Daily Racing News: Can McCain keep the doubles and trebles going in at Musselburgh?

At last some competitive big fields! Just in time as my stint in the hotseat ends as Daryl Carter is back on Monday. Musselburgh's meeting looks to be where the value lies, and it's great to see Newton Abbot back to start their spring and summer season. And on the eve of the Flat season, Newcastle and Dundalk as always take centre stage on Fridays. A couple of market movers are interesting at the latter, and there's a new trainer on the roster in the north east tonight.

15:55 Hereford: Aggagio - 2.26/5 into 2.01/1 and Hardy Boy 10.09/1 into 7.06/1

13:45 Musselburgh: Genuflex - 11.010/1 into 8.515/2

14:20 Musselburgh: Beeno - 23.022/1 into 15.014/1

14:55 Musselburgh: Bullion Boss - 11.010/1 into 8.515/2

15:30 Musselburgh: Pure Surf - 15.014/1 to 8.515/2

13:55 Newton Abbot: Lakeside Lad - 15.014/1 to 8.515/2

15:05 Newton Abbot - Baby Sham - 67.066/1 to 21.020/1

15:40 Newton Abbot- Encounter A Giant - 11.010/1 to 7.5013/2

16:15 Newton Abbot - Vinnie The Hoddie - 41.040/1 to 15.014/1

16:50 Newton Abbot - St Patricks Bridge - 9.08/1 to 6.5011/2

16:45 Newcastle - Holy Endeavour - 34.033/1 to 13.012/1

19:15 Newcastle - Ba Na Hills - 5.59/2 to 4.03/1

17:00 Dundalk - Cometh The Man - 21.020/1 to 13.012/1

18:00 Dundalk - Clueless Hill - 15.014/1 to 10.09/1

19:30 Dundalk - Eglish - 13.012/1 to 9.08/1

20:30 Dundalk - Observing - 34.033/1 to 19.018/1

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

13:15 Musselburgh - Corrigeen Rock 2.47/5 out to 2.68/5

14:45 Hereford - Flying Nun 2.255/4 out to 2.56/4

19:45 Newcastle - Hot Diggity Dog 1.84/5 out to 2.01/1

It's the Go North Series Finals day at Musselburgh, and we have three Sportsbook Extra Place Special races for the afternoon and plenty of runners. The 14:20 2m1f Hcap Hrd with Lucinda Russell, Donald McCain and Dianne Sayer accounting for eight of the 15 field looks good for an each-way play.

Russell's the second leading trainer behind McCain in Edinburgh this term with eight winners at 17% compared to McCain's 10 at 30%. Sayer's The Navigator 8.515/2 is a better horse on good ground and a smooth traveller who was one time rated 80 on the Flat. He's on a good mark and ran an improved race last time after a quiet spell. At 8.515/2, he is the each-way play for me taking the Don and Russell.

For the 14:55 3m Go North Brindisi Breeze Series Final Sandy Thomson's Goodtimesbadtimes 5.04/1 is the second favourite. However, the yard are on the cold list and haven't had a winner in 27 runners sent out.

Cheshire trainer Gary Hanmer is in good nick and out of his last four runners, two have won and one has finished second. White Walker 7.06/1 is his representative and he landed one of the qualifiers in November at Catterick with a smooth performance on good ground. The drying summer-like conditions will be ideal, and he's fresher than most.

The third Extra Place Special contest is the 5:30 Musselburgh 2m4f Go North Lady Buttons Mares' Series Final over hurdles and Nick Alexander can add to his fine recent run with Cancan 7.06/1. The trainer enjoyed a recent four-timer, and his run of 9-31 from last month puts him up there as one of the top dogs. Island Mahee 9.08/1 goes for Stuart Crawford, who has 1-2 at 50% this term with his runners to Musselburgh.

It's Newton Abbot's first meeting of the summer, although the ground could be a bit wetter than we are used to in Devon. Milton Harris and Harry Fry had good strike-rates last season at 50% and 33%, and Fry's bumper runner Hymac 3.55/2 is likely to be backed in the 16:50 2m1f Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

The yard also have Hows The Cricket 6.511/2 in the 13:55 2m5f Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and Whisky Express 2.255/4 in the 15:05 2m5f Mares' Maiden Hurdle . A Sportsbook multiple on his three runners pays out 53.0 if successful.

It's a big night in the north east for rookie James Horton. The 36-year-old will be a trainer for John and Jess Dance and has his first runner in the 18:15 Novice with Phantom Flight 5.04/1. He's a newcomer that cost 100,00 as a breeze-up buy, and is out of leading stallion Siyouni - who stands for 140,000 euros a time, which is up on his fee from two seasons' ago to reflect his standing.

Siyouni of course is the sire of the Dance legend and multiple Group 1 winner Laurens. Horton used to work as assistant to Newmarket legend Sir Michael Stoute.





Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:20 Musselburgh - Blooriedotcom 8.07/1 has won here twice (33%).

17:40 Newcastle - Jems Bond 17.016/1 has won here twice (18%).

18:45 Newcastle - Bringitonboris 5.59/2 has won here four times (33%), Abnaa 19.018/1 has won here three times [18%) and Broctune Road 7.513/2 has won here six times (25%).

19:45 Newcastle - Lunasa 8.07/1 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:20 Musselburgh - Beeno 15.014/1 has won off 126 and runs off 112.

14:55 Musselburgh - Pammi 13.012/1 has won off 95 and runs off 72.

13:55 Newton Abbot - Jaisalmer 15.014/1 has won off 113 and runs off 99.

20:15 Newcastle - Mutabaahy 21.020/1 has won off 76 and runs off 59.

17:00 Dundalk - Maggie Thunder 11.010/1 has won off 66 and runs off 49.

20:00 Dundalk - Brokers Tip 6.511/2 has won off 66 and runs off 48.

Furthest traveller

Kiera Royale 8.515/2 for Jake Coulson is on the move to Hereford and travels 265 miles for the 15:20 2m5f Mares' Handicap Chase and runs for the yard today for the first time since leaving David Rees.

Going a whopping 421 miles to Musselburgh on Friday is David Pipe's Olympe De Gouges 5.04/1 in the second race of the day the 13:45 2m1f Handicap Hurdle - and she landed one of the qualifying Go North Series races last time at Doncaster just a week ago. She turns out under a penalty and Pipe has struck recently with two doubles on two different days.

The furthest traveller on the Newton Abbot card is Debbie Hamer's Saddlers Quest 21.020/1 in the 13:55 2m5f Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. The 8yo mare is going 196 miles but hasn't shown a lot in three handicap runs. This is also one of the Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook.

The Newcastle trek is for Nellie French 34.033/1 in the final race on the card; the 20:15 5f Handicap. Katie Scott's her trainer based in the Borders, and she is travelling 267 miles and does have winning CD form.

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

The doubles and trebles keep flowing for Donald McCain - and he's got a season ticket for this column. Another three-timer yesterday at Sedgefield added to his two at Haydock the previous day and four-timer at Carlisle five days ago. Collingham 7.06/1 and Kayfast Warrior 17.016/1 are in the 13:45 2m1f Handicap Hurdle for the Malpas yard, while Kensington Art 7.06/1 in the 14:20 2m1f Handicap Hurdle has a strong chance following a last time out win.

McCain's Outsider Akentrick was backed last night from 13.012/1 to 11.010/1 for the 14:55 3m Handicap Hurdle and is an outsider compared to his Latino Fling 6.05/1 for the 15:30 2m4f Go North Lady Buttons Mares' Series Final. The yard are tops again in Scotland this term with an impressive 30% strike-rate and 10 winners.

If you're looking for a punt at Dundalk tonight, Ado McGuinness secured a 33/1 double at the track on Wednesday and his Cometh The Man was a mover from 21.020/1 to 13.012/1 last night for the opening 5f Handicap. Skontonovski 11.010/1 is an old friend of mine and runs in the 19:00 1m Handicap - with McGuiness booking champion jockey Colin Keane for both. Over the past five seasons, Keane has ridden a staggering 124 winners.

The yard also have Eglish - another mover in the betting last night from 13.012/1 to 9.08/1 in the 19:30 6f Handicap. She goes well for Cian MacRedmond and 6f does look her best trip.

Race of the day

The 14:55 at Musselburgh looks the best betting race of the day over 3m for the Go North Brindisi Breeze Series Final and the prize-money must be applauded with nearly £16,000 to the winner - which is excellent considering the top weight is only rated 117.

The Rebecca Menzies 9yo Wynford 3.613/5 caught the eye last time finishing third at Catterick following a 118 day break since a run at Musselburgh in November. With only two runs this campaign, it's easy to say this is his target, and why not with the money on offer? He was given a lot to do the track from a poor position during the winter, so he could be ridden closer to the pace today.

Menzies is the former assistant to Ferdy Murphy, and is on the 29 winner mark for the season.

However, with the forecast bright and dry and the ground to hopefully get to good, my bet here is White Walker 7.06/1 - a horse I outlined above for the in-form Gary Hanmer.

No. 7 White Walker SBK 17/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Gary Hanmer

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 101

He was far too fresh on his last run at Doncaster, and he didn't give himself a chance of lasting home under the penalty following a good win at Catterick seven days before. The long straight at Town Moor might have been an excuse, but it could have been the quick turnaround, and a break of 119 days means he's had a lot of time to recover.

He's improved since going up to 3m, and his win in the qualifier was a good performance given how well he travelled. He can still run well from 101 and seems to like these speedy circuits.

Daryl Carter is back on Monday to take over, but thanks for reading as it's always enjoyable doing this column, and good luck for Friday and the start of the Flat weekend.

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl