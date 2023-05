Daryl chances 18/1 shot each way in Chester's feature

Says Dominic Ffrench Davis has a well-handicapped runner

Will the O'Brien's keep the 14:40 at Chester in the family?

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Your favourite in the 13:30 at Chester, Lihou 3/1, has never won above Class 3 company from 21 attempts.

At 14:05 at Chester, trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis has a 2-4 50% strike rate when booking jockey William Buick and today they partner on Surely Not 4/1, who looks very well handicapped on the balance of his form.

Keep it in the family

The 14:40 at Chester has gone to Aiden O'Brien four of the last five years and six of the last ten. He saddles San Antonio 4/1, but this may well go to son Donnacha who has the exciting Aldar 5/2.

At 15:25 at Huntingdon, trainer Tom Lacey has had a 39% strike rate with handicap debutants in the past two years and saddles Bean Norty 9/1.

At 16:00 at Huntingdon, trainer Nicky Henderson looks to continue his fine strike rate with horses running after a wind operation (27%) when saddling Swapped 4/1.

At Clonmel at 19:48, trainer C A Murphy has had a 33% strike rate with handicap debutants in the past five years (44% in the last two years). Today he saddles Kelce 20/1.

At 20:18 at Clonmel, trainer Willie Mullins has scored 44% of the time when partnering with son Patrick at this venue and today team up with Old Ground Evens.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Philip Kirby who has made the 232-mile journey to Chelmsford with his sole runner of the day at 18:00 Billian 5/1.

Billian caught the eye finishing strongly last time but is today in an Amateur Handicap and ridden by debut jockey Mr Shay Halton.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 15:15 Ormonde Stakes at Chester and features eight runners in a competitive heat.

No. 1 (7) Hamish SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Hamish won this race last year and has a fine record on seasonal reappearance and will enjoy conditions while his head second at Newbury on his final outing last year ties in closely with Aidan O'Brien's Changingofthegaurd through Grand Alliance, suggesting he has the beating of that rival.

There's plenty to like about his chances which begs the question, why is the market not confirming this? Perhaps there are bigger targets down the line but he would be hard to ignore if driting in the market.

No. 3 (4) Changingoftheguard (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Changingofthegaurd won here over the subsequent St Leger runner-up New London, but he hasn't seen the track for 328 days, and one could easily argue he needs to improve his form to reach the level Hamish has achieved. He is unexposed and could have more to offer but rates a risky proposition at the morning odds.

No. 6 (5) Lone Eagle (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Lone Eagle looks over-priced at the morning odds, particularly given his seasonal return at Newbury was a step back in the right direction when tenderly handled and only beaten six lengths by the form horse Grand Alliance.

He won on his second outing in 2020 and 2021, and this is just his second start in the blinkers and for the Ralph Beckett yard. This track should suit him, and he has good each-way claims, with a prominent ride looking highly likely.

Big race verdict

Hamish ticks all the boxes, and punters may want to keep an eye on his price because anything bigger than 11/4 will be a bet. However, at the time of writing, the overpriced horse is Lone Eagle 18/1, who has some very strong form to his name and should relish this sharp track if stripping fitter for his outing at Newbury. He took a big step forward in 2021 for a seasonal return and is entitled to again today so rates the each-way value play.

Final Word - the darn weather

The weather gods have played havoc with flat racing at the start of the season. Newmarket looked set to be a good to firm meeting before the rain turned the ground very soft by the final day, and the same seems to have happened here at Chester this week.

It's very hard to adjust from the National Hunt racing where a small bit of rain makes little to no difference. However, a sneeze on the rails seems to turn flat racing tracks soft.

Thinking about it, Doncaster's Lincoln was run on heavy, so the form book could easily change drastically in the coming months, so punters be prepared.

Until tomorrow, be lucky!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7