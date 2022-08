Money Talk



Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:00 Kempton: Perfect Prophet - 13.012/1 into 7.06/1

15:30 Kempton: El Bello - 13.012/1 into 8.07/1

15:15 Hamilton: Kats Bob - 10.09/1 into 8.07/1

16:15 Hamilton: Scottish Wind - 21.020/1 into 17.016/1 and Bellshill Beauty 11.010/1 into 9.517/2

17:20 Hamilton: Wildmountainthyme - 41.040/1 into 21.020/1

17:10 Chelmsford: Opera Ghost - 13.012/1 into 7.06/1

18:55 Chelmsford: Aphelios - 4.03/1 into 2.757/4

20:05 Chelmsford: Smart Contender 5.59/2into 4.57/2

20:55 Wolverhampton: Bankawi - 6.511/2 into 5.04/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

18:30 Kempton: Limited Edition - 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

18:55 Chelmsford: Open Mind - 2.111/10 out to 2.47/5

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

A more serene Tuesday in store with three of the four meetings on the All-Weather at Kempton, Chelmsford and Wolverhampton - so at least we don't have to worry about the rain forecast to a degree.

Hamilton's card is a good one with seven races including the feature 0-90 1m1f Handicap at 16:45. Jim Goldie last won the race in 2012, and his Yaaser 10.09/1 is bidding for the hat-trick under Paul Mulrennan, who from 25 winners this term is showing a level stakes profit of +14.39.

The Sportsbook Extra Place Special at Hamilton is for the 17:20 1m4f Handicap.

Trainer John Quinn has a 2-10 record this term at Hamilton; showing a level stakes profit of +4.00, and he trains Haven Lady who heads the betting for the 17:20.

Chelmsford's Extra Place Special is the 20:05 1m2f Handicap and while jockey Silvestre De Sousa who rides second favourite Smart Contender 5.59/2 clearly has a good chance, his stats at the Essex track this year are horrendous with just one win from 25 mounts. The 3yo's trainer/trainers Simon and Ed Crisford don't fare much better with the 1-9 at Chelmsford.

Both are negative at -11.0 and -4.0 to a level stake, and Smart Contender has been well beaten on four starts and could be one for the layers looking to take a horse on in the place market from a poor draw in 12.

No. 4 (12) Smart Contender (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

The third Extra Place Special is from Wolverhampton and the 13-runner 20:55 1m Handicap.

Stat Of The Day

Newmarket trainer William Haggas has a 39% strike-rate at Kempton this term with seven winners from 18 runners showing a profit of +6.03. Newcomer Bamboor 4.57/2 appears his best chance in terms of the market in the 14:30, and Haggas has a 30% strike-rate this season on all the all-weather tracks with his 3yos.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:30 Kempton: Total Commitment 15.014/1 has won here four times (50%).

16:00 Kempton: Airshow 15.014/1 has won here three times (50%), Tyger Bay 12.011/1 has won here four times (27%) and Twilight Madness 5.59/2 has won here twice (50%).

14:15 Hamilton: Retirement Beckons 3.7511/4 has won here three times (20%).

15:15 Hamilton: Global Humour 13.012/1 has won here twice (33%), Jordan Electrics 9.08/1 has won here three times (20%) and Kats Bob 8.515/2 has won here twice (33%).

15:45 Hamilton: Zig Zag Zyggy 17.016/1 has won here four times (27%) and Soul Seeker 4.3100/30 has won here twice (67%).

16:45 Hamilton: Where's Jeff 21.020/1 has won here twice (18%).

17:20 Hamilton: Millie The Minx 12.011/1 has won here twice (20%).

20:05 Chelmsford: Elmejor 10.09/1 has won here three times (38%) and Engrave 6.05/1 has won here five times (26%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:15 Hamilton: Dandy's Angel 2.89/5 has won off 64 and runs off 52.

15:45 Hamilton: Zig Zag Zyggy 17.016/1 has won off 80 and runs off 62.

18:20 Chelmsford: Twilight Secret 4.57/2 has won off 75 and runs off 65.

Furthest traveller

The furthest traveller for the Kempton card is Dowally 8.07/1 from the Mark and Charlie Johnston yard, who travels 288 miles from Middleham down to the Sunbury venue for the 14:00 1m Novice Stakes. The 2yo filly has a couple of juvenile winners in her pedigree and is drawn well for her debut.

Father and son also have the horse with the longest journey for the Chelmsford card, with Subjective Value 5.04/1 on the road for 230 miles for the 17:45 1m Handicap.

