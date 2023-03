Paul Nicholls one to watch runs at Newbury

Bryony Frost also rides on first of two day meeting

Nicholls likes Knowsley at Newbury

After a fantastic Cheltenham Festival last week, many horse racing fans will be looking forward to more action this weekend.

It starts with the first of a two day meeting at Newbury which will see more great jumps action.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls already highlighted the meeting in his Ditcheat Diary when he said that Knowsley Road was his one to watch this week.

Paul said: "I really like Knowsley Road in a three mile handicap hurdle on Friday. It will be his last run before he goes chasing so hopefull he will win on Friday."

Knowsley Road runs in the 15:10 at Newbury and Harry Cobden takes the ride.

You can read Paul's in-depth insight on all of his Saturday runners here.

Frost to ride cool and confident Arqoob

Another Betfair ambassador - Bryony Frost - will also be at Newbury on Friday.

She rides Arqoob in the 14:40 at Newbury on Friday and said of his chances:

"A mark of 114 looks very fair judged on his Flat form. It was brilliant to get his head in front at Huntingdon last time, and he's schooled really well again since. He's a cool guy and his confidence will be high."

Bryony will also ride Regarding Ruth in the 15:10.

These are just a couple of the races that our ambassadors are involved in on Friday but you can use your completely free £2 horse racing multiple bet on any UK and Ireland action.