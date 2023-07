Today's Sportsbook multiple pays 16/1 17.00

No. 1 (5) Heathen SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 82

It was with great interest that I read my old colleague Martin Dixon's view on Heathen in a recent tour of the Horsewatchers team on Sporting Life, as the horse impressed greatly when winning at Wolverhampton in early March.

Quite a few winners have come out of that Wolves race, including the second and the third, but with the way he travelled that day and picked up, he looked a middle-distance horse to follow.

He went up 8lb for the success but then got bogged down in soft ground at Thirsk, and his run at York last time was a race in which the owners felt was a bit too competitive for him at this stage of his career.

The 4yo has a terrific pedigree and it's easy to see why he cost £200,000 at one stage as a yearling, but it could just be that he'll be a better performer on the All-Weather. This looks a good race to get back on track, especially with the drop back down to 1m2f as he does have a bit of pace.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger today.

No. 5 (5) Cadeau Belle (Fr) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.45 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Some excellent racing today across the tracks, and while I fancy a few at Ascot, the Johnny Murtagh filly Cadeau Belle looks the one at 5/23.50 to land the Princess Margaret.

The 3yo daughter of Harry Angel has won both of her career starts to date, and handled the rise in class up to Listed level last time well.

She beat several older horses at Navan over 1m, including the 97 related Cigamia over 1L behind in second.

The finishing effort at Navan bodes well for a stiff finish such as Ascot (despite being by Harry Angel), and she shouldn't be inconvenienced by any rain as she won on debut at Gowran Park.

A tall filly with a good pedigree, she is going the right way for a yard enjoying a good season.