A rare runner for Les Eyre up at Hamilton for a good card, and the veteran sends Hey Mr 5.59/2 235 miles for the 15:45 5f Handicap

No. 4 (7) Hey Mr SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Les Eyre

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

Aconcagua Mountain 3.02/1 for Iain Jardine will be clocking up 203 miles from Dumfries for the Wolverhampton 18:00 6f Classified Stakes. He won a similar race at Redcar last time over 5f and is at least unexposed in a poor field.

Form Watch

Hamilton has attracted some of the Newmarket big guns today and Tuesday will be only the second time William Haggas and Tom Marquand have teamed up together with a runner. Wilkins 5.59/2 runs in the 16:45.

Andrea Atzeni is just as rare as a visitor to the Scottish track, with only 11 career rides there. Three have won and four have placed at a win-rate of 27%. The 'Double A' only has one ride on the card in Glam De Vega.

Andrew Balding's Barrier makes her debut in the Queen's claret and blue livery and she's a daughter of Australia - a sire with a 14% win-rate and 26% placed at Kempton. She lines up in the 14:00 although is bigger in price than Sherbert Fountain who makes her debut for David Simcock.

She's by US stallion Twirling Candy - who has only ever had four sons or daughters that have run at Kempton. He's provided one winner (25%) and three placed (75%), and he stands for $60k a time over in Kentucky.

The stats point to a big run from Sherbert Fountain, as Simcock's record with juveniles on the AW this season is 1-3 at 33%.

Race of the day

A bit of quality for the 0-90 16:45 1m1f Handicap, and the first prize has attracted Newmarket trainer Roger Varian. He sends the completely unexposed Glam De Vega 2.77/4, who is a short enough price considering his only victory in his three starts to date has come in a Ripon Maiden.

No. 9 (4) Glam De Vega (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

A mark of 83 looks stiff enough on Ripon, but he's very interesting on his 2yo form considering he finished second to the 107-ragted Walk Of Stars. A literal reading of that is dangerous, but he's well bred and adds a bit of intrigue to a good race. Especially as Varian rarely sends one to Hamilton, and when he does, he makes it count. His 2-3 record this term at 67% makes you sit up and notice, while his overall record in the last five seasons at the course is 6-17 at 35% - although that does show a loss of -5.49 to level stakes.

That indicates his horses go off shorter than they should, and the possibility of a going change with the forecast rain makes life difficult.

Crownthorpe is very well handicapped while Highwaygrey is bang in form and the 1m2f victory recently has opened up new doors for him. The latter could be more of a back-to-lay bet as he can travel well, but could be outstayed by something with more stamina.

Any rain will certainly suit John Quinn's Empirestateofmind - who runs off top weight on 92 but has the 5lb claim of Ryan Sexton.

No. 1 (8) Empirestateofmind (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 92

Owned by Ross Harmon, he's a consistent horse who gained a deserved success at Thrisk last time in the Summer Cup. The ground had eased by the time of the race, but it suited Empirestateofmind, who overcame a wide draw and clocked a reasonable figure with a couple of good sectionals two and three from home.

Big race verdict

As I am trying to wean myself away from these supposed sexy horses, the 7/4 does me no favours with Glam De Vega, but with three places each-way and the consistency of Empirestateofmind, the 7/1 on him appeals a lot more. If it pours down, I anticipate that price to go.

Quinn is 2-10 at the track this term showing a profit of +4.00, although his jockey Ryan Sexton is on the cold list without a win in 19.

Carter on the Ebor meeting

Daryl Carter is on ante-post duty this week and previews the great spectacle that is York. Daryl will have a tipping column every day too for all the action from the Knavesmire from Wednesday onwards.

Timeform offer up two of their best at Kempton on Tuesday

Tony McFadden previews Tuesday's card at Kempton and includes three bets and the Timeform man has a nap for trainer Mick Appleby.

Final Word

Something that caught me unawares from the weekend at Tramore was when Alaroos won the 1m4f race. Commentator Justin O'Hanlon's words that it was the first winner of the season for Kevin Prendergast astounded me - and something to me anyway - that had gone under the radar.

The 90-year-old is a Classic winner, last with Awtaad in 2016, and has admitted his numbers are down. Prendergast amazingly remains as enthusiastic as ever, and was playing golf to celebrate his upcoming birthday with 18 holes.

I had the pleasure of interviewing John Oxx on Timeform Radio during the Sea The Stars era, and he was an utter pleasure to deal with, a true gent who was one of the best. Oxx's numbers were going down before he called time on a stellar career, and with Godolphin recently cutting back to have no runners in Ireland and Shadwell reducing their numbers, one wonders how those other trainers can compete with Ballydoyle. And they have been great trainers.

Hopefully Prendergast can get a big winner before the season is out - just to remind everyone he has been at the top table. A class act, just like Oxx.

Best of luck with today and Daryl Carter returns on Wednesday with a great week in store at York.