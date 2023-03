Horse racing punter wins £18K+ after placing £24

Starts with Morebattle winner at Kelso

Trixie win is perfect timing before Cheltenham

A Betfair horse racing customer won £18,356 after all the three selections in their £3 each-way trixie obliged on Saturday afternoon.

The lucky punter gave their Cheltenham coffers a huge boost with their spectacular win as the horse racing world prepares for next week's Festival.

The bet got off to the perfect start at Kelso when Benson, ridden by Grand National winning jockey Ryan Mania, came with a perfectly timed run to land the Morebattle Handicap hurdle at odds of 12/1.

It was over an hour until the second leg ran at Navan.

The selection Prince Zaltar, who was backed from 25/1 to 12/1, looked the unlikeliest of winners.

But the horse responded generously to his jockey's urgings, getting up in the dying strides to touch off Music of Tara.

First time fences winner seals bet

It was a nervous wait for the third and final leg, Kalli's Quest, in the 16:50 at Navan.

The 10-year-old mare had never won a race over fences. She was headed on the run in but fought back gamely to win by a whisker for her young jockey, John Shinnick.

It was a fantastic performance and stunning win for a Betfair punter who managed to combine all three winners in a four bets in one trixie (three selections and a treble) on a super Saturday.

Total amount spent on the bet was £24, with four £3 bets and £12 added each-way, for a total return of £18,356.

Now roll on another exciting week of horse racing before the big one starts on 14 March at Cheltenham.