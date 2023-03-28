</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Heavy at Hexham and another north east winner for Wadge?
Alan Dudman
28 March 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-28T09:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-28T09:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you latest news, form, betting moves and stats for Tuesday's action at Hexham, Huntingdon and Wolverhampton... Big race winner yesterday 75% stat horse in action at Huntingdon Alan Dudman has the form and stats for Tuesday and some Aidan O'Brien Classics' markets Tuesday's two jumps cards at Hexham and Huntingdon throw up contrasting conditions - and dare I say field sizes. Hexham will be testing - proper Hexham heavy - this afternoon for their six races. Runners are sparse however with field sizes today reading 2, 5, 4, 10, 5, and 5. Good ground potentially awaits at the much sharper venue Huntingdon, where six races in total include two handicaps each over fences and hurdles. Eight races from Wolverhampton for the evening action features plenty of course regulars and another set of three Classified Stakes races. Wolverhampton, you are spoiling us! Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 15:15 Hexham: For Three 15/2 into 11/2. 15:45 Hexham: The White Volcano 20/1 into 10/1, and How Much 25/1 into 12/1. 13:30 Huntingdon: Drop Him In 20/1 into 10/1.14:00 Huntingdon: Cape Cornwall Rose 100/1 into 18/1, and Crazy Maisie 33/1 into 20/1. 14:30 Huntingdon: The Knot Is Tied 16/1 into 12/1. 17:30 Wolverhampton: Romanovich 16/1 into 11/1, and Closeness 40/1 into 22/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:30 Huntingdon: Master Malcolm [3.5] out to [4.0]. 15:30 Huntingdon: Ike Sport [2.4] out to [2.7]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! The three Extra Place Specials are all at Wolverhampton this evening (well they were never going to be at Hexham, were they?) and each-way players have 12 runners for the 17:00 Wolverhampton 1m1f Handicap. Wolf Of Kingstreet was on the slide in the betting this morning out to 9/1, and goes up in trip for his handicap debut, and it's also a first start for David Loughnane since leaving the biscuit baron Hugo Palmer. The 19:30 Wolverhampton 6f Classified Stakes contest is the second Extra Place Special and a solid 5/2 favourite in Blackcurrent, although drawn out in 11 won't be easy for the market leader. Arlecchino's Gift drifted out to 10/1 this morning, but he could go well for the four places and has winning form at the track. He'd be my idea of an each-way play as he was rated in the high 60s not so long ago. The final Extra Place Special is the 20:30 Wolverhampton 5f Handicap. Amazing Amaya is another at 10s into 9s that appeals for an each-way play as she has a good draw on the inside in one and goes well at Wolves. Stat Of The Day Over to Huntingdon, trainer Sarah Humphrey is 4-8 in the last four weeks at 50% and is 3-4 at 75% all told in the last fortnight. Her hat-trick seeking Le Tueur heads the betting for the opening 13:30 2m7f Novices' Handicap Chase and was a wide-margin winner over 3m5f at Fakenham last time in soft ground. He's up to 98 now but will stay well. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/huntingdon/25/1/#le-tueur-ire] Back Le Tueur in the 13:30 at Huntingdon 5/2 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:30 Huntingdon: Spotty Dog 11/4 has won here twice (100%). 16:00 Huntingdon: Ratoute Yutty 9/2 has won here twice (25%). 14:45 Hexham: Kildrum 11/10 has won here twice (33%), and Speak Of The Devil 13/2 has won here twice (33%). 15:15 Hexham: For Three 11/2 has won here twice (25%), and Bingoo 11/8 has won here twice (100%). 17:30 Wolverhampton: Martineo 3/1 has won here three times (27%). 18:00 Wolverhampton: Starfighter 7/2 has won here twice (25%), and On The Right Track 22/1 has won here twice (40%). 19:00 Wolverhampton: Newyorkstateofmind 11/1 has won here twice (40%), and Bang On The Bell 30/1 has won here three times (38%). 20:30 Wolverhampton: Amazing Amaya 9/1 has won here twice (11%), Glorious Charmer has won here five times (20%), Red Walls 10/1 has won here three times (14%), and Admirable Lad 10/1 has won here three times (21%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:15 Hexham: For Three 11/2 has won off a mark of 108 and today runs from 96. 14:30 Huntingdon: Caro Des Flos 14/1 has won off a mark of 90 and today runs from 78, and Abaya Du Mathan 8/1 has won off a mark of 102 and today runs from 87. Furthest traveller Hexham may be far from blessed with runners today, but at least they can boast of the furthest travelling winner (potentially) with Richard Bandey's Wewillgowithplanb (11/10) going 306 miles this afternoon for the 15:15 Hexham 2m Handicap Hurdle. The 6yo ground out an 11L win at Fontwell last time on his chase debut, but he switches back to hurdles today from a mark of 113. