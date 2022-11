Juvenile appeals on pedigree for The King

Selection in the feature race includes a sire with a 33% win record over 1m4f at Kempton

Alan Dudman is playing on the each-way market today for his Sportsbook multiple

Strand with Buick on looks a good one on paper

Back Strandonthegreen @ 7.06/1 in the 18:50 at Kempton

No. 13 (6) Strandonthegreen (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

An up and down day yesterday with The Big Doyen as one of the selections fully confirming himself as a good prospect by getting his head in front at Punchestown only to have it snatched away in the stewards' room. Right horse, and in truth correct decision, as he did go across Nucky Johnson. One wonders though what the UK stewards are up to harking back to The Riddler's Royal Ascot win in the Norfolk - and that was far worse. Some consistency would be nice.

On to Wednesday night and there's some good racing at Kempton, and never one to shy away from a Novice, the 18:50 looks a race that is worth opposing those with experience.

The newcomer Stradonthegreen makes a fair bit of appeal at the prices, and his odds are bigger than the John Gosden newcomer Postman's Park.

The 2yo cost 235,000 and is bred to make an impact as a juvenile as the dam Lady Gorgeous was a fairly early type herself, but she has produced two of her five horses to win as 2yos - including the very smart Pretty Gorgeous, who won by 5L on her debut in Ireland. Pretty Gorgeous is the selection's half-sister, and she went on to win the Fillies' Mile.

Michael Bell isn't a trainer usually for 2yo winners on the AW, and his 1-22 record tells us that, but he is an interesting price and has a good draw in six with William Buick on. The initial 15/2 was taken on the Sportsbook early and he was backed into 11/2.

His sire Zoffany has a 23% record with 2yos placed here.

Jack deserves another chance after messy Newcastle run

Back Jack Darcy @ 12.011/1 in the 19:50 at Kempton

No. 7 (8) Jack Darcy (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Godolphin have a couple of their handy All-Weather horses on show for tonight's Kempton feature - the Listed Wild Flower Stakes over 1m4f, but for once I am shunning the Charlie Appleby battalion and sticking with a horse who I think could be set for a productive winter campaign in the shape of Jack Darcy.

I put him up for his Newcastle run last time in handicap company over a stiff 1m5f, a race in which previous winner King Of The South scored in again to pick up the first prize. Jack Darcy didn't have a lot of luck in that, as not only was the steady early pace against him, but also he was denied a clear passage in the closing stages.

He went down by 1L, and for his first try on the AW he ran well and a few avenues should be opened up now.

His sire Gleneagles has a superb record at Kempton over 1m4f - with a 33% win rate and 40% placed with 5-15 runners. That is good going and I'm prepared to give him another chance - especially nearing 10/1 and nine runners for an each-way dart.

The form lines from earlier in the season on the turf are the ones to tap into; as he won a 1m2f Novice at Newbury - easily beating a subsequent 98 horse over 1m2f, and he looked a stayer there. His fourth behind New London in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes over a sharp 1m4f behind New London is far from shabby either.

October/November singles winners:

Sleeping Satellite 15/8 Won

Lifetime Ambition 9/1 Placed

Rebellious Gale 9/2 Placed

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won