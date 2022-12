Daryl's NAP runs at Leicester

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Extra places are being paid today!

At Lingfield today, jockey Jim Crowley has three strong rides, including for trainer George Boughey on Pocket The Packet 1.910/11 at 12:50, for which he is 2-2 100% on the AW.

At 16:55 at Kempton, trainer Tom Clover has an 18% strike rate and an A/E of 1.56 with first-time two-year-olds at Kempton. He saddles Prisha 5.04/1.

At Kempton at 17:30, trainer George Boughey sends handicap debutant Perdika 2.89/5 and backing Boughey handicap debutants at this venue in the last five years sees a profit of £28 to a £1 level stake and a 33% strike rate.

Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick have a 40% strike rate in the last five years at Kempton (28-70) and today partner with two horses: 19:00 Whispering Romance 2.89/5 and 20:00 Bandinelli 5.04/1.

At 14:15 at Hexham, Captain Westie 5.04/1 has seen some overnight market support off a long return, and his trainer has a 38% strike rate with horses he has picked up from other yards the first time out.

The biggest class dropper today is Don't Fight It 41.040/1 at 12:20 at Lingfield. She drops four grades today and makes her AW debut.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:00 Lingfield - Marion's Boy - Has won here four times (25%)

16:45 Dundalk - Whatharm - Has won here six times (54%)

20:00 Kempton - Rainbow Dreamer - Has won here five times (83%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

11:20 Lingfield - Mr Mac - Has won off 57 runs off 47

11:50 Lingfield - Starshiba - Has won off 82 runs off 69

14:50 Hexham - Fourth Of July - Has won off 98 runs off 88

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer's Charlie And Mark Johnston, who made the 279-mile journey to Lingfield with their runner Suffrajet at 14:00.

The trainer duo are also the furthest travellers on the Kempton card today; however, their sole runner at Lingfield may prove a risky proposition in a bid to bounce back from a poor showing last time.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is Leicester's 13:50 Class 5 Novices Handicap Chase, a small-field four-runner contest that sees a potentially very well-handicapped runner from the Martin Keightley yard in search of back-to-back wins.

No. 3 Miladygrace SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 80

Miladygrace won with a good deal in hand despite a violent market drift from morning odds of 9/4 out to an SP of 8/1 at Taunton 13 days ago, and providing this doesn't come too quick, she looks a few steps ahead of the handicapper yet.

She was well backed when returning from more than 400 days off the track at Ludlow when an unfortunate slip on the bend saw her unseat her rider but made no mistake at Taunton, quickening clear. She is unexposed and comfortably held Gaelic Thunder on her latest outing. She makes plenty of appeal at any odds against today.

No. 2 Braveheart (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 97

Braveheart similarly held Gaelic Thunder with a good performance at Exeter on his penultimate start but failed to back that up at Ludlow when well behind Miladygrace before that one departed and now has questions to answer. He is not one for maximum faith and will need the favourite to underperform.

No. 1 Great Heart'jac (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 106

Great Heart'jac makes his chase debut, and the form of his point-to-point victory makes him an appealing option in a winnable event. Still, he failed to progress over hurdles last term and will need this switch to fences to spark him back to life.

He was reported to be lame on his latest outing, which is a possible excuse, and he ran well behind a subsequent winner on his return at Chepstow. He is now an 11-race Maiden, so it's hard to have maximum faith in what to expect.

Big race verdict

This should come down to Great Heart'jac and Miladygrace, but the ready preference is for the latter, who is in good heart, progressive and looks streets ahead of the handicapper on the latest evidence. She makes the most appeal at anything bigger than evens.

It's been a big week for National Hunt racing, and we have almost certainly seen some Cheltenham Festival winners. Here with all the info and adding to his Cheltenham ante-post list for week eight, is Daryl Carter...

Final Word

A smashing weekend of racing action! I had been hiding in a bomb shelter for much of the weekend after upsetting the Honeysuckle faithful with a tweet on the back of her defeat at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

She has been a wonderful racing mare - scoring 16 consecutive times is no mean feat, and turning up and doing it repeatedly is nothing short of miraculous. Still, there needs to be some context to her 16 straight victories. She is spoken of as one of the greats, but that comes with little conviction when you delve into the facts.

Unfortunately, she has been around at a time when the 2m division has been poor, and her achievements in Grade 1 races have been overexaggerated. While a tweeter pointed out to me that you can only beat what's put in front of you, the fact that nothing has been put in front of her rated higher 160 in the last 12 months until Sunday probably shows the lack of depth in this division.

Long gone are the days of 2014 when the first four home in the Champion Hurdle were rated 165 plus. The average rating of a Champion Hurdle runner in the last ten years reads as follows:

2013 = 160.7

2014 = 162.3

2015 = 161.1

2016 = 158.8

2017 = 157.09

2018 = 157.7

2019 = 161.9

2020 = 155.8 (17 runners)

2021 = 159.6

2022 = 157

It's been a steady decline other than in 2019, but it's not just me that has seen it. In 2020 we had the highest amount of Champion Hurdle runners in the last ten years by some margin, given the lack of top-class horses saw trainers like Dr Richard Newland, Micky Hammond and Philip Hobbs take their chances.

The highest-rated horse Honeysuckle has beaten is Sharjah (164), and he had never gone off shorter than a double-figure price for any race at the Cheltenham Festival.

Everything needs context, I am a fan of the mare, but I am not blindsided by affection and this is something I have been saying for a while not just on the back of this defeat.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7