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/3/#wewillgowithplanb-ire] Back Wewillgowithplanb in the 15:15 at Hexham 6/5 Form Watch It's impossible to ignore the excellent conditional jockey Patrick Wadge at the moment - and the talented youngster rode a treble just four days ago at Musselburgh to take his tally to 12-33 at 36% in the last four weeks. He heads to Hexham for just one ride this afternoon with Petite Rhapsody in the 15:45 Hexham 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Petitie Rhapsody is exposed and heavy ground looks an unknown, but his trainer Lucinda Russell remains in decent nick too at 16-60 at 27% from the last month. Brian Hughes surprisingly isn't the top Hexham jockey this term - currently second on the north east leaderboard, and out of his four rides this afternoon, his best chance of a winner is Charlie's Numbers in the 16:45 Hexham 2m NHF. Charlie's numbers is a son of Frankel for leading US owner Andrew Rosen. I am not sure Rosen will be at Hexham today but it would be fun if he was. Catch Bissett is a new name in the training ranks, but she's had a big price winner at Hexham this term and is 1-3 so far at the track with a profit of +18.00. Her only runner today is Lewa House 11/4 in the 15:45 Hexham 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. The 7yo likes heavy going and runs in the first-time cheekpieces. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#lewa-house] Veteran rider Paddy Brennan is the top dog at Huntingdon this term with a 43% strike-rate from his 14 rides and has just one ride today on a very short priced favourite in Greyval in the 14:00 2m Juvenile Hurdle. She has plenty of potential and deserves her short price considering she won a Listed race at Doncaster last time. Connor Brace has an even better strike-rate at Huntingdon with a 3-5 record at 60% and a profit of +8.50. He is another with just one mount this afternoon at the track with Keplerian 4/1 in the 14:30 2m4f Handicap Chase. He is well named too, as he is by Telescope, as Johannes Kepler was a German astronomer. Every day is a learning day as they say. Both Brace and Brennan are riding for Fergal O'Brien and his strike-rate is 12-33 at 33% for Huntingdon this term with a profit of +10.00. Sadly there are no astronomers called Fergal. Trainer Michael Hawker has a perfect 2-2 record at Huntingdon this term and his last-time out winner Spotty Dog 11/4 runs in the opening 13:30 2m7f Novices' Handicap Chase. Wolverhampton's card for the evening sees Oisin Murphy in action again, and he's currently enjoying a good run since his return to the saddle with a strike-rate of 21% from his 74 rides. He has six rides booked this evening: 17:00 Wolverhampton: Looe P Looe 9/4. 17:30 Wolverhampton: Gatwick Kitten 11/4. 18:00 Wolverhampton: Starfighter 4/1. 18:30 Wolverhampton: Woolhampton 8/11. 19:00 Wolverhampton: Level Up 14/1. 20:00 Wolverhampton: Too Funky 15/2. Murphy will be looking to wrestle his Champion Jockey crown back from William Buick for the 2023 Turf Flat season, with Buick at 4/6 and Murphy at 5/4 on the Sportsbook ante-post market. Trainer James Tate is 5-12 of late at 42% and a profit of +6.51. Shades Of Summer heads the betting at 6/4 for Tate in the 19:00 Wolverhampton 6f Handicap. Race of the day Hititi ran out an easy winner for another "Race Of The Day" selection yesterday. Two wins and a place last week and Bangers And Cash at 6/1 the week before, so hopefully we can keep the run going today. I'm sticking with my favourite punting track Hexham for this part, and at least we have 10 runners for the 15:45 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Lewa House heads the market at 5/2 and has a good chance to get back on track as he appeared not to stay the 3m last time here when beaten by 27L. He did score over CD from 82 earlier in the soft, but he didn't have an awful lot in hand that day. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#lewa-house] Golan Cloud was a slight drifter this morning from 5/2 out to 11/4 and runs in the For Jim colours for trainer Jennie Candlish. He landed this race in 2021, and while he shaped okay at Uttoxeter last time, he's struggling for form at the moment. Sue Smith has a runner here too, although Marty Time was weak in the betting from 5/2 to 11/4 to mirror Golan Cloud. Smith just hasn't fired at all this term, and in the past I loved a staying horse from her yard, but she's too quiet, especially asking to back at 5/2 or 11/4. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#marty-time-fr] Petite Rhapsody appeals as an each-way pick at 15/2 and drifting with the 10 runners, as this doesn't look a strong contest. He's not often in the winners' enclosure with a 1-17 record over hurdles but he does stay 3m. There's a big doubt with the ground, as he has done a lot of his racing on good. That's a doubt with Hexham heavy in store, but he is a relation to the staying chaser Rathvinden. Big Race Verdict Lewa House is the obvious one, but it's a race that looks open and it might be worth taking a chance on Petite Rhapsody handling the ground. He stays, and Russell and Wadge are in top form. Today also represents a slight drop in class, and with three places, he will certainly have the stamina. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#petite-rhapsody-ire] Back Petite Rhapsody in the 15:45 at Hexham 15/2 Frost looking forward to her best chance of the week Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost is in action this week and says in her exclusive blog of her best chance: "If she doesn't run here she has another entry at Uttoxeter on Saturday, and wherever she goes I'd be pretty confident so long as Sandown hasn't taken too much out of her. She's a lovely mare." Click here to read Frost's exclusive Betfair column. Ditcheat latest from the Champion trainer Paul Nicholls spoke to Barry Orr earlier this week with his usual Ditcheat Diary and you can listen here for the trainer's latest plans for Aintree. Tony Calvin's latest ante-post update Our big price tipster Tony Calvin previews this weekend's Lincoln at Doncaster and says: "This really is an utter minefield of a handicap, and I haven't even mentioned dozens of the other horses entered (we have 69 in the race as it