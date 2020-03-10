Through The Card: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2

13:30 - ENVOI ALLEN (3) was bought for £400,000 after winning his sole outing in points and has looked every inch the top prospect he was bought to be in seven starts under Rules, going unbeaten and leaving the impression that we've barely scratched the surface of his potential. The form of his Royal Bond success at Fairyhouse in December - when beating Tuesday's Supreme runner-up Abacadabras - very much sets the standard here, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight. The unexposed pair Sporting John and The Big Breakaway head the list of dangers.

14:10 - COPPERHEAD (6) and MINELLA INDO (8) could be the pair to focus on here for Placepot purposes. The latter has less experience over fences than most of these, but he got the job done in comfortable fashion at Navan last time and his Albert Bartlett success at last season's Festival - when having Allaho nine lengths back in third - suggests he will be seen to better effect than most if this develops into a slog in testing conditions. Similar comments apply to Copperhead, who has progressed with every start over fences and was well on top at the finish when winning in Grade 2 company at Ascot last time. The six-year-old clearly has a huge engine and is fancied to be keeping on at the death when others have cried enough.

14:50 - Willie Mullins won this two seasons ago with Bleu Berry and was only narrowly denied last year with Wicklow Brave. Ireland's champion trainer has several runners of interest in this year's renewal, including Cesarewitch winner STRATUM (12), who looks well handicapped based on his smart Flat form and is still relatively unexposed over hurdles, particularly over trips in excess of 2m. CANARDIER (9) finished fifth in this last year and is of obvious interest having since joined Mullins, who has a fine record at improving recruits. Another for the shortlist is DAME DE COMPAGNIE (21), who was an impressive winner when last seen at this venue in December. That form is working out well, with the runner-up winning in listed company subsequently, and Dame de Compagnie certainly showed enough to suggest she may be up to defying a 8 lb higher mark.

15:30 - Mullins is yet to train a winner of the Champion Chase, but he looks to hold sound claims of putting that right here with CHACUN POUR SOI (3), who appeals as very much the one to beat after the withdrawal of the defending champion Altior. The eight-year-old announced his arrival on the big stage when winning a Grade 1 at last year's Punchestown Festival, forging clear in the closing stages to beat a certain Defi du Seuil by four and a quarter lengths. That rival has undoubtedly improved in the interim and may pose a bigger threat as the pair clash again here, but it's fair to say that Chacun Pour Soi is also getting better if the evidence of his recent win in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown is anything to go by. Indeed, his defeat of Min that day is the best performance produced by any chaser this season on Timeform ratings, and a repeat of that form could be good enough to break his trainer's duck in this race.

16:10 - TIGER ROLL (13) was the toast of punters when easily justifying favouritism in this race 12 months ago, forging clear to win by 22 lengths and record his fourth success at the Festival overall. Also a dual winner of the Grand National, a third win at Aintree remains his primary target this season, but he holds obvious form claims as he attempts to add to his Cheltenham legacy in the interim, with his recent spin in the Boyne Hurdle likely to have blown the cobwebs away after a 10-month absence. His previous exploits around this track make him by far the safest conveyance for Placepot purposes, too, while the same cannot necessarily said of chief market rival Easysland, who had plenty of falls on his record before embarking on his recent winning sequence.

16:50 - BLACKO (5) has won both starts since joining Alan King and looks to have been given a lenient handicap mark, so he heads the shortlist in what is an open contest. He is a strong traveller, fluent jumper and looks ideal for the demands of this race. Gordon Elliott knows what sort of horse you need here, having won two of the last seven renewals, and he is responsible for several likely candidates again, headed by the lightly raced ARAMAX (2). He has followed a similar path to last year's winner and should have more to offer after scoring with a bit in hand at Naas last time. Last but not least, NIGHT EDITION (11) is also worth considering after scoring under a very confident ride at Ludlow last time. An opening BHA mark of 133 may underestimate him on that evidence, with the way he travelled through the race suggesting there could be even more to come from him in this big-field environment.

17:30 - Mullins has already recorded nine wins in this race since 1996, and he will be hoping to reach double figures here with APPRECIATE IT (2), who established himself as one of the best we've seen in this division all season with a ready success at Leopardstown last time. Admittedly, several of his rivals didn't bring their 'A' game in that Grade 2, but it was still hard not to be mightily impressed by the way the strong-travelling winner got the job done, leading on the bridle entering the final two furlongs and quickly forging clear. Unsurprisingly, the six-year-old is a red-hot favourite on the back of that performance and looks to hold standout claims in his bid to follow in the footsteps of Envoi Allen, who completed the Leopardstown/Cheltenham double last season.

