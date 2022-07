Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:00 Doncaster: Gypsy Whisper - 17.016/1 into 13.012/1

16:40 Doncaster: Point Of Woods - 17.016/1 into 12.011/1

17:08 Sandown: Zlatan - 21.020/1 into 15.014/1

17:23 Newton Abbot: Get The Value - 23.022/1 into 13.012/1

18:00 Haydock: Let's Have A Flyer - 23.022/1 into 15.014/1

18:23 Beverley: Santa Bella - 3.7511/4 into 3.259/4

18:53 Beverley: Princess Karine - 17.016/1 into 13.012/1

20:55 Beverley: Fire In The Rain - 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

17:45 Wexford: Always Enchanting - 34.033/1 into 17.016/1

19:45 Wexford: Bold Emperor - 11.010/1 into 8.515/2

20:15 Wexford: Slate Grey - 23.022/1 into 13.012/1

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

16:05 Sandown: Addeybb - 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5

19:38 Haydock: Inanna - 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5

20:40 Haydock: Golden Apollo - 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

A huge nine Extra Place Special races for Thursday with Sandown's Coral Eclipse meeting commencing and the 17:08 1m Handicap is the one for the boosted options. Two come from Doncaster, one for the jumps at Newton Abbot while a pair of Haydock races also are Extra Place Specials for the 17:33 1m2f Apprentice Handicap and the 18:38 6f Handicap.

The big fields are all at Bellewstown this evening with the 18:30 holding 15 runners.

Stat of the day

Rob Hornby and Ross Coakley both have fine strike rates at Sandown this term with Hornby 2-6 at 33% and Coakley at 50% with 1-2.

Hornby's best mount according to the market is the stayer Coltrane 3.7511/4 at the Esher track for the 14:20 2m Listed race and stamina won't be a problem following the horse's 2m4f Ascot Stakes win last time out.

Coakley has just the one ride in the south, and he's boarding outsider Cuban Mistress 12.011/1 in the opening 5f Listed contest at 13:50.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:20 Doncaster:

Jawwaal has won here three times (43%).

16:30 Doncaster - Point Of Woods 12.011/1 has won here twice (67%).

14:20 Sandown - Euchen Glen 6.05/1 has won here twice (67%).

16:38 Sandown - High Wells 3.7511/4 has won here twice (100%).

17:08 Sandown - Zlatan 15.014/1 has won here twice (100%).

14:30 Newton Abbot - State Crown 5.04/1 has won here twice (100%).

16:13 Newton Abbot - Little Jessture 4.3100/30 has won here twice (33%).

18:38 Haydock - Cold Stare 11.010/1 has won here three times (23%).

20:55 Beverley - Twin Appeal 15.014/1 has won here twice (22%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Haydock: Gypsy Whisper 13.012/1 has won off 84 and runs off 57.

14:45 Doncaster: Lunar Jet 29.028/1 has won off 90 and runs off 80.

16:30 Doncaster - Idoapologise 2.26/5 has won off 77 and runs off 62.

17:00 Doncaster - East Street Revue 13.012/1 has won off 74 and runs off 64 and Company Minx 4.57/2 has won off 68 and runs off 56.

20:40 Haydock - First Greyed 11.010/1 has won off 73 and runs off 63 and Sir Benedict 3.7511/4 has won off 82 and runs off 64.

16:50 Newton Abbot - Flying Verse 11.010/1 has won off 113 and runs off 102.

Furthest traveller

Doncaster sees Philip Hobbs having a rare runner on Town Moor and his Luttrell Lad makes his debut in the 14:10 1m4f Novice Stakes for the 248-mile journey from his west country base.

Old favourite Euchen Glen is clocking up as many miles as his age for genial Jim Goldie, who recently earned his 1000th career victory, and he will be travelling 416 miles from Scotland in the 14:20 at Sandown. The 9yo has also been backed from 6/1 into 5/1 this morning.

Form Watch

Ever the hot trainer, William Haggas scored an astonishing four winners out of five runners on the Haydock card yesterday with Hamaki, Substantial, Soulcombe and Desert Hero all hitting the target. The latter looked the part and is being talked up as a Derby horse next term.