stands), or betrayed any confidences and passed on some of the gossip horses." Click here for TC's latest ante-post preview. Timeform preview Huntingdon on Tuesday Andrew Asquith takes over on tipping duties today from the Halifax nerve centre and highlights a NAP selection saying: "That winner has franked the form since and Master Malcom doesn't face any horses with that sort of profile today. Now just 1 lb higher in the weights he seems sure to launch a bold bid." Andrew's NAP and NB picks are both 3/1, and you can click here for the selections. Final Word I might be the only one who is enjoying Hexham not once but twice this week, but Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday has me in the mood - a good one, may I add. I always enjoyed the Lincoln and the Brocklesby (in its old slot) when I was a skiving off student with my old pal Damo. Great days heading to the bookies away from any work. Saturday's Lincoln card has a ton of entries, but I had a look at Sunday's runners and I am hoping Maghlaak puts in a good performance for his handicap debut in a decent-looking 0-95. Jim Crowley is pencilled in and I have long thought of him as a Hunt Cup type for Royal Ascot - whether that's in the trainer's mind I have no idea, but his close relation Afaak won the Royal Ascot cavalry charge, and rather interestingly took in a Doncaster race on his third start. He'll have to win and get his rating up to high 90s to even get in, so here's hoping. Maghlaak is also a son of my own personal favourite Ghanaati and I am already waiting for her next son or daughter. Further afield, Aidan O'Brien held his press and media day at Ballydoyle this week and earmarked Auguste Rodin as his potential Triple Crown horse. O'Brien is 11/10 on the Sportsbook under the #OddsOnThat section to train the winner of three or more English Classics. He's 33/1 on the Sportsbook #OddsOnThat to train the winner of all five English Classics. What a time for the great game. Daryl is back on duty tomorrow after his break, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alan Dudman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan_dudman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/east street sue smith hexham 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Hexham horse racing action"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Al deliver a winner at Hexham?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Heavy%20at%20Hexham%20and%20another%20north%20east%20winner%20for%20Wadge%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-heavy-at-hexham-and-another-north-east-winner-for-wadge-280323-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Heavy%20at%20Hexham%20and%20another%20north%20east%20winner%20for%20Wadge%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman brings you latest news, form, betting moves and stats for Tuesday's action at Hexham, Huntingdon and Wolverhampton...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Big race winner yesterday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995"><strong>75% stat horse in action at Huntingdon</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the form and stats for Tuesday and some Aidan O'Brien Classics' markets</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Tuesday's two jumps cards at Hexham and Huntingdon throw up contrasting conditions - and dare I say field sizes. <strong>Hexham </strong>will be testing - proper Hexham heavy - this afternoon for their six races. Runners are sparse however with field sizes today reading 2, 5, 4, 10, 5, and 5.</p><p>Good ground potentially awaits at the much sharper venue <strong>Huntingdon</strong>, where six races in total include two handicaps each over fences and hurdles.</p><p>Eight races from <strong>Wolverhampton </strong>for the evening action features plenty of course regulars and another set of three Classified Stakes races. Wolverhampton, you are spoiling us!</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680012900000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613683">15:15 Hexham</a></strong>: For Three 15/2 into 11/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">15:45 Hexham</a></strong>: The White Volcano 20/1 into 10/1, and How Much 25/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995">13:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Drop Him In 20/1 into 10/1.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680008400000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614005">14:00 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Cape Cornwall Rose 100/1 into 18/1, and Crazy Maisie 33/1 into 20/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680010200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614008">14:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: The Knot Is Tied 16/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680021000000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614180">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Romanovich 16/1 into 11/1, and Closeness 40/1 into 22/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680010200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614008">14:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Master Malcolm <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680013800000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614032">15:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Ike Sport <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>The three Extra Place Specials are all at Wolverhampton this evening (well they were never going to be at Hexham, were they?) and each-way players have 12 runners for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680019200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614177">17:00 Wolverhampton 1m1f Handicap</a></strong>. Wolf Of Kingstreet was on the slide in the betting this morning out to 9/1, and goes up in trip for his handicap debut, and it's also a first start for David Loughnane since leaving the biscuit baron Hugo Palmer.