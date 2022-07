Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:30 Wolverhampton: Freedom Flyer 19.018/1 into 8.07/1

14:00 Wolverhampton: Griggy 21.020/1 into 7.513/2

14:30 Wolverhampton: Pink Crystal 3.55/2 into 2.35/4

15:30 Wolverhampton: Omniscient 3.259/4 into 2.111/10

16:00 Wolverhampton: Connemera Queen 51.050/1 into 10.09/1

16:30 Wolverhampton: Rose Fandango 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

14:45 Pontefract: Madame Ambassador 4.57/2 into 3.211/5

15:15 Pontefract: Let's 15.014/1 into 9.08/1

16:45 Pontefract: Jacovec Cavern 51.050/1 into 21.020/1

17:40 Brighton: Ard Up 51.050/1 into 17.016/1

19:10 Brighton: Confils 15.014/1 into 8.07/1

17:50 Ffos Las: Prophecy 26.025/1 into 15.014/1

19:30 Uttoxeter: Goaheadwiththeplan 34.033/1 into 17.016/1 and Richie Valentine 7.06/1 into 5.04/1

20:00 Uttoxeter: Catchmeifyoucan 26.025/1 into 15.014/1 and Dame De Ruban 19.018/1 into 13.012/1

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

20:10 Brighton: Ideal Guest - 2.35/4 out to 2.56/4

18:20 Ffos Las: Constitution - 1.910/11 out to 2.255/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Five Sportsbook Extra Place Special races on Tuesday for punters to look forward to with the added value, and four of them are at Wolverhampton - and there was a fair bit of movement in the markets for some of the races at Dunstall Park last night, with some movers from huge prices.

Thirteen runners are in the 13:30 6f Handicap with Freedom Flyer having been cut from 15.014/1 into 8.07/1 on Monday evening. He hasn't won for a long time for Ruth Carr but is down to 58 and has track form.

Division 2 of the 6f Handicap at 14:00 is also paying extra places, with John Butler's Griggy the springer last night from 21.020/1 into 7.513/2 and he's another without a win for ages. But he's down to his lowest mark of 50, although the money was misplaced on him last time when he was a turned over favourite at Lingfield .

The 16:00 7f Handicap was sparking into life too last night with another Butler horse getting backed from 51.050/1 into 10.09/1 in Connemera Queen. The final Extra Place Special is in the 16:30 7f Handicap.

One comes from the jumping card at Uttoxeter with the 14-runner 19:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. The Milton Harris-trained Mi Laddo was a drifter out from 8.07/1 to 10.09/1 if you are considering the each-way angle.

Stat of the day

Jack Mitchell has shown a level stakes profit of +10.06 from his 13 victories from 40 rides at 33% at Wolverhampton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:00 Wolverhampton: Secretfact 13.012/1 has won here twice (20%) and Scale Force 4.3100/30 has won here twice (17%).

13:30 Wolverhampton: Steelriver has won here six times (19%) and Jumira Bridge has won here twice (17%).

14:00 Wolverhampton: Glorious Charmer 7.06/1 has won here twice (13%).

14:30 Wolverhampton: Bonita B 17.016/1 has won here twice (100%).

16:00 Wolverhampton: Street Poet has won here 10 times (22%).

14:45 Pontefract: Dragons Will Rise 6.511/2 has won here twice (67%).

16:15 Pontefract: Perfect Swiss 12.011/1 has won here twice (67%) and Alpha Cru 11.010/1 has won here twice (67%).

17:40 Brighton: King Crimson 6.511/2 has won here twice (20%).

19:10 Brighton: Wisper has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Wolverhampton: Charming Kid 7.06/1 has won off 77 and runs off 65, Duke Of Firenze 15.014/1 has won off 75 and runs off 57 and Scale Force 4.3100/30 has won off 74 and runs off 57.

13:30 Wolverhampton: Seas Of Elzaam 4.3100/30 has won off 69 and runs off 59 and Jumira Bridge 11.010/1 has won off 68 and runs off 50.

16:00 Wolverhampton: Street Poet 6.511/2 has won off 65 and runs off 55.

Furthest traveller

The furthest traveller on the Wolverhampton card is the Michael Dods-trained Bold Territories 4.3100/30, who will be hoping to make the 156 mile journey worthwhile in the 16:30 7f Handicap.

Welsh Wizard David Evans has On The Pulse 15.014/1 in the 18:10 7f Novice Stakes, and she's on the march to the tune of 177 miles.

While Dame De Ruban's 177 miles for Rebecca Menzies is furthest traveller at Uttoxeter, and was backed last night on the Sportsbook from 19.018/1 into 13.012/1 for the 20:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle.

Form Watch

It's hard to get wildly excited about today's Wolverhampton card with five of the eight races all at Class 6 level, and the other three are only Class 5. It's a fixture that contains all the usual suspects but rider Jack Mitchell has been a bit of a standout at the Midlands circuit with more rides and wins than anyone else this season.

Mitchell has shown a level stakes profit of +10.06 from his 13 victories from 40 rides at 33%.

