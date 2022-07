Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:35 Worcester: Delight Of Dubai - 17.016/1 into 12.011/1

14:10 Worcester: Charlie My Boy - 201.0200/1 into 34.033/1 and Milfolhas Has 17.016/1 into 10.09/1

15:20 Worcester: Tiger Orchid - 3.259/4 into 2.89/5

20:15 Ripon: Glam De Vega - 2.01/1 into 1.910/11

18:00 Roscommon: Dinero Falso - 10.09/1 into 8.07/1

18:30 Roscommon: Granny Lowrie - 8.07/1 into 6.05/1

19:00 Roscommon: Hisnameis Mrdevitt 3.55/2 into 2.89/5

19:30 Roscommon: Gondor - 7.513/2 into 47.5 and Rebellito 51.050/1 into 15.014/1

20:00 Roscommon: Alfieri - 2.35/4 into 1.910/11

20:30 Roscommon: Nurse Garvey - 101.0100/1 into 41.040/1

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

13:00 Worcester: Drumlee Water - 2.35/4 out to 2.68/5

14:25 Ayr: Polam Lane - 2.56/4 out to 2.757/4

16:10 Ayr: Call Me Ginger - 3.55/2 out to 4.57/2

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

As usual a fairly quiet Monday numerically in terms of the meetings with Worcester and Ayr for the afternoon and Ripon and Roscommon in the evening. Sadly no usual start-of-the-week slot for Windsor, but the Extra Place Special races include two in Ireland with 19:30 2m Handicap Hurdle and the 20:00 3m Handicap Hurdle - both have 16 runners and will suit the big prices and each-way players looking for the four. Both have plenty of runners, but the pair of handicaps include two short price favourites with Tony Martin's Unanswered at 6/4 and Alfieri in the latter going odds-on this morning.

One Extra Place Special at Worcester comes at the back-end of the card with the 17:05 3m Handicap Hurdle. Gold Leader 4.03/1 heads the betting for that under the excellent Lily Pinchin and needs to defy a 9lb rise following a win last time out.

Yorkshire plays host to Ripon's Extra Place Special in the 19:15 1m Handicap although Tim Easterby's Poet's Dawn was a touch weak in the market this morning from 3.55/2 out to 4.57/2.

Stat of the day

Charlie Hills has bettered his overall win record at Ripon in five years of 6-24 with a 50% win record this term with 1-2 and his Menai Bridge 5.59/2 takes part in the 1m2f Handicap at 19:45.

Tom Marquand is riding, and when trainer and jockey combine they hold a healthy 19% hit ratio with six wins from 31. Marquand was the rider for the sole win out of those two for the 50%. I've gone for him in my Multiple column today.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:15 Worcester - Coral has won here twice (33%).

15:20 Worcester - Tiger Orchid has won here twice (67%).

16:30 Worcester - Pillar Of Steel has won here twice (50%).

14:25 Ayr - Dick Datchery has won here twice (25%).

15:00 Ayr - Sixcor has won here twice (29%).

15:35 Ayr - Glasses Up has won here six times (23%).

16:10 Ayr - Black Friday has won here three times (27%) and Call Me Ginger has won here twice (22%).

17:15 Ayr - Flying Moon has won here four times (31%) and Royal Countess has won here twice (14%).

19:45 Ripon - Myristica has won here twice (40%) and Fishable has won here three times (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:25 Ayr - Abel Handy 11.010/1 has won off 84 and runs off 61 and Dick Datchery 13.012/1 has won off 75 and runs off 49.

17:15 Ayr - Granite City Doc 81.080/1 has won off 61 and runs off 50.

19:15 Ripon - Poet's Dawn 4.3100/30 has won off 83 and runs off 66.

20:00 Roscommon - Dalileo has won off 104 and runs off 93.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller going north is Adnaan 7.06/1 for Patrick Owens in the 16:10 6f Handicap at Ayr for a mammoth 360 mile journey. He just edges Archie Watson's Throne Hall at 357 miles.

Tristan Davidson's Eclair Des Sablon's will make the 216-miles journey to Worcester to run in the 17:05 3m Handicap Hurdle, although he's a big price at 15.014/1.

Form Watch

We focus a lot on potential winners and often forget the layers; for it takes two to tango, but there could be one to lay at Worcester with Drumlee Watar relatively weak in the market and featuring on the drifters from 6/4 to 7/4.

Warren Greatrex has had 31 runners at Worcester in the last five seasons, and while his bumper horses are well respected, although often overbet, his 4-31 since 2017 and strike-rate allied with the drift could mean a lay of Drumlee Watar in the 2m7f Novices' Chase at 13:00.

His three efforts over fences thus far haven't been wildly brilliant, and his jumping wasn't fluent at all last time out at Plumpton. It's not a strong race with a couple of outsiders, but Don McCain's Wall Of Fame is very interesting on first start for the yard having joined from Gordon Elliott.

No. 2 Drumlee Watar (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Brian Hughes isn't a regular at Worcester, but he makes his journeys count there, and this season has 2-3 at 67% and is 9-26 at 35% in the last fortnight. That's far superior to his 10-65 record in the last five seasons.

Sean Bowen and Paddy Brennan are the two hot jockeys at the moment for the jumps' action today, with Brennan 6-17 at 35% recently, against the potential title contender Bowen at 18-53 at 34%. The latter has a very good agent and remains the busiest in the weighing room over the summer months.

Lord Bryan 5.04/1 is on a roll and and a front-runner who has won his last two. He likes to dominate and has gone up to a mark of 116 and is 3-9 at 33% at the distance, but 1-1 and 100% at Worcester. He lines up in the 13:35 2m7f Handicap Chase.

