first visit to Wincanton at 14:55 to take the ride on Emmet Mullins' Filey Bay 1.910/11. Mullins looks to have another well-handicapped horse on his hands here and has continued his fine record with British raids, having scored three times from eight runners in Britain this term.

At Thurles at 12:32, Tellmesomethinggirl 2.89/5 makes her seasonal/chase debut. The former point-to-point winner has tended to need her seasonal return over hurdles, so she may be best watched, but she is an exciting addition to this sphere.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:02 Thurles - Western Sea - Has won here twice (15%)

19:30 Chelmsford - La Roca Del Fuego - Has won here four times (50%)

20:00 Chelmsford - Red Stripes - Has won here seven times (21%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:47 Leicester - Rizzardo - Has won off 103 runs off 93

16:30 Chelmsford - Asdaa - Has won off 77 runs off 66

18:30 Chelmsford - Araifjan - Has won off 77 runs off 60

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Peter Bowen who has made the 259-mile journey to Market Rasen with three runners on the card.

Bowen is hugely profitable to back blind at this venue with a level stakes profit of £117.74 and a 21% strike rate.

13:40 Milfolhas Has 12/1

14:40 Souriyan 20/1

15:10 Coal Fire 22/1

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Thurles, the Listed 2m6f Chase at 13:32 where five runners head to post.

No. 1 Cilaos Emery (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

You won't see many better first-time-out records than Cilaos Emery with form figures of 121141 and when returning from any break 112F11411. He won this race last year in effortless style, and he has twice beaten favourite Darasso, so he looks to have plenty going for him.

This looks to be the time to catch him, and he could easily get his own way on the front end - it's staggering he isn't a clear favourite.

No. 2 Darasso (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

This test will probably suit Darasso better than the stop-start gallop at Clonmel last time, but he was well positioned there and had little excuses in the testing ground, having been race-fit. He is hard to win with but comes here with valid claims if putting his best foot forward, although I wouldn't be rushing to back him at his current morning odds.

No. 4 Mount Ida (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Mount Ida arrives with a bit to prove, having failed to complete her final two outings last season. She was last seen in handicap company, so she needs to take a step forward to land this Listed prize against the boys. It's hard to know what to expect, but she has a fair record fresh and should get the race run to suit.

Big race verdict

While a few of these have soft claims, none have stronger credentials than Cilaos Emery. The time to catch him is fresh, and he will get the run of the race, being the only confirmed front-runner in the line up. It's hard to find fault with him as he ticks all the boxes - ground, track, trip and is the form horse in the race. It's hard to know why he isn't a 2/1 favourite.

Timeform look into the future at Market Rasen

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Market Rasen on Thursday 1 December.

Final Word

Lisloran gave trainer Russell Ross his first winner under rules in the 14:40 at Ayr Tuesday, having been backed from 66-1 to 100-30. There was another gamble yesterday flagged up by the Betting.betfair team in the "Best Backed horse of the day section" when 66/1 newcomer Bitacora was backed into an SP of 10/3, only to be denied by half a length.

With Christmas fast approaching, I expect to see a few more of these types of gambles, and while they might not be as big a price as those above, do keep an eye on Ryan Potter runners flagged in the mark your card section.

Plenty for you to get stuck into today. Al Dudman has kindly agreed to cover tomorrow ( I am unwell) so until Sunday, be lucky.



