Betfair punter saw £2 Bet return £40K

Three winners at Kempton with Lucky 15

Narrowly missed out on winning another £250k+

A Betfair punter began 2023 in extraordinary style by winning over £40K from a £2 Lucky 15 bet at Kempton then came within one more of landing a further £269K.

A Betfair punter won £40,491 from a £2 Kempton Lucky 15 on Saturday night!



Then could have won another £269,044 from a loose change acca in the final race of the day



This is how it all unfolded...

The bettor made the perfect start to their Lucky 15, which was placed just after 5pm with total stakes of £60, when they successfully backed Lordsbridge Girl at 12/1 a shock to win the 18:30 race at Kempton.

Floating Spirit provided the second winner of the night in the 19:00 and, half-an-hour later, Kiwano came in at 12/1, seeing off the likes of favourite Emperor Spirit, to make it three wins from three.

Imperial Sands win seals £40k for Betfair punter

At 8pm, and with significant profit already secured, it came down to Imperial Sands to wrap up the fourth.

It was thrilling stuff as her lead was reduced but jockey Hollie Doyle hung on to secure victroy and a sensational Lucky 15 worth £40, 491.10.

It almost got even better in the final race of the day when the Betfair punter backed Oriental Art as the fifth leg in a loose change acca.

Sadly, the horse finished fourth, so they missed out on scooping a further £269,044.

This Betfair punter had their 4 winners in a £3.21 EW 5-fold...



Lordsbridge Girl (12/1)

Floating Spirit (15/2)

Kiwano (12/1)

Imperial Sands (10/1)

Oriental Art (5/1)



£269,044.63 if Oriental Art won. 3 places for another big windfall



Oriental Art finished 4th.

Still, winning over £40K left them celebrating and made for a fantastic start to 2023 on the first Saturday of the horse racing of the year.