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680028200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614201">19:30 Wolverhampton 6f Classified Stakes</a></strong> contest is the second Extra Place Special and a solid 5/2 favourite in Blackcurrent, although drawn out in 11 won't be easy for the market leader.</p><p>Arlecchino's Gift drifted out to 10/1 this morning, but he could go well for the four places and has winning form at the track. He'd be my idea of an each-way play as he was rated in the high 60s not so long ago.</p><p>The final Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680031800000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614209">20:30 Wolverhampton 5f Handicap</a></strong>. Amazing Amaya is another at 10s into 9s that appeals for an each-way play as she has a good draw on the inside in one and goes well at Wolves.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Over to Huntingdon, trainer <strong>Sarah Humphrey</strong> is 4-8 in the last four weeks at 50% and is 3-4 at 75% all told in the last fortnight.</p><p>Her hat-trick seeking Le Tueur heads the betting for the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995">13:30 2m7f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> and was a wide-margin winner over 3m5f at Fakenham last time in soft ground. He's up to 98 now but will stay well.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="le-tueur-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/huntingdon/25/1/#le-tueur-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/le-tueur-ire/000000522987/">Le Tueur (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00064546.png" alt="Yen Hall Farm Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218107&bssId=28140756&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613995&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680006600000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921444">3.9</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sarah-humphrey/000000019089/">Sarah Humphrey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jay-tidball/000000019501/">Jay Tidball</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 98</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Le Tueur in the 13:30 at Huntingdon</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/2</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995">13:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Spotty Dog 11/4 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680015600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614035">16:00 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Ratoute Yutty 9/2 has won here twice (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680011100000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613669">14:45 Hexham</a></strong>: Kildrum 11/10 has won here twice (33%), and Speak Of The Devil 13/2 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680012900000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613683">15:15 Hexham</a></strong>: For Three 11/2 has won here twice (25%), and Bingoo 11/8 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680021000000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614180">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Martineo 3/1 has won here three times (27%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680022800000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614193">18:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Starfighter 7/2 has won here twice (25%), and On The Right Track 22/1 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680026400000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614199">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Newyorkstateofmind 11/1 has won here twice (40%), and Bang On The Bell 30/1 has won here three times (38%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680031800000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614209">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Amazing Amaya 9/1 has won here twice (11%), Glorious Charmer has won here five times (20%), Red Walls 10/1 has won here three times (14%), and Admirable Lad 10/1 has won here three times (21%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680012900000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613683">15:15 Hexham</a></strong>: For Three 11/2 has won off a mark of 108 and today runs from 96. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680010200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614008">14:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Caro Des Flos 14/1 has won off a mark of 90 and today runs from 78, and Abaya Du Mathan 8/1 has won off a mark of 102 and today runs from 87.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Hexham may be far from blessed with runners today, but at least they can boast of the furthest travelling winner (potentially) with Richard Bandey's Wewillgowithplanb (11/10) going 306 miles this afternoon for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680012900000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613683">15:15 Hexham 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>The 6yo ground out an 11L win at Fontwell last time on his chase debut, but he switches back to hurdles today from a mark of 113.