With the laying hat on again, Brian Ellison is on the cold list without a winner in 28 runners. He has two runners today with Eagle Prince in the 13:50 at Ayr and Greenroad in the 18:15 at Ripon.

The former is 10/1 and is more of a place lay potentially, and Ellison is 0-18 with his 2yo turf runners this term. Eagle Prince was beaten 7L on his debut finishing fourth.

Greenroad is another juvenile for Ellison and has had four runs under her belt this term and is still without a win. She goes in the 18:15 Ripon 6f Novice Stakes. Clarentina and Liberation Bay both have penalties following their wins and both have apprentice jockeys on.

Harry Davies rides Liberation Bay 5.04/1 but he's surprisingly without a winner from his last 26 mounts.

Oisin McSweeney on board Clarentina for Richard Fahey is 5-30 at 17%, which is not bad going for an apprentice in those competitive northern races.

Duran Fentiman has only had one ride at Ayr this term and it was a winning one at 14/1. He has three booked for today with Common Acclaim 11.010/1 in the 13:50 7f Novice, Communion (backed from 7/1 to 9/2) in the Ayr 15:00 6f Handicap and Bastille 15.014/1 in the final race the 17:15 1m2f Handicap.

When Fentiman rides for his boss Tim Easterby at Ayr, they combine for a 17% strike-rate and 35% placed record. The each-way treble on those three pays a whopping 907.5.

Karl Burke remains the top dog at Ayr this term with a very impressive 33% win-rate and has two entered in Scotland on Monday.

Tele Red 3.55/2 appears a strong chance in the 17:15 1m2f Handicap and the 5yo has two solid placed efforts to his name over 1m2f and 1m3f this term.

Stats for Roscommon could well rely on champion female amateur Jody Townend who is on the hot list with 3-8 at 38% and her sole ride on the Irish card this evening comes in the Ladies' Bumper at 20:30 with the spellchecker buster Ah Fuhgeddaboudit 2.915/8.

However, Simon Torrens has been the star of the Roscommon show this term with a 100% record from his two mounts this season.

He surprisingly has only one ride in the opening 17:30 2m4f Claiming Hurdle with Hooklinesinker, who has drifted this morning from 26.025/1 to 34.033/1.

Race of the day

Two class 3 races are the highlight at Ayr today, and while the staying 1m5f contest at 15:35 is a 0-95, a small field makes each-way punting less appealing, but eight runners are in the Ayr 16:10 6f Handicap and Tim Easterby will be looking to continue his good run of form although he did send out an astonishing 26 runners over the weekend.

No. 5 (2) Music Society (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

Music Society 6.05/1 is a previous CD winner and is a strong stayer at 6f. His earlier season winning form was at the speedy Yorkshire circuit Catterick, and he wasn't in love with the track there as he was outpaced and hit 9.18 in-running from his 11/10 favourite price pre-race.

He's a good ground horse that acts on soft, so the forecast showers for the day (and indeed the rest of the week) shouldn't deter backers today.

Call Me Ginger 4.75 goes for local Jim Goldie, who sent five runners yesterday to Ayr with a win and a second. Goldie could be about to warm up in terms of form as in the last 14 days his stats are far from impressive at 2-44 and 5%.

He provided Goldie with a landmark 1000th career win with his success over CD last time, and as a former Bronze Cup winner, he brings big field handicap field and is still well treated.

Last year's winner Black Friday was a nibbled at horse in the betting this morning from 11.010/1 into 9.08/1 and is a three-time track and trip scorer for Mike Smith.

No. 2 (4) Black Friday SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: R. Mike Smith

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 86

He was second over CD at the start of the season off 89, but has since been campaigned rather curiously over 5f, 7f and 1m.

Pinned as a confirmed front-runner, he made all in this 12 months ago and is hovering at his winning mark of 83 last term off 86. For a horse that stays 7f he certainly won't mind any of the forecast showers and has winning form on soft. From his 9.08/1 price he represents a great back-to-lay trade too.

He could have competition for the lead with the Keith Dalgleish-trained Aberama Gold who is 0-4 this term and the Carlukie handler has gone for the visor on this top weight and CD winner. Dalgleish is known for his stayers but has a 10% record with his 6f sprinters.

Big race verdict

With the eight runners and if they all stand up for the feature, Mike Smith's Black Friday looks the best each-way bet looking for back-to-back success.

Aberama Gold is looking increasingly well-handicapped and with the first-time visor is sure to give the Smith's sprinter a bit of competition up top, but with Black Friday's ability to see out 7f well, he can still be a force off his current rating.

At 8/1 we can get the each-way 1/5 of the odds with the three places.

Final Word

Stewards' enquiries dominated the weekend with Haydock and Sandown under the microscope. While it was rather splendid to see the Aga Khan green and red silks gracing the UK turf again in a big race, Christophe Soumillion had a mad few seconds by cutting up a couple of horses in behind when punching the air.

"Super Soumy" was certainly reckless, but he has a certain charm even in these sort of situations. However, racing would do well to drag the enquiries into the 21st century from the stale, very old-looking committees who are usually of a vintage year, and a centralised space-age, modern looking hub that is televised would be something.

Other sports give an insight; take for example Stockley Park and the dreaded VAR. But wouldn't it be excellent to see them ponder the decisions and why certain horses don't get thrown out. Ascot would be one that springs to mind as to why not?

If ever we needed to get away from tweed and monocle wearing past and update it could be this. Imagine a central hub akin to Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted? It sure would beat watching Iwan Thomas hiding in a loft as if he's being pursued by the hounds of Hades!

Good luck for Monday.

You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl