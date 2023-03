Lingfield fast and furious six-furlong handicap is today's feature

Stat of the day favours in-form team

Look out for Boughey and Murphy at Newcastle

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop.

Mark your card

At 13:15 at Lingfield, trainer Charles Hills and jockey Kieran Shoemark partner with Saratoga Spirit 11/1 and at this venue, they have had a 27% strike rate in the last five years.

At 14:50 at Newbury, trainer Lydia Richards has had a 40% strike rate with runners over hurdles in the last two years. She saddles Capstan 10/1.

At Newbury at 16:00, the once useful Emitom 6/1 makes his debut for Alan King, and King has a 21% strike rate with horses from other yards at the first time of asking.

At 17:05 at Newbury, trainer Nicky Henderson has had a 28% strike rate in the last five years at this course with handicap debutants. Today, Spring Note 12/5 is the yards representative.

At 18:15 at Newcastle, trainer Sam England boasts a 30% strike rate with last-time-out winners looking to back up. Vindobala 13/8 looks to back up today.

At 20:15 at Newcastle, trainer George Boughey teams up with Oisin Murphy (29%), who has made the long 245-mile journey to Newcastle for this one runner in Hit Mac 4/1. Boughey adds the cheekpieces to his runner, who scored in first-time blinkers previously and went narrowly close in a first-time hood.

He also drops in grade and in distance as Boughey looks to pull out all the stops to get his runner back to winning ways.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:00 Lingfield - Tyger Bay - Has won here three times (42%)

19:15 Newcastle - After John - Has won here three times (50%)

20:15 Newcastle - Elzaal - Has won here three times (37%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:10 Doncaster - Mr Muldoon - Has won off 134 runs off 123

14:25 Lingfield - Mount Mogan - Has won off 78 runs off 66

17:45 Newcastle - Pop Favorite - Has won off 59 runs off 48

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer again trainer Keith Dalgleish who has made the 419-mile journey to Lingfield with his sole runner on the card Aberama Gold 13/2 at 15:00.

Dalgleish went close with his long traveller Chichester yesterday, and he looks to have another good chance today with his runner having the blinkers switched out for the visor.

Race of the day

We head to Lingfield for today's feature race. Their 15:00 competitive Class 3 Sprint Handicap makes for tricky assessment, but the market is wide-open.

No. 5 (7) Lequinto (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

Lequinto was denied a clear run when last seen 48 days ago over course and distance, and he now reunites with Andrea Atzeni (1-1). He drops back in grade into a Class 3 contest today and is fairly handicapped on last season's exploits. He has a fair draw, and this big field and likely strong pace will see him to good effect if getting the breaks.

No. 4 (12) Crimson Sand (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Simon Earle

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

Crimson Sand has a 2-5 record at this venue, and although he hasn't been seen for 245 days and representing a new yard, he has a good record fresh and is fairly treated. He should not be underestimated on return, although it's difficult to judge whether a horse will be as good the first time out for new connections as he was for the last.

No. 9 (2) Tyger Bay SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Conrad Allen

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 83

Tyger Bay needs to put a couple of disappointing efforts behind him the last twice, but a repeat of his excellent third to the thriving pair Annaf and Silky Wilky over course and distance last month would be enough to suffice.

He hasn't really kicked on this season but is certain to play a hand if he gets back to his best.

Big race verdict

The tentative vote goes to Lequinto, who we haven't seen the best of this season, and he shaped as though he was ready to bounce back to form but for a denied run in a stronger race last time.

Nation's the NAP for Timeform's McFadden

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.

Final Word

For the last two days, I have been highlighting the horses that I strongly fancy and will be having a right good swing at when the Cheltenham Festival comes around.

Impaire Et Passe and Blood Destiny are the two highlighted so far. The next two on the hit list are Mighty Potter and El Fabiolo, who I think are a class above their opposition - yes, including Jonbon.

Both impressed me with powerful finishing efforts at the DRF, and Mighty Potter has little to beat in my opinion. The Supreme Novices run is keeping his price honest, which is a blessing for punters, not a concern.

El Fabiolo won the strongest Novice Chase on either side of the water by ten widening lengths at the DRF, and Jonbon's form has not worked out an inch. The Irish are a class above, and El Fabiolo could be a machine with an unknown ceiling. I don't believe that's the case with Jonbon, particularly after Warwick.

This section is starting to build a nice accumulator, don't you think?

Until Wednesday, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7