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="wewillgowithplanb-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/3/#wewillgowithplanb-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/wewillgowithplanb-ire/000000540595/">Wewillgowithplanb (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873246.png" alt="Test Valley Partnership & M St Quinton silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218103&bssId=38144944&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613683&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680012900000">9/10</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921422">7.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/richard-bandey/000000044660/">Richard Bandey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-bannister/000000014946/">Harry Bannister</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 113</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wewillgowithplanb in the 15:15 at Hexham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680012900000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613683" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/5</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's impossible to ignore the excellent conditional jockey<strong> Patrick Wadge</strong> at the moment - and the talented youngster rode a treble just four days ago at Musselburgh to take his tally to 12-33 at 36% in the last four weeks. He heads to Hexham for just one ride this afternoon with Petite Rhapsody in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">15:45 Hexham 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Petitie Rhapsody is exposed and heavy ground looks an unknown, but his trainer <strong>Lucinda Russell </strong>remains in decent nick too at 16-60 at 27% from the last month.</p><p><strong>Brian Hughes </strong>surprisingly isn't the top Hexham jockey this term - currently second on the north east leaderboard, and out of his four rides this afternoon, his best chance of a winner is <strong>Charlie's Numbers</strong> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680018300000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613890">16:45 Hexham 2m NHF</a></strong>. Charlie's numbers is a son of Frankel for leading US owner Andrew Rosen. I am not sure Rosen will be at Hexham today but it would be fun if he was.</p><p>Catch Bissett is a new name in the training ranks, but she's had <strong>a big price winner</strong> at Hexham this term and is 1-3 so far at the track with a profit of +18.00.</p><p>Her only runner today is Lewa House 11/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">15:45 Hexham 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. The 7yo likes heavy going and runs in the first-time cheekpieces.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="lewa-house"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#lewa-house" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/lewa-house/000000540795/">Lewa House</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00053690.png" alt="Bissett Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218103&bssId=38314940&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613779&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680014700000">16/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921427">4.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/catch-bissett/000000057244/">Catch Bissett</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/bruce-lynn/000000016997/">Bruce Lynn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 82</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Veteran rider <strong>Paddy Brennan </strong>is the top dog at Huntingdon this term with a 43% strike-rate from his 14 rides and has just one ride today on a very short priced favourite in Greyval in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680008400000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614005">14:00 2m Juvenile Hurdle</a></strong>. She has plenty of potential and deserves her short price considering she won a Listed race at Doncaster last time.</p><p><strong>Connor Brace</strong> has an even better strike-rate at Huntingdon with a 3-5 record at 60% and a profit of +8.50. He is another with just one mount this afternoon at the track with Keplerian 4/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680010200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614008">14:30 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>He is well named too, as he is by Telescope, as Johannes Kepler was a German astronomer. Every day is a learning day as they say.</p><p>Both Brace and Brennan are riding for Fergal O'Brien and his strike-rate is 12-33 at 33% for Huntingdon this term with a profit of +10.00. Sadly there are no astronomers called Fergal.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Michael Hawker</strong> has a perfect 2-2 record at Huntingdon this term and his last-time out winner Spotty Dog 11/4 runs in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218107&raceTime=1680006600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613995">13:30 2m7f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Wolverhampton's card for the evening sees Oisin Murphy in action again, and he's currently enjoying a good run since his return to the saddle with a strike-rate of 21% from his 74 rides. He has six rides booked this evening:</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680019200000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614177">17:00 Wolverhampton</a>: Looe P Looe 9/4. