At 14:20 at Ripon, trainer Richard Fahey has had a 40% 4-10 record when partnering with David Nolan at this venue in the last five years--they team up with Pretty Crystal [6/1].

At 17:05 at Roscommon, trainer Gavin Cromwell has had a 43% strike rate at this venue in the last 12 months. Today he saddles big-priced runner Charlie Darling 25/126.00.

At 17:12 at Lingdfield, Smith 16/117.00 seeks his seventh-course victory.

A 17:50 at Carlisle, trainer Karl Burke is 5-19 26% with two-year-olds first time out at this venue. He saddles Petra Celera 10/111.00.

At 19:25 at Carlisle, trainer William Haggas has had a 28% strike rate in the last two years, with runners off 60 days or more. He saddles Alhambra Palace 12/113.00.

At 20:15 at Market Rasen, trainer David Pipe has had a 25% strike rate in the last two years, with runners turned out within seven days. Today he has D'Jango 6/16.80.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Andrew Balding, who has made the 303-mile journey to Carlisle with Therapist at 19:25. You can back trainer and jockey blind for a profit of £18 to a £1 level stake, and this is just Balding's fourth runner at this venue (0-3).

No. 11 (11) Therapist SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

This looks like a good opportunity for Therapist who drops down in distance, and the long journey could pay off for the trainer, and this is jockey David Probert's only ride of the day.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 16:00 at Yarmouth Class 4 handicap and looks like a competitive heat with a couple of class droppers.

No. 5 (2) Keyser Soze (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Keyser Soze ran as well as can be expected at Ascot last time (sixth) from stall one when left with no cover and returns to this Yarmouth track for the first time since his debut in 2016.

He is fairly handicapped to have a say in today's contest, and his well-being is a big positive in this race with so many arriving with questions to answer. Big player.

No. 3 (6) United Front (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

United Front is a 0-13 on turf, but he should have won here on his last visit when not getting the rub of the green with a denied passage and forced wide around runners. He is now 12 lbs lower than that run, and the booking of William Buick is very eye-catching, considering Mick Appleby booked him twice last season and scored on both occasions.

Today is the first time the trainer and jockey will partner this term, and their runner arriving on the back of a short break is by design.

Back United Front to win 4/1

No. 4 (7) Lady Eros (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Lady Eros has proved popular, but it's hard to see why given she was well held by today's favourite Bling On The Music at Leicester last year. She is open to improvement but needs a big step forward to land this.

Big race verdict

A good race which can go to class-dropper United Front, who can shed his elusive turf maiden tag at the 14th attempt now under the excellent William Buick. Keyser Soze is feared the most.

Final Word

It was challenging to find angles into today's racing, and it feels a little like the calm before the Epsom storm which blows in tomorrow. I am looking forward to seeing the Oaks tomorrow, and Bright Diamond, at wild odds of 66/167.00, could outrun that price, and I think she has plenty more to come.

There are loads on the card outside of the big race on Friday, and there's some good action at Doncaster also, so be sure to check out tomorrow's Daily Racing News and keep the powder relatively dry today if you don't fancy much.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7