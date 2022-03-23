Daily Racing News: Big fields at Dundalk and a bet on Hughes at Haydock for Wednesday

Seamus Mullins did indeed continue his good form yesterday as Moroder was a winning selection for Tuesday's DRN column. All the runners appear to be at Dundalk for the evening with some big fields for their Wednesday night card, but we're three-handed again with the jumpers for a busy afternoon ahead.

13:35 Haydock: Brief Ambition - 6.511/2 into 4.57/2

14:10 Haydock: Finisk River - 8.515/2 into 6.05/1

14:55 Ludlow: Landsman - 10.09/1 into 5.59/2

17:00 Dundalk: Harrys Bar - 9.08/1 into 6.05/1

There is one Extra Place Special race in the UK with a Money Back Special on the 14:10 at Haydock, and a plethora at Dundalk for the evening with four. There was also an early move for Ado McGuiness' Harry's Bar in the opening 17:00 5f Handicap. The trainer fires a lot of darts at the meeting and often has two in a race, so his strike-rate at near 9% this term isn't the best, but he's on five for the year at Dundalk behind Joseph O'Brien.

Fairly early on Tuesday evening when the prices were up on the Sportsbook, his price was cut from 8/1 to 5/1. With the dead eight, the each-way clockers were getting in early.

The Money Back Special opener is Haydock's 2m3f Handicap Hurdle and Clive Boultbee-Brooks is a trainer new to the ranks who is currently firing in winners from his Herefordshire base at a strike-rate of 62% with five from eight since the end of last month.

Boultbee-Brooks owns the useful Sebastopol, who is in training with his neighbour Tom Lacey, but Boultbee-Brooks has had winning pointers from his Woolhope base too.

L'Incoorrigible 3.02/1 heads the betting and is looking to continue the yard's flying run. The 7yo looked a good horse winning his first two starts easily in a bumper and a novice at Doncaster, but he has hardly stood any racing and has had one or two issues with a fracture. He's off 130 today, and travelled so well on his first start at Warwick, he could be better than that.

If you hadn't heard of Boultbee-Brooks, I had to rely on Wiki to find out more. He was worth £319million in 2019 on the Sunday Times Rich List, and once paid £1.58million for a fighter plane. His rider Tommie O'Brien is 2-4 going into Wednesday.

Donald McCain has two runners in the race in Sacre Pierre 3.55/2 and Finisk River 6.05/1, and he is the leading trainer at Haydock this term with 5-17 at 29%.

The 15:40 3m Handicap Hurdle at Ffos Las looks very open with a 4/1 the field betting market.

Dr Richard Newland is on a hot streak and is 7-28 since last month at 25%, and his backing his runners to a £1 level stake would have returned £35.08. His Dynamite Kentucky 6.05/1 is dropping down in class following a defeat last time at Exeter. He's been in good form this term with victories in Devon and Plumpton, but his mark of 111 could be a little high.

Over at Dundalk, Elzaamsan 4.3100/30 looks a favourite worth taking on in the 18:00 1m2f Handicap. His trainer Michael Halford's numbers have dipped this year, and is 0-18 with runners in 2022.

Jockey Billy Lee fares best against his weighing room colleagues over the past month at the course with the best strike-rate of 30% with 4-13. He has two rides booked at each-way prices. Cherry Bloom had been backed from 13.012/1 to 10.09/1 last night on the Sportsbook for the 20:00 7f Handicap, and his other mount on the card is in the 18:30 1m4f Handicap with last-time-out winner Evening Verse 9.08/1.

An each-way double on those two pays 90.0 89/1 on the Sportsbook.

14:45 Haydock - Chef Doeuvre 6.511/2 has won here twice (33%).

17:00 Dundalk - Adams Barbour 3.02/1 has won here seven times (50%).

18:00 Dundalk - Drakensberg 6.511/2 has won here five times (26%) and Power Drive 15.014/1 has won here five times (20%).

19:30 Dundalk - Hodd's Girl 8.515/2 has won here three times (33%).

20:30 Dundalk - Miss Cunning (RESERVE) 17.016/1 has won here four times (21%).

19:30 Dundalk - Broker's Tip 8.07/1 has won off 65 and runs off 48.

The journey to deepest west Wales for Ffos Las will be a long one for Shropshire trainer Dave Roberts who sends Stamina Chope 8.515/2 for the 15:05 2m4f Mares' Handicap Chase and the 220 mile distance.

Haydock's longest traveller is the Paul Nicholls-trained Ubetya 6.511/2 - making the 192 mile journey from Ditcheat. Bryony Frost rides and is one of the best exponents of getting chasers to jump. His jumping needs to be sharper as he bids for his first win over fences in the 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase at 13:35.

Cillurid 3.55/2 is going 177 miles for Tim Easterby, as he looks for a win in the 14:55 2m4f Novices Handicap Chase at Ludlow. He was in good form earlier in the season at Sedgefield and will enjoy the better going.

Ludlow certainly do a fine job with prize money, and while the better ground (officially good at the time of writing) has influenced the small fields, trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has been operating at a strike-rate of near 27% since the end of last month, and that's a decent figure considering he's had 52 runners in that time and some Cheltenham horses.

The yard's Guy 2.47/5 looks to have a very strong chance in the 16:05 3m Handicap Chase.

I backed this horse to win in November at Market Rasen when he finished second, a race he travelled very strongly in to be matched at 1.728/11 in-play. On that run I cannot believe he hasn't won in three subsequent outings. He collected a further two seconds and was done at an even lower 1.152/13 last time out for the silver medal. He jumped right at Ascot earlier in the season, so going this way round could help, and he still remains a horse of potential.

Rider Sam Twiston-Davies has been the top jockey at Ludlow this term with amount of winners, and his 5-19 rate is at 26%. Guy could have a chance of staying the new 3m distance, as he's related to thorough stayer Turgot. He could be the sort of horse that the layers are out to get, especially with his history of finishing second, but if he gets anywhere near that Rasen run, he'll be hard to beat.

No. 2 Guy (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 129

Danny McMenamin recently returned from injury and his Haydock record is a good one this term with 2-8 at 25%. His only mount on the card is the frustrating 6yo Parisencore 1.910/11 in the 13:00 2m Maiden Hurdle for Nicky Richards - a horse who has finished second on five of his six career starts. Rated only 114, he was way below form last time at Carlisle, and should find a flatter track more beneficial today.

A real stat divider is trainer John Mackie - who over the last five years at Haydock has only sent out two runners to the track from his Derbyshire base, with one winner. However he is on the cold list, and is without a scorer with his last 25 runners. His Hurricane Ali 6.05/1 was backed a point last night on the Sportsbook for the 14:10 2m3f Handicap Hurdle. He has ran poorly in his last two starts, but he travelled very well in a race at Bangor last summer on good ground following a series of wins in the spring.

No. 6 Hurricane Ali (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Alan Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 108

He's been dropped down to 108 and Alan Doyle claims some weight off.

I like a good staying race, and Moroder scored as one of the selections for the Daily Racing News column yesterday with an easy success at Exeter to maintain the form of Seamus Mullins.

Hopefully we can make it two for the week with River Walk in the 15:55 at Haydock over 3m.

He started off his career in excellent fashion with a bumper win at Catterick on debut in November, and a near-4l success on hurdling debut at Musselburgh in December over 2m4f. He wasn't best equipped with the track nor the distance and looked more of a stayer, but he still won that relatively weak contest easily.

No. 6 River Walk (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 108

Since then he has been disappointing on a pair of starts, including back in Edinburgh last time on handicap debut. His jumping was novicey throughout and I am hoping the soft ground was the reason for the run. He has a 3m winner in his pedigree and he's from a good Trevor Hemmings' family, and at 4.507/2 upped in distance to 3m for the first time, he looks on a very lenient mark of 108.

It goes without saying jockey Brian Hughes has been leading rider at a northern track for the season. He is 5-25 this term at Haydock and should have another good afternoon - hopefully with this youngster.

The start of the Flat season is something I am looking forward to, and indeed the big meetings at the Curragh and Naas with their two historic handicaps with the Irish Lincolnshire and the Madrid. It's the time of year that people offer up their horses to follow, and I was once asked to give one for the Timeform Fifty To Follow book many years ago and offered up Moonsail - a newcomer for Godolphin with an exceptional pedigree by Monsun out of Classic winner Kazzia.

She got beat on debut, and carried on getting beaten in her subsequent three starts. I wasn't asked back after that! I would have recommended a back-to-lay, but the only thing that got laid off was me.

However, sires fascinate me and I strongly recommend the book Horse Trader: Robert Sangster and The Rise And Fall Of The Sport Of Kings. One of the best horse-racing books I have read, and a gallop through history of some of the greatest ever stallions in a wonderful era of Danzig and Storm Cat.

For this year however, I'll refrain for one to follow. Current Option incidentally is the antepost favourite on the Sportsbook for the big handicap at the Curragh this weekend.

I'll be back again tomorrow and good luck for today!

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl