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680021000000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614180">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Gatwick Kitten 11/4. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680022800000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614193">18:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Starfighter 4/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680024600000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614196">18:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Woolhampton 8/11. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680026400000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614199">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Level Up 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680030000000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614204">20:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Too Funky 15/2.</p><p>Murphy will be looking to wrestle his Champion Jockey crown back from William Buick for the 2023 Turf Flat season, with Buick at 4/6 and Murphy at 5/4 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Sportsbook ante-post market</a></strong>.</p><p>Trainer James Tate is 5-12 of late at 42% and a profit of +6.51. Shades Of Summer heads the betting at 6/4 for Tate in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218112&raceTime=1680026400000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353614199">19:00 Wolverhampton 6f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="For Jim Hexham 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/For%20Jim%20Hexham%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Hititi ran out an easy winner for another <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-veteran-to-go-well-for-stat-followers-and-a-wincanton-selection-270323-134.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">"Race Of The Day" selection yesterday</a>. Two wins and a place last week and Bangers And Cash at 6/1 the week before, so hopefully we can keep the run going today.</p><p>I'm sticking with my favourite punting track Hexham for this part, and at least we have 10 runners for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">15:45 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Lewa House</strong> heads the market at 5/2 and has a good chance to get back on track as he appeared not to stay the 3m last time here when beaten by 27L.</p><p>He did score over CD from 82 earlier in the soft, but he didn't have an awful lot in hand that day.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="lewa-house"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#lewa-house" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/lewa-house/000000540795/">Lewa House</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00053690.png" alt="Bissett Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218103&bssId=38314940&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613779&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680014700000">16/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921427">4.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/catch-bissett/000000057244/">Catch Bissett</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/bruce-lynn/000000016997/">Bruce Lynn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 82</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Golan Cloud was a slight drifter this morning from 5/2 out to 11/4 and runs in the For Jim colours for trainer Jennie Candlish.</p><p>He landed this race in 2021, and while he shaped okay at Uttoxeter last time, he's struggling for form at the moment. Sue Smith has a runner here too, although Marty Time was weak in the betting from 5/2 to 11/4 to mirror Golan Cloud.</p><p>Smith just hasn't fired at all this term, and in the past I loved a staying horse from her yard, but she's too quiet, especially asking to back at 5/2 or 11/4.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="marty-time-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#marty-time-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/marty-time-fr/000000539336/">Marty Time (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00001837.png" alt="Mrs S. Smith silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218103&bssId=37413996&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613779&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680014700000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921427">13</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sue-smith/000000000577/">Sue Smith</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ross-chapman/000000015115/">Ross Chapman</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 95</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Petite Rhapsody appeals as an each-way pick at 15/2 and drifting with the 10 runners, as this doesn't look a strong contest. He's not often in the winners' enclosure with a 1-17 record over hurdles but he does stay 3m.</p><p>There's a big doubt with the ground, as he has done a lot of his racing on good. That's a doubt with Hexham heavy in store, but he is a relation to the staying chaser Rathvinden.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Lewa House is the obvious one, but it's a race that looks open and it might be worth taking a chance on Petite Rhapsody handling the ground. He stays, and Russell and Wadge are in top form.