Haggas has four runners out today and all are short prices. Sea Of Time 2.01/1 lines up with a penalty for the 14:10 at Doncaster 1m4f Novice Stakes while star 8yo Addeybb 2.01/1 runs out with a drop in class in the 1m2f Listed race at 16:05 for Sandown.

No. 1 (4) Addeybb (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Onto the Westwood and the home of commentator Malcolm Tomlinson, Danny Tudhope has been the rider to follow at Beverley this term with five winners at the top of the leaderboard from 26 rides at a strike-rate of 19%. A rather striking stat reveals that 52% of the jockey's winners have come from David O'Meara.

He rides two for DOM with Coolmeen Royal 7.06/1 in the 18:53 5f Handicap and Kardinya 5.59/2 in the 19:53 1m Handicap at Beverley.

The double on those two pays 38.5.

It's not often you would see Chris Kellett on the red-hot list, but he is, and two wins from his last three runners with a level stakes return and strike-rate of 67% makes Blistering Barney 7.06/1 of great interest in the 14:45 2m Handicap at Doncaster following a victory in May.

No. 2 (1) Blistering Barney (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Christopher Kellett

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 76

He's gone up 5lb following an easy win at Nottingham last time out over 1m6f. He faced the teeth of a good pace in that, and with Doncaster a track where they get racing early, I envisage no problems with the 2m today. Ray Dawson was on board for the Notts win, and he's 6-31 in the last 14 days.

Race of the day

Forgive the column for being a bit "Haggas-heavy" today, but it's not often a 118-rated horse such as Addeybb graces a Friday card, and indeed runs at Listed level for the feature Gala Stakes at Sandown at 16:05.

Having won 12 of his 25 starts and over £3.5million in prize money, his price at 2.01/1 could be a penalty kick. He is the classic Betfair Exchange horse, as there'll be those very keen to lay him, citing that he isn't as good as he used to be, while on his Group 1 form, he wins.

Then there's the old soft ground conundrum.

Another veteran runner for a vintage trainer is Regal Reality - a 7yo who has been backed in opposition to Addeybb from 9/2 into 15/4.

He's hardly an improver, though and he made his comeback in the Wolferton last time out following a break of 177 days. He does act on good ground, but perhaps his best is with some cut, but he did land a Group 3 at Salisbury on good to firm in 2020, so I won't get too bogged down with him and the surface.

The Royal Ascot form of the Wolferton also brings in the third from that race Harrovian - and while he won't be backed by any Etonians (never trust a Harrovian say the Eton alumni), he potentially could lead in this as he has made the running before at Doncaster.

Flat tracks suit him, so I worry slightly about the Sandown hill, so he's a perfect set-up for a back-to-lay trade considering his price, and a drifting one too from 7/1 to 9/1.

Big race verdict

It could be one of those races where following the victory, everyone will think how an earth was Addeybb allowed to go off at around 11/10. He was a slight drift this morning too, and as always the ground debate gets worn out.

But he might have just needed that comeback run behind Bay Bridge in the Brigadier Gerard last time out. He was up with the pace and when Tom Marquand tried to force it, there wasn't a lot left as he trailed in third.

The ratings says he is inferior to his best, as in three starts has gone from 125 to 118, but the opposition for this isn't as strong as what he's used to, and I am happy to take the 11/10.

Back Addeybb @ 2.26/5 in the 16:05 at Sandown

Final Word

I won't be alone in finding the winners hard for July as the form feels like it has been all over the place. The mentality is to stick with what you know best, but when you face a losing run, or are out of form, even the smallest field with a short price favourite can feel like trying to decipher a page of quantum physics.

The natural instinct when out of form is to go for a favourite to get you back "on the mark", and that is something we all should not do but have done for a confidence return.

I know from my personal records that I am better from around November to February and my tracks are Dundalk, Hexham and Sedgefield that I tend to do better at. York still remains a mystery.

One of my good friends and keen golf punter loves his statistic models, while we all have a "gut feeling" bet. Although I recently purchased a book abut numbers and betting, and the first paragraph mentioned that they had backed Mon Mome at 200.0199/1 in the Grand National. Thanks!

It went in the bin. Hopefully my selections will fare better than the book, and it's certainly a case of stick to what you know with your trusted methods as we are still learning all the time. Good luck today.

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl