Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At Exeter at 13:00, trainer and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has had a 33% strike rate in the last 12 months with handicap debutants (10-30) and today saddles Pleasant Man 3.02/1.

At Exeter at 14:10, trainer Ben Pauling has an excellent 25% strike rate with horses wearing a tongue-tie for the first time and today saddles a huge priced runner in Lady Robinn 51.050/1.

At 14:17 at Dundalk, trainer Joseph O'Brien has a 22% strike rate with runners the first time after a gelding operation and saddles Luigi Antinori 9.08/1.

At Leicester at 16:20, trainer Donald McCain has had a 42% place rate with handicap debutants in the past two years and today saddles Yellow Jacket 21.020/1 who could be a good each-way play.

Trainer and jockey to watch

Trainer Simon Crawford and jockey Daryl Jacob have had a 33% strike rate when partnering in the last five years at Ayr. Today they team up with Gold Cup Bailey 1.910/11 at 13:50 and Isenay 4.57/2 at 16:10.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:17 Ayr - Ard Chros - Won here twice (40%)

15:00 Ayr - Uncle Alister - Won here three times (50%)

19:00 Kempton - Imperial Sands - Won here twice (50%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:17 Ayr - Ingleby Mackenzie - Has won off 115 runs off 102

15:10 Leicester - Moonlighter - Has won off 144 runs off 125

20:00 Kempton - Roscioli - Has won off 82 runs off 70

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Olly Murphy who has made the 301-mile journey to Ayr today with three runners.

13:50 Thomas Darby 7.513/2

15:00 Calipso Collonges 9.08/1

16:10 Booster Bob 5.04/1

Murphy has had a 20% strike rate at this venue in the last five years and his final runner of the day at 16:10 will see him look to bolster his perfect 3-3 record in NHF races at this venue.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 15:10 at Leicester where a small but competitive field of nine head to post for this Class 3 Handicap Chase.

No. 1 Jacamar (Ger) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Jacamar makes plenty of appeal, dropping back in grade after catching the eye at Cheltenham last time when running on into sixth from a poor position in a slowly run race.

He returns to Class 3 company and Leicester, for which the combination of the two saw him score last year in March off of 1lb higher. His last six runs going right-handed have seen form figures of 211214 outside of graded company. The return to good ground is just one of many positives to his chances.

The visor sparked some life back into him for the first time this season, and he gave the firm impression he was ready to strike.

No. 6 Moonlighter SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

Moonlighter was flattered by his all-the-way Chepstow win last time down into a Class 4, and that form has already taken a knock by the second.

He is well-treated on old exploits, but the now ten-year-old is not operating at the same level.

Striking A Pose gets first-time cheek-pieces which is no negative for this yard, but he was well held at Wincanton last year by Jacamar, and he has shown very little spark in this grade for some time now.

All of his best work has come with cut in the ground, and the return to a sounder surface could see him outpaced again back down in distance.

Big race verdict

Jacamar rates a strong bet for me today. He ticks all the boxes dropping in class, and should take some beating.

Cheltenham Festival Focus

It's week 16 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus. Here Daryl offers his personal ratings for the Novice division and stacks of info on all the week's action...

Final Word - How nuggets and mum cost me cash

I had an absolute shocker yesterday!

I woke up on Tuesday morning full of sprite with a spring in my step like a gazelle hopping across a lion-less savannah because it was Goshen day!

Yes, Goshen was returning to fences in a small field fitted with first-time cheek-pieces on a left-handed track on drying good ground, and he was a shade of odds-on.

This was the LAY of the day! Of the week or the month! I couldn't wait, have what you like on that lovely pink button. Christopher Wood was no mug and had run well at Hereford on his latest start, and Quel Destin had travelled well for a long way over 3m last time, and the drop-in trip would suit.

However, I didn't want to back either of those two because I was torn. But I knew one thing, Goshen couldn't win!

I prayed that Goshen would still be the opening odds-on shot they chalked him up to be the evening before and when checking the Betfair Exchange at 6 am - he was!

Excellent news, but I thought he would get shorter throughout the morning. After all, he won at Lingfield last year, which I hoped would keep him odds against.

I only like to lay odds-on chances. I am not in the game of laying four, five, or six's chances.

I had stacks of work to do that morning, and I wanted to check back in at 13:00, 15 minutes before the race to unload. I felt £550 would be enough. I always calculate bigger bets to return close to my former life's weekly wages. I don't know why. It just feels good.

Anyway, 12:55 came around, the chicken nuggets were in the oven, and I got a call from my mother about our wedding invitations (she is making them). She was having a bit of a panic as the writing wasn't clear, and she needed to know whether to redo them.

After a 15-minute call and the oven wafting upstairs, I realised I was in real danger of losing those nuggets if I didn't get down there immediately and let them out of their blazing hot prison.

Whilst doing all this, I got back to my office chair at 13:17 and the immediate realisation landed - Goshen was trailing in third as they came down the home straight! Chance gone!

I can't believe I let wedding invitations and chicken nuggets get in the way of making a former week's wages. I am livid!

On the positive side the chicken nuggets were excellent - I get them from Morrisons.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7