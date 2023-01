Punters wins £6,700 with £2 bet

Nicholls' Il Ridoto gets four-fold underway

Tip Top Mountain seals it at 11/1

Paul Nicholls' Ill Ridoto got a winning four-fold underway on Saturday for a Betfair punter who scooped more than £6,700 from a £2 bet.

It was a stuning piece of betting which combined a quartet of each-way bets at odds ranging from 6.511/2 to 11/1.

The bettor backed Betfair Ambassador Nicholls' six-year-old at 6.511/2, nine minutes before the card began.

Before the race Paul explained in his Betfair column that Il Ridoto would be wearing head-gear to sharpen him up. That proved to be a shrewd move.

Il Ridoto kept on well to win the 13:50 handicap chase at Cheltenham, giving our punter and our ambassador a brilliant start to Saturday, not to mention the horses owner, a certain Sir Alex Ferguson.

Next the focus moved to Uttoxeter where the Irish eight-year-old Dargiannini, who is trained by Nicholls' nephew Harry Derham, did the business at 9.08/1.

With two down and two to go things were getting serious for our punter.

Maxmilian won a hard-fought novice hurdle at Doncaster by one length to make it three out of four at 9.517/2.

Wow, what a Saturday it was for one Betfair punter.



They turned £2 into over £6K in the space of two hours and the acca started with Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls Ill Ridoto at Cheltenham! pic.twitter.com/zfcqlqOrzQ -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 30, 2023

It all came down to Tip Top Mountain, the longest price of our punter's picks at 12.011/1, back at Uttoxeter in thr 15:07 handicap.

A bad mistake three out put the four-fold in jeopardy and the selection was headed by Hometown Hero.

But Tip Top Mountain turned out to be as good as his name and regained the lead in time to win by a nose and seal winnings of £6, 716.16 for our lucky punter.