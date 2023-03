Daryl's NAP runs at Newcastle

Stats and angles across today's cards

Daryl talks Cheltenham handicap ratings and strong bets

Money Talk

Money Talk

Mark your card

At 13:25 at Newcastle, trainer Michael Appleby has another runner today that he has picked up from another yard, and when sending these types of horses out for the first time, he has a 23% strike rate. Secretary 5/2.

Trainer Venetia Williams has an excellent 29% strike rate with runners first time after a wind operation. She saddles Ballingers Corner 10/3 at 13:50 at Ludlow.

At Clonmel in the last five years trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend have had a 50% strike rate. They have two runners today. 14:05 Pont Aval 6/5 and 16:25 Figaroc 9/2.

At Ludlow at 14:25, trainer Henry Daly has a 36% strike rate with last time-out winners, and Lilly Glitters 9/2 looks to back up today.

At 14:50 at Taunton, Anthony Honeyball teams up with Rex Dingle on Good Luck Charm 10/3, and the pair boast a 31% strike rate here in the last five years.

At 15:25 at Taunton, trainer Christian Williams has a 30% strike rate when fitting a tongue-tie and saddles Unspeakable 9/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:20 Newcastle - Plastic Paddy - Has won here three times (42%)

19:00 Chelmsford - Musicka - Has won here twice (40%)

19:30 Chelmsford - Power Of States - Has won four times (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:00 Chelsmford - Araifjan - Has won off 77 runs off 67

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish who has made the 383-mile journey to Chelmsford with one runner in Chichester 6/1 at 19:30.

Chichester is 1-1 100% at this venue and arrives on the back of a good win last time at Newcastle.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 16:20 at Newcastle, where I have a strong fancy that has been well-backed overnight, so not the juice I was hoping for at the morning odds. Still, he looks to have a great chance.

No. 4 (5) Swiss Ace SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 82

Swiss Ace is that horse who returns to the track after a short break and boasts some excellent form at this venue in higher grades. Today he drops into a Class 4 contest and is back up to his optimal distance of seven furlongs which last see him narrowly beaten when denied a clear passage here on his penultimate start.

The form of his third on return after a break to Bless Him last term is rock solid, with the winner going on to land the Bunbury Cup and the runner-up scoring in the Victoria Cup.

He has plenty to recommend him today and looks fairly treated at this level. Unexposed and still improving, he should strongly make his presence felt.

No. 3 (3) Abolish SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Abolish was better than the bare result last time when denied a clear run at a crucial stage on his first attempt down in Class 4 company. He is relatively unexposed at this distance and has dropped in the weights, so he must be a player in this company.

He will want a strong gallop, and he may not get that luxury today and could be done for a turn of foot.

No. 7 (2) Abnaa SBK 15/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Mark Winn

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

Abnaa is also feared at this venue with a 3-4 record, but all of his best efforts have come in lesser company than this. He will need to raise his game, but he clearly likes it here and should be feared, having shown a progressive nature this term.

Big race verdict

This can go to the returning Swiss Ace, who is less exposed than most of these and has an upwardly mobile profile. He is versatile in his running style, so the lack of pace in the race shouldn't inconvenience him, and he makes plenty of appeal down in grade.

Cheltenham longshots

With just under two weeks until the start of the Cheltenham Festival, we have asked our man Daryl Carter to pick out three big priced tips across the four days...

Final Word

The handicap ratings for the Cheltenham Festival were released yesterday, which made for interesting reading. I think the biggest mistake most people make with handicaps is worrying about one or two, or three pounds. That small amount of weight is not going to make a difference to a horse winning or losing a handicap.

I see many comments saying: "I he was 143 instead of 146, I would have been all over him" - in reality, unless you think that horse is a 150-plus horse, he won't be winning.

Typically horses that win Cheltenham handicaps tend to have ten pounds in hand.

I'd either be looking to the class acts dropping into a handicap from graded company or those unexposed Novices. Those in the middle ground are usually exposed hence why Novices have an excellent record in Cheltenham handicaps.

Yesterday Impaire Et Passe was mentioned as one I was seriously happy to have a good (responsible) swing at in the Ballymore. Today, Blood Destiny is the next horse who I will be taking no prisoners with.

He has excited me from the moment I watched his run in France, using time comparisons with Lossiemouth to highlight and tip him at 33/1 for Cheltenham Focus followers.

The vibes coming out of the preview nights have been exceptionally strong about his chances, and while I am on at big prices, I will be going back in on the day.

He could be very special.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7