</p><p>Today also represents a slight drop in class, and with three places, he will certainly have the stamina.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="petite-rhapsody-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-march-2023/hexham/24/4/#petite-rhapsody-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/petite-rhapsody-ire/000000517377/">Petite Rhapsody (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00058380.png" alt="Tay Valley Chasers Racing Club silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32218103&bssId=27207442&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353613779&modules=betslip&raceTime=1680014700000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211921427">13</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/lucinda-russell/000000000792/">Lucinda Russell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/patrick-wadge/000000019331/">Patrick Wadge</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 98</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Petite Rhapsody in the 15:45 at Hexham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15/2</a></div><h2>Frost looking forward to her best chance of the week</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost is in action this week and says in her exclusive blog of her best chance: "If she doesn't run here she has another entry at Uttoxeter on Saturday, and wherever she goes I'd be pretty confident so long as Sandown hasn't taken too much out of her. She's a lovely mare."</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-jeune-belle-my-best-chance-of-the-week-at-wetherby-270323-1155.html">Click here to read Frost's exclusive Betfair column.</a></strong></blockquote><h2>Ditcheat latest from the Champion trainer</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Paul Nicholls and Clan Des Obeaux.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20and%20Clan%20Des%20Obeaux.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Paul Nicholls spoke to Barry Orr earlier this week with his usual Ditcheat Diary and you <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-clan-des-obeaux-will-miss-aintree-festival-270323-9.html">can listen here</a></strong> for the trainer's latest plans for Aintree.</p><h2>Tony Calvin's latest ante-post update</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Epsom.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Epsom.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Our big price tipster Tony Calvin previews this weekend's Lincoln at Doncaster and says: "This really is an utter minefield of a handicap, and I haven't even mentioned dozens of the other horses entered (we have 69 in the race as it stands), or betrayed any confidences and passed on some of the gossip horses."</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-tacarib-the-one-i-liked-for-saturdays-lincoln-handicap-270323-166.html">Click here for TC's latest ante-post preview. </a></strong></blockquote><h2>Timeform preview Huntingdon on Tuesday</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Huntingdon 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Huntingdon%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Andrew Asquith</strong> takes over on tipping duties today from the Halifax nerve centre and highlights a NAP selection saying: "That winner has franked the form since and Master Malcom doesn't face any horses with that sort of profile today. Now just 1 lb higher in the weights he seems sure to launch a bold bid."</p><p>Andrew's NAP and NB picks are both 3/1, and you can <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/huntingdon-racing-tips-malcom-can-master-his-rivals-270323-790.html">click here</a></strong> for the selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I might be the only one who is enjoying Hexham not once but twice this week, but Doncaster and Kempton on Saturday has me in the mood - a good one, may I add. I always enjoyed the Lincoln and the Brocklesby (in its old slot) when I was a skiving off student with my old pal Damo. Great days heading to the bookies away from any work.</p><p><strong>Saturday's Lincoln card</strong> has a ton of entries, but I had a look at Sunday's runners and I am hoping Maghlaak puts in a good performance for his handicap debut in a decent-looking 0-95. Jim Crowley is pencilled in and I have long thought of him as a Hunt Cup type for Royal Ascot - whether that's in the trainer's mind I have no idea, but his close relation Afaak won the Royal Ascot cavalry charge, and rather interestingly took in a Doncaster race on his third start.</p><p>He'll have to win and get his rating up to high 90s to even get in, so here's hoping. Maghlaak is also a son of my own personal favourite Ghanaati and I am already waiting for her next son or daughter.</p><p>Further afield, <strong>Aidan O'Brien</strong> held his press and media day at Ballydoyle this week and earmarked Auguste Rodin as his potential Triple Crown horse. O'Brien is 11/10 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Sportsbook under the #OddsOnThat</a></strong> section to train the winner of three or more English Classics.</p><p>He's 33/1 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Sportsbook #OddsOnThat</a> to train the winner of all five English Classics.</p><p>What a time for the great game.</p><p>Daryl is back on duty tomorrow after his break, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32218103&raceTime=1680014700000&dayToSearch=20230328&marketId=924.353613779">Back Petite Rhapsody each-way @ 15/2 in the 15:45 at Hexham</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> 