His four mounts at Wolverhampton are all single figures in the betting with chances starting with Billy Dylan in the opening 13:00 5f Handicap, Nomasee 5.59/2 in the 14:30 7f Handicap, Prism 9.08/1 in the 15:30 1m1f Handicap and Alsamyah 7.513/2 in the 16:30 7f Handicap.

Prism is trained by Roger Varian, and Mitchell's record on the all-weather for the Newmarket yard stacks up at 103 wins at 25%, 26 more than Andrea Atzeni in second.

No. 2 (4) Prism (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Over the last 10 years, runners drawn low at Pontefract from 5f to 12f have won 13% of all races in that time, although it's lower for only sprint races at 10%.

Ben Curtis (pictured below) has ridden nearly the same amount of winners Danny Tudhope in the last five season at Ponty (37 plays 36), but Tudhope's level stakes return is poor at -59.77, while Curtis is well in profit at +45.43.

However, the followers and devotees of Andrew Mullen backing blind comes in at a massive +203.33 with 11-95 at 12%.

Curtis has two mounts on the afternoon and his best chance is End Zone for Roger Fell in the 16:15 1m Handicap.

Look out for apprentice Luke Catton at Ffos Las - he has ridden three winners from 10 rides in the last fortnight and his sole mount is in the 17:50 6f Handicap and was backed from 26.025/1 into 15.014/1 last night.

By the seaside, it's no surprise that Tony Carroll leads the way on the trainers' table in terms of wins this term with eight success. However, that's from 53 horses and his level stakes return is in the red at -6.80. Far more profitable is Gay Kelleway, who is 3-7 this season at 43%.

Kelleway has two horses declared for Tuesday with Moveonup 3.55/2 holding strong claims in the opening 17:40 5f contest.

No. 9 (5) Moveonup (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -



She was a little bit too keen last time behind Brighton legend Boom The Groom, but she did win a Classified race at Brighton previously with a positive ride. Crack apprentice Benoit De La Sayette claims 5lb and he's ridden 15 winners in the last month.

Move On Up is also a fine song from the legend that is Curtis Mayfield.

Race of the day

We remember the great Pipalong for the Listed 15:15 contest over 1m in honour of the flying filly trained by Tim Easterby who was picked up for a bargain 7,000 guineas in 1997 and went on to win some big prizes. She only raced once at Pontefract in her career, but it mattered little to the kitty, as connections were rewarded with £421,000 in prize money. A lot of dough as they say back then.

The added intrigue comes in the shape of Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Love 4.57/2, and from 2012, the Godolphin trainer has a healthy 27% win and 43% placed record in Yorkshire.

No. 2 (3) Dubai Love SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -



Dubai Love wasn't beaten far into seventh at Royal Ascot last time out in the Kensington Palace mares' race, having a wide trip throughout and Rising Star is in opposition again today (who won at Ascot). Her pick on the form book was a third from the winter out in Dubai at Group 2 level, but translating that here isn't easy. Especially as she has only gained one win from 11 turf starts.

Let's was the one the backers wanted last night, and the Irish raider for Ken Condon brings a bit of proven Listed level from to the table following her recent fourth in the Queen Of Scots at Musselburgh.

Joey Sheridan rides and this appears to be his first ever visit to Yorkshire, while this is only Condon's second ever runner here - the first got beat. Let's can miss the break and is often held up, which is not the ideal scenario for the best draw in 1.

David O'Meara's Thunder Beauty should go close if she runs to the form of her Duke Of Cambridge second at Royal Ascot last time. She is unexposed at today's trip of 1m and on ratings is the best in here at 104.

Big race verdict

The main players in the race are hold-up horses, and they don't win many races between them.

I like Roman Mist for Tom Ward and William Buick, who is a potential front-runner and ran a cracker in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth at Epsom last time at the Derby meeting. She traded at 2.588/5 in-running from a BSP of 14.94, and in that company makes her a big threat as she does hold tactical speed too.

She certainly stays 1m well, as judged on her Snowdrop win at Kempton earlier in the season. With Buick riding Pontefract superbly this term with 3-6 at 50%, and 4-11 over the past five seasons, she can make Ward a happy chap.

Final Word

As Pipalong is remembered at Pontefract this afternoon, and what a money-spinner she was considering she was picked up for a song, it's worth pointing out the contrast in fortunes of owner Kia Joorabchian and his Amo Racing branch from the Royal meeting recently.

Clearly they should have had a Norfolk win with The Ridler wiping out his second and third in the race, and Joorabchian had thrown a lot at Royal Ascot with 23 runners that cost a combined a total of £4.95million. Yet the great game is a leveller, as he failed to find the winners' enclosure with his team despite the burgeoning numbers and near £5m spend.

Joorabchian was the football agent that took Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez to my club West Ham years ago in one of the biggest shocks ever in the transfer world. He perhaps is as puzzled with his lack of success at Ascot as I was with Mascherano - who couldn't get a game at Upton Park under Alan Pardew despite going on to be one of the world's best midfielders/defenders in the game - winning about a million caps for Argentina and titles for Barcelona.

Good luck for Monday.

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl