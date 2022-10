Money Talk

14:15 Warwick: Maridadi 26.025/1 into 19.018/1

15:25 Warwick: Commander Miller 11.010/1 into 6.511/2, and Opening Bid 15.014/1 into 11.010/1

16:00 Warwick: Hooky Street 34.033/1 into 21.020/1

Ayr: Bobby Shaftoe 9.08/1 into 7.06/1

17:15 Ayr: City Vaults 2.6313/8 out to 3.259/4

17:40 Worcester: Tiffany Rose 19.018/1 into 11.010/1 and No Reaction 31.030/1 into 21.020/1]

17:00 Chelmsford: Champagne Sarah 81.080/1 into 26.025/1

19:30 Chelmsford: Baltic Baron 13.012/1 into 10.09/1

20:30 Chelmsford: Love Poems 8.515/2 into 5.04/1

14:35 Thurles: Game Eagle 17.016/1 into 12.011/1

15:10 Thurles: The Dazzer 15.014/1 into 9.08/1

15:45 Thurles: Wojood 11.010/1 into 6.511/2

16:20 Thurles: Musical Rhapsody 17.016/1 into 9.08/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

16:10 Ayr: Martin's Brig 3.02/1 out to 4.3100/30

15:16 Worcester: Mount Bonete 2.757/4 out to 4.03/1

Back Black Friday @ 11.010/1 each-way in the 15:00 at Ayr

There are five Extra Place Specials today on the Sportsbook for each-way punters, and with a trio from Thurles at 15:10, 15;45 and 16:55. Those races have 14, 15 and 15 runners respectively for the handicaps. Rain is due in County Tipperary and soft ground horses should come to the fore.

Ayr has its usual diet of handicaps down the straight, the long straight. The 14:25 1m Handicap has 13 runners and is an Extra Place Special. It is wet this week in Scotland, and it's already wet with heavy in the description. It will take some staying power today and Mac Alley was backed from 20s into 14s in quite a brisk and lively market in the early hours.

The Worcester Extra Place Special is the closing 17:40 2m Handicap Hurdle with 13 runners offering each-way chances. Well Done Dani was a big halver (if such a thing exists, but it does in my Lexicon), with the horse cut from 40/1 into 20. The race looks wide open with a "4/1 the field" market.

Stat Of The Day

Peter Kavanagh has had one ride at Warwick this term and it was a winner. The 5lb Conditional has just one ride at Warwick in the 15:25 2m Handicap Hurdle for his yard with Never No Trouble 7.06/1. Can he make it two from two?

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:15 Ayr: Royal Regent 11.010/1 has won here three times (14%), and Flying Moon 17.016/1 has won here five times (29%).

14:25 Ayr: Eagles Rock 5.04/1 has won here twice (22%), Royal Countess 23.022/1 has won here twice (13%), Ayr Poet 7.513/2 has won here twice (13%), and Cosa Sara 13.012/1 has won here twice (25%).

15:00 Ayr: Black Friday 15.014/1 has won here three times (20%), Pearl of Qatar 15.014/1 has won here three times [38%), and Classy Al 7.513/2 has won here three times (30%).

15:35 Ayr: Tommy G 7.513/2 has won here seven times (25%) and Ugo Gregory 7.513/2 has won here twice (50%).

16:10 Ayr: Hajjam 12.011/1 has won here three times (19%) and Retirement Beckons 8.515/2 has won here twice (9%).

18:30 Chelmsford: Dors Toyboy 4.57/2 has won here twice (11%) and Boadicea Belle 17.016/1 has won here twice (33%).

20:00 Chelmsford: Schwartz 2.56/4 has won here twice (50%).

20:30 Chelmsford: Estrela Star 13.012/1 has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:35 Ayr: Ugo Gregory 6.511/2 has won off 80 and runs today from 70.

16:45 Ayr: Zig Zag Zyggy 11.010/1 has won off 80 and runs today from 57.

15:25 Warwick: Opening Bid 10.09/1 has won off 113 and runs today from 102.

Furthest traveller

A huge 357-mile journey awaits Radetsky Marsch 2.1011/10 for trainer Archie Watson today. He's a strong favourite at 11/10 for the 13:50 1m Novice and should reward backers for the traveller system. The horse shaped well finishing third on deep ground at Sandown and should step up with the new trip.

No. 6 (8) Radetsky Marsch (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Another day and another appearance for Judge Earle 2.757/4 for Peter Bowen - a horse who clearly doesn't mind a bit of "me time" in a box. Don't we all! He makes the 209-mile journey to Wilkie Collins country (Warwick) in the 14:50 3m Novices' Handicap Chase.

Form Watch

Not too may hot trainers on the list for Ayr's meeting today, but Lucinda Russell, so often the prize winner at Ayr over jumps has a recent 7-30 record showing up with a profit of +5.50 in the last month. She has three entered today in Scotland, and two in the same race with Earthquake 51.050/1 and Eastvan 3.7511/4 in the 13:50 1m Novice Stakes.

Katie Scott's Ayr trips have been largely successful this term with a 6-23 record in 2022 at 26%, although backing her runners returns a loss of -1.00. David O'Meara however has shown a profit this term on the west coast with +20.20 back for level stakes punters, although the yard are just 4-50 recently at all tracks at just 8%. City Vaults was so impressive at Redcar, it will be interesting to see how he copes from a 7lb higher mark and a recent second at Chelmsford. He was a drifter this morning on the Sportsbook too.



No. 6 (1) City Vaults SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 64

Jim Goldie has the most winners at Ayr this term with 20, but backing his runners all season results in a -4.00 return - or non-return.

Rider Charlie Todd will be in action at Warwick today - a track he has fired in a 2-4 record so far this season and shows the most superior level stakes return at +6.88 on the Warwick leaderboard in terms of winners. He has just one ride with Army Of One in the 15:25 2m Handicap Hurdle, but the horse appears to have little chance and was a big drifter earlier today out to 25/1.

To Worcester, and Harry Kimber remains very warm with a 4-8 record of late and a profit of +2.91. He has won on three of his last four mounts and has just one today with the 7yo Tom O'Roughley 3.55/2 in the Worcester 14:41 2m7f Handicap Chase. He won with plenty in hand over CD last time for Sheila Lewis with Kimber on and will like the good ground.

No. 9 Tom O'roughley (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Sheila Lewis

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 77

The trainers hitting decent numbers in terms of percentages are Charlie Longsdon and Peter Bowen at Worcester. Longsdon is 7-20 at 35% this season, while Bowen hits 40% with his 6-15 record.

Longsdon has two entries today with debutant Tommy Cullen in the 15:16 Bumper, and Rare Edition 1.574/7, an odd-on favourite for the 17:05 2m Novices' Hurdle. Brian Hughes is booked for both.

Hughes at Worcester is 7-19 this season at 38%.

To Essex, and the joint-leading riders at Chelmsford this term are Luke Morris and Rossa Ryan with 11 winners each, although Ryan has the more impressive strike-rate at 28%. The former Ammo man has just one mount tonight at the City track with She's Hot in the Chelmsford 17:30 7f Novice Stakes, and her rating should be enough to win and warrant odds-on backers at 1/2. She is rated 82.

No. 2 (5) She's Hot SBK 8/13 EXC 1.73 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Morris has three rides, the best of which is Captain Howse 1.738/11 in the closing 20:30 2m Handicap. Morris also has a ride for Robert Cowell in the 18:30 7f Handicap, although Cowell is on the cold list and without a winner in 43.

John Gosden's impressive numbers at CC continue, and the 'eleven and change man' has a high 53% 8-15 record in 2022 and rolls the dice with Rakurai in the 18:00 7f Maiden for long-time owner and supporter Lady Bamford.

At Thurles, Alan Persse is without a winning ride in 100, showing sometimes it's not always champagne and skittles being named Alan. Dylan McMonagle is much better with 12 winners in the last month at 16%, although Daniel King could be the apprentice to watch for the afternoon. The young rider is 5-29 of late with a 17% strike-rate and a level stakes return of +18.00.

He rides Denis Hogan's Wojood in the 15:45 1m4f Handicap - and the horse was well punted today from 10/1 into 13/2. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

Race of the day

We're taking in the 15:00 0-85 6f Handicap at Ayr for the race of the day as the race provides a competitive field and a couple of last-time-out winners.

Classy Al was a winner at Ayr last time and has form on good to soft, but he has never raced on heavy and we could be facing some brutal ground on the west coast today. It's soft/heavy at the time of writing this morning, and rain is forecast for the next seven days.

Woven has plenty of form on good this season and does stay 7f, which will certainly help with conditions and stamina. He ran well in a 0-90 at Thirsk earlier this year and usually comes from behind and held-up, and while he has a little help form the handicapper with his mark now on 84, he has only won twice in 27 attempts on the turf. He is second favourite at 7/2.

No. 2 (11) Woven SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 84

Maple Jack deserves to be 5/2 and favourite following an easy 3L success over CD last time - crucially in with ease in the ground on good to soft. He took advantage of a lowering mark on that occasion but is up to 70 again. By Mayson, he's a sire that usually gets runners in muddy conditions. The stallion has a 12% win record in soft or heavy with his runners in the last five seasons. Although Mayson has a 12% record on ground without any soft. While he does have a higher percentage placed in more testing going, perhaps he is just a 12% stallion and we shouldn't get too attached to "Maysons love heavy" talk.

Back Friday for Mike Smith was a positive on the Sportsbook today from 14s into 10s and with his record at the track, he could be the each-way answer.

He is without a win in eight this term but hasn't been totally disgraced thus far, and he certainly is weighted to win from 78. He does have to find a few lengths with Maple Jack from last time, but he stays 1m and with testing ground, it could play more to his strengths.

Big race verdict

The ability to handle heavy and stay beyond 6f is a tactic I like for the Ayr Gold Cup, and the same plan will do for me with an each-way go at Black Friday.

His mark is very appealing from 78 as he started 2022 on 89. He also has a win over CD in heavy back in 2020 beating Danzan. HIs trainer also has eight winners at the course this term at a strike-rate of 12%. We can get the 10/1 here and hope he can outstay the field to hit at least third.

Final Word

Yet another second with Willem Twee yesterday, and it feels like they are all finishing second this week. Let's talk jockeys.

The association of Christophe Soumillon appears over with his Royal Highness the Aga Khan. Or is it? A rather loose statement from France outlined the duo are no more, but might ride as freelance in the future. The days of the big retainer appear to be over. Those coveted jobs back in the heyday with the likes Frankie Dettori for Godolphin, partnerships that last years and years are no more. Is it the cost? Is it the tied-down nature and wanting to use others?

Young Michael O'Sullivan is now the stable retained rider for Barry Connell. And while not a huge job, Connell has some good horses and O'Sullivan is a coveted youngster tipped for great things with an impeccable background. Will the wealthy owners go down the younger route now rather than the expensive elite names?

We'll never know the ins and outs, but Andrea Atzeni is no longer Sheikh Obaid's man and Rossa Ryan is out of the Ammo plate, One constant Ryan Moore however, who manages both with his roles for Coolmore and Juddmonte.

Will Soumillon head to the UK? If he does, I wouldn't want to be in the weighing room.

I'll be back tomorrow with Friday's Racing News. Hopefully no more seconds today and good luck!