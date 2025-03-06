Horse Racing Tips: Rory to take advantage of dropping mark in Newcastle 22/1 double

Backing Paul Mulrennan in the black and yellow silks on a horse that hasn't won for ages might prompt a question that I am away with the birds after the trouble in-running Water In Leith met earlier in the week at the track, and as we know, Newcastle's style of racing these days is riddled with hard-luck stories.

So Rory, at 9/25.50 is an obvious one!

I jest, as Rory is far too well handicapped to break the losing run as his last victory was back in the summer of 2024 at Musselburgh off a mark of 66 and and at one stage last year was 70, the fact he's racing off 57 is too appealing to ignore.

His recent form isn't disastrous as his third over Newcastle's 7f in February highlighted. Tasever was second in that race and he's been a good winter horse and generally the overall strength of that contest looks stronger than today's level of opponent.

Rory flirts between 6f and 7f and certainly does well with the sprinting, but he looks as though 7f suits him now as he didn't quite have the speed off an early crawl last time, and they really did potter around early at Newcastle in that. Rory stayed on without a hard ride and he's been lowered 2lb for that.

The selection has been well supported on the Sportsbook too from 13/27.50 into 4/15.00 this morning.

Recommended Bet Back Rory in the 18:00 at Newcastle SBK 4/1

Bryan Smart's Arlington looks a fairly solid option in the finale at 20:30 and can hopefully make amends following his recent second at Newcastle over 6f - a race where he was beaten in the finish in-play at odds of 1.211/5.

He raced on the lead and had a great position to the stands' side rail from stall eight but was outstayed by Lady Forever at a big price who was rated just 40.

That would worry me as a piece of form but he didn't do an awful lot wrong and ran well at a big price earlier this winter with front-running tactics employed over 5f to finish second.

His form from Classified Stakes level wouldn't be too far off this in a 0-52 and his he did win here (again at Classified level) in the summer over C&D when dead-heating from the front from stall 13.

Another repeat this evening with front-running tactics and the booking of the excellent apprentice Warren Fentiman points me to him as Fentiman can claim 5lb and he is receiving plenty of weight from last time out winner Raft Up.

Recommended Bet Back Arlington in the 20:30 at Newcastle SBK 15/4

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double in one click here SBK 22/1



February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29