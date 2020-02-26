To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Will Cheltenham go ahead? Betfair Exchange offers market amid Coronavirus fears

Cheltenham racecourse - gate
Will Cheltenham go ahead?
View market

Betfair has opened an Exchange market on whether Cheltenham will go ahead as planned amid fears that it could be postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus, and money is coming in for 'no'...

"In the event that the Cheltenham Festival was postponed either in its entirety or in part for any reason, there are contingencies already in place to re-stage it later in the season."

At the time of writing (Wednesday, 14:30), Betfair layers are suggesting there's a 33% chance that the Festival does not go ahead on March 10, with 'no' trading at around [3.05], from an opening [4.1]. Around £40,000 has been traded on the market, which still rates 'yes' at around [1.4], or a 69% chance.

The market was opened as it emerged that the British Horseracing Authority has already put contingencies in place to re-stage the Festival later in the season.

On Betfair's Weighed In podcast this week, our columnist Kevin Blake revealed he had spoken to BHA chief executive Nick Rust on the issue.

Rust told Kevin: "We have an industry group in place that has been and continues to work on the potential impact of the Coronavirus on the horse racing industry as a whole.

"The BHA Executive met with the team at Cheltenham Racecourse on Monday morning to discuss final plans for the Festival and the Coronavirus was discussed at that meeting.

"In terms of potential ramifications for the Festival, any decision that impacts on it taking place will not be a decision that racing makes, but rather the Government. In the event that the Cheltenham Festival was postponed either in its entirety or in part for any reason, there are contingencies already in place to re-stage it later in the season."

Serie A fixtures in Italy have already been postponed after a Coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country, while Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been called off.

If Cheltenham is postponed this year it will be the first time the Festival has not gone ahead as planned since 2001, when it was hit by the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

Yes/No - Market rules

This market is for the initial scheduled meeting. Rearranged meetings taking place on a different date, surface or at a different venue will not be relevant to this market. This market will be settled as YES if at least one race is completed under the Rules of Racing, excluding Walkovers

Specials (Will Racing Go Ahead? Cheltenham 10th March)

Friday 1 May, 12.00pm

Market rules

Dan Thomas,

